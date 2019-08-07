Gold Weekly: Be Careful When Speculative Funds Are Overextended

Our target ($14.55/share) was hit in the first trading week of August; we're on the sidelines, awaiting any sell-off to buy the dips and reassert upside exposure to BAR.

In the shorter term, however, speculative funds look overextended on the long side, which raises the likelihood of speculative profit-taking in the immediate term.

Safe-haven demand for gold should remain robust in H2 2019, thereby supportive of gold prices.

Gold prices have rallied strongly since the start of August, driven by a surge in have demand on increased trade uncertainty.

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR), which replicates the performance of gold prices by holding physically gold bars in a London vault in the custody of ICBC Standard Bank.

BAR has rallied strongly since the start of August, up already 4% on the month. As a result, our August target of $14.55/share has already been reached.

The trigger of the gold rally was the sudden sell-off in the dollar and the violent decline in risk-taking appetite after US President Trump added fuel to the global trade dispute fire by announcing fresh tariffs on goods and products imported from China, which incidentally prompted the market to re-price more aggressively the US monetary policy stance.

While further upward pressure in BAR cannot be ruled out in the immediate term considering the strongly positive price momentum, we believe that there is not enough dry powder among the speculative community to sustain the move significantly higher in the course of August.

As a result, we prefer to stay on the sidelines and take advantage of any potential sell-off to buy the dips in BAR.

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Speculators left their net long exposure to Comex gold broadly unchanged in the week to July 30, for a third week in a row.

After lifting substantially their bullish bets over May-June, gold speculators have adopted a "wait and see" approach since July, which could suggest that the bullish camp has reached a maximum exposure.

At 45% of OI, the net spec length is quite close to its historical high of 52% of OI, which also suggests that the speculative community is now overextended on the long side.

Implications for BAR: The spec positioning looks "too long" in Comex gold, raising the likelihood of a de-grossing. This would undermine gold spot prices, which in turn will dampen BAR's performance.

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought a strong 28 tonnes of gold in the week to August 2, pushing the monthly pace of buying to 48 tonnes (from 26 tonnes in the prior week).

Gold ETF holdings - at 2,255 tonnes - are at their highest since May 2013, having increased by 130 tonnes or 6% in the year to date. They are also not to far from their historical high of 2,647 tonnes established in January 2013.

While the recent pace of buying highlights a strongly positive sentiment in favor of gold, we do not see the risk of profit-taking as elevated. We think that the accumulation in gold among investors since October 2018 is oriented in the long run with an objective of diversification.

In addition, the case for holding gold in its portfolio when the business cycle is aging is solid. As a result, we expect further ETF inflows into gold in H2 2019 with episodic bouts of outflows caused by some negative macro factors such as a violent appreciation in the dollar.

This reflects a very positive sentiment among ETF investors, probably reflecting a growing fear that the US equity market has become too expensive and thus, vulnerable to a correction, hence the need to build risk-unfriendly positions like gold and other safe-haven assets.

Implications for GLDM: ETF inflows into gold boost monetary demand for the yellow metal, which support gold spot prices, and which in turn lifts BAR's performance.

Central bank trends

Central banks' buying for gold was significant in H1 2019.

According to the WGC, central banks bought a combined 374.1 tonnes in H1, marking a YoY increase of 57% - the largest H1 increase based on the 19-year quarterly data series collected by the WGC.

The CRB bought 16.9 tonnes of gold in June (according to the gold reserves holdings reported by the IMF), pushing Russian official gold holdings to 2,207 tonnes.

In H1 2019, global central banks bought a combined 381 tonnes of gold, which is much higher than the net purchases of 180 tonnes made in the same period of last year, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

Central bank gold buying in H1 was led by China (74 tonnes), Turkey (60.6 tonnes), and Kazakhstan (24.9 tonnes). Other central banks who lifted their gold reserves by at least one tonne in the first half are India (17.7 tonnes), Ecuador (10.6 tonnes), Colombia (6.1 tonnes) and the Kyrgyz Republic (2 tonnes).

According to the WGC, the increased appetite for gold among central banks was the result of a need for safety:

Ongoing global struggles remain a headache for reserve managers. Sluggishness, exacerbated by trade and geopolitical tensions, continued to cast a dark cloud over the global economy. This was reflected in volatile financial markets during the quarter. Central banks, like other investors, sought safety in gold as they looked to protect themselves in the face of many looming risks.

Closing thoughts

Our August target for BAR is $14.55 per share has already been hit, mainly because the dollar and global risk-taking appetite took a hit after US President Trump re-escalated the trade dispute with China.

While safe-haven demand for gold should remain healthy in the second half of the year, we caution that the speculative community looks overextended on the long side, raising the likelihood of a profit-taking in the immediate term.

We would therefore be inclined to stay on the sidelines and take advantage of any dips to reassert upside exposure to BAR.

