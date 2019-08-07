We Bought This Preferred Share From AGNC

Further, for a risk rating of 1, AGNCN has a nice spread over LIBOR after call protection ends.

However, AGNCN is one of the safest preferred shares in the sector.

Some investors may overlook AGNCN for trading over par value or having a stripped yield under 7%.

The REIT Forum recently purchased some preferred shares.

We traded a preferred share from Annaly (NLY) for a preferred share from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

We will show investors how we made the decision to swap positions. First, we will cover AGNC’s recent earnings report.

A note on AGNC’s common stock

We covered AGNC’s earnings call on July 25th in an article to subscribers: Updates on CMO, ARR, AGNC, With Notes From Scott Kennedy. They slipped lower by about 1.4% to land at $17.20. The interesting factor is the difference in response between how the market treated AGNC and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR). AGNC posted a negative total economic return (change in book value + dividends) of negative 0.9%. ARR, the single worst performer in the sector on that day, had posted a negative total economic return of 1.0%.

What’s Total Economic Return?

We’ll demonstrate it in this slide:

Click here for AGNC’s Q2 2019 slides.

Why did AGNC perform so much better than ARR on the day?

There were two things that stand out:

On AGNC’s earnings call management sounded quite optimistic. They emphasized that their prior best quarters have occurred in when interest rates were low. AGNC’s call indicated book value had already rallied 2% to 3% during the quarter. By contrast, ARR’s BV would’ve been up a little more than 1%.

We highlighted the most important part of the earnings call:

Click here for AGNC’s Q2 2019 transcript.

The forward assumptions on prepayments look reasonable. They raised them materially. Regular pools of MBS are prepaying faster, but a large portion of the mortgage REITs portfolio includes some form of protection from prepayment. That’s not unusual. Most mortgage REITs choose to use MBS with at least a moderate level of protection from prepayments.

Note (7/25/2019): AGNC Investment Corp. slipped lower by about 1.4% to land at $17.20. Their Q2 ending BV was $16.58. Our latest estimate from Scott pegs BV today (7/25/2019) at about $16.90. Management said their BV was up 2% to 3% since Q2 ended. Up 2% would be $16.91, so that estimate looks excellent. The price-to-tangible-book-value ratio is about 1.02.

AGNC Preferred share

AGNCN (AGNCN) entered a nice sale recently and we sent a buy alert to subscribers on 7/31/2019. The following commentary comes from that article to subscribers of The REIT Forum.

Shares are slightly outside our normal “buy under” range, but this is an opportunistic call. In Preferred Shares Week 162 we had zero “top choices”. We encouraged investors to simply sit on their cash for a short while and wait for an opportunity to emerge. We have a viable opportunity now.

If AGNCN was available at $25.81 then, we would've included it.

Fidelity

We’re looking to purchase a large position in AGNCN, but most of the available cash is in our Fidelity account. We can call them to place orders, but we would rather use Schwab for preferred shares. Selling NLY-I (NLY.PI) is a great way to free up that cash in the Schwab account. We believe NLY-I is being fairly valued at $25.80.

Before Trading

Before placing trades we owned 1,775 shares of NLY-I and 1,389 shares of AGNCN. This is shown in our new tool exclusively for our subscribers.

We’ve highlighted the positions in this screenshot:

The Trade

We are selling our entire position in NLY-I and reallocating the capital to AGNCN.

We are selling 1,775 shares of NLY-I (our entire NLY-I position) with an average price of $25.78.

This locks in a gain of 4.08%, which is $1,865.85.

We are purchasing 1,036 shares of AGNCN at $25.81.

That brings us to 2,425 shares of AGNCN.

Who is AGNCN Suitable For?

We consider AGNCN the safest security we cover. It carries a risk rating of 1. It has call protection for a few more years. It uses a floating rate when call protection ends, but the floating rate carries a spread of more than 5%.

It is important to point out that AGNCM (AGNCM) is trading at a very similar price (about $.20 lower). AGNCM has a superior yield to call and more call protection, but it carries a dramatically lower floating rate. When the prices are this similar, we find AGNCN much more attractive.

Why Are We Selling NLY-I?

NLY-I was one of the largest positions and has better liquidity than most preferred shares, especially today. It also put on a very impressive rally. We’re getting a total return of 4% simply from price appreciation in 5 to 6 weeks. We had a buy alert on NLY-I on 6/23/2019 and purchased shares the following day (6/24/2019):

Taking the gains on NLY-I gives us free cash to increase our position in AGNCN.

There is nothing wrong with NLY-I. It remains an excellent share, but it no longer exhibits a strong discount. While NLY-I rallied 4% in 5 to 6 weeks, AGNCN delivered a total return (including dividends) of about 0% for those weeks.

Price Charts

AGNCN’s recent dip can be seen clearly in this price chart from Street Smart Edge:

Shares are trading at $25.77. After the buy alert, we suspect the price will bounce higher. While preparing the buy alert for subscribers, shares were sitting at $25.81. While uploading the piece, we saw it dip down to $25.77.

The share price can be seen in a better context using a 1-year chart. Dividends are marked by a blue D. As you’ll notice, there is usually a dip after the shares go ex-dividend, but the size of the dip will vary:

In other words, AGNCN is trading around the middle of their pricing range from the last year. That’s very attractive right now. Most preferred shares are trading well above their historical pricing range. You may also notice that even during the big market decline of late 2018, AGNCN still stayed over $25.00. That’s remarkably little downside. Think about that. If we saw the same level of panic as we saw in late 2018, the indexes would be down 15% to 20%. AGNCN would most likely fall around 3%. That is the level of risk we like to see.

Comparable shares rallied quite a bit, as demonstrated with the $100k charts. Each share in the chart has a risk rating of 1 and is a fixed-to-floating rate security with call protection remaining. Therefore, we consider them very comparable securities.

The $100k chart

The following $100k Chart shows the amount invested to reach $100,000 based on the closing price for any day within the last year. It includes dividends.

Note: See our guide to the $100k chart if you’re not familiar with them.

The two preferred shares from AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) are marked with small circles. AGNCN is the green line. As you’ll notice, it was consistently highest on the chart. That means AGNCN hasn’t rallied as much as the other shares. If AGNCN trades back to its normal premium, it would need to jump about 1% to 1.5% higher.

Note: We will be updating our portfolio spreadsheets soon. The weighted average cost for AGNCN will increase slightly as our original position was purchased at $25.78. The cumulative dividends per share will fall as the older batch of 1,389 shares has paid one dividend, but the new 1,036 shares haven’t paid us any dividends yet.

Final thoughts

AGNCN is back to being one of the best deals in the preferred shares we cover. Some investors may be misled by a preferred share trading over call value, but they would be wrong to disregard shares purely based on this 1 metric. With the current valuations in the sector, AGNCN remains one of the best deals. There are still a few years of call protection on the calendar. After call protection ends, shares have a nice spread over 3-month LIBOR.

