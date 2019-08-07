QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) CEO Timothy Cutt on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Executives

William Kent - Director, IR, IRC

Timothy Cutt - President & CEO

Richard Doleshek - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Gabe Daoud - Cowen & Company

Neil Dingman - SunTrust

Kashy Harrison - Simmons Energy

Tim Rezvan - Oppenheimer

Betty Jiang - Credit Suisse

William Kent

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the QEP Resources' Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. With me today are Tim Cutt, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Richard Doleshek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. If you've not done so already, please go to our website, qepres.com, to obtain copies of our earnings release, which contains tables with our financial results along with the slide presentation with supporting materials.

In today's conference call, we will use certain non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, which is referred to as adjusted EBITDA in our earnings release and SEC filings, and free cash flow. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in the earnings release and SEC filings.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Cutt

Thank you, Will, and good morning, and thank you for joining the call. Today, I'll begin the call with an update to the strategic alternatives process before providing a brief operational update and a first-look into our 2020 business plan.

As you read in our second quarter earnings release this morning, we have concluded our comprehensive review strategic alternative and the board has determined the best value for shareholders is to move forward on a same-loan basis. As you are likely aware of the current market conditions have significantly impacted the ability of many kind of parties that transacted these levels that would deliver our appropriate value for our shareholders.

While I would primarily focus today's commentary on our performance and go-forward strategy, I will first share a few remarks about the review process itself. Upon receiving an unsolicited proposal to acquire the company in January, we engaged in a review of a wide range of strategic alternatives in an effort to maximize value for shareholders.

Without getting in the granular detail, since we launched the strategic review process in February 2019, our Board of Directors met numerous times and with the help of the team of experienced financial and legal advisers reviewed a range of potential transactions. Ultimately with today's market dynamics coupled with a strength of our operations both in the Permian and the Williston basins, our board determined that the best path to create long-term value for shareholders is as a standalone company executing our new strategic plan.

As we evaluated opportunities, it was apparent but none of the potential transactions recognize the intrinsic value of our assets and we believe that with our new strategy, we can optimize these assets to deliver long term value to our shareholders.

With that, let's talk about the go-forward strategy. As a standalone company, we are laser-focused on generating free cash flow, strengthening our balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders. We are confident in our ability to deliver on this commitment as a result of the improved performance and deliverability of our high quality oil-dominant asset-base -- a significant decrease in drilling completion of facility costs, as well as the successful and sustainable reduction of corporate overhead in the first half of 2019.

Since coming on board with QEP in January, I've been keenly focused on reducing corporate overhead and the capital intensity of the business. As a result of actions taken during the first quarter, G&A expense dropped by $32 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 50% compared to the first quarter, keeping us on-track to deliver on our goal of reducing normalized expense by approximately 45% between year-end 2018 and 2020.

We have implemented the majority of the plan reductions to G&A expense and are confident that we'll be able to deliver our sub $3 per BOE target for 2020. Despite these significant reductions, we believe that we have retained a highly-talented technical business and operating team as well as the necessary systems, controls, processes and infrastructure to successfully execute our future plans.

Our operations team continue to deliver continuous improvement on both cost and efficiency front, which is positively impacting cycle time and capital efficiency. As a result of those work, drilling completion and facility cost have continued to decrease and we have confidence in our ability to deliver producing wells for approximately $1.5 million less than in 2018 in the Permian basin.

Our average drilling complete cost is now below $6 million per well per 10,000 foot lateral, with drilling time from spud to TV [ph] averaging less than 12 days. Our ability to treat produced water and deliver high-quality frac water at low cost represents another opportunity to create value for our shareholders through the generation of additional cash flow from third parties. We're in a process of evaluating partnerships, opportunities and work with water companies to recover investment capital and leverage their water-gathering expertise. We expect to provide some clarity on this in our next update call.

We expect to further reduce overhead and operating cost moving forward by leveraging the continuous improvement mindset that the organization has adopted. Given the reduction in G&A, improvements in capital efficiency and our improving well and DSU performance, we now have a clear line of sight to a runway of free cash flow generation going forward. I will now turn my comments for our operations in the quarter and a brief look into 2020.

