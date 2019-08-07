The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - July 2019: Premium/Discounts At 18-Month Highs

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers one month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check the latest data before making investment decisions.

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds (CEFs) for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep."

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earning coverage numbers as well. Note a coverage of "0.00%" indicates that earnings numbers were not provided by CEFConnect (usually for MLP funds).

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of July 3, 2019.

1. Top 10 largest premia and top 10 widest discounts

Top 10 largest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 38.93% 8.53% 1.1 3% 13.31% 9.97% 29% 1.77% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 31.46% 7.60% 2.2 22% 7.67% 17.23% 32% 1.17% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 21.26% 24.54% 1.7 0% -40.71% 13.18% 25% 1.81% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 16.09% 10.59% 1.4 45% 5.15% 5.92% 0% 1.28% (DNP) DNP Select Income U.S. Growth & Income 15.09% 6.57% -1.0 27% 21.38% -1.91% 28% 1.03% (ZTR) Virtus Global Div & Inc Fund U.S. Growth & Income 10.19% 11.61% 1.5 25% 10.23% 7.66% 28% 1.37% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 9.73% 13.42% 1.8 3% -17.12% 7.81% 0% 1.27% (CGO) Calamos Global Total Return Global Growth & Income 7.72% 9.15% 0.4 19% 5.20% 2.16% 36% 1.67% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 7.46% 20.66% -0.5 6% 11.16% -1.89% 0% 1.49% (FGB) First Trust Specialty Finance U.S. Financials Equity 6.53% 11.29% 1.4 32% 7.52% 3.26% 23% 1.54%

Top 10 widest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -33.98% 0.49% -1.1 #DIV/0! 1.64% -2.64% 0% 2.09% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -23.53% 6.91% -0.3 10% 2.75% -0.28% 0% 1.33% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -21.02% 7.08% -0.1 -2% 9.43% -0.06% 35% 1.80% (SZC) Cushing Renaissance Fund U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -18.44% 11.81% -2.9 25% -4.36% -10.29% 24% 1.96% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -17.68% 9.22% -1.5 40% 0.00% -12.37% 0% 0.00% (GDL) GDL Fund Global Equity -17.19% 4.32% 0.3 -13% 3.54% 0.39% 38% 1.27% (BIF) Boulder Growth & Income U.S. General Equity -17.19% 3.62% -0.6 8% 13.50% -0.54% 0% 1.21% (PEO) Adams Natural Resources U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -16.89% 2.45% -0.6 37% -11.07% -0.31% 1% 0.77% (SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -16.71% 6.88% -0.3 0% -19.94% -0.33% 19% 2.86% (ASA) ASA Gold and Precious Metals U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -16.24% 0.18% -1.0 -73% 13.73% -2.05% 0% 1.31%

Top 10 largest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Global Income 39.58% 7.36% 0.4 97% 10.14% 2.07% 68% 0.97% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 35.59% 4.85% 1.6 77% 10.05% 9.68% 46% 1.14% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 34.47% 15.64% 1.7 51% 5.81% 13.99% 33% 1.88% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 33.86% 16.01% 1.6 127% -17.67% 8.37% 37% 5.57% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 30.09% 13.09% 2.3 68% 2.24% 15.05% 34% 3.67% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income 28.43% 8.79% -1.0 101% 10.58% -9.97% 29% 1.48% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 26.57% 9.14% -1.1 84% 0.00% -7.18% 24% 0.89% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps Investment Grade 26.29% 8.41% 1.3 83% 13.05% 7.34% 15% 0.80% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 21.71% 5.17% 1.4 90% 11.80% 5.81% 45% 1.10% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 18.47% 7.63% 0.2 94% 11.95% 1.05% 21% 0.93%

