Premier Gold Mines Limited (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019

Company Participants

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Ewan Downie - President and CEO

Steve Filipovic - CFO

Matt Gollat - VP of Business Development

Brent Kristof - SVP of Operations

Conference Call Participants

Bryce Adams - CIBC

Andrew Mikitchook - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to your host Mr. John Begeman, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.

John Begeman

Thank you, operator. Thank you for participating in today’s call. I am John Begeman, the Executive Chairman of Premier Gold. With me on the call today are Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer, Matt Gollat, Vice President of Business Development and Brent Kristof, our Senior Vice President of Operations. All will be available during the question-and-answer portion of this call.

For those of you that haven't already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the company's website. Before we get started, I first want to direct you to Page 3 of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Ewan and Steve will provide a discussion and summary, but first a few points.

Company remained strong in a strong position with a healthy balance sheet of US$26.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. We currently have a strong cash position to drive our projects forward. In addition, an unused line of credit of $50 million is available to us for our development projects. We expect to use much of this line to invest and build the New South Arturo our new underground mine and the recently initiated Phase 1 pit at South Arturo.

El Nino progress is ahead of schedule with a goal for scheduled well in advance of prior expectations. We will continue to advance the COVE with hydrology studies and permitting to further advance what we hope will be a future production decision. We continue to work and optimize our growth pipeline. Our 50% owned Greenstone Gold Mines joint venture has had a positive response from governmental studies, which now have both been received.

Operational permitting is currently being advanced. Progress with the First Nations also continue. The Greenstone Mines Management team continues to optimize mine plans. Work has been done. I'm updating the resource, capital on operational costs updates are next to be listed on the update list. All of these aspects that further optimize the project along with financing opportunities continue to be a focus for the Greenstone team during the balance of 2019

Production at Mercedes continues to be more heavily weighted to the second half of the year, development of additional working phases at Lupita, Rey de Oro and Diluvio continue, the Marianas ramp continues and is providing access for underground drilling of the Marianas loan. We continue to see mine of a grades and widths in Marianas exploration. This will be worked into the mines plan to take advantage of the higher grades.

Ewan will discuss these and other topics further, after Steve's financial presentation. Turn your attention now to Slide 4, which depicts the geographical locations of previous operations. As you can see, we're 100% North American focused and safe world class jurisdictions. We have a business model that shows growing production that lead to new mine developments and sustained exploration, which will help grow our reserves and resources.

We adhere to sensible partnerships. We leverage the expertise and share costs to help diversify risk. As mentioned, we have a strong Treasury $26.4 million in cash, $50 million in undrawn facility and $73 million remains in earn-in obligations from Centerra and Greenstone and also McCOY-COVE with our other joint venture.

Turning to Slide 5, shows our extensive growth pipeline. We have five exploration projects, and two each in the conceptual feasibility and execution stage, as well as one steady state producers at Mercedes, which is 100% owned by Premier. As these projects develop through the pipeline, we expect to grow our production opportunities.

Slides 6 demonstrates our reserve and growth over the last four years, you can see that we are steady in our growth and replacement of reserves in our path, we expect to continue this trend into the future.

At this time, I'll turn the call over Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer. After Steve's discussion, Ewan Downie will provide a further operations update, followed by time for questions.

Steve Filipovic

Thanks, John and good morning, everyone.

Referring to Slide 7. During the second quarter, we produced a total 16,449 ounces of gold and 51,792 ounces of silver. This is up just slightly from the 16,007 ounces of gold and 51,746 ounces silver we produced during the second quarter of 2018.

Except for just over 900 ounces delivered from our Phase 2 hit at South Arturo in June of this year. Our total production so far this year has been entirely from Mercedes. On a year-to-date basis, production from Mercedes is up 17% over the corresponding period last year, while the first quarter production of Mercedes was on plan.

Second quarter production did however track to lower end of plan due to lower grade mind at the Diluvio. As we've noted previously, production profile at Mercedes this year is weighted toward the second half. The Mercedes operations team is focused on making plan for the remainder of the year and has taken steps including increased delineation drilling to ensure we do so.

Nevertheless, with lower than plant production during the second quarter, we are now tracking towards the lower end of Mercedes guidance for 2019. We do expect however, that the El Nino mine at South Arturo will begin producing earlier than originally planned. And therefore we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our overall production numbers for 2019.

