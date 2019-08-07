SailPoint: Momentum Is Back

After spending quite a bit of time in the penalty box, identity governance vendor SailPoint (SAIL) has finally shown the early signs of a strong recovery. The Texas-based, formerly PE-backed company reported strong Q2 results that blasted past consensus expectations, despite having earlier issued a doom-and-gloom forecast for the quarter that had revenue growth decelerating by as much as fifteen points. Investors reacted incredibly well to the results, sending shares of SailPoint up nearly 10% in after-hours trading:

Data by YCharts

I continue to believe that SailPoint is one of the best value investments in the enterprise software space, especially as it shows signs of a fundamental turnaround (we'll get to the specifics in a second). One of the key points to like about SailPoint is that it's an undisputed, best-in-class vendor in the identity governance space - which essentially helps corporate IT systems keep track of all the personnel data within various internal HR and Finance systems. SailPoint is often compared against single sign-on/identity leader Okta (OKTA), but the use cases are completely different: while Okta focuses primarily on sign in, SailPoint's platform revolves around identity data within corporate systems.

Yes, the company might be going through a rough growing patch - but this presents an opportune time to buy into the stock at a relatively cheap valuation, especially as sales momentum begins to pick up again. A quick check on where SailPoint is currently trading: at current share prices around $21 (accounting for SailPoint's post-earnings lift), the stock carries a market cap of $1.71 billion. After we net off $99.3 million of cash on SailPoint's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $1.61 billion.

SailPoint has lifted the low end of its FY19 guidance to $278.5 million, with the upper end remaining fixed at $281.5 million - as shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. SailPoint guidance update Source: SailPoint 2Q19 earnings release

Against the $280 million midpoint of this range, SailPoint is currently trading at a modest valuation multiple of 5.75x EV/FY19 revenues - which, in my view, is more than a fair price to pay for a strong SaaS company with ~20% y/y growth rates, in the midst of a turnaround, and is still generating positive free cash flow. The stock should be able to claw its way back up to 7x EV/FY19 revenues, implying a $26 price target and 24% upside from current levels. Stay long here and ride the upward momentum.

Q2 download: recovering enterprise demand

The biggest question entering into SailPoint's Q2 was how enterprise demand would hold up. As a reminder, SailPoint last quarter warned investors that its shifting focus on mid-market sales effectively made the company lose focus on large enterprise clients and drove slippage in a few large deals. The company vowed to deploy more industry-focused sales tactics and refine its go-to-market approach for large enterprises, while also re-assigning its CFO to serve in a COO/global sales lead capacity.

Here's how Q2 results played out:

Figure 2. SailPoint 2Q19 results Source: SailPoint 2Q19 earnings release

The key theme here is "better than feared". SailPoint had originally guided to $59.7-$61.2 million in revenues, representing a growth range of just 11-14% y/y. In reality, revenues clocked in at $63.1 million, up 18% y/y - and also much better than Wall Street's consensus of $60.4 million (+13% y/y). This, of course, compares against a much better 24% y/y growth rate in Q1 - but at least the six points of deceleration is far better than the >10 points of deceleration baked into the initial guidance.

SailPoint's much stronger Q2 results stem from organizational changes made since last quarter. Here's what COO Cam McMartin (also SailPoint's former CFO) had to say about the company's go-to-market changes on the Q2 earnings call:

First, we improved our account qualification program with better market segment targeting. This includes further refinement in our target account definition across all selling teams in each geography. We have also implemented new tools to better identify purchase intent for these targeted accounts. These tools are now used by both our sales and marketing teams to drive improved effectiveness and opportunity generation. We've made changes to our Web and digital assets to further clarify the different solutions and positioning we are taking to the mid and large enterprise markets. Using these assets, we've increased the cadence and relevance of our account based marketing programs to targeted accounts. Finally, given the scale and complexity of our pipeline, we've implemented new instrumentation for the demand generation in the field teams to drive clear visibility in the earlier stages of the sales cycle. These tools allow sales management to better manage pipeline, health and maturation. Throughout the quarter, we saw strength in several key areas of our go to market strategy. In addition, our closing efficiency for late stage pipeline remains strong. Taken together, we believe the adjustments I just outline, coupled with solid sales execution is moving our go to market motion in the right direction."

CEO Mark McClain additionally noted that SailPoint enjoyed "increased interest" from large enterprise customers in deploying IdentityIQ in the cloud. As can be seen in SailPoint's results, the company is gradually transitioning away from license sales (which are flat y/y) to subscription. When we take away the noise from flat license and services revenues, we actually see that SailPoint's subscription revenues grew 40% y/y to $33.7 million.

This illustrates that part of SailPoint's revenue deceleration is due to the fact that it's pivoting toward SaaS, as many companies like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) have done in the past. Due to the fact that this creates one-time headwinds from large license deals spreading out into multi-quarter billings, it's natural for us to see SailPoint's growth rates come down as it begins to ramp up its subscription business. We note that the subscription revenue mix is 53% this quarter, up eight points from 45% in the year-ago quarter.

On the profit side, we note that while SailPoint's sales and marketing costs jumped 49% y/y in order to support continued growth and a strengthened go-to-market approach, the company's pro forma EPS of -$0.01 still trounced Wall Street's expectations of -$0.05 by a healthy four-cent margin. In addition, year-to-date operating and free cash flow of $21.8 million and $18.2 million, respectively, still remained positive. This gives SailPoint quite a bit of financial flexibility alongside its debt-free balance sheet (which is rare for a former PE portfolio company) and also distinguishes it from many cash-strapped SaaS peers with near-term capital raising needs.

Figure 3. SailPoint cash flows

Source: SailPoint 2Q19 earnings release

How should investors react?

Investors are still cautious on SailPoint given the recency of its sales execution problems. Even after accounting for the stock's post-Q2 lift, SailPoint remains 40% below its 52-week high near $35. There's a clear upward trend here, however, as SailPoint re-energizes its large enterprise sales and transitions a great portion of its business from license to subscription. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.