Top 10 widest discounts fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -15.89% 6.28% -0.5 107% 12.68% -0.59% 35% 1.57% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -15.48% 7.95% -1.1 67% 8.68% -1.75% 32% 1.16% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -14.39% 5.29% 1.9 99% 13.04% 1.43% 24% 1.08% (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -13.72% 4.12% -2.7 2% 3.88% -8.88% 0% 0.75% (EVV) EV Limited Duration Income Limited Duration -13.25% 6.65% 0.3 90% 6.22% 0.29% 35% 1.29% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -13.05% 8.30% 1.3 76% 10.24% 1.40% 28% 1.24% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -12.82% 8.03% -0.8 113% 0.69% -1.73% 31% 1.91% (NUM) Nuveen MI Quality Muni Income Michigan Munis -12.79% 3.91% 1.7 99% 8.11% 2.24% 38% 1.01% (EFF) EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund Senior Loan -12.79% 6.39% -0.2 96% 2.49% -0.39% 36% 1.43%( (WIW) WA Inflation-Linked Opps & Inc Government Bonds -12.75% 3.85% 0.3 105% 6.81% 0.34% 31% 0.89%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PSLV) Sprott Physical Silver Trust Commodities 3.1 -0.70% #VALUE! #DIV/0! -4.02% 2.80% 0% 0.65% (RFI) Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty U.S. Real Estate 2.2 3.85% 6.71% 31% 15.31% 6.67% 0% 0.88% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 2.2 31.46% 7.60% 22% 7.67% 17.23% 32% 1.17% (FFA) First Trust Enhanced Equity In Covered Call 2.0 -0.50% 7.13% 5% 6.66% 3.34% 0% 1.13% (THQ) Tekla Healthcare Oppos Fund U.S. Health/Biotech Equity 1.9 -7.88% 7.45% 5% 10.83% 2.12% 22% 1.49% (RQI) Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty U.S. Real Estate 1.9 -2.94% 6.92% 33% 18.81% 4.16% 26% 1.32% (JRS) Nuveen Real Estate Income U.S. Real Estate 1.9 -4.92% 7.14% 14% 11.08% 3.33% 28% 1.29% (NFJ) AllianzGI NFJ Div Int & Prem Covered Call 1.8 -10.79% 7.21% 10% 4.74% 1.71% 0% 0.95% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 1.8 9.73% 13.42% 3% -17.12% 7.81% 0% 1.27% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 1.7 21.26% 24.54% 0% -40.71% 13.18% 25% 1.81%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (SZC) Cushing Renaissance Fund U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -2.9 -18.44% 11.81% 25% -4.36% -10.29% 24% 1.96% (GLO) Clough Global Opportunities Global Growth & Income -2.1 -14.10% 11.38% 0% 1.20% -4.50% 42% 0.00% (BST) BlackRock Science and Technolo Global Equity -2.0 -0.64% 5.49% -10% 12.23% -6.16% 0% 1.08% (CHN) China Fund Inc Asia Equity -1.8 -11.85% 0.82% 23% 5.03% -2.41% 2% 1.82% (MFD) Mac/First Glb Infrastructure U.S. Utilities -1.6 -9.67% 11.09% 32% 7.42% -4.29% 30% 1.76% (BME) BlackRock Health Sciences U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -1.5 0.70% 6.19% 2% 11.95% -3.79% 0% 1.12% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -1.5 -17.68% 9.22% 40% 0.00% -12.37% 0% 0.00% (IAF) Aberdeen Australia Equity Other Non-U.S. Equity -1.5 -9.14% 10.24% 8% 8.98% -3.89% 0% 1.45% (JEQ) Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Asia Equity -1.4 -14.90% 6.73% 1% -5.22% -1.45% 0% 0.00% (KYN) Kayne Anderson MLP MLPs -1.3 -9.99% 9.35% 0% 4.60% -3.89% 33% 2.48%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (FMY) First Trust Mortgage Income Mortgage Bonds 3.0 -6.33% 5.12% 62% 4.15% 4.35% 0% 1.53% (EVG) EV Short Duration Diversified Limited Duration 3.0 -9.40% 6.71% 84% 5.44% 3.32% 22% 1.43% (JMM) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Mortgage Bonds 2.8 -8.10% 4.88% 97% 5.43% 3.44% 22% 1.46% (CMU) MFS High Yield Municipal Trust High Yield Munis 2.8 1.03% 4.63% 108% 6.34% 6.75% 36% 1.24% (NXC) Nuveen CA Select Tax-Free California Munis 2.7 -3.93% 3.52% 103% 6.55% 3.60% 0% 0.54% (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund National Munis 2.7 2.62% 4.70% 98% 7.30% 7.98% 39% 1.00% (HIX) Western Asset High Inc Fund II High Yield 2.6 -5.76% 7.93% 95% 11.85% 5.51% 29% 1.18% (EHT) EV High Inc 2021 Target Term High Yield 2.6 0.80% 4.87% 93% 6.18% 3.97% 23% 1.03% (BTA) BlackRock Long-Term Muni Adv National Munis 2.4 0.24% 4.76% 101% 7.80% 6.56% 41% 1.12% (BSD) BlackRock Strategic Muni National Munis 2.4 -1.74% 4.83% 100% 7.43% 7.23% 41% 1.18%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -2.7 -13.72% 4.12% 2% 3.88% -8.88% 0% 0.75% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income -1.4 1.77% 10.98% 56% 2.06% -6.65% 33% 1.33% (NCZ) AGIC Convertible & Income II Multisector Income -1.2 0.79% 10.59% 57% 1.70% -5.10% 30% 1.37% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -1.1 -15.48% 7.95% 67% 8.68% -1.75% 32% 1.16% (MAV) Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv High Yield Munis -1.1 -8.98% 4.19% 118% 7.14% -2.02% 37% 1.13% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income -1.1 26.57% 9.14% 84% 0.00% -7.18% 24% 0.89% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income -1.0 28.43% 8.79% 101% 10.58% -9.97% 29% 1.48% (JHY) Nuveen High Income 2020 Target High Yield -0.9 0.61% 4.24% 103% 6.01% -1.10% 29% 1.14% (NCB) Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 California Munis -0.9 -1.72% 3.53% 102% 6.31% -1.44% 9% 0.76% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -0.8 -12.82% 8.03% 113% 0.69% -1.73% 31% 1.91%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 24.54% 21.26% 1.7 0% -40.71% 13.18% 25% 1.81% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 20.90% 6.31% -0.4 5% 11.62% -1.40% 0% 1.42% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 20.66% 7.46% -0.5 6% 11.16% -1.89% 0% 1.49% (CEN) Center Coast MLP & Infras MLPs 15.57% 0.88% 0.4 0% 5.01% 0.67% 30% 1.89% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity 14.11% -10.97% 0.5 0% -5.05% 0.76% 0% 1.35% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income 13.48% -5.97% 1.0 6% 14.32% 2.37% 27% 1.61% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 13.42% 9.73% 1.8 3% -17.12% 7.81% 0% 1.27% (FMO) Fid/Claymore Energy Infrastru MLPs 13.24% -7.22% -1.0 0% -1.66% -1.43% 38% 1.71% (GGN) GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res&Inc U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 13.07% 3.85% 1.2 4% 0.35% 5.32% 13% 1.33% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income 12.68% -13.40% -0.6 32% -0.93% -2.27% 16% 2.14%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 16.01% 33.86% 1.6 127% -17.67% 8.37% 37% 5.57% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan 15.64% -6.81% 2.1 41% 3.67% 4.77% 37% 1.34% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 15.64% 34.47% 1.7 51% 5.81% 13.99% 33% 1.88% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In Emerging Market Income 14.18% 12.69% 1.0 62% 6.48% 5.84% 33% 1.97% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 13.09% 30.09% 2.3 68% 2.24% 15.05% 34% 3.67% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategi Multisector Income 12.71% -4.42% 1.3 49% 7.96% 2.55% 27% 1.80% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multisector Income 11.73% -5.01% 1.3 45% 6.15% 3.40% 28% 1.83% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan 11.53% -2.57% 1.2 103% -3.59% 3.95% 31% 2.33% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan 11.32% -5.90% 0.0 78% 0.00% #VALUE! 0% 0.37% (RA) Brookfield Real Assets Income Mortgage Bonds 10.98% -8.54% -0.2 61% 8.84% -0.50% 26% 1.63%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (SZC) Cushing Renaissance Fund U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -18.44% 11.81% -2.9 25% -4.36% -2.18 -10.29% 24% 1.96% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -13.40% 12.68% -0.6 32% -0.93% -1.70 -2.27% 16% 2.14% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -17.68% 9.22% -1.5 40% 0.00% -1.63 -12.37% 0% 0.00% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -23.53% 6.91% -0.3 10% 2.75% -1.63 -0.28% 0% 1.33% (GLO) Clough Global Opportunities Global Growth & Income -14.10% 11.38% -2.1 0% 1.20% -1.60 -4.50% 42% 0.00% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -10.97% 14.11% 0.5 0% -5.05% -1.55 0.76% 0% 1.35% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -12.77% 11.93% -1.2 0% 2.20% -1.52 -3.30% 35% 1.76% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -21.02% 7.08% -0.1 -2% 9.43% -1.49 -0.06% 35% 1.80% (CTR) ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund MLPs -12.14% 10.84% -0.9 0% 0.78% -1.32 -2.16% 33% 1.68% (SRV) Cushing MLP & Infras TR MLPs -12.37% 10.55% 0.1 0% -0.46% -1.31 0.16% 25% 2.39%

