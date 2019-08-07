Tesla: One Year Later

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of one of the most famous tweets in stock market history. Unfortunately for investors in Tesla (TSLA), the words below turned out to be perhaps the biggest in a long line of failures for Elon Musk. With shares having dropped considerably as the mentioned deal did not go through, let's see where the company is compared to this time in 2018.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page, seen here)

Let's first start with the biggest area of progress for the company, and that's Model 3 production. In Q2 2018, Tesla was racing to get to 5,000 units a week at the end of the quarter to meet its already-delayed guidance, and for the quarter the average production wasn't too much over 2,000 units a week. A year later, the company set both production and delivery records in Q2 2019, although that didn't help too much when it came to revenues and profits.

A year ago, Tesla was only delivering the Model 3 within the US, whereas now it's being handed off to customers in China and many countries in Europe. Some of those sales have seemed to come at a cost of the higher margin Model S and X units. Older inventory has been written down, and competition has increased a bit with regard to the luxury models. Tesla also passed two thresholds for the US EV tax credit, forcing price cuts, and the credit will be down to zero in less than five months.

One area where Tesla bulls will talk about the company's improvement is the balance sheet. The company did produce two impressive quarters in the back half of last year, and the recent capital raise has certainly helped put the cash position in a better place. In the table below, you can see some of the key items on the balance sheet and some selected financial metrics.

(*Liabilities to assets ratio. Source: Tesla investor letters, seen here)

Now the improvement in the net debt position has come with a bit of dilution, partially thanks to the equity raise. However, Tesla also reported almost $830 million in stock based compensation over the past year. Depreciation, amortization, and impairments have outpaced capital expenditures by more than $580 million over the past four quarters. Those two balance sheet add backs minus capex total nearly $1.41 billion, which is $100 million more that the net cash position increase (reduction of net debt). Thus, this improvement has come at a cost of future growth thanks to capex reductions as well as more than 8 million shares of dilution, so investors are paying a price here.

Over the next 12 months, there are two major items to watch, with the evolution of the Model 3 being the first. Tesla is looking to continue increasing production of the 3 at the Fremont plant as well as starting production at the Shanghai Gigafactory. Only time will tell if there's going to be enough demand for 10,000 units of production per week, although more discounting or incentives like free supercharging could certainly help, especially as competition increases and government incentives decline. Tesla also is tapping new markets and starting to deliver right-hand drive units.

The other major item for Tesla is with regard to perhaps its next two major product launches. The Model Y is expected to hit streets next year, with Musk believing demand will be even greater than that of the Model 3. Can Tesla get to meaningful volume production by the end of 2020? The other product to watch will be the Tesla pickup, expected to be unveiled in the coming months. This will likely provide another mini capital raise if Tesla starts taking deposits, but the big questions are how soon will the electric truck come and where will it be produced?

There's one thing that's certain over the past year, and that's the short sellers have won. As the chart below shows, Tesla shares have lost almost 40% of their value, while the S&P 500 is just above the flat line. Even with this fall, the street doesn't see too much upside currently, with the average price target being $248.50, less than 8% above where shares finished on Tuesday.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

A year after Musk's famous "funding secured" tweet, is Tesla in a better place now? While certain balance sheet metrics do look somewhat better and production volumes for the Model 3 are much higher, shares are much lower and estimates for this year have swung to significant losses from an expected profit. What do you think about Tesla now as compared to when investors were hoping for a $420 buyout? I look forward to your comments below.