From an operating cost perspective, unit operating costs on a co-product basis during the second quarter were cash costs of 1,014 and all-in sustaining cost of 1,228.That compares to consolidated cash cost of 963 and all-in sustaining cost of 1088 in the prior year.

On a year-to-date basis unit operating costs, for cash costs of 910 and all-in sustaining costs of 1166 and that compares to consolidated cash cost of 811andall-in sustaining cost of 1934 in the prior year.

Unit costs this year are related almost entirely with Mercedes, where development costs are weighted more heavily towards the first half and production to the second. Unit costs like production during the first quarter were in line with the plan.

Development spend during the second quarter was also on track. But lower than planned production from Mercedes during the second quarter has impacted our reported unit costs both for the quarter and year-to-date. While we recognize that all-in sustaining costs reported year-to-date, exceed those previously guided for 2019, monthly costs at Mercedes within the plan are projected to fall as we work through the remainder of the 2019 mine plan.

That said, and without considering the impact of earlier than planned production for South Arturo will have. We are now projecting that we will land near the upper end of our guided costs for 2019.

Turning to Slide 8.During the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $23 million on sales of 17,300 ounces of gold at an average realized price of US$1,283. and 56,400 ounces of silver, an average price of US$15. This compares to prior year, where we reported revenue of $27 million on sales of 20,600 ounces of gold at a realized price of 1283 and 58,000 ounces of silver at a price of 16, where prior year revenues still included a modest contribution from our South Arturo mine.

For the second quarter, we recorded the mine operating loss of just under27 million and a net loss of 10 million or loss per share at $0.05. This is after taking into account $5.4 million in expiration during a period and of 2.4 million in non-cash costs.

This compares to the prior year when we reported the mine operating loss of $1.2 million during the same period at a net loss of $7.7 million or loss per share $0.04.From a cash flow perspective, during the quarter, we reported over $3 million and cash used in operating activities after taking into account $5 million expiration and $1 million of working capital adjustments. We also reported $12.5 million in capital expenditures during the period.

With an overall decrease in cash of $60 million during the quarter we finished the quarter with $26.4 million in cash, but we finished the quarter with the full balance of our $50 million credit facility undrawn.

At this point, like turn your attention to Slide 9. And Ewan will start with a discussion around the highlights of our project.

Ewan Downie

Thank you, John. Thank you, Steve.

Just to bring everybody up to speed on what the company is doing. We do have a very aggressive growth platform. Numerous projects in various stages of development are on top of our producing operation.

One of the highlights we expect this year is South Arturo, where we have the new El Nino high grade underground mine that is expected to begin processing during the current quarter. And that's well in advance of the previous schedule. That property is operated by our partner Barrick Gold and the new joint venture that is Nevada Gold Mine.

And in terms of projects, as John mentioned, we do have several projects in various stages of development ranging from early exploration to advanced exploration as we see at Greenstone Gold and their Hardrock deposits and the McCoy-Cove property in Nevada and mine operations that include Mercedes and South Arturo that is currently ramping up to operations.

In terms of what to expect this year, the two mines that South Arturo are well under development both the El Nino underground and the Phase 1 open pit. At McCoy-Cove, we're currently doing a hydrology testing in advance of a decision known on how to proceed towards feasibility. At Greenstone Gold, there's a significant program underway where we're seeing detailed engineering and permitting in advance of also making a production decision there likely later this year or early next year.

Greenstone Gold and the Hardrock deposits is one of the largest deposits sitting on the highway that is you’re permitted I think that you'll find in North America. In terms of news this year, we do expect an updated resource had a longer success in our exploration for detailed drilling programs that we did over the past two years. And we expect to demonstrate how that affects the project here later this year.

And that Mercedes in Mexico, we are continuing to advance new development projects, including Mariana, where we are doing underground drilling in advance and hopefully moving that into our production at the project. And we have a very significant exploration drill program going where we recently identified a 2.5 kilometer mineralized corridor to the East and West of one of our existing operations and we'll go through that in further slides.

Moving on to Slide 10, in terms of our growing production, the production that we see from the company, we did see during the quarter the first processing of some stockpiles from the Phase II pit. However, in our Arturo the main trust going forward is the El Nino underground mine and the Phase 1 pit that are currently under construction. And now, El Nino is moving to actual mining underground.