Top 10 best D x Y fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -15.48% 7.95% -1.1 67% 8.68% -1.23 -1.75% 32.4% 1.16% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -13.05% 8.30% 1.3 76% 10.24% -1.08 1.40% 28.1% 1.24% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan -6.81% 15.64% 2.1 41% 3.67% -1.07 4.77% 36.5% 1.34% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -12.82% 8.03% -0.8 113% 0.69% -1.03 -1.73% 31.1% 1.91% (AVK) Advent Claymore Conv & Income Convertibles -10.93% 9.38% 0.4 35% 8.20% -1.03 0.69% 40.9% 1.27% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan -11.95% 8.54% 0.2 104% 4.54% -1.02 0.41% 28.2% 1.93% (FSD) First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt High Yield -11.99% 8.46% 1.6 84% 9.01% -1.01 1.74% 21.4% 1.19% (FAM) First Trust/Aberdeen Global Global Income -12.49% 8.10% 0.6 81% 11.59% -1.01 0.88% 30.1% 1.79% (JGH) Nuveen Global High Income Global Income -12.73% 7.90% 0.1 99% 8.23% -1.01 0.15% 30.6% 1.31% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -15.89% 6.28% -0.5 107% 12.68% -1.00 -0.59% 35.2% 1.57%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: Yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (SZC) Cushing Renaissance Fund U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -18.44% 11.81% -2.9 25% -4.36% 6.32 -10.29% 24% 1.96% (GLO) Clough Global Opportunities Global Growth & Income -14.10% 11.38% -2.1 0% 1.20% 3.37 -4.50% 42% 0.00% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -17.68% 9.22% -1.5 40% 0.00% 2.45 -12.37% 0% 0.00% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -12.77% 11.93% -1.2 0% 2.20% 1.83 -3.30% 35% 1.76% (MFD) Mac/First Glb Infrastructure U.S. Utilities -9.67% 11.09% -1.6 32% 7.42% 1.72 -4.29% 30% 1.76% (IAF) Aberdeen Australia Equity Other Non-U.S. Equity -9.14% 10.24% -1.5 8% 8.98% 1.40 -3.89% 0% 1.45% (JEQ) Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Asia Equity -14.90% 6.73% -1.4 1% -5.22% 1.40 -1.45% 0% 0.00% (CEM) ClearBridge Energy MLP MLPs -10.77% 10.82% -1.2 0% 2.15% 1.40 -2.43% 34% 1.62% (KYN) Kayne Anderson MLP MLPs -9.99% 9.35% -1.3 0% 4.60% 1.21 -3.89% 33% 2.48% (JMLP) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps MLPs -9.93% 11.98% -1.0 0% -6.22% 1.19 -1.75% 28% 1.89%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -13.72% 4.12% -2.7 2% 3.88% 1.53 -8.88% 0% 0.75% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -15.48% 7.95% -1.1 67% 8.68% 1.35 -1.75% 32% 1.16% (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -12.82% 8.03% -0.8 113% 0.69% 0.82 -1.73% 31% 1.91% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -15.89% 6.28% -0.5 107% 12.68% 0.50 -0.59% 35% 1.57% (MAV) Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv High Yield Munis -8.98% 4.19% -1.1 118% 7.14% 0.41 -2.02% 37% 1.13% (EFR) EV Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan -11.46% 6.63% -0.4 97% 3.82% 0.30 -0.81% 34% 1.30% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -11.65% 6.51% -0.4 105% 3.87% 0.30 -0.88% 28% 1.19% (EFT) EV Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -11.21% 6.33% -0.3 88% 3.27% 0.21 -0.80% 35% 1.27% (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr Senior Loan -11.65% 5.96% -0.3 113% 4.11% 0.21 -0.61% 30% 1.20% (RA) Brookfield Real Assets Income Mortgage Bonds -8.54% 10.98% -0.2 61% 8.84% 0.19 -0.50% 26% 1.63%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -5.07%, a large increase of 71 bps from -5.78% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts narrowed by 43 bps to -6.72%, while fixed income CEF narrowed widened by 90 bps to -4.10%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.84%, down from 7.07% the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.30% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.02% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.66, a moderate increase from +0.41 a month prior. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of +0.14, while fixed income CEFs have the same average z-score of +1.00.

