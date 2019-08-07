Everbridge, Inc.: Strong Growth Story, With Potential For Future Margin Expansion

Everbridge, Inc.’s strong growth momentum, increasing penetration into end markets, and potential margin expansion, we estimate the company could be valued ~$4.45B, based on our current 2022E revenues, vs. Aug. 6th, value ~$2.75B. If the company executes on its growth opportunities, potential upside could equal as much as ~30-35% in share price.

Introduction

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is a global software company currently valued ~$2.75B. The company's focus is enterprise software applications which automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep company employees safe and businesses running. With the rise in public safety threats globally, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes and track progress on execution. The company offers three core products; 1) Mass Notification 2) IT Alerting and 3) Safety Connection. The Mass Notification application is the most established of the company's core products.

Being able to sustain growth momentum in the application software market often ties directly to a company's ability to renew prior customer contracts and retain customers. With annual subscription renewals equaling ~95%+ and customer retainment a stunning 110%+, we see the company delivering additional value beyond the initial customer sale. This demonstrates a "stickiness" within the company's applications and also suggests a high degree of value perceived by the customer. Some of the largest global firms, across multiple-end markets, have already adopted Everbridge's applications, with the average products per ~$100k customers at ~1.8, suggesting expansion in product offerings with organizations. Over the last eight years, the company's customer list has grown at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) ~23% (4Q11-2Q19). Current contribution to revenues by vertical markets, based on three-month revenues, ending June 30, 2019, were as follows; Corporate (55%), Public Sector (33%), and Healthcare (12%).

With strong revenue momentum and a stable foundation for sustainable growth, we would note many of the company's applications, including the recently released Public Warning application, which has seen adoption across several countries, remain in the early stages of growth. Furthermore, the EU has mandated that member states will have to set up a population alerting system by 2022, adding catalysts for further adoption of the latest released application.

Everbridge has built a significant recurring revenue stream into their annual results. Per Everbridge, ~90%+ of quarterly revenues are already known before the beginning of any given quarter. In 2018, ~93%+ of current revenues were derived from customer subscriptions to one, or more, of the company's applications. The 6-yr CAGR for recurring revenues equals ~32% (1Q13-1Q19), while in 2018, the recurring revenue portion of the company's revenues grew at a year-over-year rate of ~41%.

Our 2022 estimated revenues of ~$387m are above current consensus estimates of ~$366m. We believe through focused expense management, the company can unleash significant operating leverage within its operating model in 2022 and beyond. The current P/S multiple (NTM) of ~13.7x as of August 5, 2019, implies a valuation multiple premium of ~2.75x, versus comparable companies, trading at a median ~5x. We see this as justified, given the company's strong estimated revenue growth momentum, and potential opportunities for margin expansion.

However, over time, the premium investors may be willing to pay for Everbridge, on a P/S multiple may equal only ~2.25x, versus comparable companies, or 11.5x P/S utilizing our 2022 revenue estimates. This would be in line with the multiple assigned to RingCentral (RNG), which trades at NTM P/S multiple of 10.6x (as of Aug. 5th), with estimated non-GAAP EBITDA margins in 2019 ~12%, the second-highest for comparable companies, while delivering ~209% estimated revenue CAGR during '17-'22. In comparison, we see Everbridge, through expense management, generating a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of ~14%, and consensus estimates implying ~250% estimated revenue CAGR during '17-'22.

Utilizing our assumed 11.5x multiple on projected 2022 revenues of ~$387 would suggest a potential market capitalization of ~$4.45B, or ~$111+/share (40m 2022E share count) compared to ~$2.75B, or $83.64/share as of August 6, 2019. This would suggest shares could appreciate as much as ~30-35% in the next few years.

Strong Growth Momentum as End Markets Remain in Early Innings of Adoption

The company offers three core products; 1) Mass Notification 2) IT Alerting and 3) Safety Connection. The Mass Notification application is the most established of the company's core products. It allows enterprises and governments to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people, and send/receive two-way text contextually aware notifications to individuals or groups. The application revenues continue to grow ~20% year over year, which, as an established product, suggests growth sustainability. Per Everbridge, Inc., the Mass Notification app accounts for ~62% of revenues over the last three fiscal years. In dollars terms, this would equal ~$203m of the ~$328m reported revenues during 2016-2018. We believe the Mass Notification app will see slower growth in the next three years, compared to its current ~20% year-over-year run rate, but can contribute to the growth of the company's new Critical Event Management (CEM) platform, with costs more than likely fully amortized. We view the Mass Notification app as a "foot in the door" sale for Everbridge, Inc., which then allows the company to grow the number of products utilized within the enterprise or government agency.

The IT Alert application is demonstrating strong momentum, with year-over-year growth ~40%. The company hasn't provided a breakout of the percentage of revenues generated by the application, but we believe it could be ~20% over the last three fiscal years. In dollar terms, our estimate suggests revenues of ~$66m of the ~$328m reported during the same period. Given the company's own TAM assessment, which suggests the IT Alerting market may equal ~$750m in total by 2020, we don't believe the current growth rate can accelerate from current levels in future years. A key competitor in the IT Alerting market is PagerDuty (PD), with a market capitalization of ~$2.8B, which generated total revenues (including IT Alerting revenues) of ~$118m in its FY19, which if we assume ~20% of revenues are derived IT Alerting, would equal revenues of ~$24m versus Everbridge's annual revenue run rate of ~$22m over the last three fiscal years. We see market share gains driving future revenue growth from the IT Alerting application, along with additional value-added to the company's new CEM platform. We view IT Alerting as a growth opportunity, given the estimated future market size, but still view as a "foot in the door" sale, or one added to current customers who may have initially purchased Mass Notification.

The third core product, Safety Connection, is the fastest growing of the three offerings. This application allows organizations (enterprise or government) to locate people and send them notifications based on their dynamic last known location (airport/building floor/conference room, etc.), while concurrently incorporating threat and other data for targeted or relevant communications. Its current year-over-year growth rate of ~75% is staggering, but we believe, over time, this level of growth will likely be unsustainable, given the product lifecycle of the company's applications. Everbridge, Inc. has not disclosed the contribution to revenues by the Safety Connection app, but we assume it's likely ~18% over the last three fiscal years. In dollar terms, this would suggest revenue contribution of ~$59m out of the total reported figure of ~$328m (2016-2018). We see the Safety Connection app as a current and future growth driver of Everbridge's revenues.

The company's strategy of a "foot in the door" sale, which then potentially converts to a multi-use of the company's other applications, has seen strong momentum. On a trailing, twelve-month basis, comparing the first quarter of 2019 versus the prior year, growth of non-Mass Notification apps equaled 49%, while growth of multiple product deals generated 46% growth. The ability to upsell its current customer base, while still in the early innings of end-market growth for the majority of its applications, creates a well-defined growth strategy. As of today, management has delivered on the execution of this strategy.

Being able to sustain growth momentum in the application software market often ties directly to a company's ability to renew prior customer contracts and retain customers. With annual subscription renewals equaling ~95%+ and customer retainment a stunning 110%+, we see the company delivering additional value beyond the initial customer sale. This demonstrates a "stickiness" within the company's applications and also suggests a high degree of value perceived by the customer. Some of the largest global firms, across multiple-end markets, have already adopted Everbridge's applications, with the average products per ~$100k customers at ~1.8, suggesting expansion in product offerings with organizations. Over the last eight years, the company's customer list has grown at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) ~23% (4Q11-2Q19). Given the recent 3-yr revenue CAGR equaled 36%, we believe strong revenue growth momentum is supported by management's execution across not only the current customer base, but continued growth in multi-product deals, and new customers.

Current contribution to revenues by vertical markets, based on three-month revenues ending June 30, 2019, was as follows; Corporate (55%), Public Sector (33%), and Healthcare (12%). We believe contribution of revenues may see a larger portion of growth shifting towards the Public Sector in future years. As it relates to Healthcare vertical, per Everbridge, within the 10 largest Healthcare Insurers, only 4 out of the ten are currently utilizing the company's solutions, which implies potential for future growth from existing, and potentially new customers. We would expect Healthcare to represent a larger portion of the vertical market contribution in future years, given the growing spend within the end market. While we expect faster growth rates for less penetrated markets, such as the Public Sector/Healthcare, we still see the company's core enterprise customer as a continued growth driver. The addition of new clients, who likely utilize additional products in future periods, or current customers broadening the use of the company's applications, provides a foundation for sustainable growth over the longer term.

With strong revenue momentum and a stable foundation for sustainable growth, we would note that many of the company's applications, including the recently released Public Warning application, which has seen adoption across several countries, remain in the early stages of growth. Furthermore, the EU has mandated that member states will have to set up a population alerting system by 2022, adding catalysts for further adoption of the latest released application.

To date, only the company's Mass Notification and Safety Connection applications have exited the early growth stages of a product's life cycle, but only in the N. American market. The company has put forth a strategy to develop and deploy future applications every 12-18 months. We anticipate new product refreshes will continue to support high levels of customer retention and renewals. This product refresh cadence should allow for continued growth in the company's recurring revenue base.

Recurring Revenue Provides Foundation for Future Growth

Everbridge has built a significant recurring revenue stream into their annual results. Per Everbridge, ~90%+ of quarterly revenues are already known before the beginning of any given quarter. In 2018, ~93%+ of current revenues were derived from customer subscriptions to one, or more, of the company's applications. The 6-yr CAGR for recurring revenues equals ~32% (1Q13-1Q19), while in 2018, the recurring revenue portion of the company's revenues grew at a year-over-year rate of ~41%. With the average contract equaling ~2 years currently, the very impressive renewal rate ~95+%, and early stages of growth in many of the company's product offerings suggest recurring revenue stream has the potential to grow meaningfully over the next 5-10 years.

Opportunities for International Expansion

With 77% of total revenues as of June 2019, versus 80% as of March 2019, from the U.S., and only 23% from the International, we believe expansion beyond the U.S. presents an opportunity for the company to continue its strong growth momentum. In the first quarter of 2019, non-U.S. revenues were up 150% year over year, equaling ~$9m. This would imply an annual run rate of ~$36m. June 2019 international revenues equaled ~$11m, which suggests an annual revenue run rate of ~$44m, up ~22% sequentially from the first quarter 2019 annual revenue run rate.

We see the potential for International revenues to reach ~$55m, or ~27.5% of our current 2019 estimated revenues of $199m. If International revenues were to grow to ~35-40% by 2022, it would equal ~$135-155m of our estimated revenues of $387m. This would equal a three-year revenue CAGR of ~38%, assuming the mid-point of our estimated 2022 International revenues.

A key growth driver for International-based revenues over the next 3-5 years is regulation tailwinds, as the European Union has mandated all member states will be required to have alerting services deployed over the next few years. According to Everbridge management, contracts for those deployments likely occurring over the next 12-18 months. We would anticipate management to provide quarterly updates related to its execution on pending EU regulations. If management can execute on International opportunities, we estimate revenues could see a sustainable growth ramp in coming years.

"So the EU is on a roughly 4 years the director says until you have to have it all done and dusted in place, which if you start backing up means that most of these decisions will be made in the next 18 months from today from the summer. So, we see it as an opportunity that's now -- it's starting to affect us now, so we've made a commitment to grow our sales force and our Go-to-Market team and ramp our marketing into the EU. We continue to be the only player that's of scale, that's why we bring up things like The New York Times boasting about saving 1 million people because at scale, we don't know of anyone else that does what we do as consistently across multiple geographies across any type of event."

Source: Everbridge, Inc. 1Q19 Earnings Call

Expanded contribution from International revenues offers an additional catalyst for long-term sustainable growth, along with expectations for continued momentum in the United States. Our revenue estimates imply expansion in International contribution, as we see the company's future growth opportunities only in the early innings.

Focused Expense Management Could Unleash Significant Operating Leverage in Future Years

As of August 5, 2019, current consensus estimates suggest a potential 4-year revenue CAGR of ~26%, with significant expansion in the company's forecasted non-GAAP GM %. Consensus projections currently embed ~420bps of expansion in non-GAAP gross margin % during '18-'22, with >50% of this expansion occurring between 2021 and 2022. This helps to offset the projected growth in overall non-GAAP operating expenses (OPEX) 4-year CAGR of ~21%. Without this significant implied expansion in non-GAAP GM %, we believe only material revenue upside, with no material increase in non-GAAP OPEX, could generate current future non-GAAP EPS estimates.

Our estimates suggest only slight upside to the implied consensus 4-year revenue CAGR, but we believe Everbridge management, and its Investor Relations team, may want to begin tempering forward non-GAAP GM % estimates, which we see as a potentially aggressive target, with little room for further upside. While we recognize the company remains in a "growth" phase, in our opinion, management needs to become more proactive in its non-GAAP OPEX spending levels, as a percentage of total revenues. If management can spend efficiently, it could create the potential for significant operating margin leverage within the company's operating model and allow it to be near the high-end of comparable companies in non-GAAP EBITDA margin percentage. This would likely warrant a premium valuation for Everbridge, Inc. relative to comparable companies (see Appendix for list of the comparable companies).

We believe our estimates, which only imply ~200bps of non-GAAP gross margin expansion, compared to the ~420bps in consensus estimates, and our assumptions for ~1% lower operating expense CAGR (4-year), provide the opportunity for the company to generate 2022 non-GAAP EPS ~100% higher than current estimates.

As the company's revenue growth rate likely slows in future years, due to the law of larger numbers and increasing market penetration. We recommend management be more focused on its future spending. The opportunity for future non-GAAP gross margin expansion in out years has a solid basis, given the company's customer economics.

In the first year of a customer's contract, Everbridge estimates it must spend ~$1 to acquire ~$1 in recurring revenue. However, in subsequent years, the cost of customer acquisition could fall to as low as ~$0.06. Even given these favorable customer economics, the company's non-GAAP gross margin has remained steady.

We believe further non-GAAP gross margin expansion is likely, but we don't see a path to the current estimated levels implied in consensus at this time. Given our estimated potential for some expansion in non-GAAP gross margin, we recommend Everbridge management should focus on future non-GAAP operating expenses to unleash the potential for significant non-GAAP EBITDA margin expansion over the next three years.

Current Market Valuation Likely Underestimating Long-Term Potential

Everbridge continues to deliver strong revenue growth momentum, with second-quarter 2019 results equaling 35% year-over-year growth. We anticipate future growth momentum is sustainable in the coming years. The company remains very early in its product offering lifecycles yet has already begun to expand the number of products offered, as well as increase the number of multi-product deals. In the first-quarter of 2019, the company saw multi-product deals closed in the quarter expand year over year by ~30%. With customer retention rates of 95%+ and strong growth in multi-product deals, we believe the company's offerings demonstrate a "stickiness" amongst its customer base.

To continue its strong growth momentum, the company will need to be able to demonstrate value to its customers. The recent C5 (Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalogue) accreditation, received during the second quarter of 2019, for the Federal Office for Information Security in Germany allows Everbridge to be the only U.S.-based emergency notification provider in Germany. This is required for a company to work with the public sector in Germany. We believe this is simply one of many instances, demonstrating how Everbridge management has been capitalizing on expanding its product offerings and delivering customer value. Given it is now the only U.S.-based provider for public sector opportunities in Germany, we believe this suggests perceived value relative to other U.S. competitors or even other foreign competitors. With strong customer retention, creating a potential product "stickiness", sustained growth in multi-product deals, and international growth opportunities, we project Everbridge continues to deliver value to its expanding global customer base.

The acquisition of NC4 (~$83 million, $52 million in cash), a leading global provider of threat intelligence solutions, announced in the third quarter of 2019, creates end-to-end critical event management and threat assessment platform (press release). Everbridge hinted toward a near-term increase in spending to support the onboarding of NC4 during the 2H of 2019, and early 2020, but stated the acquisition will be accretive by 3Q/4Q20, and "will be a real accelerant for our business (2Q earnings call)." The active M&A strategy employed by Everbridge in recent years continues to build upon the company's current and future product offerings, which we believe will allow differentiation versus competitive offerings and provide increased value for customers.

According to Everbridge, the company's Total Addressable Market (TAM) could reach ~$41B by 2020. We believe the proposed TAM is likely much larger than the overall market in which the company's product offerings may participate. We estimate, by 2022, the company's Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM), or the portion of the market which it can sell its products, will equal ~$25.8B. We see Mass Notification equaling ~$5.5B, Critical Alert Suite ~$6B, and Critical Event Management ~$14.3B. This would still be a significant SAM opportunity, given our estimated 2022 revenues for Everbridge equal ~$387m, or ~1.5% market share of estimated 2022 SAM. If the company were able to drive its market penetration of estimated 2022 SAM to ~5% in future years, it could imply annual revenues of ~$1.3B. This would equal ~235% potential upside from our estimated 2022 revenues over the next five to ten years.

Per Everbridge's management presentation at its recently held Analyst Day, the company's Critical Event Management expansion could offer revenue growth of ~$240m+ over the next three years. While consensus likely reflects this growth in current estimates, we believe it demonstrates the company's ability to create new product offerings which enhances value-add and allows sustainable revenue growth momentum.

Given the company's demonstrated execution, continued growth momentum, effective M&A strategy and limited penetration in its addressable markets, we believe the current valuation for company shares is likely significantly undervaluing the potential long-term opportunity.

Our 2022 estimated revenues of ~$387m are above current consensus estimates of ~$366m. We believe through focused expense management the company can unleash significant operating leverage within its operating model in 2022 and beyond. The current P/S multiple (NTM) of ~13.7x as of August 5, 2019, implies a valuation multiple premium of ~2.75x, versus comparable companies trading at a median ~5x. We see this as justified, given the company's strong estimated revenue growth momentum, and potential opportunities for margin expansion. However, over time, the premium investors may be willing to pay for Everbridge, on a P/S multiple may shrink towards ~2.25x, versus comparable companies, or 11.5x P/S utilizing our 2022 revenue estimates. This would be in line with the multiple assigned to RingCentral, which trades at NTM P/S multiple of 10.6x (as of Aug. 5th), with estimated non-GAAP EBITDA margins in 2019 ~12%, the second-highest for comparable companies, but delivering ~209% estimated revenue CAGR during '17-'22. In comparison, we see Everbridge, utilizing expense management, generating a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of ~14%, and consensus estimates implying ~250% revenue CAGR during '17-'22.

Utilizing our assumed 11.5x multiple on projected 2022 revenues of ~$387m would suggest a potential market capitalization of ~$4.45B, or ~$111+/share (40m 2022E share count) compared to ~$2.75B, or $83.64/share as of August 6, 2019. This would suggest shares could appreciate as much as ~30-35% in the next few years.

We see the sell-off following the company's second-quarter earnings report as an opportunity, and supportive of our undervaluation view. Investors, in our opinion, should utilize this potential valuation disconnect as an opportunity to accumulate shares of Everbridge at a material discount to what we view could be significantly higher value than current levels in future years. We would note that the pullback following second-quarter 2019 results is the largest share pullback since the company went public in late 2016. However, we see it as a reset in valuation, following the company's impressive ~66% YTD increase ahead of the results, not a longer-term deterioration in the company's long-term fundamentals.

Second Quarter Results In Line, Guidance for FY19 Raised

Everbridge reported second-quarter 2019 revenues of $48.4m, an increase of 35% year over year and slightly above the high-end of guidance. Non-GAAP EPS equaled ($0.07) was in line with prior guidance of ($0.10)-0.20. We believe investors were expecting a stronger revenue guidance beat, given the significant YTD appreciation in shares prior to the earnings results. Higher spending, and some revenue timing, likely were limiting factors in the company's ability to achieve positive non-GAAP EPS. During the second-quarter, Everbridge appointed David Meredith as CEO and member of the Board, effective July 15, 2019. He succeeded long-time CEO Jaime Ellertson, who will now transition to Chairman of the Board. Total cash and equivalents equaled $238.7m at the end of the second-quarter but didn't reflect the payment of $52m in cash, as part of the $83m acquisition of NC4.

During the second-quarter, Everbridge issued updated guidance which increased its outlook for revenues in 2019 but left estimated non-GAAP EBITDA flat due to increased levels of spending during the 2H19, with some of the increased spending related to the recent acquisition of NC4. We believe that near-term quarterly results are not a determinate of the estimated long-term value creation available within the operating model of Everbridge, Inc.

Conclusion

Driven by strong revenue growth momentum, expanding penetration into end markets, new product offerings, and our assumption shares could be undervalued by as much as 30-35%, we see shares of Everbridge as an undervalued growth opportunity. Assuming only ~1.5% penetration of our estimated $25.75B SAM in 2022, we believe the company's market capitalization could grow to $4.45B. If the company was able to deliver ~0.5% more market penetration by 2022, our estimated revenue would increase to ~$515-520m, implying a potential market capitalization of ~$5.8-6.0B, at 11.5x P/S multiple. We see growth in the early stages, with sustainable levels in the mid-to-high 20s over the next 3-5 years, and the potential to exponentially increase EBITDA margins, and valuation, through expense management. Investors looking for undervalued growth ideas should take a closer look at shares of Everbridge, Inc.

Appendix

Investors should utilize our Everbridge, Inc. report as a tool in their overall research process. Grinder Capital is not recommending investors buy or sell securities based on this report. Investing involves risk.

