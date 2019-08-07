HighPoint Resources: An Unloved Gem Delivers

In recent months, several oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms have been negatively affected by souring investor sentiments. Despite oil trading in a fairly narrow range and due in part to natural gas prices plummeting, many of the companies in the space have been hit. Fortunately, one thing that investors can be sure of is that, at the end of the day, fundamentals will prevail. In its own latest quarterly release, for example, the management team at HighPoint Resources (HPR), one of the hardest-hit companies in the space recently, showed that not only can it generate positive cash flows in the current environment, its growth ambitions are alive and well. So long as management can continue on this path, it and firms like it present deep value opportunities for long-term oil and gas investors.

Management keeps on delivering

The past several months have been a bumpy ride for shareholders of HighPoint, but the end result so far has been anything but pretty. At the end of its 2018 fiscal year, shares of the E&P firm closed at $2.49. By the end of June, prices had dropped to $1.82 per share, and as I type this, the company is trading for just $1.03 per unit. Despite the fact that oil has traded in a narrow range of around $6 per barrel, the drop in natural gas prices and low realized prices on NGLs have put the hurt on the company. What’s more, there has likely been some fear circulating around the company’s strong growth plans. With capex figures having been front-loaded in the first two quarters and with continued declines in natural gas, market participants have probably been concerned about whether the company can match its own guidance for the year.

You see, according to management, HighPoint should, during 2019, produce between 12.5 million and 13 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), the largest chunk of which should be oil (at around 62% of projected output). At the mid-point, this would represent an increase of 25.4% over the 10.17 million boe the company produced during its 2018 fiscal year. To get to that point, the company said that it intends to spend between $350 million and $380 million on capex, with a mid-point of $365 million.

Fortunately, for any shareholders in doubt, the company seems to be delivering so far. During its second quarter, for instance, the firm managed to produce 2.841 million boe, up from the 2.798 million boe the firm reported in the first quarter of the year. Though this sequential increase is small (only 1.5% over the first quarter), it represents a significant uptick of 17.9% over the 2.409 million boe the company produced in the second quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. If management’s own forecasts turn out to be accurate, HighPoint should, in the third quarter, produce between 3.3 million and 3.4 million boe. That would imply a 17.9% increase over the second quarter’s output at the mid-point and would mean that, in order to hit the mid-point for 2019, the company would need to produce 3.761 million boe in the fourth quarter.

Though this may seem unrealistic, given the second quarter production figures compared to the first, it’s necessary to take into consideration the fact that there’s a lag between the time management allocates money toward capex and when that capex will bear fruit. In the first quarter, the company spent $126.1 million on capex, while in the second quarter, it spent $124.4 million. To reach the $365 million mid-point figure for this year, management will spend around $75 million in the third quarter, followed by $39.5 million in the fourth.

One really great positive for investors is that, even with a depressed energy environment, HighPoint continues to produce positive cash flow results. In the second quarter, for instance, the firm saw EBITDAX come in at $71.1 million, up from $63.1 million a year earlier and bringing the total year to date to $148 million. Operating cash flow in the second quarter was weak at $20.9 million compared to the $77.7 million seen in the first quarter, but DCF (distributable cash flow) during the second quarter was a robust $57.5 million, bringing DCF for the year so far up to $121.7 million.

Due to the lofty spending in the first half of the year, management has been forced to worsen its debt picture some. Net debt during the first quarter stood at $650.3 million. Due to continued high spending, and illustrated by a significant cash draw-down, net debt rose in the second quarter to $758.9 million, an increase over a three-month window of $108.6 million. Fortunately, unless management decides to make a major change to its operational strategy, the rest of this year will likely see positive free cash flow for the firm. After all, lower capex, combined with higher output, will prove to be a boon to the business, hopefully bringing net debt down as we near the end of 2019.

In my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I performed a deep dive into the cash flow picture for HighPoint. If my model on the firm is correct, assuming oil averages $55 per barrel and natural gas now averages $2.25 per Mcf, EBITDA for the year should come in at around $363 million, while operating cash flow should be $312 million. This seems to be in agreement with the current trend, and it implies that net debt, by the end of this year, should be around $647.1 million. Assuming this all comes to fruition, the net leverage ratio for HighPoint should be around 1.8, and it will be trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.4 and at a market cap/operating cash flow multiple of 0.7. Given that the implied maintenance capex figure is fairly low (implied because of the fact that the firm should see negative free cash flow this year of only around $53 million while seeing such strong production growth), this makes HighPoint one of the cheapest oil and gas prospects on the market today.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, HighPoint is, in my opinion, a great oil and gas E&P firm for investors to consider. The business has been needlessly beaten down, driven by fears that current energy prices will drop lower. Though this may happen, the company has the financial strength to survive such a downturn for some time and should that drop not come to pass, then it is incredibly cheap, given the modest amount of leverage currently on its books. There are only a couple of players in the space today that I can legitimately say offer the same kind of prospects that HighPoint does right now.

