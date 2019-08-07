Neuberger Berman MLP And Energy Income Fund: An Intriguing High Yield Contrarian Investment

Buying a basket of MLPs in a closed-end fund structure is an easier way for an individual investor to get exposure to energy infrastructure.

Many MLPs went through restructuring in recent years, and the sector looks much different than it did a few years ago.

It seems like every hates midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) these days. The Alerian MLP Index has taken a beating:

Source: Thomson Reuters

Oil prices plummeting also didn't help. Here is a chart of WTI

Source: Macrotrends.net

After a surge of capital raising n 2013-2014, there was't a single new MLP IPO in 2018:

Source: Alerian

Background

Midstream MLPs are involved in the transportation, processing, and storage of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (see this primer from Aleria). They make money per unit of gas or oil transported. More volume means more cash flow regardless of price of the underlying commodity. The fees they can charge are set by long term contracts negotiated with energy producers, with limitations set by regulators. The MLP structure has some tax advantages However those tax advantages have eroded slightly in recent years. See: Energy MLP shares plunge on revised U.S. pipeline tax rules

Corporate governance is often a problem with MLPs. Outsiders own limited partnership interests (LP). The General Partner (GP) is effectively the external manager. Compared to common shareholders in regular companies, LPs have less control. Compared to management in most C Corps, the GP of an MLP has more control. Typically the GP duty to LPs is less than fiduciary. There are many horror stories of the GP diluting LPs by giving themselves lots of LP units in spite of poor performance. To quote Seeking Alpha contributor Jussi Askola: “The quality of MLP management teams can be very volatile with large discrepancies in skills, motivation and interest alignment."

Macro tailwinds?

The energy infrastructure sector in general, and MLPs in particular, may be hated, but they aren't all bad. The EIA has highlighted the increasing importance of US energy exports:

Source: EIA

Unless one believes domestic oil production will completely disappear, people will need to transport it via pipelines. This makes energy infrastructure in general an interesting contrarian play. Indeed, a lot of the sector has restructured in the past few years.

According to a Duff and Phelps writeup- MLPs - A New Dawn:

The positive fundamentals around MLPs are clearly evident: significant leverage to growing North American oil and gas production, valuation multiples that are well below historical averages and stock prices that are still more than 30% below 2014 highs. Even with all this, however, investors may be missing something even more important and that is the significant number of company restructurings that have taken place. As a result, this is a very different sector than it was five years ago.

Although a lot of MLPs have restructured into a C corp, it is still difficult to get diversified midstream exposure without buying MLPs. The structure probably isn't going to disappear. The problem is if an investor buys a basket of MLPs they have to deal with a bunch of K-1s. Thus buying a fund that issues a 1099 probably makes sense for a personal account. Given the historical problems with MLPs(and the fact that many still need to restructure), some active portfolio oversight makes sense as well. This brings me to Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc(NML).

NML's slightly expanded strategy

First of all, its important to note NML's slightly expanded strategy. In the recent annual letter, management noted an increasing number of companies have moved from the MLP structure , reorganizing in to C corporations or something else. Under the old investment policy its ability to invest in C corp energy companies would have been limited to 20% of its managed assets. If there ended up being only a handful of MLPs, the fund would have been forced to put 80% of assets in them, regardless of quality. (was this related to change in tax policy. NML is a fund focused on income producing securities in the midstream sector. Although most of its portfolio is likely to still consist of MLPs (94.6% as of the latest filing), it now has more flexibility.

The paradox of a sector fund is it must invest in that sector even when overvalued(clearly not the case with MLPs now, but still an issue long term). This issue is compounded when a fund is limited to not only a sector but a particular corporate structure. An investor can make the decision to invest or not invest in the fund at their portfolio level. It makes sense to consider strategy/asset class as the main issue when making portfolio allocation decisions, and invest in funds that do what they say. Underlying corporate structures matter for liquidity and tax issues, but they shouldn’t be the main factor driving a decision in most cases. Its best to have flexibility on structure when it comes to getting exposure to a broader industry. Overall, NML management has the right approach here.

Tempting discount and high yield

NML. trades at a 11.9% NAV discount, nearly twice the average of all MLP focused closed-end funds (6.6%), according to CEFConnect. NML currently yields approximately 9.4%. Management generally focuses on companies with strong balance sheet that aren’t dependent on constant equity issuance. Its not clear what the catalyst is for closing the discount is, but at least sentiment on MLPs and energy infrastructure can’t get much worse. Notably, City of London Investment Management, which often makes activist investments in closed end funds holds 4.07% of the outstanding shares, and increased its holdings slightly in recent quarters. Punch & Associates, a value focused firm, also holds 3.15% and increased its holding slightly in recent quarters.

Management pointed out the role of increasing energy exports made several good points in their recent annual letter:

balance sheets have strengthened, dividend coverage ratios have expanded, companies have been able to self-fund and projects have begun generating significant increases in cash flow after multiple years of significant capital expenditures. We believe we are in a“Goldilocks” environment in which midstream companies still have significant opportunity for growth but at a level that can be financed without straining underlying fundamentals. What is missing, in our opinion, is investor recognition of these positive developments.

They also point out the broader macro trend of increasing energy exports:

We believe the U.S. export market is a significant positive for potential growth opportunities in the energy sector. Global demand for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids continues to grow, while the U.S. has abundant supplies of these commodities to ship abroad. We believe the midstream companies we have favored are poised to benefit as these fuels must be transported on pipeline infrastructure that makes up the backbone of our investments. The midstream companies held by the Fund benefit from long-term contracts to transport, process, store, and export energy and are not overly dependent on any short-term moves in energy supply, demand, or price. With the U.S. just becoming an energy export powerhouse, in our opinion, the long-term view for U.S. energy exports appears largely positive.

The MLP structure has undergone a mass restructuring. Some MLPs came back as MLPs with better balance sheets, others as C Corps. Buying a basket of MLPs is a potential way to take advantage of rising US energy exports. NML is a battered down contrarian play in the hated energy infrastructure sector, but it is a good option for an investor looking to collect a high yield while waiting for a turnaround in sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.