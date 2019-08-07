T2 Biosystems: Brutal Dilution Featuring Lincoln Park Will Stifle Any Good News

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) opened Tuesday up 37% but closed the day up 20% to $0.82 after announcing excellent news that the United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, granted approval for a New Technology Add-on Payment for the company's T2Bacteria® Panel. This test is now the first and only in-vitro diagnostic test to ever receive approval for NTAP. This excellent news is coupled with the fact that TTOO's chart appears extremely oversold. The stock is over 80% off its 52-week highs and was trading over $2 as recently as May.

While one might be tempted into believing that TTOO is a contrarian or value play, it recently announced a pair of $30 million financings. One with Canaccord Genuity LLC and the second with notorious microcap financier Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC. With this dilutive proposed raise with Lincoln Park and twin deal with Cannaccord, I am quite confident that investors must sell or avoid this stock in order to protect their capital in the medium term. I strongly believe that TTOO will drop under $0.50 and may even hit $0.10 by the end of the year based on what I have seen with similar kinds of deals and the motivation management has to use them.

Avoid companies raising funds with Lincoln Park at all costs

While it may be tempting for retail shareholders to throw down a few dollars at an exciting medical play, I can assure you that no matter how exciting the news may be, an association with Lincoln Park is essentially a kiss of death.

Exhibit 1: My article from April 26, 2016 on Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) called Anavex Life Sciences: Miracle Drug With A Toxic Financing Set For A Severe Decline In Price. AVXL was hot at the time after reports that its Alzheimer's drug was allowing people suffering from Alzheimer's to regain important cognitive function and do things they lost once again like play the piano and paint.

AVXL yo-yoed for a bit between $4 and $6, even nearly hitting $8 in July 2016. However, days after that, the stock cratered to less than $4.00 on millions of shares traded and has been a bouncy ski slope down to the $2.00's since.

Exhibit 2: My article from June 1, 2018 on Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) called Viking Therapeutics: Sell The Pop On The Sympathy Play. VKTX popped after Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) announced that its Phase 2 study MGL-3196 achieved liver biopsy endpoints in patients with Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis [NASH]. VKTX rose as a sympathy play as its VK2809 drug was in a Phase 2 clinical trial at the time and is a thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist, just like MGL-3196. MDGL was several times larger than VKTX so the investment thesis was simple. VKTX had a similar drug for just a fraction of the market cap, buy it as it should catch up. VKTX actually did rise over $20 for a few days last September, but has since fallen dramatically to less than $7.

As part of my AVXL article, I presented a chart of stocks in which Lincoln Park Capital raised funds throughout 2015 and 2016. The chart summarizes the ten deals along with the market cap, the amount of financing proposed in each deal, the stock price the day the deal was announced and where the stock traded in April 2016 along with the percentage return:

These stocks lost an average of 59% in the months following signing a financing deal with Lincoln Park. While many microcap companies fail or resurrect themselves as something different, not just LPC deals, I encourage readers to do a quick search on these stocks four years later.

Details of the two TTOO financings

The Canaccord financing is a $30 million at-the-market offering, meaning that the firm can sell shares at prevailing market prices on the open market. TTOO has reserved the right to instruct Canaccord not to sell common stock if the sales cannot be effected at or above the price designated by it, but that language leaves a lot of ambiguity as to how low Canaccord is allowed to sell the stock. This is not quite death spiral financing terms, but given the size of the offering relative to the market cap of TTOO, it may as well be. A $30 million raise at $1.00 is 30 million shares. A $30 million raise at $0.75 is 40 million shares. Canaccord gets a 3% commission for the amount it raises, so it obviously has different motivations than TTOO longs for making money.

The Lincoln Park financing is structured in a similar way to the financing it did with AVXL and a number of other companies. TTOO issued 413,349 shares of common stock to LPC as part of the transaction whereby the company:

...may direct Lincoln Park to purchase additional shares of common stock in amounts up to 300,000 shares on any single business day from and after the Commencement, which amounts may be increased to up to 300,000 shares of our common stock, subject to a maximum of $2,000,000 per purchase. In addition, upon notice to Lincoln Park, we may, from time to time and at our sole discretion, direct Lincoln Park to purchase additional shares of our common stock in “accelerated purchases,” and/or “additional accelerated purchases” as set forth in the Purchase Agreement. The purchase price per share is based on the market price of our common stock at the time of sale as computed under the Purchase Agreement. Lincoln Park may not assign or transfer its rights and obligations under the Purchase Agreement. See “Lincoln Park Transaction.”

The deal is capped at 8,902,661 shares, inclusive of the 413,349 shares already issued to LPC, so that the financing does not exceed 20% of the company's outstanding shares. While that's the good news, the issue is that there is no floor on the price of the shares that may be offered to LPC. The offering may be at a price of less than $0.75, which substantially dilutes investors without providing much of a cash runway before the next financing must take place.

TTOO management is motivated to heavily use the two financings in the near term

TTOO announced its Q2 2019 financial results last week, and things do not look great. The company burns $15 million per quarter. It has $28 million in cash and $33 million in current assets against $43 million in notes payable and $58 million in current liabilities. The term loan is not due until December 2022 assuming all covenants are met, but principal payments along with already existing interest payments start in 2021. While TTOO believes that the exercising of an acceleration clause is remote, investors need to be wary of the incentive management has to get this monkey off of its back.

Given the heavy burn rate and bad balance sheet, I believe that TTOO will protect the company's liquidity and its jobs, rather than manage the stock price in the near-term. LPC and Canaccord also have little incentive to keep the share price up, and just want to sell as much of the financing as possible into the open market so each of them can make their money.

Watch for substantial dilution to take place and a dropping share price on heavy volume for the rest of 2019. There will likely be news-based pre-market spikes to garner some liquidity for which LPC and Canaccord can sell, but just like Tuesday's price action, those pops will likely not hold for very long.