I'm pleased to report that operational performance during the second quarter in all categories was in-line with, or better than guidance. Oil and condensate production in the Permian basin increased by 12% quarter-over-quarter. Permian GAAP sales were also higher than forecast due to the addition of midstream facilities, primarily compression, which improved our ability to capture natural gas from the wells that reduced the need to clear. QEP remains confident that the tank-style development is the best method to develop our acreage Midland basin. While the EMP industry continues to debate the best development approach, we believe that our results confirm that this methodology is the most effective and efficient way to develop our acreage when implemented using proper spacing assumptions and completion techniques. The DSUs completed in 2019 drilled our go-forward's basing assumptions are currently producing on or above their predicted production profile, enabling us to stay slightly ahead of our volume plan.

We have released the third rig in the Permian and plan to move forward with a two-rig program into 2020. Our future development plan initially develops the issues in the derisked areas of County Line in 2020 before returning to Mustang Springs in 2021. We expect to complete between 60 and 65 wells in 2020. The two-rig program allows to grow old production between 2019 and 2020 by approximately 8%.

Our plan develops from approximately 6% of our inventory in 2020 and delivers a compound annual growth rate over five years of greater than 5%. Under this plan, the Permian generates cash flow moving forward above $50 oil price. Although current market conditions are not supported, the plan retains flexibility to grow the Permian by up to approximately 15% per annum with a full rig program.

Finally on the Permian. We are very encouraged by the results of recent offset operator activity around the Robertson Ranch acreage and we're looking forward to developing this area in the future. Now onto the Williston. Our Williston basin assets continue to provide cash flow during the quarter despite the anticipated declining production. We expect the forecasted quarter-to-quarter production decline will be reversed when the seven new Vegas wells are put on production early in the fourth quarter. Drilling activity in the Vegas bed is now finished and we will begin completing these wells in early August.

As we have continued to evaluate the performance of our refracs in the Williston, we have changed our philosophy regarding drilling in-field wells on South Antelope. We now believe that refracing existing wells is the most economical way to develop the remaining reserves on South Antelope while accommodation of new wells or refracs on our acreage on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation is the best way to perceive there. We have identified approximately 100 remaining drilling locations primarily in Fort Berthold and more than 100 high quality frac candidates particularly between South Antelope and Fort Berthold, all delivering strong economic returns down to a $50 oil price.

It is also important to note that there are significant upside to this inventory channel, depending on commodity and price environment. We're excited to execute a balanced refrac and drilling development program over the next several years and we expect the Williston to continue to be a strong cash flow generating asset for the next 10 plus years. The Williston basin 2020 development plan will allow us to maintain a flat annual production compared to 2019. We anticipate being able to maintain relatively flat production for the next seven years with an annual capital budget of approximately $135 million to $165 million per annum.

With that high-level overview of recent performance and our forward plans, I'll turn the call over to Richard to discuss our financial performance.

Richard Doleshek

Thank you, Tim, and good morning, everyone. I'll quickly give you some color on the second quarter results, a better 2019 guidance and have conditional [ph] thoughts around our 2020 plans before we open up the call for Q&A.

In the second quarter of 2019, we generated $166.5 million with just EBITDA. The higher adjusted EBITDA compared to the first quarter is reflected among other things: lowered G&A expense, LOE transportation and taxes and higher fuel level [ph] prices which were up $3.69 per BOE compared to the first quarter.

For the second quarter we reported net income of $49 million, driving that income was a $55 million unrealized gain associated with our commodity derivatives portfolio, at the end of the second quarter, the derivatives portfolio with the net liability of $1 million compared to a net liability of $55 million at the end of the first quarter.

In addition, we reported an $18 million down sale primarily related to the Haynesville Cotton Valley. We continue to invest in commodity, derivative contracts during the second quarter and as of June 30, we hold contracts excluding basis swaps totaling 14.6 million barrels of oil which covers about 67% of forecast in 2019 oil production and off 31% in the forecast of 2020 oil production.

With regard to our balance sheet, at the end of the quarter, total assets were $5.5 billion, shareholder equity was about $2.7 billion. In total that was approximately $2.1 billion, all of which was our senior notes. We had nothing outstanding our revolving credit facility and had $97 million of cash at the end of the quarter. Excluding cash, we have the ability to incur about $550 million for the additional investment at the end of the second quarter.

In terms of 2019 guidance, there are several updates. With regard to overall production guidance for the year, based on better recent low results to improved gas recoveries in the Permian basin in the first half of the year, we are increasing our overall collection guidance to a range of 29.9 million to 31 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 4% increase at the midpoint of our previous guidance. We are increasing these oil guidance for the full year to a range of 21 million to 21.5 million barrels, an increase of 250,000 barrels at the midpoint just like the divestiture of several non-core asset in the Williston basin that were forecasted to contribute approximately 150,000 barrels for the last seven months of 2019.

We are increasing our guidance for natural gas lines for 2019 to the range of 28 to 30 DCF, a 9% increase at the midpoint of our previous guidance which reflects our improved natural gas capture rates in the Permian basin.

Finally, our guidance for NGL volumes for 2019 is increased to 4.25 million to 4.5 million barrels and leverage then increase at the midpoint from the previous guidance. The team's significant stride [ph] in cost reductions and improved efficiencies position us to lower our 2019 capital guidance by $50 million at the midpoint. In addition we are lowering our 2019 G&A guidance by $5 million at midpoint. There's additional details at our guidance in our earnings release.

As Tim mentioned, the company's 2020 plan is structured to being cash flow positive at $50 oil. We expect that the development plan will deliver approximately $120 million of free cash flow with a $55 oil and approximately $185 million of free cash flow at $60 oil before the expected tax refund of $37 million. At $55 oil, our free cash flow yield is expected to be around 10% based on a $5 share price.

Our ability to generate free cash flow enables us to improve our balance sheet and complementary capital shareholders. We're extremely pleased to announce the reinstatement of the quarter dividend at $0.02 per share which represents a dividend yield of 1.6% based on a $5 share price. In addition, we expect to fund the $52 million of senior notes that mature in March 2020 with cash in the balance sheet.

Clearly, the extent [ph] of free cash flows generated will be dependent on the price of oil, but even with the dividend came and our senior notes we're paying next year, we have sufficiently decreased our cost structures such that we expect a cash flow positive in 2020 at $50 oil price, allowing us to further strengthen our balance sheet.

I will now turn the call back to Tim to provide a brief summary before opening the call for questions.

Timothy Cutt

Thanks, Richard. In summary, we're committed to delivering a low-cost, highly competitive investment opportunity through our high-return development program in the Permian basin and the execution of a selected drilling and refrac program in the Williston basin. We believe that the combination of our high quality assets with the strength of our operations teams will allow us to deliver on this commitment. Our concerted efforts to reduce corporate overhead and fair level expenses of soundly position the business to deliver a free cash flow with a competitive yield to our investors and return capital to shareholders through a dividend program and payment of debts.

Our teams have delivered outstanding performance during the past six months while we have been reviewing the strategic alternatives and I want to thank each of them for their patience and commitments as we work through this process. I'm enthusiastic about our product future ahead and look forward to sharing our ongoing progress on the execution of our new strategy and results in the months ahead.

We'll now turn it over to questions.

Thank you. At this time we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Gabe Daoud with Cowen & Company.

Gabe Daoud

Hey. Good morning, Tim, good morning, everyone. I was just maybe curious on the dividend and kind of how you balance that with leverage and then all sorts of the longer term plan through 2020 with the commodity still being kind of volatile. I guess maybe just discuss a little bit about your comfort level and reinstating the dividend and then how you balance that with the plan through 2021?