And we continue the ongoing evaluation of the Phase 3, open pit, which we view as the next production center at South Arturo and the heap leach material currently as we are stripping the Phase 1 pit. We are going through some potential heap leach material that is currently being stockpiled in advance of a decision on where we would expect to process that material in the future.

At McCoy Cove as I said, we are advancing the permitting and in terms of Nevada exploration, we have Rye and Rodeo Creek. At Rye we will be drilling here shortly, and we view that as one of our top exploration projects that will be tested this year.

Slide 11, introducing the Premier projects in Nevada. Nevada is arguably and likely one of the most productive gold districts I think you'll find anywhere in the world the Carlin and Battle Mountain Trend are world renowned for their gold endowment producing and having reserves and resources in terms of 100 millions of assets.

As you can see in the white outline South Arturo other than the Nevada JV is the only property on the North Carlin not owned by the joint venture and it is in partnership or not wholly owned by the joint venture and is in partnership with Nevada gold mines there.

Rodeo Creek is immediately adjoining South Arturo to North and that property is 100% held by Premier and we have an option to acquire 100%. In the Battle Mountain Trend area, just South of the Phoenix-Fortitude mine operated by the Nevada joint venture.

We have our McCoy Cove property, approximately 50 square miles of prospective geology with one of the highest grade undeveloped gold deposits in Nevada then at least over 100 million ounces. And to the left McCoy Cove is the Goldbanks and Rye project. These properties are under option from both Barrick and Kinross and their host to a high grade being type mineralization that we will be drilling starting in the current quarter.

Slide 12, just an overview of the South Arturo mine, in this image on the right of the slide, you can see in red the multiple deposits that make up what I think is being viewed now with the joint venture is the largest gold complex in the world. I believe this year it will be producing in the range of 4 million ounces immediately on training with this major complex is the past producing the mine and that's where our South Arturo property is and in rather the various deposits that we are advancing on that property.

As I mentioned in the Phase 1 open pit is under construction. We expect that to be accessing ore next year. The El Nino underground mine is now accessed the ore zone and we are mining ore and there is actually some ore being stockpiled as we speak. And we are expecting processing, as John mentioned in the current quarter, well in advance of the previous schedule.

The run-of-mine heap leach material and the Phase 3, open pit are continuing to be advanced, to be moved hopefully into future reserves and then into our mining plan to ensure steady state production well into the future at Arturo. We continue to see exploration in the area. There is going to be drilling and El Nino underground and then surface drilling to expand the high grade deposit that we just accessed and we are going to be drilling East Dee target where we had some very good intercepts in last year's drill program.

Rodeo Creek on this image, as you see is immediately adjoining it to the North. In terms of ownership South Arturo is 60% Nevada Gold and 40% Premier the ore from the underground is being processed at the Roaster at Goldstrike. In terms of guidance this year, we’ve announced that we expect to get somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 ounces of pre-commercial production material. However, that could change based on the pace at which the project has been developed.

On Slide 13, this is a longer term image of what we expect will occur at South Arturo, the Phase 2, pit on the right has been mined out and from the bottom of that pit we have now constructed a ramp to access the high grade extension of that deposit, El Nino.

And as I mentioned ore is now being stockpiled for processing. Phase 1, on the left side of the image is in construction and is host to both higher grade mineralization at depth and also heap leach material that is currently being stockpiled.

Phase 3, which is in this image in between, but actually just to the South of the Phase 2 and Phase 1 operation is both - contains both higher grade mineralization at depth and potential heap leach mineralization. Decision on the heap leach is likely going to be made later this year or next year on how we expect to proceed. Immediately to the east of the Phase 1, open pit is a high grade mineralized area that we refer to as East Dee.

As you can see, some very broad high grade intercepts from last year's program that are going to be followed up this year in an effort to move the East Dee project into resource and hopefully in the future that will be in the next mining center at South Arturo. So the company offers significant upside it's operated by what should be considered one of the top mining companies in the world Barrick and the Nevada Gold joint venture and for us, a very exciting project for the future.

Slide 14, is the two projects that we have under construction. As you can see, the El Nino property, it is underground. It is a high grade approximate 10 gram underground deposit and it is expected to commence and this time we say late 2019, which was the original plan.

