The Battle Of The Car Parts Brands

A few days ago, I wrote an article called “Demystifying the Dividend Kings” in which I highlighted three powerhouse dividend growers: Federal Realty (FRT), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), and 3M Company (MMM).

None of which are real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

It may come as a surprise to you that I decided to write on non-REITs. But as you may know, I’m now part of the one of the fastest-growing marketplace services – The Dividend Kings.

This means that I’ll keep focusing most of my energy on REITs… but, on occasion, dip into the MLP, BDC, and ordinary C-Corp sectors to provide analysis or opinions on those as well.

To be clear, I’m staying within my circle of competence still. I recognize my limitations, as everyone should. The common thread for all my writing remains rooted in risk analysis and determining the best opportunities for capital deployment.

But back to our topic on hand: auto parts retailers…

As referenced above, I recently decided to write on three dividend kings that were well priced or close to that point. One of the companies, Genuine Parts Company (GPC), caught my attention in particular. And with good reason considering its track record of increasing annual dividends for more than 62 years in a row.

Source: GPC Investor Presentation

Now, GPC is really more of a conglomerate, since it’s involved in auto parts, industrial parts, and business products alike. However, the bulk of its revenue (54%) is generated from the auto parts division. And the bulk of its automotive profits are generated from 6,600 “NAPA-branded” retail stores.

GPC only flat-out owns about 20% of them, but they’re all still part of its profit chain.

Personally, I’ve always had an interest in the car parts business. One of my first jobs out of college was developing stores for Advance Auto Parts (AAP). Then, back in 1990, I built my first store in Union, South Carolina, which pushed me to become a preferred developer for the chain expanding across the state, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

Part of that work involved securing sites, a task I learned how to simplify. In order to find the best locations, I would usually look for the local Walmart store and attempt to acquire an outpad in front of or near it. For one thing, the two businesses share the same demographic profile. Plus, many of the outpads already were permitted, making it easier and quicker to build the cookie-cutter auto parts store.

In the early days, it was privately owned, so I would rely on Dun & Bradstreet for credit analysis. I never had a problem obtaining financing for the stores and only regret not purchasing a lot of stock when Advance Auto went public in 2001 after acquiring Discount Auto Parts.

I also built a few stores for O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY), attracted to that same do-it-yourself (DIY) business basis… not to mention the Springfield, Missouri,-based chain’s successful growth profile.

Over two decades, I developed around 50 auto parts stores in all. Admittedly, that doesn’t necessarily make me an expert in the business. But it does give you some insight into my experience in the trenches.

For nostalgia’s sake, I’ve included the picture below. I always enjoyed attending ribbon-cutting events for Advance Auto as a developer.

Photo Source

Getting to be a part of a dominating retail chain’s evolution was quite the experience.

The Battle of the Auto Parts Chains

This article is designed to dig deeper into the auto parts chains. We want to determine whether or not there’s an opportunity to invest in the sector. Which means we have to first consider the 800-pound gorilla in the room, Amazon (AMZN).

According to Business Insider, “Amazon has struck deals with several of the largest auto parts suppliers in the U.S. to sell their products directly.” This will put the global e-commerce giant “in direct competition with aftermarket auto parts retail chains.”

According to market research firm Hedges & Company, “e-commerce auto parts sales in the U.S. grew 16% last year to reach $7.4 billion, with Amazon and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) holding the top two spots in terms of online auto parts sales.”

That appears to be problematic for our auto parts chains, I know. However, they’re not out for the count yet, implementing delivery programs to get parts directly to retail consumers. For one, AutoZone (AZO) CEO Bill Rhodes explained on the company’s recent earnings call that it’s putting “initiatives in place to improve in-store systems and websites.”

He said the company is “investing heavily in systems to support these shopping patterns.” And he sees “rapid growth in website traffic, as well as ship-to-home and ‘buy online, pick up in store’ sales.”

Rhodes added that AutoZone’s “next-day delivery program allows customers in over 85% of the U.S. markets to order as late as 10:00 pm and receive their products at their home the very next day.” The company apparently is even testing midnight cutoffs in a couple of markets.

Advance Auto is taking a similar approach to leveling the playing field. It’s creating an “automotive specialty store on walmart.com,” where customers will “have access to parts, accessories, maintenance items” along with other Walmart offerings.

CEO Tom Greco added, “… we can bring speed, convenience, and trusted advice to the large number of DIY customers who are already going to walmart.com every day.”

According to him, Advance Auto is working “diligently to further enhance digital capabilities with commercial customers.” So far, so good too, since “ship-to-home next day, buy online pick-up in-store and commercial customer ordering are all showing growth and traffic to (AAPs) online sites and is continuing to increase at rapid rates.”

As a retail developer, I’ve witnessed first-hand the disruption of the brick-and-mortar sector. And I can count a long list of tenants I once built stores for that are no longer in business… Goody’s, Blockbuster Video, Payless ShoeSource, Hollywood Video, On Cue, and Dress Barn – just to name a few.

I’ve also built stores for Barnes & Noble, which is still hanging on. My local store is still open, for instance, yet I do recognize that most such entities’ days are numbered.

But I don’t see the auto parts industry going away like the dinosaur. These dominant parts chains appear to be adapting to the omni-channel well. According to The Financial Times, the “aftermarket auto parts chains grew 7% per year, largely due to an aging vehicle fleet in the U.S., which has drummed up business for aftermarket parts sellers.”

Source: GCP Investor Presentation

As illustrated below, the automotive aftermarket for parts in the U.S. is fundamentally strong:

Source: GCP Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, the macro demand drivers for the U.S. automotive parts sector is relatively stable:

Source: GCP Investor Presentation

What About Tariffs?

There’s no question that Chinese tariffs have had an influence on the U.S auto parts sector. However, according to AutoZone’s Rhodes,

“When the first tariffs were active in September, we said we were able to negotiate many of the increases away due to the change in the Chinese currency. As the additional tariffs were just added, it is too early for us to know the implications. That said, if we do in fact experience higher costs, it will be our intention to pass those higher costs on to our customers as it has been our practice and our industry’s practice for some time.”

The fear of prices increases has certainly elevated the discussion surrounding tariffs. But next consider what Advance Auto’s Greco had to say on the subject:

“Over many, many years, our average unit retails have grown at a mid-single-digit level as the parts and products we are selling have more technology or higher cost materials in them, and that makes them last longer… This year, we have experienced a small amount of inflation, while our average unit retails have increased slightly faster than normal.”

And Gregory Johnson, CEO of O’Reilly Auto Parts, weighed in with:

“During mid-June, the additional round of 15% tariffs went into effect. And we anticipate the related acquisition price increases will be passed along in selling price. However, we expect the incremental benefit in same skew pricing will likely to be offset by pressure to ticket counts and good, better, best product mix headwinds.”

He also said that, “Most of our import lines coming from China flow through one of our supplier’s facilities here in the U.S. So the impact of tariffs is a little less for us than if we direct imported all of that product.”

All three try to diversify across multiple suppliers to mitigate risk. As an example, Johnson said that O’Reilly gets its brake products from “China, India, and from other smaller countries.”

Now Let’s Get Down to Business

Here are your basic stats to begin with…

Advance Auto Parts

Photo Source

Locations: 6,340 (as of year-end 2018)

Revenue (2018): $9.58 billion

Market Cap: $10.45 billion

S&P Rating: BBB-

Prototype Store Size: 7,600 square feet

Auto Zone

Photo Source

Locations: 6,202 (as of year-end 2018)

Revenue (2018): $11.22 billion

Market Cap: $26.8 billion

S&P Rating: BBB

Prototype Store Size: 7,500 sf

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Source: ORLY 2018 Annual Report

Locations: 5,219 (as of year-end 2018)

Revenue (2018): $9.53 billion

Market Cap: $28.4 billion

S&P Rating: BBB

Prototype Store Size: 7,400 sf

Genuine Parts (doing business as NAPA)

Photo Source

Locations: 6,600 (as of year-end 2018)

Revenue (2018): $10.5 billion (automotive)

Market Cap: $13.5 billion

S&P Rating: n/a

Prototype Store Size: n/a

Now, to get a better measure of profitability, I decided to put together a few earnings models. We’ll begin with this very basic earnings per share model, with the data sourced from F.A.S.T. Graphs.

The next chart shows EPS converted to percentage growth:

As you can see, this model suggests that ORLY generates the highest EPS growth (exceptional), averaging 25% per year (2008-2019), though it’s forecasted to grow by 11% in 2020.

(Notably, AZO also has an impressive growth forecast – of 19% for 2020).

I like using EPS as an earnings benchmark, but I prefer using free cash flow (or FCF). As my fellow Dividend Kings’ writer Chuck Carnevale reminds me, it’s the “acid test” for distributable cash flow. Plus, it provides a more meaningful measure of cash available to pay dividends.

So, using FCF, here’s how the cookie crumbles:

This next chart, meanwhile, converts FCF/share into percentages:

As you can see, using this metric, AutoZone comes out on top with a 21% average from 2014 to 2019. Advance Auto and O’Reilly tie for second at 16% average growth.

Now, without any reference to valuation, I consider O’Reilly to be the best stock. And, having worked as one of its developers in a previous life, I can attest to the quality of its management team.

Valuation Matters

So far, I like what I see. Though I’m particularly attracted to the free cash flow the top three chains are generating.

Ranking them in order of best to worst, I’d order them this way: ORLY, AZO, AAP, GPC. However, upon closer examination, you can see Mr. Market has its own opinion on the matter.

Source: Brad Thomas

To be sure, Genuine Parts is the only company paying out a meaningful dividend, with a 3.31% yield. But as I pointed out, based on a measure of free cash flow and earnings growth, the company isn’t setting any records. Except, of course, for its long-paying dividend history.

O’Reilly, meanwhile, is trading at the highest P/E multiple (21.7x). And shares in Autozone have skyrocketed year-to-date – up 30.7%.

For fun, let’s assume that – instead of developing 15 stores for Advance Auto in early 2000 at around $750k per store – I’d invested around $10 million into the company’s stock. If that were the case, I’d be sitting on over $112 million in stock.

Not going to lie. That one hurts.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Shares in Advance Auto appear to be trading close to fair value right now. So I’m going to put the name on my watchlist, hoping to hit the gas pedal at $135. AutoZone is trading in the nosebleed seats now, as already mentioned, and O’Reilly is also trading at a premium: 21.7x.

A few days ago, I penned an article on sale/leasebacks. And I consider now an ideal time for AutoZone and O’Reilly to both capitalize on the net lease euphoria.

Both companies own a large amount of real estate, and they could monetize their portfolios with attractive capital to further expand or take on a few bolt-on acquisitions.

Source: Brad Thomas

According to The Boulder Group:

“Cap rates for AutoZone and O’Reilly Auto Parts properties compressed by 15 and 14 basis points to 5.47% and 5.80%, respectively. Transaction volume for the net-leased auto parts store sector declined by approximately 13% in 2018 when compared to 2017. The decline in transaction volume can be attributed to investor concern that Amazon could impact brick and mortar auto part locations.”

It further pointed out that:

“The low absolute price point of properties within the net lease auto parts store sector make these investments attractive to investors. Outside of dollar stores, there is a limited supply of net leased properties available under $2 million leased to investment-grade-rated tenants. Furthermore, auto parts stores are typically located in primary and secondary markets, and their typical store footprint makes them easier to re-tenant.”

As previously mentioned, O’Reilly has around 5,200 stores. And roughly 2,000 of them are fee-owned by the company. That represents around $2 billion of capital that could be used to reinvest in growth – not counting the fee-owned distribution centers.

By my estimate, AutoZone has around 3,000 company-owned stores that could generate around $3 billion of capital… which it could then reinvest in its core business, which would then earn low to mid double-digit returns.

That’s an important observation: Recognizing that there’s value in owned real estate.

Compared to its peers, Genuine Parts has a more sluggish earnings profile. Yet this particular stock has been able to weather multiple recessions, always providing investors with a growing dividend.

I do recognize that there’s higher growth potential for companies that pay out modest dividends. But I sleep better at night knowing that my investments are aligned with me instead of squirreling away excess cash.

As far as I’m concerned, AutoZone and O’Reilly are building massive real estate portfolios – when they could be rewarding investors by paying out dividends. They must ask themselves this…

Are we in the parts business or the real estate business?

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

That aside, while I recognize that Amazon is a threat to the auto parts business model, the big four chains appear to be competing with it head-on. So I simply don’t see the sector following the path of office supply chains such as OfficeMax, Office Depot, and Staples.

What seems more likely, in my opinion, is for Amazon to enter the C-store business, as it’s already made investments with Amazon Go. CNN Business describes it like this:

“You enter the 1,800-square-foot space through six high-tech turnstiles. Open the app and wave a code on your screen above a gate to open it. It's a familiar experience to anyone who has ridden a subway or used a mobile boarding pass at the airport.”

But that high-tech business model doesn’t really support the DIY shopper. And for that reason, I think there always will be a need for auto parts stores on every corner of the country.

If you need another reason, how about this one… Me admitting that I recently visited an Advance Auto store in my hometown to get wiper blades installed. And how I needed someone to hold my hand as I did it.

I just don’t think Amazon can crack that code for customer service.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