Richard Doleshek

Hey, Dave. It's Richard. I think the dividend is the tangible demonstration of our confidence and the ability to generate free cash flow and our credit that we turned to capital to shareholders. You're right, the commodity is volatile and that's 70% of our production coming for the rest of this year about 45% covered so far for next year that gives us solid foundation to generate that free cash flow. It just felt like it was the right thing to do in terms of again, a tangible demonstration of our confidence in generating free cash. You've got claiming cash to fund the maturity that's coming due in March and we'll continue to 'organically' delever even if we don't do anything on the liability management front.

Gabe Daoud

Got it. Okay, thanks, Richard. That's helpful. And then I guess the review process complete, how does that impact your thinking just in terms of the Permian water infrastructure asset? If that still potentially represents a divestiture candidate? And then also I guess just taking to the Permian. The water asset question and also just sticking to the Permian in terms of spacing some of the issues that you highlighted, does that represent the appropriate spacing as you think about development moving forward?

Timothy Cutt

I'll take the last one first. The spacing, I think we're dialing in not only in Mustang Spring, but also over in County Line, so the spacings we represented there or now or what we believe are appropriate. Good news is some of the other saying like the [indiscernible] are some of the very positive results and so I don't want to proclude going through a little more downspacing in some of those, but one of the main bodies of the Will Camp A and Will Camp B in the Spraberry Shale, I think we're getting that plus or minus about right.

On the water infrastructure, we're pretty excited about that. For a fairly small company, we got a good solid infrastructure. We're processing water lower than most, so there's a big margin there. You can bring more water in the system, upsize a little bit and then turn it back out and settle back clean frac water back out in the market. I think there's a good cash flow opportunity. So we're looking at the best way to leverage the asset. Those infrastructures are selling for a pretty high premium, so we'll obviously take a look at that, but we think the balance between keeping a very low LOE, keeping our frac calls down and doing all that maintains some control in there, but partnering with a company that's much more skilled at governing water and signing up those contracts, working with us, we can process it and we can move it. But I think that may be ultimately what we decide to do. We hope in the next quarter, we get all that buttoned up and we're able to get an update in the next quarterly update.

Gabe Daoud

Okay, great. That's super helpful. Thank you. Tim, I'll sneak in one more if I could. Just on the rig allocation in 2020, just I guess with the focus on County Line. Is there any particular reason why maybe moving away from Mustang Springs and then what about the Robertson Ranch acreage block? Is there any thought on when development could start there?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. On County Line, the only reason we're going over there is we do have some obligation drilling with the university lands. We're excited to get back there. The Spraberry Shale in County Line is probably one of the best horizons we have to develop, we can develop that a bit higher density and we look forward to getting October [ph] there. We're in a really good stopping point. If you look at our maps, we finished the tank at the end of the row with the issue 12, so it's a really good stopping point. This will give us a chance to look back at all the data, come back in a year and get after that again.

Robertson Ranch is pretty interesting. Obviously were super excited about when we bought it, now we have a lot of operations going on and each of the horizons are really showing really strong results. So we're going to be gathering all of that offset information and we're anxious to get down there. We got a pretty big inventory. It takes us a little while to get down there, but we're contemplating doing individual test wells and potential DSU tests in the future. But we're probably a couple years out from being down.

Gabe Daoud

Okay, great. Thanks again, Tim.

Our next question is from Neil Dingman with SunTrust.

Neil Dingman

Good morning, guys. I'm just wondering, Tim, if you could address. You guys are doing a nice job with cost and efficiencies getting closer to free cash flow. So my question would be how you address the sustainability of the free cash flow given the tank style development that you all plan with the Permian?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. I think that really does have to sustain it. When you look at our drilling completion cost and speed of drilling, it's really nothing with the tank-style. We can get these things in place, a low-cost and cheaply. Where we have a real advantage on the tank-style from a cost perspective is on our facility. So we're no longer going to complete these to where we go across the road, turn the corner and come back; we're going to do this more in a doing instead of the issues across, coming back to the other side and going across.

As we do that, we're able to use the facility as we've developed on the previous DSUs when we come back just below it. One of the issues recently, we had up to 57 wells that we're able to access the single DSU facility. I think that's a very efficient way to do that. I think the tank-style actually helps us maintain that efficiency to keep the cost down and we've done a lot more the last seven months. I think there's more to come when things are motivated. Everybody understands the need to deliver the cash. So I think the tank-style just enables us to carry forward. I think Richard has some...

Richard Doleshek

Neil, as a follow up, if you go back to Tim's comment about the well cost at $6 million in the Permian, that's around the numbers of about $1.5 million drilling before. If you think about 60 wells, $1.5 million cheaper, that's $90 million of incremental free cash right there. The G&A reduction that's round the numbered $70 million, that begins to tell you how sustainable that free cash flow is. We're very confident during free cash flow. As we've said in the prepared remarks, we're down at $50 a barrel. It's through a combination of what we've done with regard to the drill bit as well as what we've done to the organizational structure. So from a sustainability standpoint, we feel very, very good about, it's just not flash and a pan.

Neil Dingman

Very helpful, guys. And then just lastly a little follow up on the Bakken. I know you've got plan with the one rig and the seven wells. Just wanted to sort of address the depletion that you have there. In the past you've mentioned -- I forget, the number was three or four -- or what you've thought was an optimal level to really attack that area. I'm just wondering now that with the plan finished, any new thoughts or color you could just talk about attacking the Bakken? Thanks so much.

Timothy Cutt

Yes. I think we've got a good detail in the pack, but we've studied the Bakken hard and we just kind of looked at over the next five years and said that's what matters most for now. We have quite a large inventory that you can develop at higher prices, but if you think about a $50 to $55 price, we've got a really solid inventory of about 100 refracs and 100 drill well. The drill wells are primarily in Fort Berthold and then the refracs are split evenly between South Antelope and Fort Berthold. The South Antelope refracs that we completed in 2018 are continuing to deliver very well, the economics are strong, the lightest ones we did with the best technology, you have an F&D cost of kind of $8 to $10, and so we're going to do probably a bit more early on, just proportional share of the refracs versus drilled wells and then carry that on at about plus or minus $150 million a year. We can maintain production flat for basic line on the Williston at about 30% per annum and that's a pretty typical decline and we're able to maintain through work over our activity and such that the decline -- all of that activity I'm talking about, the refracs and occasional wells are enough of an upside wedge to keep that production flat for a long time. And the final thing I'd say is that's a very casual cause of asset and we can maintain that as cash flow positive very easily for the next 10 years, we believe.

Neil Dingman

Great. Thanks so much, guys.

Our next question is from Kashy Harrison with Simmons Energy.

Kashy Harrison

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. The first one for me, when are you going to use the incremental free cash flow in excess of the dividend to do in 2020?

Timothy Cutt

I'll start off and then turn it over to Richard. We did have a $50 million debt maturity coming due -- that will be paid off and then obviously we have additional debt maturity coming the following year. I'll turn it to Richard to build that out.

Richard Doleshek

Yes, Kashy, it's going to be the combination of managing the balance sheet, the dividend in total if it's not increased on annual basis is up $20 million. Tim mentioned the $50 million maturity, so that's $70 million right there, the $120 million. The remainder, we'll figure out what to do with it with regard to the balance sheet or other -- there's pretty little bit more money into the Permian water to get it through where we want it to be, comp and monetization. So it's really more through a variety of things.

Timothy Cutt

But our team is not to increase our activity. We have spent a lot of time over the last six months looking at the activity levels and quite frankly when we talked in April, I thought we were going to have a higher volume and a $60 oil price to deliver this cash flow with all the significant reductions we can now deliver at this. So you think about only working off for the next few years, 5% or 6% of our inventory for the year, that gives you a long life. You're not pressed against the wall on inventory and you're delivering a very positive cash flow. So I'd say stability is key. We're going to do a smart thing. We'll be opportunistic, but we really are focused on this level of activity to raising the Permian, fracing periodically, drilling periodically in the Williston and that's the only way we're going to have confidence of delivering a very consistent cash flow.

Kashy Harrison

Great. And then maybe two quick ones for Richard. How should we think about maintenance CapEx to hold your Q4 oil rates flat into 2020? And how should we think about the oil price at which your program is cash flow neutral in 2020 and 2021?

Richard Doleshek

Kashy, I don't have the exact number. We're still cash flow positive, $50 a barrel and of course some of that supported by the drilling program and if I had to use ballpark, I'd say we're probably cash flow neutral in the high 40s. At 45 we're not cash flow neutral in 2020, we don't have any derivative position on for 2021 yet. We will waive through sort of recovery before starting to putting those derivatives on. That's kind of a quick guess at the cash flow neutrality price. The first part of your question was what, Kashy? Sorry.

Kashy Harrison

Then the maintenance CapEx to hold the Q4 rate.

Richard Doleshek

In Tim's prepared remarks we talked about the Bakken. The Bakken is going to drill about 8 million barrel of oil this year, keeping Bakken flat at 8 million to 9 million barrels. This is $130-ish million range. But flatten the Permian, it's probably $300 million to $350 million so that incremental capital that we're spending for infrastructure et cetera, it only grows the Permian by about 10%. I think if you look at our capital for next year, there's probably $100 million to $150 million that's growth driven grosses the remainder used to sort of keep production flat.

Timothy Cutt

The only thing I've built on the derivative position is typically we would end the year about 50% covered. We're already at 46% and the average price is 58% to 85%. So we feel good about the position we're in now. We think a lot of other opportunities hopefully before year end and certainly into next year to build that up to closer to 70% plus. We feel good about what we've done to secure our ability to carry on through this year and carry it all the way in through 2020.

Kashy Harrison

Got it. If I could just sneak one more, creep one in, could you remind us or could you tell us what the cash flows associated with the Permian water infrastructure assets were during the second quarter?

Richard Doleshek

Yes Kashy, we don't break it out and it's all inter-company. It wouldn't be reflected as if we had charging ourselves $1 a barrel or $1.50 a barrel for water. So we don't get the number and then get the internal. It's not going to be as we did give you the number. I told you it was $2 million of EBITDA to QEP. I think that gives you the wrong idea that, 'Oh, that's only worth $100 million with a 10x multiple because we're handling ourselves'. As we get closer to trying to do something with that, if we decide to do something with that, clearly we'll get more visibility as to what that system would do if it were to standalone on third party system.

Kashy Harrison

All right. Thank you.

Tim Rezvan

Good morning, folks. Thank you for taking my question. I was hoping to follow up a little bit on that last question, just trying to understand Williston basin production. Richard, you said $8 million barrels of oil this year. If we assume that 60% oil cut, that gets you to about 32,000 barrels a day. Is that roughly how you had thinking about that maintenance production level going forward for the Williston?

Timothy Cutt

That's exactly right. I think you got your numbers just about exactly right and I think what we quoted on our script is 135,000 to 165,000 depending on the year and depending how much infrastructure you have to put in, years where you're doing primarily refracs, leveraging the infrastructure is going to be closer to 135,000. Years where you have to put facility infrastructure associated with drilling the new wells. It will be a little higher. But overall, over the next seven years, we feel confident with that level of activity, we keep the numbers flat about what you quoted.

Tim Rezvan

Okay. Thank you for that. And then I was hoping to get more clarity on comments you gave in your prepared remarks on the Midland basin. Did you say that 8% oil growth in 2020 from the Permian would come from developing 6% of your inventory? Was that the comments you gave?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. In 2020, County Line, when you look at the 60-65 wells or drilled, that develops about 6% of our remaining inventory and we get about an 8% year-on-year growth.

Tim Rezvan

Okay. Just to extrapolate that, then you're looking at about 1,000 locations is what you believe in your inventory?

Richard Doleshek

We kind of guess you might do that. 60 to 65, that gives you 1,000 to 1,100. We're in that area code. Obviously when we look at the other zones like being -- giving us extraordinarily good results right now [indiscernible]. We're looking all the offset activity around Robertson Ranch. That number will continue to change with time, but we're feeling good in that area.

Tim Rezvan

Okay. Thank you for that. And then if I could sneak one last one in, just to hit on the dividend again. I was wondering if you could talk about if there's a tactical element to this to defend the equity given it's been under pressure? The reason I asked is interest expense for the company is almost $4.50 of BOE and if we annualize first half of 2019 EBITDA, we see leverage lurking around 3.5x. So can you talk about why you felt the need to do this now as opposed to when you're in a little more of a stronger position?

Timothy Cutt

Tim, I think it's a combination of all of those things you just mentioned. I think it is tactical. I think it is a tangible -- like I said earlier, tangible demonstration, our belief in our ability to doing free cash flow. I think it also is reflective of what we think our cash position is going to be on a go-forward basis and how we're going to manage that leverage on a go-forward basis. We don't have anything drawn in the revolver, we don't forecast what need to be drawn on the revolver for the foreseeable plain drives, and then how we manage the $50 million that's due next year, the $400 million next due in 2021. We're just balancing how we're deleveraging that with comparisons to what we're going to do with the cash.

I think the first half of the year is challenging. The $119 million need to be in the first quarter, it was third with over $60 million of G&A as a result of restructuring cost. If you annualize the second quarter or more importantly the second half of the year, your leverage is pointing well south of 3x we forecasted to be by the time we get to let's call it midpoint of 2020 to be plus or minus 2x and the goal would be down into 1.5x and we'll be opportunistic about how we manage that deleveraging, but certainly the free cash flow generation of the company, what we can do with that money relative to the $19 million or $20 million of dividend, it seem like a good balance.

Tim Rezvan

Okay, thank you.

Our next question is from Betty Jiang with Credit Suisse.

Betty Jiang

Good morning. I just have a quick question on 2020. It seems to me that CapEx is roughly flattish the next year while you're doing a high level of activity just by couple of wells in the Permian and also a much higher frac activity in the Bakken. Is there incremental cost savings that's being assumed in 2020 or outlook that's not in 2019? Just trying to understand what's been captured and what's not.

Timothy Cutt

If you look at the deck we talk about where we save money on drilling completions and facility cost, we've been bringing those cost down all year what we predicted forward and there is kind of a mid-year '19 forward. So the activity at the beginning of this year was at the higher dollar amount. We're bringing that down, we're continuing to bringing that down into a run rate that we feel we're pretty close to, about $1.5 million to $1.7 million per well delivered and that includes all facility cost, lifting cost, drilling and completions. So yes, when you do the math and you run that through and you also look at what we're trying to do is leverage existing facilities and lower that capital intensity, all of that is coming together to lower the intensity for wells. So I think you're right, we could certainly help you out plan with some of the most detailed map [ph].

Betty Jiang

Got it. But generally fair to say it's reflecting your current cost structure in both ways?

Timothy Cutt

Absolutely.

Betty Jiang

Okay. And then a follow up on a debt. Is it fair to assume that the base case has put the $450 million maturity on the rip over the next two years? And then could you remind me, does the current revolver reflect sale of Haynesville?

Timothy Cutt

Yes. The $550 million incremental debt capacity under the covenant does perform out the EBITDA contribution of the Haynesville assets as well as the PD9 contribution of the Haynesville assets. So the incremental debt capacity that we quote is pro forma for everything that we've sold in the last trailing 12 months. The 450 debt maturing is $52 million next year and $397 million in 2020. We do not introspect putting all that or even half of that on the revolver if we were just to let those mature as they're forecasted to ensure they're scheduled to mature just because of the cash balance that we expect to have, the combination of $75 million tax refund that were forecasted in the fourth quarter as well as the free cash flow that's generated by the operations next year, the combination of cash available to us from operating activity and other sources. We're projecting that we're actually not going to put the bulk of that $400 million on the revolver when it matures.

Betty Jiang

Great. Thanks for that.

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call over to Tim Cutt for closing remarks.

Timothy Cutt

Thank you very much and thanks for joining the call today. We're excited about the competitive position we have today and the substantial opportunities ahead of us. We look forward to continuing the dialog with all of you in the coming days and weeks. Have a good day. Thank you very much for joining us.