7. D x Y x Z performance tracker

How useful are the D x Y x Z top lists? Aside from using them primarily for our three monthly picks (which also involves some subjective judgment), we can also evaluate the raw predictive power of this metric by comparing the 3 or 6-month total return values of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 or 6 months ago respectively. The links to the past reports from 3 and 6 months are below:

Here are the results for the equity CEFs. Remember that these lists are the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from three and six months ago, respectively.

The data below shows that the average of the top 10 D x Y x Z slightly outperformed the average for all equity CEFs at three months and CRUSHED at average at six months (809 bps outperformance).

Here are the results for the fixed income CEFs. The top 10 D x Y x Z slightly underperformed the average of fixed income CEFs at three months but again CRUSHED the average at six months (609 bps outperformance).

Commentary

Last month's trade war fears seem to have been quickly forgotten, with U.S. stocks (SPY) rebounding by +7.32% and reaching all-time highs this month. International stocks (ACWX) rose +5.96%, while both investment grade (LQD) (+3.29%) and junk (JNK) bonds (+3.24%) performed strongly as well. Long-term treasuries (TLT) gained +1.00% while a basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) rose by +4.52%.

Closed-end funds absolutely joined the party! Average discounts contracted by 71 bps to -5.07%, an 18-month high on a monthly basis (the average discount was -4.71% in January 2018). Our overall message continues to be the same: CEFs as a whole are fairly valued to slightly overvalued, so be judicious in your buys, especially in the longer-duration sectors that have benefited from the recent fall in rates, such as utilities and preferred CEFs. Some muni funds have gotten expensive as well so do check your holdings to see if you can swap to cheaper funds to execute our "compounding income on steroids" strategy. Some of the muni funds in our recently launched Taxable Income portfolio are still trading at decent valuations which members could consider as alternatives are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:EIM) (-10.00% discount), BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) (-8.54% discount), Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (-9.01%) discount and Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) (-8.80% discount).

Fixed income CEFs continue to become more expensive than equity CEFs this month, with the valuation difference reaching -2.62%, highest since July 2017. For those members who were with us last year, you may remember me saying repeatedly that fixed income CEFs had become more attractive relative to equity CEFs - it turns out that was absolutely the correct judgment to make, despite all the scares at the time.

Now that the pendulum has swung the other way, fixed income CEFs are relatively less attractive as their discounts narrow. The -4.10% average discount for fixed income CEFs is in fact a 20-month high: The previous high was -3.80% in November 2017. As noted above, be judicious in your purchases of CEFs in sectors that have seen strong run-ups in valuation, such as utilities, preferreds, or certain muni funds.

Besides thinking in terms of sectors, we also can point to the fact that term funds have seen their discounts tighten significantly. For example, the average discount for the term CEFs in our database was -3.94% in February of this year vs. -6.31% for the entire universe. Now, the average discount for those same term CEFs is a very small -1.74% (a 220 bps contraction), whereas the average discount across the overall universe has only contracted by just over half that (124 bps) over the same time frame.

