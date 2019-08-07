Air Products And Chemicals: Too Expensive For My Taste

In today's dividend stock analysis, I will review a Dividend Aristocrat that has been on a tear in 2019. We will review Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to determine if it is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock. The company would represent a new sector in my portfolio, so it is always worth looking to determine if I can further diversify my portfolio.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Background

Before diving into the details, I wanted to learn more about APD's background to understand the company, its industries, and the products it offers. Unlike companies that interact with consumers directly, APD is not a household name. In my mind, APD was simply an industrial gas supplying company. But the more I started to dig, the more I realized that APD is a part of our daily lives. The company has over $8 billion in revenue and operates in 30+ industries. APD uses its gas, products, and machinery to help in the following areas (per the previous link):

"Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) and Freshline® solutions extend the shelf-life of food, improve the taste, reduce waste, and help to keep production costs down."

Their "oxy-fuel combustion technologies are used in energy-intensive applications like cement, metals and glass manufacturing to increase production, lower fuel costs, reduce emissions and optimize efficiency"

"Halia®, our advanced oxidation technology, improves fish health in aquaculture and improves water-treatment, reduces unwanted byproducts in drinking water, sludge, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions from wastewater treatment plants.

"SmartFuel® hydrogen fueling station technology provides complete fueling infrastructure for fuel cell vehicles, hydrogen-powered forklifts and other material handling vehicles. Hydrogen fuel can be used in many different types of transportation to eliminate or significantly reduce emissions."

They "offer liquid helium and helium gas, which enables magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and our high purity medical oxygen, nitrogen, and other medical gases help to sustain life. Offer helium gas used in medical equipment, such as MRIs."

Those are some of the examples that were highlighted by management in their "What we do page." But it helps paint a couple of pictures for me. First, as mentioned earlier, I was shocked by the different ways that APD touches our lives. The company continues to use its products and innovation to focus on improving its product offerings and creating unique ways to build a sustainable future. The second point is an extension of the previous sentence. I was shocked by how focused the company is on sustainability. The products that APD has developed are truly focused on building a sustainable future. For example, let's take Freshline™. This product's page highlights the different way's that Freshline can help improve the shelf-life of a company's food products. Better shelf-life results in less waste and better tasting goods. Less waste results in less energy usage. And so on. All in all, I left very impressed with the company's product offerings and sustainability focus. A huge plus for a dividend growth investor like myself.

Earnings Results - July 2019

The company recently released its quarterly earnings. The company delivered excellent results. In APD's earnings call (see transcript here), the company highlighted two major records:

Record quarterly adjusted EPS of $2.17 per share. The 21st consecutive quarter where the company reported higher results than the previous year

An EBITDA margin of 40.1%. If you don't think this EBITDA trend is impressive, then check out the following table from the company's earnings call investor presentation!

Those are impressive results indeed. And, man, is that impressive EBITDA trend. But I was curious in finding out what drove the record setting EBITDA figures. There were a few figures that jumped out at me. First, the company's quarterly sales grew (excluding the foreign currency impact). Sales increased 4% due to pricing and 2% higher due to increased volumes (there was a negative foreign currency impact). But it wasn't just increased sales, there was a decrease in costs realized as well in this quarter compared to the same quarter last year. The company's cost of sales for the three months ended June 30 decreased to $1,466 million from $1,545 million. Not a bad decrease!

The one frustrating thing about reading the company's quarterly earnings results is that the company was pretty silent on its cost reduction actions. There is a brief discussion in their earnings release that noted $25 million in additional expenses due to severance and other benefits from eliminating 300 positions. But the discussion was rather vague and did not provide too much detail about the scope of the company's cost reduction efforts. So, for now, we will have to trust that management will continue to reduce costs where it sees fit in order to increase/maintain the company's bottom line.

Before moving on, there was one noticeably absent item from the company's earnings release and earnings transcript. The discussion of tariffs and the impact on the company's bottom line. If tariffs are going to take a bite out of a company's bottom line, management wants Wall Street to know it so they can start managing expectations and controlling the message before results are released. APD mentioned nothing about tariffs. To me, this is an excellent indication that we are not going to expect a surprise reversal in the company's cost-cutting trends in the coming quarters. Industrial natural gas is one of the company's main products, which is less prone to the current Trade Wars. So, I'm not entirely surprised. But it was something I wanted to share will all of you.

Dividend Diplomats Stock Screener

APD benefited from the double-positive this quarter: increased sales pricing/volume and decreased costs. No wonder the company's EBITDA margin grew. Now, I'll move on to performing a stock screen to determine if APD is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock. Since I seek undervalued dividend growth stocks for investment, passing the metrics of our stock screener is crucial to our investment decision. Our stock screener is a tool we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics, which are listed below.

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For my analysis, I am using APD's metrics as of market close on August 2, 2019. At this time, the stock closed the day at a price of $222.84 per share, has a forward dividend of $4.64 per share, and has an average analyst EPS estimate of $8.24 for 2019. Pricing, dividend, and EPS data were obtained from Yahoo! Finance, and all other figures were calculated by the author, unless otherwise noted.

1.) P/E Ratio: APD has a P/E Ratio of 27.04x. This is WAY above the S&P 500's P/E ratio that is historically in the low 20s/high teens. The company continues to perform very well (as discussed above), which is most likely the cause for this valuation.

2.) Dividend Payout Ratio: The dividend payout ratio gives a good indication of the safety of a company's ability to pay and increase dividends going forward. Typically, we like to see a payout ratio (computed as the annual dividend divided by earnings per share) of below 60% to indicate healthy room for continued dividend growth. APD's dividend payout ratio is 56.31%. This passes this test of the stock screener. However, this payout ratio is a little higher than what I was expecting for a company that only yields 2.1%.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: APD is a Dividend Aristocrat that has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Its last dividend increase was 5.5%. It is actually below the company's 5-year average dividend growth rate of 8.87%.

Summary

The company's recent performance is phenomenal. There is no doubting that. However, despite the company's strong earnings performance, I believe APD's results in our stock screener were mixed. Remember, our stock screener is designed to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. So, just because I say that APD's performance was mixed does not mean that I believe the company is not performing well overall. In fact, it is quite the contrary.

APD's P/E ratio is trading at a multiple much higher than the market. To provide additional context on this metric though, before writing APD off, I wanted to understand how this compares to the company's historical P/E ratio. APD's 5-year average P/E ratio is 28.01 per YCharts. So, APD isn't trading at a premium just today. Rather, the company is historically an expensive company to purchase. The company's strong track record may warrant the premium. But for my investing preferences, it is not right for me today.

Second, the company's overall dividend yield and recent dividend growth are not the right combination for me today. The company's dividend yield is 2.08%, which is barely above the S&P 500 dividend yield. In 2019, the company only increased its dividend by 5.6% as well. Their 5-year average is closer to 8.5%; however, this last decrease may be indicative of a longer-term trend of slowing dividend growth we have noticed across multiple segments. Typically, I look for lower yielding companies to have a larger dividend growth rate.

For these two reasons, despite strong performance, I am passing on investing in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. today.

What are your thoughts about APD? Do you think the company is worth the premium? Would you invest if you were me? Have you invested in the company in the past?