However, we are mining on ore right now and we do expect processing to begin ahead of the previous schedule. The image on the right is an earlier image of the pre-strip of the Phase 1 pit. This is a significant expansion on the historic, deep pit you are going to see in that image. And the main ore zone is expected to be accessed in the second half of 2020. As I mentioned, the heap leach material is being stockpiled for potential future processing options.

Slide 14, is an introduction to the other project we are advancing in Nevada. The McCoy Cove property, as the property is currently owned 100% by Premier and in White is the main deposit currently host to a resource of approximately 1.6 million ounces in all categories at a grade of over 11 grams per tonne.

We are currently advancing that deposit on our own and are looking at a potential decision, a future decision to construct an underground decline in order to complete a detailed drilling in advance of a feasibility study.

Currently, we are just starting a hydrological flow test. We drilled two large diameter wells in order to properly assess the water in the area prior to going ahead with that decline. The area outside of that white block in blue is currently under option to Barrick, who hold an option to earn up to 60% by funding 22.5 million in exploration.

On the next slide, Slide 16, you can see the plan that we have to advance this project in the future. Obviously, the PEA was released in 2018. A lot of the mineralization there is currently in the inferred categories. So we are putting together a plan to complete the detailed drilling required to move the mineralization up to the indicated category in order to complete a feasibility study.

The PEA assumptions showed 740,000 ounces of production at a grade of 10.4 grams per tonne or 0.3 ounces per tonne. The after-tax 5% discount in net present value of US$143 million and an after-tax internal rate of return of 50%. We believe that the deposit remains open to the Southeast in the area where it shows expansion potential. Our target would be to expand mineralization from underground and hope that the ultimate feasibility study will yield well over 1 million ounces of potential future production.

On Slide 17, and I will move to the Mexican operation. In Mexico, we have our Mercedes mine, where we are advancing the high potential Marianas deposits and we have a renewed exploration effort that is already yielded some success this year.

Our Mercedes, since we acquired the project have been transitioning into lower grade deposits, which have proved to be - proven to be somewhat challenging. I'd say since we went underground and has resulted in us having at times less than what we'd like to see in terms of production. We saw that in the second quarter.

However, the ongoing work that we're doing work we have expected all along to see lower costs and more production in the second half of the year. And we remain confident that we will execute on that plan.

Slide 18, shows in the upper right image, the Mercedes mine. Mercedes is an underground operation owned 100% by the company. The plan throughput is 2000 tonnes per day. And with the work we're doing, we're expecting to be in a better position to continue to feed that processing plant at capacity. Hopefully that will be realized in the second half.

In terms of guidance we are suggesting now that we're guiding towards the lower end of the production for this year and the higher end of costs. And that's owing to some of the challenges we've had at Diluvio. In the lower image on the left you can see Diluvio is up to the north of the main Mercedes trend. And Diluvio is where the majority of our ore is coming from. Diluvio is a lower grade deposit in our reserves. Lupita is higher grade. And we expect Marianas that is on strike with the new the mainline trend to be the highest grade deposit.

Moving on to Slide 19, Marianas is where we view a project that will help the mine to stabilize. It will offer additional mining phases for the company to access. And the expectation here is for higher grades than our current reserve grade. You can see in the total production-to-date, it is come from Barrancas and Lagunas, in 4 and over 5 grams per tonne rather than the closer to 3 grams that we see at Diluvio. So that's an important part of the mine for us to advance.

We are currently driving the decline that you can see on the right of the upper image. And we are currently undertaking that underground drill program on the Marianas deposit in advance of moving it into development.

We have identified early on at the far right and that would be on the south end of the Marianas deposit, a high grade area where we have had very broad intercepts of material draining 4.96 grams gold over 31 meters and 4.5 grams gold over 20 meters including higher grade mineralization. That area has been subject to additional drilling and we expect that lens will be mined starting either later this year or early next year.

Slide 20, one of the big exploration successes we're having in the current program is Lupita. You can see those location of Lupita is adjoining Diluvio. And in fact, the ramp that accesses Diluvio, access Lupita on the way down.

