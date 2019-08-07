Charter Communications: Growth In Internet Will Continue, But Shares Fairly Valued

The company should be able to continue to grow its cable Internet revenue thanks to increasing demand for data, and its competitive advantage over DSL providers.

Investment Thesis

Charter Communications (CHTR) delivered another quarter of growth primarily driven by its Internet business and newly started mobile business. We believe its growth in Internet business will continue due to the still low cable Internet penetration rate, and the completion of its DOCSIS3.1 upgrade. Charter's growth in its Internet business should help it to expand its EBITDA margin. However, its shares are currently trading at a fair valuation. We believe investors may want to wait on the sideline for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Charter posted another solid quarter when it announced its earnings report on July 26, 2019. In the quarter, the company saw its revenue increased by 4.5% year over year to $11.35 billion. The growth was primarily driven by its Internet business and its newly started mobile business. Similarly, Charter's adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.3% year over year to $4.19 billion in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Despite its declining legacy video and voice subscribers, the company continued to add Internet subscribers. In its newly started mobile business, the company also added 208 thousand subscribers. Therefore, its total customer relationship increased 3.8% to 28.7 million.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth and Earnings Analysis

We have a positive view on Charter's business for the following reasons:

Strong growth in Internet business more than enough to offset its declining voice and video businesses

Charter has been growing its Internet business at a rapid pace. In Q2 2019, its Internet revenue increased by 8.8% year over year to $4.1 billion.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Charter's high single-digit revenue growth rate is primarily driven by growth in its Internet subscribers and the increase in its average billing per user. In Q2 2019, Charter added 221 thousand net Internet subscribers. This is about 1.17 million higher than a year ago. In addition, its average billing per user (we estimated based by dividing its Internet revenue by its total Internet subscribers) has increased from $54.5 in Q2 2018 to $56.4 in Q2 2019. This was a growth rate of 3.5% year over year.

We believe Charter's strong growth in its Internet business will be able to offset the structural decline of its legacy video and voice businesses. As can be seen from the chart below, Charter's quarterly residential revenue has gradually increased from low $8 billion in Q1 2017 to nearly $9 billion in Q2 2019. This growth was despite a decline of 791 thousand video subscribers in this time period.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Wireline Internet ABPU should continue to increase

We think Charter's Internet revenue will be able to surpass its video revenue in the next few years thanks to the strong demand for speed and data. As can be seen from the chart below, North America's average fixed broadband speed is expected to increase from 70.1 Mbps to 94.2 Mbps in 2022. This represents a growth rate of 34.3%. As its subscribers increase to higher speed Internet services, the company will be able to charge higher rates.

Source: Cisco VNI

In addition, there is still a lot of growth potential in subscribers. As can be seen from the chart below, the penetration rate of 50.8% at the end of Q2 2019 is still low. In addition, Charter's completion of its infrastructure upgrade to DOCSIS 3.1 last year has given it a strong advantage over its DSL competitors. They can offer Gbps Internet to its subscribers. Therefore, we think Charter will continue to grow its Internet revenue.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Margin expansion will continue

The fact that the company has been growing its Internet business is also beneficial from the perspective of the company's EBITDA margin. This is because cable Internet typically has much higher EBITDA margin than its legacy video business. Whereas the company need to pay content providers licensing fees, there is no such expense in its Internet business. Therefore, as long as Charter's growth in Internet business can offset the declining video business, we will likely see its margin continue to expand in the next few years. This is why its Q2 2019 cable adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded to 38.5% from 37.6% in Q2 2018.

Newly started mobile business has lots of growth potential

Charter started its new mobile wireless service, Spectrum Mobile, on June 30, 2018. Like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter also uses Verizon's wireless network through MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) agreement. Charter's mobile service added 208 thousand mobile subscribers in Q2 2019. This was much higher than the addition of 176 thousand subscribers a quarter earlier. Charter's mobile service will allow it to provide a package of multiple services to its existing subscribers. This should help improve its customer loyalty as customers that signed up with multiple services are much less likely to terminate their services than those with only one service. In addition, Charter's mobile service has clearly become a growth driver of its top line. As can be seen from the chart below, the revenue growth rate in Q1 2019 would have been only 3.1% instead of 4.5% if we exclude the revenue from its mobile service.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Despite the decline in its shares lately, share price of Charter has surged by over 35% since the beginning of the year. As a result, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio has also expanded to 9.93x. This valuation is below Cable One's (CABO) 14.79x but higher than Altice USA (ATUS), Comcast (CMCSA) and WideOpenWest (WOW). In fact, its valuation is comparable to the 9.93x average of its peers. Therefore, we believe Charter's shares are fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Charter faces several risks:

1) Regulation risk is the largest uncertainty Charter faces. For example, the issue of Internet neutrality rules is one risk the company and other cable Internet providers may face.

2) The company also faces other DSL competitors that may gradually upgrade their infrastructure from legacy copper wire to optic fiber network.

Investor Takeaway

Charter should be able to steadily grow its top and bottom lines thanks to its growth potential in its Internet and mobile segments. However, its shares appear to be fairly valued. We think a pullback will make its share more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.