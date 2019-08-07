How China Could Respond To The Latest Tariffs

The dispute is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, which works in favor of safe havens such as U.S. treasuries.

China needs to weigh the pros and cons of its response, which is why some measures are more likely to be taken than others.

The market was caught off guard by a surprise escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

The stock market (SPY) got a nasty surprise on August 1st when President Trump announced a new round of tariffs. The 10% tariffs will be levied on roughly $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting in September. China has in response stated that it will retaliate against the latest round of tariffs.

However, China cannot match the U.S. dollar for dollar in tariffs because it imports far less from the U.S. than vice versa. But China does have a number of alternative options when it comes to retaliation. Some of the options that China may be considering include:

Selling its hoard of U.S. treasuries. Restrict the supply of rare earth elements to the U.S. Depreciate its currency. Restrict U.S. companies operating in China.

China could resort to using some or all of these measures to strike back against the U.S. in response to an escalating trade war.

China is unlikely to play all its cards at once. It will most likely approach the situation one step at a time depending on how the trade war evolves.

Investors might be curious to know which of the previously mentioned options China is most likely to go for first. It may not be possible to know for sure what will happen in the future, but it is possible to make an educated guess what is more likely to happen. To get a sense of what China is likely to do, we need to take a look at the pros and cons of each of the options available.

Pros and cons of China’s retaliatory options

China is the largest foreign holder of U.S. treasury securities with an estimated $1.1 trillion. The sale of these treasuries would have a big impact in the bond market, especially at a time when the U.S. needs to a do a lot of borrowing due to its rising fiscal deficit. China could also stop buying treasuries. On the other hand, getting rid of its treasuries means that China will miss out if yields fall and prices rise.

The latter is almost certain to happen due to a number of factors. The Fed has begun lowering interest rates and is likely to continue doing so, especially with President Trump’s demands for lower interest rates. The flight to safety due to global tensions, trillions of negative-yielding bonds in the world and weakening economies are just some of the reasons why U.S. treasuries are likely to do well.

The second option for China is to restrict the supply of rare earth elements (“REEs”) to U.S. companies. REEs are needed to manufacture many high-tech products. If they’re not available in sufficient quantities, then it’s hard to see how the economy will not be severely disrupted since so many industries depend on them. The impact could reach far and wide.

But the far-reaching effects of REEs are also the reason why China will need to proceed very carefully with this option. If China only wants to strike back at the U.S. in a limited way, then REEs are not the best option. China will most likely hold back on using this option for the time being.

The third option is to lower the value of the Chinese currency, the Yuan or Renminbi, versus the U.S. dollar. This could offset some of the impact of the tariffs by making China’s exports cheaper and imports more expensive. If we look at what happened in 2015, a depreciation of the Chinese currency can literally move entire markets. If China wants to send a message, the prospect of a currency war is sure to get people’s attention.

The disadvantage of a depreciating currency is that it tends to stimulate capital outflows. If people know that their currency will be worth less in the future, they will try to preempt that from happening by moving it offshore for other currencies. But China may be able to negate these capital outflows because the country maintains capital controls, which restrict the inflow and outflow of capital.

The fourth option is to limit the ability of U.S. companies to do business in the Chinese market. A white paper released by the Chinese government states that:

“In 2017, the total annual sales revenues of US-invested companies in China were US$700 billion, with profits exceeding US$50 billion.”

Since there are so many U.S. companies that derive a major portion of their revenue from China, there is a lot of pressure that can be brought upon the U.S. The pressure can also be adjusted lower or higher depending on what kind of message China wants to send to the U.S. If China wants to impact the U.S. stock market, then the loss of billions in sales is certain to have an effect on the stock of the company involved.

The downside is that it could encourage some of the targeted companies to completely abandon the Chinese market, which is bad if China wants foreign companies to invest in the country. China is probably betting that most companies will be reluctant to miss out on the opportunity to do business inside the country and will therefore stay as long as they can.

What China is more likely and less likely to do

Ultimately, it’s up to the Chinese government to decide how it will retaliate in an escalating trade war. But if the pros and cons of the four options are taken into account, then the last two are more likely to be the ones that China will choose first. That is depreciate the currency in a limited manner and make sure that sales of U.S. companies in China go down. China will be more reluctant to sell their treasuries or restrict the supply of rare earth at this point. China stands to benefit if prices of U.S. treasuries rise. Selling them beforehand makes no sense because China would only lose out.

Restricting rare earth may be too extreme of an option, which makes it unlikely that China will select this option at an early stage. China is more likely to put pressure on U.S. companies operating in China and play around with exchange rates. Both options offer a lot of flexibility. If China wants to exert just a little pressure, then that can be done. But if China wants to gradually ramp up the pressure, then that’s also possible.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

China has a lot of options when it comes to fighting a trade war with the U.S. Many people like to point at the fact that China exports far more to the U.S. as the reason why the U.S. is certain to win a trade war. But that argument ignores other important aspects. For instance, the import and export figures do not take into account the services trade or the sales revenue of U.S. companies in China.

China and U.S. trade YoY 2018 Exports $478,423M +11.3% Imports $155,096M +0.7% Total $633.519M +8.5% 2019 (Jan - May) Exports $160,122M -8.4% Imports $49,567M -29.6% Total $209,690M -14.5% China and the world 2018 Exports $2,486,582M 9.9% Imports $2,135,734M 15.8% Total $4,622,415M 12.6% 2019 (Jan - May) Exports $958,341M 0.4% Imports $827,869M -3.7% Total $1,786,210M -1.6%

Source: Chinese customs

China has also been able to counter the drop in trade with the U.S. by increasing trade with the rest of the world. The table above shows how China’s exports have continued to increase even though trade with the U.S. has fallen due to the presence of tariffs. China’s exports have fallen less than imports.

As this article points out, China can afford to take a hard line with the U.S. and it’s unlikely to agree to anything that is in favor of the U.S. If China has a lot of room left to continue the trade war with the U.S., it’s hard to see how the uncertainty associated with the trade war will go away anytime soon.

That’s bad news for stocks, which will have to deal with the effects of the trade war for far longer than expected by those who had been counting on a quick victory for the U.S. An argument could be made that China could trigger a stock market selloff at any time if it deploys some of the tools it has at its disposal. That is something that needs to be kept in mind whenever there’s an escalation in the trade war.

If the trade war escalates, then a better place to be in would be bonds instead of stocks. The Fed is likely to continue to lower interest rates, which will lower yields and push up treasury prices. Note that yields are even lower in places such as Europe and Japan, which make long-term bonds (TLT) from the U.S. attractive in comparison.

And even if the Fed hesitates to lower interest rates, President Trump will force them to do so by taking action. For example, by escalating the trade war with China, which will encourage a flight to safe havens such as U.S. treasuries. Either way, treasury prices will rise as yields fall. Bonds are set to to be the winner in all of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.