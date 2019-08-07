Exelon - Riskier Than Your Average Utility

Introduction

Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a mix of a merchant electrical generation unit with four regulated utilities operating in Chicago and the Mid-Atlantic region (ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI). A high percentage of Exelon Generation’s capacity is from nuclear power (about 87% of self-generated power in the most recent quarter). The company has evolved considerably in the last decade as wholesale power prices have declined. Initially consisting of only Generation and Chicago-area utility ComEd, Exelon was hit hard by the decline in power prices as cheap natural gas became more and more abundant. Ultimately this led to slashing the dividend by 40% in 2013 and holding it at $0.31 per quarter for three years before finally starting to grow it at about 5% per year. To diversify away from Generation, Exelon acquired regulated utilities in the areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

The Generation business continues to be challenging today as power prices remain low. Cheap natural gas has led to the construction of many gas-fired power plants, leaving some of Exelon’s nuclear fleet uncompetitive on total operating cost. Fortunately for Exelon, they have convinced state regulators in New York and Illinois to subsidize nuclear plants through the use of Zero Emissions Credits based on the argument that the lack of CO2 emissions is beneficial to the public compared to fossil fuel generation.

Despite the support from the states, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has responded to complaints from gas-fired electricity generating companies that nuclear plants now have an unfair advantage in bidding to supply power to the grid. FERC agreed and has required the grid operator (PJM) to rewrite the power capacity auction rules so that they are not “unjust and unreasonable.” PJM was given only 90 days to do this and it is not yet clear how the revised auction process will impact nuclear generators like Exelon.

While Exelon’s regulated utilities produce stable, solid income, low power prices continue to plague Generation. The uncertainty around the PJM auction rules is another source of risk. While Exelon appears cheap relative on a P/E basis relative to other utilities in the area, the low valuation is justified by the added risk. I would avoid buying Exelon at least until the new capacity auction rules are finalized.

Two Companies in One

Exelon made a great strategic move to diversify more into regulated electric utilities, primarily responsible for distribution of electricity (and natural gas in some areas) to consumers and businesses. These businesses are permitted by their state regulators to earn a set rate of return on equity (generally in the 9-11% range) and set their rates accordingly. Also, capital expenditures done by these utilities become part of the “rate base” on which the utility can recover depreciation as part of the new rate requests periodically submitted to the regulators. This produces steady, predictable income as long as the utility is a good operator and delivers as expected to its customers. Exelon has been a good operator and is ranked in the top quartile in reliability and satisfaction metrics across all four utility subsidiaries.

Exelon has also been a good operator of its Generation fleet, exceeding 95% capacity factor in its nuclear plants and even higher in renewables and fossil fuels. While keeping the plants running and maximizing output helps to lower cost per megawatt-hour, Generation is still subject to fluctuating wholesale power prices. As shown in the chart below, PJM Western Hub prices briefly got up to $25/MWh earlier this year but have since slid back down to the lower end of the range at $21/MWh.

On the last quarterly conference call, management highlighted the low price environment as a challenge for Generation and discussed ways to deal with it such as closing higher-cost plants, pushing for more government subsidies in states like Pennsylvania, and hedging less than 100% of forward generation to better capture market price increases.

In addition to the low price environment, Exelon faces challenges from the federal government that could undo the advantages gained by state subsidies of nuclear generation. Exelon sells its power into the grid through an auction process conducted by grid operator PJM. With increased construction of natural gas fired plants, capacity exceeds demand in the region. This means that not all generation capacity offered in the auction will “clear”, or be accepted at the price offered. Before the Zero Emission Credit subsidies (ZEC’s) offered in New York and Illinois, many of Exelon’s nuclear plants’ costs were high enough that they could not price their output low enough to clear the auction. Following the institution of the ZEC’s, many gas-fired generating companies complained to the FERC that the ZEC’s gave nuclear plant an unfair advantage. FERC agreed on a 3-2 party-line vote. FERC has given PJM 90 days to solicit comment and rewrite its auction rules. While this ruling seems to negate the benefit of the ZEC subsidies from the state, there has been discussion of an alternative mechanism that will still allow the nuclear plants to benefit. This is discussed in much greater detail here. This is all still preliminary however, and the ultimate impact on nuclear plants like Exelon’s are still unclear.

Comparison and Conclusion

I compared Exelon to other utilities in the region including FirstEnergy (FE), ConEd (ED), American Electric Power (AEP), and PPL Corp. (PPL). I will note that PPL has a key difference of operating in the UK as well as the US. PPL’s low valuation may be due to Brexit concerns and it is worth some deeper analysis to see if these are warranted. Outside of PPL, Exelon has the lowest forward P/E of its peers and an average dividend. Exelon’s lower profit margin, ROE, and ROI all illustrate the drag that Generation places on the company.

Due to the exposure Exelon Generation has to low market prices and potential negative regulatory outcome, I would steer clear of Exelon stock for now, especially as a dividend growth strategy. One of the other fully regulated utilities listed here may be a better pick, although several have some company-specific issues that should be investigated further. I currently hold Exelon in my portfolio at a lower cost basis. I will continue to hold for now, but will definitely re-evaluate following the roll-out of the reworked PJM capacity auction rules. If these work out in Exelon’s favor, it will be a well-run company with steady regulated utility income and potential upside if wholesale power prices increase. Otherwise, Generation will be too much of a drag on the overall company to continue holding.

