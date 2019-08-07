Bitcoin Still Offers Significant Upside

Given Bitcoin’s lack of correlation with other asset classes and attractive risk to reward trade-off it makes sense for investors to hold a small amount of Bitcoin as a speculative investment.

The supply rate of Bitcoin from mining and the number of Bitcoin users are two of the primary drivers of Bitcoin's price.

Bitcoin’s price is heavily dependent on the number of users and the supply rate from mining. The supply rate of Bitcoin is due to halve in 2020, which may lead to higher prices and in turn encourage more widespread adoption. Bitcoin’s “halving” has acted as a price catalyst in the past and is an attractive investment opportunity due to the potential risk reward trade-off.

Valuing bitcoin is a difficult task as it is does not generate cash flows. As a result, many analysts use the cost of mining to estimate value or technical analysis to try and predict price movements. While there is no academically rigorous approach to valuing Bitcoin, there are several approaches which have a logical basis and have historically worked quite well. Investigating these approaches gives insight into the value drivers for Bitcoin, how it is currently valued relative to its past and how the price may develop in the future.

Before attempting to value Bitcoin, it is worthwhile trying to classify what it is, which is difficult as there is no consensus over whether Bitcoin is a currency, asset or commodity. Despite being referred to as a cryptocurrency, I do not believe Bitcoin is a currency and think it is unlikely to see widespread adoption as a means of payment. I believe this is primarily because its artificial scarcity makes it deflationary, causing users to hold bitcoin rather than spend it. I do not believe Bitcoin is a commodity either, as it has no use case outside of being a store of value or means of payment. Because of its volatility, the tendency of users to hold it and its lack of use cases, I believe Bitcoin is best viewed as an asset and valued as such.

In 1993 George Gilder developed a method for valuing telecommunication networks which was attributed to Robert Metcalfe and became known as Metcalfe’s Law. Metcalfe’s law states that the value of a communication network is proportional to the square of the number of users, and as Bitcoin is a method of communicating value amongst users, it can be valued using Metcalfe’s Law. This is a relative valuation method though, meaning changes in network value can be estimated as the number of users change over time or the value of different networks can be compared, but there is no way of anchoring the value.

The value of the Bitcoin network (market capitalization) has been estimated using Metcalfe’s Law, by fitting a regression to historical data using the number of addresses as a proxy for users. Metcalfe’s Law has historically provided an accurate estimate of Bitcoin’s value, based on the number of users, although the price has deviated significantly from the estimated value in the short run. Using this approach, the current fair value estimate for Bitcoin is approximately 6,000 USD.

Figure 1: Metcalfe Market Capitalization Estimate

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

Future growth in Bitcoin’s market capitalization can be predicted by estimating the growth in the number of users using an s-shaped curve. In this case a Gompertz function, which is a logistic function used to model phenomena like viral infection. The Gompertz function provides a reasonable estimate for past growth in the number of addresses, but there is a large amount of uncertainty in this approach, as the future growth in users and the eventual total number of users are unknown and could vary significantly from the estimate.

Figure 2: Estimated Growth in Bitcoin Users

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

Bitcoin’s value can also be estimated based on the scarcity of supply, an approach which has been successfully applied to precious metals using a stock-to-flow model. The stock-to-flow model is also a relative valuation method which indicates how the price would be expected to change as scarcity increases or decreases, but there is again no way of anchoring the value. This approach also ignores the effects of demand, which may fluctuate significantly as Bitcoin is still a relatively nascent asset.

Figure 3: Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow Model

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

This method also accurately describes the historical price behavior of Bitcoin over the long-term and shows the affect that “halving” has on price. Using this approach, the current fair value of Bitcoin is approximately 5,600 USD and after the next “halving” the expected fair value is approximately 85,000 USD. This approach will eventually overestimate the value of Bitcoin though, as it predicts the market capitalization approaching infinity as the supply rate approaches zero.

The stock-to-flow model makes intuitive sense as it essentially predicts Bitcoin’s price increasing as the rate of supply decreases. This approach assumes that the supply rate is only the new supply from mining and ignores the potential for the existing supply to also be traded.

Equation 1: Stock-to-Flow Model

A better way to analyze this relationship is using a basic supply and demand plot as shown below.

Figure 4: Effect of Supply Change on Price

(source: Created by author)

Assuming that most existing Bitcoin are statically held by users and the supply rate is approximated by the new supply from mining, the following plot shows the relationship of supply and demand for Bitcoin. Using this approach Bitcoin’s price appears to be approaching a price of approximately 20,000 to 350,000 USD as the supply rate approaches zero. There is uncertainty in this estimate though as it is unknown how demand will evolve as the supply rate continues to decrease.

Figure 5: Bitcoin Effect of Supply Change on Price

(source: Created by author based on data from Blockchain.com)

Assuming that the demand curve has not shifted over this time period, the price elasticity of demand can be estimated from the reduction in supply after each “halving”.

Equation 2: Equation for Price Elasticity of Demand

The price elasticity of demand for Bitcoin is inelastic, meaning that a small change in supply results in a large increase in price. The price elasticity of demand after the second "halving" was higher than after the first "halving" and if demand continues to become more elastic as supply decreases, future price increases will be smaller in magnitude than in the past.

Period Price Elasticity of Demand First Halving 0.01 Second Halving 0.05

Table 1: Bitcoin Estimated Price Elasticity of Demand

(source: Created by author based on data from Blockchain.com)

As an asset that does not produce any cash flows, Bitcoin’s price is ultimately dependent on supply and demand. Metcalfe’s Law values Bitcoin based on the number of users, an indicator of demand. The stock-to-flow method values Bitcoin based on supply. Both of these methods indicate that Bitcoin is currently overvalued, but as the supply rate decreases in the future and with the potential for increased demand as adoption increases, there is significant potential upside from the current price. These estimates are highly dependent on the number of users and the price elasticity of demand, both of which could vary significantly from the values estimated.

Figure 7: Bitcoin Estimated Price

(source: Created by author using data from Blockchain.com)

Bitcoin is a highly speculative asset, but its historical price behavior can be modelled reasonably accurately using the number of users and the supply rate from mining. The upcoming “halving” in May 2020 and the potential for more widespread adoption are both potentially positive price catalysts making Bitcoin an attractive speculative investment for investors with a high-risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.