Discovery Post Earnings Outlook: Look For The Upward Trend To Continue

There is a clear trend line that connects the lows from the last few years and the stock is hovering just above it at this time.

Sentiment toward the media operator is pretty bearish at this time and that could help propel the stock higher.

Media operator Discovery (DISCA) reported earnings on August 6, and the company missed both the EPS estimate and the revenue estimate. The company operates networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV, and the Science Channel.

Even though the company missed its estimates, the stock moved higher with the overall market on the day and that could be because of the growth in earnings and revenues. The company reported earnings of $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.885 billion - the EPS estimate was $1.05 and the revenue estimate was $2.9 billion. The EPS figure was 27.7% higher than the $0.77 Discovery earned in the second quarter of 2018 and the revenues were 1.4% higher than last year.

In the last three years, Discovery has averaged earnings growth of 19% per year and revenue growth of 23% per year. With many companies seeing earnings shrink or come in flat, investors may have been willing to overlook the fact that the company came up short of the estimates.

Looking at the management efficiency measurements for Discovery, the return on equity is at 31.2%, the profit margin is at 24.3%, and the operating margin is at 32.6%. All three of these figures are above average.

The Chart Shows an Upwardly Sloped Trend Line

Looking at the weekly chart for Discovery, there is an upwardly sloped trend line that connects the lows from November '17, December '18, and May '19. The stock has dropped in the last four weeks and it is hovering just above the trend line at this time.

Over the last eight months or so, a parallel upper rail seems to have formed that connects the highs from February, April, and July. This upper rail could make a nice target for the stock over the next three months before the next earnings report.

The overbought/oversold indicators were in oversold territory, but the pullback over the last four weeks has moved them down. The 10-week RSI is below the 50 level and we see a bit of a pattern in it as well. The indicator has put in a series of higher lows since the low in December.

Bearish Sentiment Toward Discovery Should Help the Stock

The sentiment toward Discovery was rather bearish heading into the earnings report and that could also explain the stock moving higher after missing estimates. There are 24 analysts covering the stock with 11 "buy" ratings, 12 "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. Given these figures, the overall buy percentage is only 45.8% and that is well below the average stock, especially given how well the company has been able to grow earnings and revenues in recent years.

The short interest ratio also shows bearish sentiment toward the stock. The current reading is at 7.25 and it has moved up from a reading of 4.71 since mid-May. When the company reported earnings in early May, the short interest ratio was similar to what we see now. At that point though, the stock was overbought on its daily chart and the weekly stochastic readings were also in overbought territory.

A high short interest ratio can help a stock if it continues to rally. The short sellers reach a point where they have to cut their losses and close the positions. To do that they have to buy the stock and that can help add fuel to the rally.

My Outlook for Discovery

Given the strong earnings growth and the modest revenue growth Discovery just reported, the trend we see on the weekly chart and the bearish sentiment being displayed by analysts and short sellers - I am bullish on the stock.

I mentioned earlier that the upper rail of the channel could make a nice target for the stock over the next three months. The rail should be up above the $34 level in the next month or two and that is an area where the stock peaked last fall. If the stock should reach $34, it would be a gain of close to 15% from where the stock is currently.

Overall market conditions are pretty negative right now and a 15% gain could be difficult to reach if we continue to see a bearish tone in the overall market. However, if the rhetoric tones down in the trade war, I can see Discovery reaching the $34 level in the next three months. Some of the bearish analysts can upgrade the stock and short sellers may cover their positions and add buying pressure to the stock. As far as a stop-loss point, I would look to get out of the stock if it were to drop down to $26.00. That would be below the 104-week moving average and well below the trend line, thus indicating that the trend had been broken.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.