And in this image, Lupita is shown as a smaller mineralized area as compared to Diluvio. Lupita is also about a gram higher grade than to Diluvio. And on the two images on the right pre 2019, there was some drilling here. And even though it was wide space and very few holes, it was interpreted that the mineralized potential of this area was somewhat limited. And you can see the two black circles that represent holes that were drilled prior to this year's program.

This year's program targeted the yellow South, which was modeled as a low grade portion. And when we drill there, we actually get high grade mineralization. And that mineralization is now being drilled for several 100 meters now to the west, to the San Martin area.

And you can see the difference between the mineral potential that we had seen in pre-2019 and what we see today. We are now infill drilling and continuing the step out in the San Martin and Lupita area in order to move this project into our resources and reserves and then for future mining, the grades in our drilling do appear to be similar to Lupita.

And as I mentioned, Lupita, the mineralization that we mine at Lupita is significantly higher than that Diluvio. So very exciting exploration success for the site and congratulate our exploration team at Marianas or at Mercedes for their efforts here and making sure that we continued to replace reserves on an annual basis.

The entire quarter or over to Margarita, where we've also been intersecting mineralization is approximately 2.5 kilometers of potential. So it is being one of our main drill areas in this year's drill program.

Moving on to our major development opportunities in the company, our largest deposit in the company's portfolio is the hard rock deposit, part of our Greenstone joint venture with our partners Centerra that is currently being advanced to a production decision later this year, early next year.

The property has now received both federal and provincial approvals, major milestones in the advancement of this property and the impact benefit agreements being signed with two of the primary groups that we are dealing with in that area. And we are progressing discussions with the remaining First Nation communities that are working as one group. We also have two advance land - two key land acquisitions in Red Lake. These properties being Hasaga and the Rye-Goldbanks to JV with new mines Goldcorp.

The Greenstone property on Slide 22 is the company's largest deposit. And assuming we do make a construction decision go ahead with the construction of this mine. It will be our company's largest operation. The plan here is to complete a 27,000 tonnes per day plan. The primary mine being 14 and a half year mine life based on our feasibility study from open pit owned mining only.

Centerra continues to sell funding project with approximately $58 million remaining at March 31, and the remaining we will update that following in the current quarter. The benefit agreements are being negotiated with the local communities and the nearby Brookbank and Key Lake deposits offer further upside.

On Slide 23, is the deposits shown in a 3D image of what we have drilled. As you can see, the open pit is host on the previous slide to approximately 4.65 million ounces sitting right on the highway in Canada. The open pit though is not the full extent of the deposits it does continue at depth. There is over 4 million ounces there are approximately 4.5 million ounces of underground resource that was not calculated or considered in the feasibility study and offers very significant upside for this project.

The last or the Western most hole that we drilled when we were drilling off the deposit intersected 20.5 meters of 18.5 grams and the deposit remains open down-plunge. So the upside for this project is very significant. We have completed on the 40,000 meters of RC in core drilling on the feasibility study was completed and we are expecting an updated resource to be released sometime in the second half of this year.

Slide 24, looking at our - what we hope will be our mines in the future, Premier definitely believes for our long term success and longevity that is a prerequisite to maintain a very solid exploration portfolio so that we can continue to develop projects that could be mines that will replace our current mines in the future. Our two primary properties that we view is being having the potential to do that for us are Hasaga in Red Lake. Hasaga is host to a plus 1 million ounce near surface bulk sort of open pit type resource.

And we have been delineating an underground deposit called the sea zone down plunge of the past producing how we - in fact our gold mines that produce up until 1952. The final step out for all of last year's program was that 23.4 meter true width of 5.69 gram material and that was contained within an intercepted 67 meters and 4 grams. So definitely, we believe that we are - had been drilling off a very significant more bulk tonnage type underground deposit in the Red Lake camp and in the future we look forward to continuing to advance that project forward.

This year in terms of exploration, as I mentioned earlier in this presentation, our primary target of this year's exploration will be the Rye property that we hold an option to acquire from Barrick, where previous drilling has identified a high grade mineralized areas - with area with multiple intercepts of plus 10 to up to 10 grams per tonne up to over 100 grams per tonne that we will be following up and hoping to expand on. It is one of the most expense outcropping epithermal vein systems as we have seen in Nevada and has both open pit and underground potential drilling at Rye as target to begin here very shortly.

