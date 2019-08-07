eBay - Near-Term Catalysts To Unlock Value

eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a high-quality, platform business that is currently selling at a significant discount to my estimate of fair value. Most people are aware of eBay, but might still believe that it’s primarily an auction site. The company has, however, developed into a marketplace for third-party sellers to sell their goods at fixed prices - mostly not at auction - with almost $100 billion of gross market value (GMV) sold to 180 million buyers through the platform in 2018.

eBay also owns StubHub, the largest secondary market for selling tickets to live events, and a group of international classifieds’ websites - the Classifieds Group - that are dominant in their respective markets. Both of these businesses are small in comparison to the eBay marketplace and are currently tee’d up for sale, with pressure coming from two activist investors - Elliott Management and Starboard Value.

Elliott, owner of a 4% stake in eBay, and Starboard, owner of a 1% stake in eBay, began putting pressure on eBay’s management and board at the beginning of 2019 to right the ship, based on the then low and still currently low, share price of the company. After discussions between eBay and the two activist investors, the two sides came to an agreement in early March, giving the activists two board seats and a promise from eBay to perform a strategic review of its assets. In other words, see if they can get a good price for StubHub and the Classifieds Group or spin them off. In Elliott’s public letter to eBay, they said that eBay is worth $60 to $65 per share if eBay follows Elliott’s plan to unlock value - eBay was selling near $33 per share at the time. That provides significant upside from the current share price of ~$40/share if Elliott is correct, so it’s worth exploring whether Elliott’s valuation is realistic. Before that though, it’s critical to understand Elliott’s plan for unlocking value.

Sell/Spinoff StubHub and Classifieds Group

Selling or Spinning off StubHub and the Classifieds Group would accomplish two goals: (1) it would allow management to focus on the core Marketplace and (2) it would be directly accretive to shareholders because both businesses should sell at much higher multiples than the current multiple of eBay as a whole. First let’s look at management’s focus.

eBay has made a number of acquisitions over the years that were very smart in hindsight, including owning PayPal and Skype for a number of years. PayPal was bought in 2003 and sold in 2015. Skype was acquired in 2005, partially sold in 2009 and the remainder sold in 2011. PayPal is a very successful standalone company and Skype is a popular business communication program now owned by Microsoft. These acquisitions, although profitable for the company, have distracted eBay from its core Marketplace, where it has lost market share over the years to other platforms made for third-party sellers.

StubHub and the Classifieds Group were eBay acquisitions as well, but are distractions from the core Marketplace. Selling those businesses and limiting future acquisitions to businesses that support/upgrade the core Marketplace will allow management to focus on growing and/or maintaining market share in the online retail space, with a U.S. market that is consistently growing at a 15%+ pace.

Second, eBay sells at a price that is a little over 15x 2018 earnings. If it divests StubHub and/or the Classifieds Group, it should receive multiples much higher for each business, which will be directly accretive to shareholders. This especially makes sense because there are no strategic advantages to having the three businesses under the same roof.

Operational Improvements

Over the past three years, eBay’s operating margin has shrunk from 25% to under 21%, mainly due to a significantly larger increase in sales and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses, in comparison to revenues. Focusing on expense management, while continuing to innovate, will be key for eBay to reach Elliott’s estimated value.

Strategic Capital Allocation

eBay had a plan to return roughly $3.5 to $4.0 billion to shareholders through share buybacks in 2019. Elliott wanted the company to accelerate the buyback plan to $5 billion, which was agreed upon between Elliott and eBay and announced as part of the settlement between the two. Accelerating buybacks is a smart decision because the stock price is low and buybacks will be accretive to shareholders.

eBay has been aggressively buying back shares for a while now, reducing its share count by almost 25% over the last five years. Assuming an average share price for buybacks of $39 in 2019, eBay could buy back over 128 million shares, reducing the share count by an additional 13% from its current level. As long as the share price remains depressed, I applaud these buybacks.

Elliott also requested a dividend that provides a yield of roughly 1.5%, which eBay agreed to implement. I much would have rather seen all of the capital be returned in the form of share buybacks, but I’m okay with a small dividend.

Elliott’s ultimate goal is for eBay to return approximately 80% of free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of dividends and buybacks, with the remaining 20% of free cash flow available to make strategic acquisitions of businesses that complement eBay’s core Marketplace.

Valuation

Elliott’s valuation numbers are quite aggressive, but there is still significant upside from the current share price of ~$41/share. Both StubHub and the Classifieds Group earned a little bit more than $1 billion in revenue in 2018, but eBay does not provide more detail about the costs and operating margins for each business, requiring assumptions to be made to value each business.

The Classifieds Group should have significantly higher operating margins than StubHub and the eBay Marketplace. I applied operating margins of 47% to the Classifieds Group and around 17% to the other two businesses. I also applied a normalized 22% tax rate to each business line, assuming a 21% U.S. federal tax rate and a 1% adjustment to account for any additional state taxes, offset by any lower international taxes.

With very high margins and high-quality growth, the Classifieds business deserves a high multiple. I applied a multiple between 22x and 28x 2018 income for the business to come to a total value for this business line between $8.2 billion and $10.4 billion. This is at the lower range of Elliott’s estimated value for the business.

StubHub may have slightly higher margins than eBay based on its significantly higher take rate per transaction. To be conservative, however, I assumed that StubHub and eBay’s core Marketplace have the same operating margins. Because of StubHub’s dominant position in event ticket resales, I gave StubHub a multiple of 20 to 25 times 2018 earnings, for a value between $2.9 billion and $3.7 billion, which is lower than the range estimated by Elliott between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion. If you assume that StubHub has materially higher margins than eBay’s core Marketplace, it would be easy to get to Elliott’s values.

It’s most likely that both StubHub and the Classifieds Group will be divested, so determining a likely exit multiple is the most appropriate valuation method. On the other hand, the Marketplace will be a continuing entity for shareholders and should be valued based on its discounted cash flow. With aggressive share buybacks in the near future and assumed operational efficiencies, earnings growth should be well above average for the next couple of years. After that, earnings growth will drop down more in line with revenue growth. If eBay can maintain market share, earnings growth would be near 15% per year. This, however, would be a tall task. I estimate that, with management’s sole focus on the core business, earnings can grow for 10% for the next few years, leveling off in a mid-to-high single-digit range for a few more years, followed by mid-single digit growth after that. The total value I estimate for the core Marketplace is between $34 billion and $40 billion, an implied multiple of 18 to 22 times my estimate of 2019 full-year earnings.

There are risks to my thesis and valuation, including the possibility that eBay cannot find a buyer for either StubHub or the Classifieds Group at an appropriate price. Another option for those businesses would be to spin them off, but there’s no guarantee that the market would place an appropriate multiple on either business, especially because they would be smaller public companies than eBay and may have issues with forced sellers of the stock.

Another issue is that eBay may not be able to realize the operational efficiencies necessary to increase margins. This would result in both lower earnings and lower earnings growth, coupled with most likely a lower multiple placed on the business by investors. This could be offset by continued aggressive share buybacks, but you’d also be stuck with owning a poorly operated company.

eBay may also be too late to reinvigorate growth. Amazon has proven itself the dominant online retailer and other smaller retailers - Shopify, Etsy, etc., have continued to take market share and outmaneuver eBay.

eBay may end up being old news, but the combination of activist investors pushing the company, aggressive share buybacks, moderate growth, and a low multiple of earnings makes for a situation with lots of upside and little downside, the kind of investment I’m always looking for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.