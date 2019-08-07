California Resources: Common Stock Gravity Defying Act May Be Ending

California Resources (CRC) has long been one of the most expensively-priced stocks in the oil and gas industry when the enterprise value is compared to the company cash flow. The debt load makes this company expensive as most of that debt was originally acquired before the oil price decline back in late 2015 (and it continued until the beginning of 2016).

Now the stock price appears to be signaling the market concern of all that debt. Management has done well to get the company this far with that debt load. But Mr. Market may be losing patience with the pace of debt reduction progress.

The stock price is now visiting lows last seen in December. This is happening despite the general feeling that oil prices are due to rally. In the past this stock maintained its usual ebullience compared to the pricing of many industry stocks.

The cash flow is probably expected to be something near $600 million this year given the start of reported cash flow for the first six months. The problem is that debt and preferred stock total nearly $6 billion. Therefore the enterprise value frequently floats in the more than $6 billion range. That means this company is regularly priced in excess of enterprise value-to-cash flow ratio of 10. That is far greater than many of the oil and gas companies followed by this author.

More importantly, the company has not exceeded the production of a few years back in some time. Therefore growth has been insufficient to replace the production lost during periods of low oil pricing. Recently the company announced another joint venture (click on second quarter 2019 10-Q) in an attempt to gain the cash necessary to replace lost production and assure reasonable growth.

The major problem for management is that the cash available to the parent company is largely the cash shown in the Parent and Combined Guarantor Subsidiaries column. The next column would be the joint ventures. Therefore of the cash flow shown, the only available cash to the parent company would be the share entitled to under the joint venture agreements. The Ares joint venture, for example, has a preferred stock requirement that eliminates much of the joint venture cash flow. Plus the PIK feature ensures that the preferred stock requirement increases each quarter.

Clearly, the long-term strategy is to have enough joint ventures so that when the company's debt comes due, it can either be paid or refinanced. The latest stock price action is not indicating some concern with this strategy. Mr. Market often does not care about the challenges in front of management. At times, Mr. Market wants the problem or challenge resolved regardless of the size of the task involved. This management may have quite a challenge over the next few years.

As shown above, debt and mezzanine equity total about $6 billion. This clearly dwarfs the cash flow shown before. The current debt pricing of publicly traded debt indicates some concern for management to handle its obligations. Normally refinancing begins about two years before debt becomes due.

Current debt prices of traded bonds would indicate a general market feeling of at least some equity dilution. This stock price really has not responded to debt concerns until lately. The stock usually responded far more to the gyrations of the price of oil. So the latest stock price visitation of new lows is concerning. It could be that the volatile stock is just responding to the latest oil price dip. Or it could mean that the market attitude toward this company is beginning to reflect the debt pricing.

The latest price action may indicate that the next oil price rally may not bring the stock price participation that many traders enjoyed in the past. This time around, the participation could be muted, or the stock could even be left behind in an oil price rally due to market debt concerns. Telling when the market sours on a debt laden stock is never an exact science.

Production has so far not really grown. That has raised concerns about the company's ability to outgrow its debt. In addition, the lack of significant property sales at accretive prices also has raised more market concerns.

Management has forever touted the low decline wells. But the Achilles' Heel has long been the inability of management to grow production despite a relatively high capital budget. The budget is finally declining due to a combination of joint ventures and efficiency enhancements. Some of these wells do not benefit from capital expenditures until the following year. But management has rarely guided to more than single-digit production increases (net to the company). This debt-laden company needs far more production growth than that.

The stock bulls have long emphasized the reserve report and its rather generous numbers. But many companies in the past (followed by the author) have gone bankrupt with tons of reserves that turned out to be uneconomic to develop. The danger sign is the lack of cash flow despite the relatively high production levels.

The first quarter costs are sky high compared to the unconventional industry.

Not only are production costs sky high compared with much of the industry, but interest costs can be expected to add another $6 BOE (approximately) to those already high costs. These two costs more than eliminate any Brent pricing advantage. The wells themselves appear to be relatively cheap as shown by the low depreciation. Adjusted general and administrative expensive also is about $5 BOE too high.

Simply stated, this company needs sustained very high oil pricing to succeed. Mr. Market evidently is having second thoughts about that prospect.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) for example just reported results that beat expectations. More importantly total costs are low enough that the company can grow and survive on far lower oil and gas prices than California Resources despite the higher percentage of gas and natural gas liquids produced.

The above display highlights lease operating expenses that are about one third of the expenses shown by California Resources. More importantly, management now forecasts growth of about 14% for the current fiscal year while continuing to lower capital requirements. General and Administrative costs are about half of the level at California Resources.

Interest costs are not an issue because the company has more cash flow on much less production and an unfavorable production mix when compared to California Resources. The $261 million in cash flow provided by operating activities for the first half of the year easily handles the slightly more than $1 billion of debt. The increasing percentage of oil produced in new wells drilled should assure generous future cash flow growth even if total production growth would have to be reduced in the future due to unfavorable pricing.

The overall profitability of Laredo Petroleum allows the company to grow under a wide variety of industry scenarios. California Resources has yet to find that profitable mix given its capital structure unless oil prices remain very high for a few years. Instead the company remains mired in debt and mezzanine equity with a capital structure that is very complicated and hard to analyze for many investors. Confused minds often say no. This also may be part of what is affecting the price of California Resources stock.

The coming oil price rally could provide the usual trading opportunity because California Resources is one very volatile stock. However, many stocks in the industry like Laredo Petroleum currently have an enterprise value-to-cash flow of about 3. The balance sheet of Laredo Petroleum is far stronger and the company grows in good and bad years.

Furthermore, Sailingstone Capital Partners now owns about 15% of the outstanding shares of Laredo Petroleum. This significant shareholder has been pushing management to realize the underlying value of the company shares which Sailingstone estimates at $12 per share. Recent operating improvements may have increased that estimate. At least with Laredo Petroleum, there's not a whole lot of downside. But there's significant upside due to the very cheap enterprise value compared to the cash flow.

This kind of comparison makes it clear that unless California Resources management can increase the profitability of the company significantly, there is much further downside risk to this stock. The competitive handicap caused by the interest payments on all of that debt is considerable. The enterprise value is too much for the miniscule cash flow and lack of production growth presented. There are so many cheaper companies out there with stronger balance sheets that will participate fully in the next inevitable oil price rally.