So as a summary on slide 25, Premier is a company that is growing our future production with two mines developments underway South Arturo and two projects being permanent for future development. We continue to grow our reserves and resources. We've been very successful since 2015. We have more than doubled our endowment contained by the company so very successful in exploration efforts on our properties.

And we continue to see a sustained exploration effort across the company's portfolio. And with the new developments coming online, we expect to deliver long-term cash flow and that cash flow should increase with the continued development of our high grade projects that we have in Canada and the United States.

With that, I will open up the floor for questions, a question and answer period. And we have several other people from the company online who can assist in answering those.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question is from Bryce Adams from CIBC. Bryce, please go ahead.

Bryce Adams

Ewan, you mentioned potential construction decision at Hardrock I was running, if you had an estimated timeline towards that construction decision?

Ewan Downie

We have completed the drill program on essentially production scale drilling on the first five years of production, expected production. We have been very proactive in ensuring that we have good community relation this year in terms of annual expenditures, it’s the biggest spend since Centerra joined us as a partner. And we are expecting and just completing the new resource for the property that will then be implemented into the final mine plan.

And with that, we'll be able to update the economics and we expect everything that's being done will be positive to the project, economic and resource. Earlier this year, we published that the drill program is suggesting fairly, significantly higher grades than what was in the feasibility study. And with that work, we expect that year end or early in the new year we'll sit down as a partnership and make a decision as to if and when we choose to go ahead with construction.

Best case scenario I'd say would be starting construction next summer. But that decision will be made once we get towards year end and our teams - are working with Greenstone in financing packages that would ensure that this project goes ahead. So everything is being done to move it to that decision. But the decision won't be made until at least year end.

Bryce Adams

So old next summer 2020 is - one scenario that looks probable?

Ewan Downie

Well the gold price is certainly helping. This is a Canadian project just on the highway. There is a community right there. I'd say it shares a lot of similarities to the Canadian electric that is operated by Yamaha and [Agnico]. So yes and the gold, I think today just broke 2,000 Canadian and I think that's the first time in history. So this is a very significant project. It's definitely very leveraged to the Canadian gold price.

And I think it's almost been a forgotten project within our portfolio yet I'd ask you how many 10 million deposit and here 10 million deposits sitting on the highway are almost ready for development in North America.

Bryce Adams

Are you asking me?

Ewan Downie

Yes, I’d how many are there?

Bryce Adams

I'm thinking of one the good situation of being just jumping over to South Arturo. One thing we've been looking forward to is the three year outlook I know there is few moving parts with the JV there but is there an update on the three-year outlook that would provide some clarity over the next couple of years?

Ewan Downie

It's still work in progress sorry Bryce I know we've said that before. I think we're on our way to seeing a good three year progress plan earlier in the year. But as you know Barrick and Newmont entered into an agreement to create Nevada Gold Mines. And with that now there are, what I view as a positive for our project. There are a lot more processing options available to the joint venture and to South Arturo with this. So plans are likely changing on what's going to happen.

As you know, our heap leach material right now, our plan would be to construct and we are permitted to build a heap leach facility on site. However, with the joint venture there is now a heap leach pad in the vicinity. So I guess it's possible that some material could make that, but none is being made.

So there's a lot of work being done by Barrick. I'm sure it's a pretty major undertaking from them to figure everything out and we are part of that. So we hope that in the second half this year we will get a much better plan that we can actually provide you with that better guidance.

Bryce Adams

You mentioned the underground is progressing ahead of plan. And Phase 1 is on track for the second half of 2020. Would you say it's tracking more towards mid-year 2020 or more towards Q4?

Ewan Downie

I would say more towards Q4.

Bryce Adams

Q4.

Ewan Downie

But again, that can always change as well. Right now, the heap leach material - best case scenario that we, we have been guiding and sort of 21, 22. So there's possibilities that could be could be move forward. There's a lot of probably juggling going on where material is going to go. But yeah, I'd say for now, we'll continue to be conservative.

But I'd say late, late 2020. But as we were saying earlier, we're expecting El Nino to be late 2019. And here we are in Q3 and we're now mining or so now it's just a matter of deciding when we'll see the first processing. And I'm sure we'll be pretty proud to promote that day.

