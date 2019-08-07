Dropbox: High-Stakes Earnings On Tap

I will keep my eyes open to assess if Dropbox's fundamentals remain promising or if they have taken a turn for the worse, as some fear.

The recent Plus price hike reflects management's confidence in robust demand for the service, a theory that is about to be proven right or wrong.

Dropbox is about to provide a crucial read on its financial performance, just as the company has come under sell-side scrutiny.

With its stock struggling to get post-IPO traction and battered recently by the market's risk-off stance, Dropbox (DBX) is gearing up to report 2Q19 results.

The Street is betting on revenues to land at $401.1 million, roughly 18% higher than year-ago levels. Adjusted EPS of $0.08, if met, would mark an atypically low quarter of earnings, considering the cloud company's recent record of delivering at least a dime in EPS per quarter (always two to five cents above analyst consensus) and expectations for this number to double by the end of fiscal 2021.

A key moment to test demand resilience

It will be particularly interesting to assess Dropbox's top-line growth momentum - which, up to this point, has never failed to at least meet investor expectations.

The company came under "bear attack" by sell side shop Bernstein the day before the earnings release on a wide array of negative factors, including a claimed reduction in "app monthly active users, daily active users, app downloads, number of app sessions, total time spent in app, and Google searches". Should the research company be right in its assessment of Dropbox's key usage drivers, a deceleration in user growth, lately hovering around the mid-to-high teens, would likely become evident this quarter.

Defiant of the more pessimistic picture painted above, Dropbox increased the price of its Plus subscription in May, adding features to go along with it. Either the move will prove successful and drive ARPU higher in the second quarter (it has been growing at an accelerating pace lately), or an arguably elastic demand for the company's cloud services will likely take a hit and lead to a drop in user growth (a probably bearish development).

Of course, profitability will continue to be a key topic of discussion. As a reminder, Dropbox's stock took a hit in February when the management team projected below-consensus margins for 2019.

Since much of the current-year margin drag will likely be driven by (1) investments in data infrastructure needed to support growth and (2) the company's HQ move leading to increased rent costs through 2020, it is unlikely that the bottom-line outlook for 2019 will improve much. In my view, lack of bad news on the margin guidance front could be perceived as good news - an indication that the core business remains healthy and that earnings pressure might be caused primarily by temporary opex headwinds.

On the stock

I continue to be "cautiously optimistic" about DBX. At the center of the bull case is my belief that "Dropbox should be capable of converting a large enough portion of its vast number of free users into paying clients over a multi-quarter period, and that the size of the sales funnel alone is plenty to keep me optimistic about the company's top-line growth potential". This is not to mention that, with scale, margins are only likely to improve.

It does not hurt that valuations have pulled back recently, and a long-term forward PEG multiple of only 1.8x (blue line above divided by red line) is starting to look a lot more palatable for a young, yet already highly profitable cloud company (gross margin of 75%, non-GAAP op margin of 10% but rising quickly over the past couple of years).

Of course, constantly reassessing the thesis is crucial to ensure better-informed investment decisions. I will certainly keep my eyes peeled open on earnings day to determine if Dropbox's fundamentals remain promising or if they have taken a turn for the worse, as some Street experts seem to believe.

