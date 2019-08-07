Viper Energy: Growth Prospects Brightened By Drop-Down

The real news is the major drop-down from Diamondback Energy, which paves the path for future growth.

Thanks to improved price realization, Viper reported growth in revenue and profit; consequently, it increased cash distribution.

Viper Energy posted moderate growth in production, which mostly resulted from increased activity in combination with a relatively low NRI on the completed wells.

On July 30, 2019, Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) released its 2Q2019 results and announced a major drop-down from its parent company Diamondback Energy (FANG), which will lead to meaningful changes to its future growth. It is, therefore, high time to provide an in-depth review of the partnership's operation and business outlook.

NRAs

Expanding net royalty acres are an important element in assessing Viper's production growth outlook, as I previously pointed out:

we need to look at the growth outlook of the NRAs, the consolidated drilling plan of all the operators of the NRAs, and the production decline to establish a birds-eye view of Viper's production growth runway."

Acquisitions from third parties. In the 2Q2019, Viper closed 35 acquisitions for an aggregate purchase price of $44.2 million, at an average price of $110,224/NRA, increasing its mineral interests to a total of 15,870 net royalty acres (or NRAs) as of June 30, 2019, up 39% year over year and 2.6% sequentially. In the 1H2019, it closed 74 transactions, acquiring 1,028 NRAs for an aggregate purchase price of $126.9 million, at $123,444/NRA (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The net royalty acres of Viper Energy. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

Drop-down from Diamondback

Viper entered into a definitive purchase agreement with its parent company Diamondback Energy to acquire 5,090 NRAs in the Permian Basin, increasing its total asset base by 33% (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The July 2019 drop-down. Source.

The new drop-down includes 3,130 NRAs in the Midland Basin and 1,960 NRAs in the Delaware Basin, collectively covering 150,000 gross acres - one-third of Diamondback's total leasehold - with an average NRI of 3.2% (Fig. 2). Pro forma for the drop-down, Viper's mineral interests as of June 30, 2019, would have totaled 20,960 NRAs (Fig. 3).

The operator of the NRAs, Diamondback, expects to complete 30-35 gross wells in 2019 at 1.5% NRI to Viper, 80-90 gross wells in 2020 at 4.0% NRI to Viper, and 85-105 gross wells in 2021 at 5.5% NRI to Viper.

The new drop-down, effective July 1, 2019, and to close in the 4Q2019, will immediately contribute over 4,000 boe/d of production, increasing Viper's current production by 20%. The production contribution of these NRAs is anticipated to be 4,200-4,600 boe/d in the next 12 months and 4,400-4,800 boe/d in 2020. So, the effect on Viper's production will be immediate and long-lasting.

Viper will pay $150 million in cash, 18.3 million Class B units of Viper, and an equal number of common units in Viper's operating subsidiary, for a total of $700 million. Viper paid a unit price of $137,525/NRA, higher than what it paid for third-party NRAs which offer less visibility to future activity levels.

Viper plans to finance the $150.0 million cash portion of the purchase price through cash on hand and borrowings from the revolving credit facility, which is supposed to increase by $125 million thanks to the drop-down.

Fig. 3. Viper Energy NRAs.

Production

Production recovered in the 2Q2019 from 1Q2019, averaging 19,597 boe/d, up 2.9% sequentially and 20.1% from the same quarter one-year ago (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The production profile of Viper. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

Thanks to the production contribution from the new drop-down, production is expected to reach 23,597 boe/d in the 3Q2019 and 24,000 boe/d in the 4Q2019 - finally reclaiming and surmounting the previous record made in the 4Q2018. At this pace, Viper is poised to average 21,500-22,000 boe/d, with an implied year-over-year growth of 26% (Fig. 4).

The 2Q2019 production includes 67% of crude oil, 17% of NGLs, and 16% of natural gas, maintaining a flat profile in the last 12 months in spite of the gentle rise of gas to oil ratio since 2015 (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The composition of production by quarter. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

Price realization

Viper realized $39.50/boe in the 2Q2019, an improvement of 12.0% over the previous quarter, which is a recent low, but still down by 21.2% from the same quarter one year ago (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. The average price realized by Viper. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

If not for the negative price realized for natural gas, Viper could have done better on the total realized price (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The average price for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas realized by Viper. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

Revenue and profit

Due to the 2.9% production growth and 12.0% improvement in price realization, revenue increased to $72.19 million, up 17.2% from the previous quarter. Year over year, revenue is still down by 3.0%, but it evidently reversed the slump from the 3Q2018 to 1Q2019 (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Revenue, EBITDA, and net income of Viper. The spike of net income in the 2Q2018 was due to $71.88 million of 'benefit from income taxes' as reported by the company. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

On a per-boe basis, costs continued to drop, continuing a trend operative since late 2014 (Fig. 9). I think much of the cost decline results from the economies of scale on the back of rising production (Fig. 4).

Fig. 9. Unit cost at Viper. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

In the 2Q2019, the EBITDA margin was at a stable level of 92.9%, close to the long-term average of 92.6%, while net margin improved slightly to 65.6% (Fig. 10). In absolute terms, EBITDA in the quarter recovered to $67.10 million and net income to $47.27 million, up 17.2% and 40.0% from the previous quarter (Fig. 8).

Fig. 10. EBITDA margin and net margin of Viper. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

Cash distribution

Viper declared cash distribution of $0.47 per common unit for the 2Q2019, still below the 4Q2018 level of $0.51 but a 24% rise over the previous quarter (Fig. 11). As of August 1, that cash distribution implies a yield of 6.0%.

Fig. 11. Cash distribution per unit. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

The cash distribution is 106% covered by net income, not that good a coverage but Viper follows a variable cash distribution policy.

Investor takeaways

Without the newly-announced drop-down, Viper's growth in production was in the mending in the 2Q2019 but not impressive either. That may reflect the moderate NRI on the wells brought on stream rather than a low level of activity in the Permian Basin (Fig. 12).

Fig. 12. Activity level as measured by gross wells added to production on Viper's existing acreage.

However, the drop-down changes everything. With it, Viper looks to post a 26% year-over-year growth in production and, better yet, the growth is anticipated to continue well beyond 2020. What I like the most about the drop-down is that it helps lift the proportion of NRAs operated by Diamondback to over 52% from the previous 38%, thus giving us unique visibility to the future development and lowering investment risk (Fig. 13).

Fig. 13. Stock chart of Viper. Source.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VNOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.