Bryce Adams

Right. So, moving on a Mercedes and trying to back into 2019 guidance. You had maintain guidance, but talking towards the lower end of guidance. We use 2000 tonnes a day and hold recoveries around 96% that would infer you need the grade profile to be 3.7 grams per tonne to get to the lower end of guidance. Is that the right way that we’re thinking about it and is that your expectation for grades over the next two quarters?

Ewan Downie

I don't think it's necessarily all grade, the mill will take more than 2000 tonnes a day, so not only will we need to be mining the only higher grade portions of the deposit, we will also need to be increasing throughput.

So, I'd say for us to make that low end, the guidance is we are really pushing for that would be the best way to plan it. But if we can hit the budget for the balance of this year, we'll have a good a good shot at making the low end of guidance.

Bryce Adams

Okay. So, Could go over 2000 tonnes a day.

Ewan Downie

Yes, I think the mills run it over 24. We don't want to push it too hard or put in too much low grade material. So we have to be careful. Then the Diluvio deposit, as we've discussed frequently, has been a challenge. And this year it's making up more than 50% of our ore and it continues to be a bit of a challenge. We also drive in the ramp to Marianas encountered ground conditions that were - we are following the fault structure being more difficult than we were hoping and in order for safety purposes. We're not pushing it too hard.

We want to maintain a very safe operation. And we did expect to be drilling off reserves and maybe even getting into Marianas at this year, when we first bought the operation. And now we're not expecting to be mining at Marianas until next year.

Bryce Adams

Last one from me, there was a comment they know about a change in the mining methods in Q2. Just want if you could touch on that, add a little more color to it, please?

Ewan Downie

At Mercedes, Bryce?

Bryce Adams

Yes, Mercedes.

Ewan Downie

Yes, I mean, I suspect that this is regarding the Diluvio area where there are certain areas that we were going to go in and use cut and fill, but actually we were able to use some long-haul stoping instead. So it's a combination rather than one. And Brent can offer any other assistance on that one?

Brent Kristof

That's not correct. No. There's nothing to add to that, John. Basically, we've been back and forth, but was the new model Diluvio we have and Bryce, we've been focusing on long-haul methods because it seems to be more amenable to that.

Bryce Adams

Okay. So Diluvio had its issues but the change in mining methods would be a net benefit?

Brent Kristof

Yes, because of that, it's more productive, obviously, and with the lower grades, it's beneficial.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Andrew Mikitchook from BMO Capital Markets. Andrew, please go ahead.

Andrew Mikitchook

Just a quick follow up question at Mercedes. This improvement in tonnes and grade that was previously discussed. Are you seeing the correct trend so far with the first month of the second half already behind you?

Ewan Downie

I just say that Diluvio was still a challenge in the first month and then second half. But particularly of late, we've been seeing a lot of improvements in terms of throughput announces per day where we remain somewhat, not aggressively optimistic, but where the mine is expected and always has been expected to perform better in the second half of the year.

Andrew Mikitchook

And then just looking out beyond, say, six months, you think there has been - you guys are working towards the situation where you have a more of a stable production profile as opposed to a back end loaded here in the last two years here?

Ewan Downie

Yes, as I said I we do expect again into some potential or at Marianas - best case scenario, be late this year and we're now drilling off the main portion or again here we can drill off the main portion of Marianas. And bringing Marianas into the mine plan will provide additional working phases for us, to mine, which will provide added flexibility in terms of getting our production per day.

And the grade is expected to be higher than what we're mining at almost any area right now. And also the success we're having right now in expanding Lupita, Lupita grade is over 4 grams per tonne and is a higher grade area for us as well. And the expansion drilling suggesting pretty significant expansion there, so we've recently increased our budget slightly in drilling mainly to complete additional delineation drilling in order to get deposits like Lupita expansion into our future mine plan.

And if we develop that area and that it holds together is as well as it has so far. It will then provide even more areas for us to access higher grade and/or and provide even more working phases. So those two opportunities, we think will truly help to stabilize this operation, especially beginning next year.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Ewan Downie

Hey, well, thank you, everybody, for attending. As you know, we're quite open for call, So please call any of us on Slide 26 that lists the phone numbers where you can access to various people. And Steve McGibbon is also available to talk expiration and corporate development if anybody is interested.

Again, thank you for attending our second quarter call. We're really looking forward to the third quarter call, given we're expecting there could be some added influence from South Arturo operation. Thanks, again.

