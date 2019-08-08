Boeing 737 Production Choked

The Boeing (BA) 737 MAX has been grounded since mid-March with Boeing hoping to have the MAX back in the air by Q4 2019. The current problems with the Boeing 737 MAX are well known and I think they are well understood by regulators as well as Boeing. Fixing this problem is a challenging but doable task. However, what's more difficult for Boeing is mitigating the financial impact on production. One often heard "solution" is to extend the production life of the Boeing 737 Next Generation, the predecessor of the Boeing 737 MAX. In this report, we explain why this in no way is a solution.

Source: The Times of Israel

Boeing 737 MAX deliveries dominant

Figure 1: Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX deliveries 2017-2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Figure 1 probably shows most clearly that Boeing’s ambitious production plan is now putting the company in a difficult spot. Demand for single aisle jets such as the Boeing 737 is robust and Boeing has tried to take advantage of that. Boeing has ramped or aimed to ramp up production by roughly 10% annually to meet market demand. In July last year, it became clear that suppliers couldn’t keep up with the increased production rate, so the fact that Boeing has continued increasing production rates shows how important the Boeing 737 is to Boeing… it's the company’s cash cow.

While increasing total production on the Boeing 737 program, Boeing aimed to increase Boeing 737 MAX delivery share from roughly 15% in 2017 to 90% in 2019. We now know that Boeing won’t be coming even close to its 2019 production targets for 2019, but the intention is clear: Increasing Boeing 737 output while emphasizing Boeing 737 MAX output. That's a plan that has been in place for years and there's no way to change that plan.

Backlog

There are a few easy ways to show that it's hard to change the plan The first way is by looking at the Boeing 737 Next Generation orders and backlog

Figure 2: Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX orders 2011-2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is that Boeing’s sales effort has increasingly focused on Boeing 737 MAX orders, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise given that airlines are looking for fuel efficient jets to replace their aging single aisle jets. In cumulated fashion Boeing 737 MAX sales grew from 30% of all Boeing 737 sales to around 75%, and since 2016 the annual share of the Boeing 737 sales has not been below 80%. Boeing has been selling its end-of-production Boeing 737NGs in 2016 and 2017 matching its sales effort with its production plan.

This also shows in the backlog figures:

Figure 3: Boeing 737 backlog (Source: Boeing)

What we see in the backlog table retrieved from Boeing’s website is that even if Boeing wanted to start producing more Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft, the backlog to do so isn’t there. There are 40 Boeing P-8A Poseidons whose production runs on a separate production line pulsing at 1.5 aircraft per month, leaving 14 Boeing 737NGs to be produced. At the current production rate of 42. This includes 1.5 P-8As aircraft per month, this provides for less than a month worth of production. So even if Boeing could switch to production of the Boeing 737 Next Generation, the orders aren’t there. With the Boeing 737 MAX issues, demand for second-hand Boeing 737NGs has ticked up but this is unlikely to be something that will last. So, keeping value retention in mind as well as the availability of other fuel-efficient alternatives, there's very little market appeal for the Boeing 737 Next Generation. So, if hypothetically Boeing could increase production of the Next Generation variant from a logistics point of view, it makes little sense for airlines to order the aircraft at this point to build toward a bigger backlog.

Supply chain not aligned for Boeing 737 Next Generation

Thus far we have observed that there has been no plan to increase Boeing 737 Next Generation production. The planning to rapidly transition from NG to MAX production has been made years ago and the sales campaigns have followed that planning.

Figure 4: Production plan CFM propulsion system

Not just the sales effort and Boeing’s production plans have been aligned for a fast transition toward Boeing 737 MAX production: The entire supply chain is aligned. The supply chain is facing extremely big challenges to meet demand to support production plans and transitions for all single aisle jets as they mostly source from the same pool. So there's no such thing as spare capacity. This year CFM would produce around 500 CFM56 turbofans at most of which we expect that up to 450 would be used on new aircraft while the remainder will go to the spare engine pool. So there's incredibly little capacity, in fact none, to accommodate any uptick in Boeing 737 Next Generation production. Production plans are made years in advance so you can’t increase production plans in the supply chain in a matter of months.

Conclusion

While some believe that Boeing can transition toward Boeing 737 Next Generation production as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded, this is simply not the case. Boeing’s production plan has always been to deliver the last Boeing 737NG aircraft (excluding P-8A Poseidons) in 2019-2020. As Boeing ramped up production for the Boeing 737 MAX, the production lines have been converted for Boeing 737 MAX production and the supply chain has transitioned with it. Ramp up plans and ramp down plans are made years in advance, so with the sudden Boeing 737 MAX grounding there's no way production for parts of the Boeing 737 Next Generation can be increased. Instead many suppliers of critical parts such as the fuselage (Spirit Aerosystems (SPR)) and Safran (CFM LEAP and CFM56 turbofans) have stuck to their current production schedules for the MAX and are building up inventory. There simply is no time, no capacity, no demand and no backlog to revive and boost Boeing 737NG output. All suppliers are sticking with the least inefficient solution for now and that's maintaining current rate in the supply chain and reducing assembly rate in Boeing’s assembly lines. Suggesting that Boeing could increase production plans for the Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft fails to consider the long lead time for parts as well as planning in the aerospace industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.