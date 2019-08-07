OneWater Marine Begins U.S. IPO Process

OWM has grown well in previous periods but that growth rate is decelerating, and the company is burning through cash at a high rate.

The company operates a network of recreational marine stores in the South and Eastern U.S.

OneWater Marine has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

OneWater Marine (OWM) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of boat and related marine products retail stores across the US.

OWM has grown in previous periods but that growth is decelerating and the firm faces an uncertain U.S. economic backdrop.

Company & Technology

Buford, Georgia-based OneWater was formed in 2006 after the merger of Singleton Marine and Legendary Marine and operates 60 recreational boat retail stores in the US, consisting of 20 dealer groups in 11 states across the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO, and Director Austin Singleton, who has served in various positions within the dealership from the fuel dock, to the service department, to the sales department, to general manager.

In 2018, the company sold over 7,500 new and pre-owned boats, of which management believes about 40% were marketed to a returning customer.

Below is a brief overview video of the company's latest marketing campaign:

Source: OneWater Marine

The firm has a strong presence in Texas, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, New York, and North Carolina, with 53 stores, as shown in the map below:

Source: Company registration statement

Other sources of company revenue include finance and insurance products, repair and maintenance services, as well as parts and accessories.

Some of the firm's recent acquisitions include The Slalom Shop, Ocean Blue Yacht Sales, Ray Clepper, as well as Caribee Boat Sales and Marina.

OneWater has relationships with over 47 manufacturers covering 64 brands, as the company is currently a top-three customer for 24 of its 64 brands and the single largest customer for its top five highest-selling brands.

Customer Acquisition

The company is attempting to gain market share by providing high quality products and services that can be tailored to customers' needs.

Additionally, OneWater has sales teams that are tasked with educating customers and their families on boating.

Selling, G&A expenses, as a percentage of revenue, have been uneven in recent periods, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 17.3% 2018 15.1% 2017 16.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A spend, was reduced to 1.3 in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 1.3 2018 2.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, sales of new powerboats grew by 4% in 2018 to 280,000 - the highest since 2007 - and is projected to increase by an additional 3-4% in 2019.

The recreational boat industry contributed an estimated $170.3 billion to the US economy in 2018, marking a growth of $49 billion since its last report in 2012.

Total annual US sales of recreational boats, marine products, and services were estimated at $41 billion in 2018 and a positive outcome in 2019 would mark the 7th year of consecutive growth.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the economic growth over the past decade and consumers seeking out boating as a way to spend quality time with family and friends outdoors, as manufacturers focus on new products that attract consumers with different interests and budgets, bringing out new buyers especially across watersports, fishing, and pontoon segments.

Top ten states by market share for marine products include:

Florida $23.3 Bn

California $13 Bn

New York $8.4 Bn

Texas $7.7 Bn

Michigan $7.4 Bn

Washington $6.9 Bn

New Jersey $6.6 Bn

Tennessee $6 Bn

North Carolina $5.5 Bn

Missouri $4.5 Bn

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

OneWater's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased top-line revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Growing gross profit and uneven gross margin

Variable operating profit and operating margin

A sharp increase in the use of cash from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 284,906,000 28.5% 2018 $ 602,805,000 54.0% 2017 $ 391,483,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 63,045,000 25.9% 2018 $ 137,654,000 60.6% 2017 $ 85,701,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 22.13% 2018 22.84% 2017 21.89% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 14,331,000 5.0% 2018 $ 44,672,000 7.4% 2017 $ 19,294,000 4.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (439,000) 2018 $ 1,946,000 2017 $ (4,258,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (79,590,785) 2018 $ (4,654,456) 2017 $ 6,513,649

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $17 million in cash and $423.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was ($45.5 million).

IPO Details

OWN intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management or significant existing investors to retain voting control even after losing economic control of the company.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to purchase units in the underlying operating LLC for the LLC to redeem preferred units and repay a credit facility.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs and Raymond James.

Commentary

OWM is attempting to raise public market funding at a choppy time for the IPO market.

The IPO market is negatively affected by overall stock market volatility.

The firm's financials indicate a company that has grown sharply in recent years, but that growth trajectory is flattening somewhat in the most recent six-month period. Additionally, the company has been using a very high amount of cash in operations over the trailing-twelve-month period, which isn't a good signal.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven, and the firm's selling, G&A efficiency rate has lowered in the most recent reporting period, so OWM doesn't have a clear trajectory.

The market opportunity for recreational marine is good during periods of economic growth and positive consumer sentiment.

However, if the U.S. economy is entering a period of economic uncertainty and lower growth, it could significantly impact OWM's growth trajectory over the near term.

When we learn more details from management about IPO pricing and valuation, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

