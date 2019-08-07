Office Depot's (ODP) CEO Gerry Smith on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: The ODP Corporation (ODP)
by: SA Transcripts
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
August 7, 2019 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Tim Perrott – Vice President-Investor Relations
Gerry Smith – Chief Executive Officer
Joe Lower – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Elizabeth Suzuki – Bank of America
Atul Maherwari – UBS
Christopher Horvers – JPMorgan
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Office Depot’s Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. All lines will be on a listen-only mode for today’s call. After which instructions will be given in order to ask a question. At the request of Office Depot, today’s call is being recorded.
I would like to introduce Tim Perrott, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr.