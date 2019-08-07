ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Schegerin - Chief Financial Officer

Paolo Pucci - Chief Executive Officer

Peter Lawrence - President and Chief Operating Officer

Brian Schwartz - Head of R&D

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Jonathan Chang - SVB Leerink

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Hartaj - Oppenheimer & Company

Matthew Cross - Jones Trading

Tony Butler - Roth Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ArQule Second Quarter Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Peter Lawrence, President and COO.

Peter Lawrence

Good morning everyone. Welcome to the ArQule investor conference call reviewing operational and financial results for the second quarter 2019. I'm Peter Lawrence, President and COO of ArQule.

This morning we issued a press release that reported results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. This release is available on our website at arqule.com.

Leading the call today will be Paolo Pucci, our Chief Executive Officer. Also present from the Company are Dr. Brian Schwartz, Head of R&D and Dr. Marc Schegerin, CFO and Head of Strategy. Marc is traveling today but he is on the call by his cell and should be available for Q&A. As a result I will present our financial results.

Before we begin, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements will include, amongst other things, projections regarding the timing of key events related to ArQule's proprietary pipeline and financial guidance for 2019.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties that exist in ArQule's operations, development efforts and the business environment, including those factors discussed in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this call represent the judgment of ArQule as of today. ArQule disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law. We will provide an opportunity for Q&A at the end of this call.

I'd now like to introduce the CEO of ArQule, Paolo Pucci.

Paolo Pucci

Peter, thank you very much for the introduction and thank you all on the call for joining us today. I hope everybody is having [indiscernible] summer. Allow me to give first the brief overview of some of the progress we have made recently as a company. Then I will turn the call over to Brian for a deeper analysis of the clinical programs and then Peter will come back with financial results and then we will be ready to take your questions.

I would say, I will start by saying that Q2 was a watershed period for ArQule in several ways. And we have delivered across the whole spectrum of our commitment both clinically and financially.

First, what is most in focus this [indiscernible] BTK inhibitor. So in mutated Beta malignancies with [actual] 531 we presented the first in kind dual inhibitor what type and C481 [indiscernible] BTK, clinical [indiscernible] CLL as well as one responding Richter's transformation at the EHA Conference.

Since then we have continued to obtain data and we have continued to analyze it and we have come to the decision which I am happy to report today that after assessing the totality of the data that is currently available to us, we had selected 65 milligram once a day of the recommended [indiscernible] dose for ARQ 531.

This kind of conclude the journey that had lasted almost two years since we filed an IND for this drug and opens the door to a very exciting next stage for this first and best in class molecule.

What is important to note also in conjunction to this decision is that we have observed no additional dose being in toxicity and that a maximum tolerated dose has not been reached for the study.

So this concludes brief overview of where we are with ARQ 531 with the most important development we have to report since we last discussed this program in EHA conference call with Brian and Dr. Woyach who is our PI at Ohio state.

In rare overgrowth spectrum disorders miransertib our first generation AKT inhibitor, we have continued as planned to initiate science around the world and we expect to begin dosing Proteus and PROS stations in the two registration of cohorts or the three cohort study still this summer.

We see considerable interest, considerable and [indiscernible] from the investigators who have been following this patient for a long time without much therapeutic options other than maybe some off label use of other drugs available and we are ever more determined to try to bring a viable therapy to the patients.

In addition to following the process of opening the sights we have also presented the updates for both Proteus syndrome and PROS at the European Society of Human Genetics. So we continue to build the data that underpins the registrational effort that we are currently engaged in. And we will continue to provide where necessary drug for compassionate use as we have done in the past in parallel to conducting the registration of trial. We do not want to leave anybody behind if we can help them.

Then, for the corporate update, I would focus on one item and the one item is financial. We secure the additional run rate for all our clinical programs by raising proceeds, gross proceeds of about 100 million and very well received, and well over subscribed common stock offering lately. And that we can discuss further in the Q&A of what would that finance although much of it is -- publicly already in the prospectus that government that transaction.

I would like to express my thanks to our current investors that participated, and I would express my warm welcome to a number of savvy, large and highly specialized investors that have joined us through this transaction. As the filings proceed, we will be more evident of the card of core investors that participated in that [Indiscernible]. Now, let me pass to Brian for brief clinical update of the cohort [ph]. Thank you.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you, Paolo. Let me start with ARQ 531, which is our potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild-type and C481S-mutanted BTK. As Paolo mentioned, we recently presented a poster at the European Society of Hematology for ARQ 531 in refractory B-cell malignancies. The results were highly encouraging for us, and the investigators. Of the six evaluable, C481S CLL patients who had started at 65 milligram once a day, four reported a partial response at the first scan. Of the four, we also reported that two had already received a second scan at cycle five and were confirmed as respondent.

In addition, the first Richter's transformation patient in the study also reported a partial response at the third scan. We are happy to report that we have now seen partial responses in four distinct B-cell malignancies, follicular lymphoma, CLL hovering the C481S mutation, Richter's transformation and DLBCL.

Preliminary results from the ongoing phase one dose escalation study suggests that ARQ 531 is well tolerated at 65 milligrams once a day, and has a manageable safety profile in multiple B-cell malignancies.

Pharmacokinetic data showed that subjects who received 65 milligrams exhibited steady-state semen concentrations above the one micromolar level that we had predicted pre-clinically and the plasma half-life ranged from 20 to 30 hours suggesting a sustained and complete BTK inhibition, which can be achieved at 65 milligrams once a day.

Maintaining a sustained semen concentration above 1 micromolar at the 65 milligram dose is predicted to be a critical factor in achieving anti-tumor response.

In summary, anti-tumor activity was observed at 65 milligrams once a day, in cohort 7 in heavily pretreated subjects with an hour or objective response rate of 62.5% in the four relapse and refractory CLL patients who harbor the BTK C481S mutation.

In addition, one Richter's transformation patient as mentioned also responded out of the 80 valuable patients in this cohort presented at EHA. Subjects were also enrolled in the next dose level of 65 milligrams QD cohort 8. Though no DLTs were observed, some patients reported grade two adverse events, which either led to treatment discontinuation in one subject or dose reduction to 65 milligrams in three subjects.

A maximum tolerated dose was not reached for study as per protocol. We also reported the first patient evaluated for clinical activity in this cohort a DLBCL patient had a partial response. Based on these promising preliminary results, we determine that the 65 milligram once a day dose will be our recommended starting dose for phase 2 studies for ARQ 531 in subjects with B-cell malignancies.

Please remember that ARQ 531 was chosen for its unique preclinical profile and now that we are at the necessary exposure in human, these attributes are becoming apparent in the clinic as well. Attributes such as the main selector carnage in a vision profile, long residence time in the BTK binding pockets, good pharmacokinetics profile for once daily dosing and clear activity in a wide range of B-cell malignancies are all coming into focus as a study matures.

In summary, we couldn't be more pleased with the performance of this drug so far and we look forward to initiating multiple expansion cohorts at 65 milligrams this summer and presenting a comprehensive update at a major medical conference by the end of this year.

Let me now move on to miransertib in rare overgrowth spectrum disorders. Miransertib is a potent and selective AKT inhibitor. Our objective is to be the first and best-in-class AKT inhibitor in Proteus and PROS family of rare overgrowth diseases. This family of diseases is also a very heterogeneous and the patients currently suffer from dismal quality of life and early mortality. No systemic therapies have been approved for this patient population and the only current treatment option is surgery.

As a reminder, our registration program, the MOSAIC trial will consist of one protocol divided into multiple cohorts. The first cohort will focus on Proteus syndrome and will enroll at least ten patients.

The second cohort will focus on the PROS family of overgrowth disorders, and will enroll at least 20 patients. The third cohort will be a signal generation arm that includes patients from either group who did not qualify for cohort one and two, that may otherwise benefit from treatment. These cohorts will be open labeled and the primary end point will be response rate driven based on objective measurable criteria. We are currently enrolling additional sites globally, and expect to dose the first patients very soon.

Our other programs for ARQ 751, the next generation AKT inhibitor the signal generation work in oncology continues. In the phase 1B study, and we plan to present data from the study in the second half of the year.

Finally, for derazantinib our FGFR inhibitor, our partners Basilea and Sinovant continue to implement their plans respectively for the registrational Phase II trial in ICCA and towards Phase I initiation in China.

With that update, I would now like to turn it over to Pete.

Peter Lawrence

Thanks, Brian. Turning to the financials. The company reported a net loss of $9.1 million or $0.08 per basic share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared with net income of $5.2 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

As of June 30 of this year, the company had a total of approximately $182.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Revenues in Q2, 2019 were $0.3 million compared with revenues of $13.7 million in Q2, 2018.

Research and development revenue this quarter was comprised of $254,000 of reimbursable clinical trial cost from our sign-in and licensing agreement and $27,000 of revenue from reimbursable costs associated with our Basilea licensing agreement.

Research and development expense for Q2, 2019 was $6.3 million compared with $6.8 million for Q2 of 2018. General and administrative expense was $3.2 million in Q2, 2019 compared with $2.2 million in Q2, 2018. The $1 million increase was primarily due to higher labor related cost and stock-based compensation costs.

For 2019, ArQule expects revenue to range between $3 million and $5 million. Net loss is expected to range between $40 million and $43 million and net loss per share to range between $0.35 and $0.37 for the year.

As a result of our common stock offering in June, we're updating our cash guidance. ArQule now expects to end 2019 with approximately $160 million in cash and marketable securities.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over for Q&A. Operator, please feel free to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Gregory Renza with RBC Capital Markets.

Gregory Renza

Hey guys congratulations on all the developments and thanks for taking my question.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you Greg.

Gregory Renza

Perhaps a question for Brian. I'm just curious, if you could perhaps touch a little bit more on some of your thinking and logic around landing on the recommended dose and just perhaps commentary on some of that incremental data that has been mentioned that has perhaps helped to secure your confidence around the selection and the pass board [ph]. Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

So, let me take a first step and then I’ll let Brian chime in. The time that there has a last bid from EHA finalization of the poster, and us taking the decision is a relatively short time. However, there is a quite a lot the additional data that has come. That data has come from either side of the 65 milligram cohort, which is cohort 7, meaning we have been able to see data coming from patients that were initiated at 75, both for safety and efficacy, and they were then de-escalated to 65.

So we have had some basic understanding that all the space between 65 and 75. Also, remember we had a number of patients that had been dose escalated from lower doses all the way to 45, and then on to 65. Those patients also we have seen some data from those patient being those at 65.

That's what we thought, that when we talk about the general understanding of the data that's what we really talk about, a very solid understanding of the cohort of patients that start at 65 from the efficacy point of view and from the safety point of view. And then, an understanding what of the 45 to 65 and understanding of 75 to 65.

Now you're still not talking a tremendous amount of patience, but our for the two end right 75 to 65, 45 to 65, but the core knowledge that we are acquire with 65 is now quite robust in terms of the number of patients and then the follow-up. That's what I would comment in general. Brian, you want to add anything.

Brian Schwartz

So thanks for the question. I think Paolo covered most of the data. I think our criteria for selecting the dose was based on a number of criteria or be myth, one is total [Indiscernible] BTK inhibition, a comfort level there the semen concentration for patients is above 1 micromilligram. The safety profile obviously is very paramount and in the level of activity.

As Paolo mentioned, since EHA, we have received data that we will disclose at an upcoming conference around additional pharmacokinetics, additional safety data and both increasing dose and decreasing doses of patients in the trial.

With that information, it's very clear that if you are looking for a drug in CLL, where safety is very important together with efficacy, the 65 milligrams fulfills that criteria. We would also like to mention that we didn't officially declare a maximum tolerated dose. So do preserve the option to increase the dose at a later stage in difficulty to treat tumor should you require additional drug.

Paolo Pucci

So this is Greg, consistent with our strategy. We wanted a drug with the characteristics that Brian has highlighted as a single agent drug, right. We wanted the drug that will be safe. We wanted a drug that would be effective in the target population. We wanted a drug that would give us the exposure, but we also wanted a drug that preserved the ability to play well in combinations, which is in large part where many of these market segments are moving and, and that was also factoring in the consideration.

Because when you are looking at combination, you want the cleanest possible profile, safety profile. We also now know that this drug was designed in a way that's tracked for now good balance between having a domain selective profile and an acceptable of safety profile.

So we knew that it had very little supply ability, also an important factor when you think about combination, and now I think we have a dose that is viable both as a single agent and we'll probably more so as combination. Remember also when you think about combination down the road, we said, it is once a day. So the minimum burden, the pathology burden than one would hope for.

Gregory Renza

That's great. Paolo, Brian. Thank you very much and combination is exactly where I wanted to go with my next question, Paolo. How does combination planning factor into your next phase with the plan regulatory interactions than your design of the upcoming expansion cohorts? Thank you very much again.

Paolo Pucci

Yes. I think Greg, combination would really come into play with regards to our bigger trial over the next phase of development. So we have always commented and always made our initial trial a uncontrolled, response rate driven trial in a selective population, the C481S-mustant population.

We know this field is moving, and our confirmatory trial is highly likely to have a combination of with one of the most commonly used drugs in the space. So the next step is to prepare, make sure that our drug is combinable and be ready to move into that confirmatory trial setting in combination.

And there are number of combinations we are going to access as well. Some might not be creative. We are running 7 [ph] thinking of as a matter of fact a second round of life science planning for the drug. Now that we can better the [Indiscernible] profile. And we will access this potential combination in the year.

But we believe that we have a drug here that demonstrates to be able to stand on its own, single agent, which was always important particularly when that is demonstrated so early in the process of our life over drug. And now we are going to test all the elements that we build in the drug make it also an outstanding drug in combination and we are hopeful for that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jonathan Chang of SVB Leerink.

Jonathan Chang

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the progress.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you.

Jonathan Chang

To clarify, is cohort 8 still open? Are you still enrolling and/or treating patients at the 75 mig dose?

Brian Schwartz

No we are not. We are treating all patients at this point in time at 65 milligram. All the patients that we have started on 75 have been deescalated to 65. All the patients that we have 45 have been escalated to 65 and all the patients who are going now are 65 milligrams and the new patients are likely going to be enrolled in the expansion cohorts now because the phase one part of this phase 1 [ph] has served this purpose with the dose selection. So the data coming at here will be largely out of this more so of patients that have now at 65 regardless of what dose they started at.

Jonathan Chang

Got it and also…

Paolo Pucci

As Brian said in somehow as we understand the side effect profile better over time and we end this durability as we assess the broad spectrum of indications we can consider then [Indiscernible] we still have the possibility to disclose for the dose escalation in CLL which is the target indication needed up here that that was necessary.

And remember, that we went for those that are joining this core fresh, remember that we went into cohort 8 without the benefit of having been able to assess thoroughly efficacy from cohort 6 on cohort 7. So by the time, we were initiating cohort 8, we started to get compelling efficacy from cohort 7.

So things need to be put in their historical prospects in order to rationalize them and for those of you on the call that are new to the story that this story is a context you have to consider.

Jonathan Chang

Got it. Thank you. And also just to clarify when you mention seeing additional data from patients who went from 45 to 65, does that include additional efficacy data or we talking safety clinical data?

Paolo Pucci

Yes includes efficacy as well.

Jonathan Chang

I see. So there have been additional scans post the transitions since patients got the 65 mig dose.

Paolo Pucci

All I can say it includes efficacy data, Jonathan. And we had said that some of the patients are 45 were due to be scanned at some point in time during the summer. It's common -- it is public knowledge the frequency of scanning. So one could get it. We will give the detail at ASH.

Jonathan Chang

Understood. And then just last question if you could elaborate how you're thinking about next development steps for 531 ahead of the planned regulatory interactions?

Brian Schwartz

So Jonathan in terms of the current rate, the regulatory interactions we hope to get in front of the FDA at a pre, at a meeting sponsors often taken advantage of the interface one meeting we will discuss on full review of the data, our decision for the recommended phase 2 dose as well as the future developments in CLL. The focus will be on the C481S-mutants development plan moving forward.

In parallel our phase – the trial that we currently have open now as Paolo mentioned will expand into multiple different cohorts. There are seven cohorts that have been identified which include a cohort which is BTK intolerance without the mutation. BTK intolerance or without the mutation, a cohort of follicular Richter's mantle cell marginal zone, Waldenstrom's and double hit high-grade DLBCL.

So we got a number of different sort of phase evaluate efficacy evaluations both into this trial but we'll be moving forward with at the agency with CLL first.

Jonathan Chang

Got it. Thank you very much.

Brian Schwartz

You are welcome.

Operator

Your next question comes from Chad Messer with Needham & Company.

Chad Messer

Great. Thanks. Good morning and thanks for taking my question.

Brian Schwartz

You are welcome Chad.

Chad Messer

Yes. Great. It seems like you guys have really threaded the needle here between safety and efficacy with 531 and in fact I was quite impressed by some comments from Dr. Byrd [ph] on the EHA call about how well tolerated the drug is.

Just wondering if you guys have any thoughts about how you kind of accomplish that and the whole BTK class most of the side effects are pretty much on target, but you guys think of a very potent molecule not without side effects but with the really good tolerability profiles. Is that something to do with reversible versus irreversible, or some other PK characteristics or are we just lucky here?

Paolo Pucci

Luck is always important Chad in everything we do. What I would say for fairness is that our dataset is a phase one dataset. So it cannot be compared for safety with the mountain of data for example, ibrutinib, particular as far as [Indiscernible] side-effect go which generally emerged with much larger -- numbers or patient treated.

That said, we had observed and predicted through the preclinical experiments that the drug should be tolerable. We had no red flags really coming out of our preclinical work done so far. And to me the surprise was moving off the side effects, the side effect profiles overall. But how we keep a manageable side-effect profile in such a heavily treated population that was – that surprised me on the upside and until now at least. Brian I don't know if you want to make any comments?

Brian Schwartz

I think Chad you know we often view things in a binary way. It's a responder is not a responder. If you look at the totality of the data, there's clear and increasing degree of both clinic, clinical and objective and un-objective measures of response from when we started to get full BTK inhibition at around 20 to 30 milligrams.

So even though we didn't have much responses, it appeared as if clinical efficacy was clearly coming. Once we go to the 65 milligram cohort it was very clear the efficacy was there and then the question was do you go higher or not and we know this is a kinase inhibitor that is selector for a bunch of different families of kinase targets.

So the question was do you go higher, or do you take that efficacy and just expand? We haven't disclosed here, but we'll disclose at the next opportunity the full PK profile, we got a big jump between 30 and 45. A jump between 45 and 65 and then we'll disclose the full PK, long-term PK and I think it will be much clearer for everyone why the 65 milligram dose is really the dose we should take forward.

Chad Messer

Alright. Understood. Look forward to those data updates.

Paolo Pucci

Okay. And then again 65 why's that at the higher range, at the higher end of the range of predicted, effective and safe hopefully dose based on the preclinical experiments. So pretty much in line with what the expectation where based on preclinical. And we have done as Chad because you follow the story properly longest than everybody here we did quite a bit of preclinical.

And I would like to remind the people here on the call, that they can find all that preclinical work in CLL on our website that has cancer discovery publication where it is all detailed.

Operator

Your next question comes from Hartaj with Oppenheimer & Company.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you all for the two questions. One I have is just maybe just focus on something else on ARQ 751 I know Ryan you've got our readout later this year Roche has made a really big deal of imatinib [ph] their AKT inhibitor they presented some data at AACR, and it seems like it's you and then sort of in the lead in this area. The AKT inhibition area it seems to be pretty interesting.

How -- can you just sort of frame for us, how that those readouts should look? What are the solid tumors that are interesting to you or are in that study teams are always just focused on triple negative breast cancer and then also the potential for combining with various immuno oncology approaches with the AKT. And then I just got a quick follow-up on miransertib. Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

Okay. Thanks so much Hartaj. Maybe I'll try to take the first one. For us we're still a relatively a small company and we have several programs ongoing. 751 for us is a program that is potentially valuable in many ways, but unlike ARQ 53,1 and miransertib rare diseases is dependent a little bit on what the development with the Genentech program is going to be.

If the Genentech programs proves to be a phenomenal success, as we hope for the patient always, then that program will validate the targets in and this and answer to your question, in a variety of hormones and tumors, and in a variety of combination. So we are really talking of a combination strategy, which we will need to follow on.

Very life studies not terribly likely that you will be able to chase after Genentech independently. So we will be open to considering partnerships at that point, because these are not relatively manageable science studies, that we are planning to do with factoring one to cross the finish line and that we are doing in our bit to cross the finish line there as well.

So that's the way we see right now some of that strategically. So, in the mean time that we wait for Genentech to the player, that target being successful or otherwise, we are preparing so that we'll be able to actually use a alone time for what we can and in partnership probably broader, a fast follower strategy base.

So nothing has changed in our strategy for 751. The capital race that has been executed recently goes largely to fund a fairly extensive program that Brian is beginning to detail for 531.

Brian also has some thoughts that are out of the box for 751 that will bring it in a synergistic format with 531, but we rather keep those thoughts to ourselves for now. If you forgive us for that for competitive reasons.

Hartaj Singh

Great Paolo. That's a great option to have and really looking forward to more insight there. On miransertib, we've done a physician call where the KOL who's been really more than…

Paolo Pucci

An excellent call, I think even patient association has mainly tried to -- patients associations and they were very grateful that you brought attention to such a rare and fatal disease I touched. On their behalf thanks for that.

Hartaj Singh

No. Thank you Paolo. Appreciate it. It was just great to hear the passion off this KOL. One question I had was that as you're kind of thinking about miransertib I know that the trial has to be very focused from a structural perspective of the patients that you're looking at. You've got three cohorts, but these all got syndromes a very wide variation of diseases in totality, it's very big, but the individual parts can be smaller. Can you just think a little bit, help us through that as you see the data four in three cohorts, how in the future could you see the program broadening out from the more focused approach that you have now if it could be broaden out in the future. And again, thank you very much for the questions.

Brian Schwartz

So thanks, Hartaj. Let me just talk a little bit about the philosophy that we have and in discussions primarily with the FDA what our picture is. So, because we're dealing with such a small patient population, and so heterogeneous, we need to target a hard endpoint for initial approval. So the concept was for Proteus syndrome, our hard endpoint because of the work, wonderful work done by the NIH with regards to the longitudinal effect of the CCTN lesions, we could use that as a hard endpoint for Proteus disease.

PROS is much more complex, in that, as you mentioned, they're very different. But we try to find 20 patients with similar type lesions that we can measure using our specific MRI volumetric technique to show the change.

The reason why we put in cohort 3 was to capture all those other heterogeneous groups so that our label potentially could read all PROS and all Proteus and not just the ones with the measurable lesions that we'll use in the phase 1. Sorry in cohort 1 and cohort 2. So it was designed in such a way that we would get hard endpoints, but we would also get a much bigger pool where we would have other endpoints as well.

The other reason for including more patients was to get the effect on other instruments like quality of lives on the whole group, which we feel will be very important for the label as well.

Hartaj Singh

Thank you Brian. Thanks for the question.

Paolo Pucci

And for miransertib as well. Now that it is gaining notoriety, I would say in the scientific community we are starting to receive inbound proposals for diseases that are probably of interest for the drug that we have not thought about, and that's the advantage of a drug gaining credibility and scientific notoriety through the work with publishing through activities like your expert conference call, etcetera.

So here as well there might be additional opportunities we had not contemplated until now and those as well we'll keep covered that for competitive reasons, but at the moment we went to decide to pursue them dependently or through investing initiated investigator activities, which is something we have done in the past and we plan to continue doing then we'll be able to discuss them too.

Hartaj Singh

Great Paolo. That's great that you have all this going on. Really appreciate the questions.

Paolo Pucci

You're welcome.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matthew Cross with Jones Trading.

Matthew Cross

Hey guys. Congrats on the momentous quarter and exciting new results. Just a couple questions for me here. So among those out there who are still somewhat skeptical about the reversible BTK proposition and maybe believe that the covalent bonding is really necessary long term to ibrutinib efficacy, effect durability seems to be the thing they really want to see.

And as you've alluded to the FL patient who achieved a PR has been on drug for over two years now, which I think speaks to that somewhat, but which you are now moving on with a phase two dose. I was wondering if you could help guide us towards the duration of treatment may see updated at ASH, maybe the range of treatment duration expected by that time and median time on treatment we should expect?

Paolo Pucci

I think we can all calculate backwards for the patients that were presented at ASH sorry at EHA, those patients had about five months of therapy. Some had the second scan, some had not, some had received a second scan after EHA, so probably they will receive another scan.

So you are talking about nine to twelve months for those patients, for the patient that were up dosed from cohort 45, some have been entirely a long long time once they were to move to 65. So probably longer than that. The lymphoma patients for example would be gone at that point for 2.5 years I think. And for the patients that were down dosed from 75 to 65, then ran in the math you have the most you can observe is six months. So that's as much as I can say and then the ASH poster will contain all the details.

Matthew Cross

Perfect. That's all the detail I needed and thanks so much for providing it. And then just following up a little bit on Hartaj's question related to 751, are you expecting to present that the full results of dose escalation by that time. I wouldn't expect so but maybe you could update us on we're in that process for the monotherapy signal finding you are currently and additionally should we anticipate an update on combination efforts at that time?

Paolo Pucci

Yes. I think the plan is to present as much as we will have [Indiscernible] at that time as we have done for all the previous presentations. And we should be done with the preclinical work for at least one combination the more -- the one that everybody would expect. Everybody is combining with venetoclax, so we probably expect it there as well but it would be mostly preclinical work. I don't know for 531. For 751 we're doing some combination as well. I thought you were asking 531. sorry.

Matthew Cross

Sorry. No 751.

Paolo Pucci

Okay. Sorry. So 751 that these four groups will present on all four. The one group is in combination with Fobestron [ph] the other group in combination with paclitaxel. Then there's one group with AKT 1,2 and 3 mutations and amplifications and one group with PR3K mutations. So you corrected it. It will be very focused on female malignancies and we hope to have that wrapped up by the end of the year.

Matthew Cross

Okay. Great. Thank you for the clarification. Really appreciate it and looking forward to seeing the results of the discussions with the FDA as far as 531. Thanks guys, and looking forward to the updates by ASH.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Tony Butler with Roth Capital Partners.

Tony Butler

Yes good morning. Paolo or Brian, the question relates to outside of CLL for 531, and I understand in the expansion study you are looking at [Indiscernible] So the question would be would you predict that because I would assume you'd like indications there outside of CLL, which is clearly a broad label is better than a narrow one. Would you consider running either parallel trials, or would it be a larger study and I realize you may not have the answer I'm more interested in how you're thinking about it as you walk into that conversation with the FDA a little bit later. And again the rationale is indications outside of a CLL and those subpopulations. Thanks very much.

Brian Schwartz

So thanks so much for the question. I think it's really dependent on the population, and we have some internal ideas that we need to solidify, but just from a big strategic perspective in for example indications such as Richter's, one could easily expand the same study in other indications which are much more complicated you would have to move it into another study.

So the way their protocol is written now you look at ten patients for at least three responses and 24, you add another 14 patients to get a total of 24 for the cohort if you meet the first part of that study. And then, we would make a decision whether to go into a new study or continue their study as a potential registration part.

We've decided to take the CLL C481S-mutant population out in a new type developed to discuss with the FDA and as a standalone, because that will really be our first indication and you would want that as clean and as well thought through as possible.

Paolo Pucci

And that's what we have all come together right now. And then as data accumulates in the expansion cohorts, then we will look into the other options. And Tony we'll be able to discuss more thoroughly in the future as soon as we finish this second round of lifecycle management for the drug.

Tony Butler

Thank you Paolo. Thank you Brian.

Paolo Pucci

You are welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I am showing no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference back to Paolo Pucci.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you everybody for your participation today. And enjoy the rest of the day. Bye. Bye.

Brian Schwartz

Bye. Bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.