Remember that term CEFs will see their valuations return to par as the liquidation date approaches. When they are trading at a discount, this will provide a "pull-to-par" tailwind to their share price performances which will generate alpha vs. a non-term CEF. However, when the term fund is at a premium, then the opposite occurs: An investor holding the fund will receive negative alpha as the premium shrinks going forward. This is why we recently rotated out of the Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) in our Income Generator portfolio, into Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI), another term fund with a longer maturity date of 2025. Many other term funds have seen their "pull-to-par" alphas decrease significantly. Here's an updated list of term funds sorted in descending order of annualized "pull-to-par" alpha. Anything over 1% annualized alpha is pretty good in my opinion.

For those willing to broaden their horizon into ETFs, the Invesco BulletShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETFs are good alternatives when CEF discounts are tight. For example, a pair for EHT could be Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL). We can see from the chart below that the price of EHT is much more volatile than BSJL's, even though their NAVs move closely together. This is because EHT's price is subject to premium/discount valuations while BSJL, being an ETF, is not. The arbitrage strategy would therefore suggest selling EHT and buying BSJL when the CEF's discount is narrow, and buying EHT and selling BSJL when the CEF's discount is wide. Right now EHT is trading at a premium of +0.70% so I would be a seller of EHT here. The same goes for Nuveen High Income November 2021 (JHB) which we have owned previously and is now trading at a +0.20% premium.

Data by YCharts

Turning to our D x Y x Z tracker, our equity D x Y x Z top 10 picks slightly outperformed the average over three months while our fixed income picks slightly underperformed over three months. However, both our equity and fixed income D x Y x Z top 10 crushed the averages at six months (~700 bps outperformance). The start point of the six-month period was just after the Christmas meltdown, which shows that this metric is very good at picking out deep value opportunities during times of market stress.

I intend to give a list of my top three CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I'm encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For July 2019, my top three picks are:

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN): 9.35% yield, -9.99% discount, -1.3 z-score, -3.89% distance, 33% leverage, 2.48% baseline expense.

(KYN): 9.35% yield, -9.99% discount, -1.3 z-score, -3.89% distance, 33% leverage, 2.48% baseline expense. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA): 10.98% yield, -8.54% discount, -0.2 z-score, -0.50% distance, 26% leverage, 1.63% baseline expense.

(RA): 10.98% yield, -8.54% discount, -0.2 z-score, -0.50% distance, 26% leverage, 1.63% baseline expense. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV): 4.19% yield, -8.98% discount, -1.1 z-score, -2.02% distance, 37% leverage, 1.13% baseline expense, 118% coverage.

These were picked out of the top D x Y x Z lists. To be honest, with everything being quite pricey it's difficult to find good candidates from the D x Y x Z list! Rather than go into these picks individually which I've done before, I'm going to share my answers to a Seeking Alpha Roundtable that I will be taking part in soon so members can have a first look!

1. Coming into 2019, markets had a degree of doubt about the trade war, the direction of the Fed, and our place in the economic cycle. That doubt seemed priced in. We're around all-time highs now, 25% up from lows - is the market doubt resolved?

This may sound surprising but we generally do not worry much about market news. Our quantitative approach allows us to view opportunities in closed-end funds ("CEFs") and exchanged-traded funds ("ETFs") in an objective manner. During the Christmas meltdown, our metrics told us that CEFs discounts were the widest since the Great Recession and we encouraged our members to buy deeply discounted CEFs (The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - January 2019: 'I Have Seen The End Of The World Come And Go Many Times. But I Am Still Here.') - many of these are up much more than 25%. Right now, CEF valuations are fairly valued to even slightly overvalued, so to answer the original question, yes, the doubt has been resolved at least in Mr. Market's mind!

2. What in your sector has changed in the first half of 2019, or what has your attention as you're researching positions?

The fall in interest rates, apparently unanticipated by the market but not wholly by us, has been a boon to our fixed income positions. Right now, valuations in CEFs focusing on longer-duration sectors such as utilities and preferreds seem overstretched. We are recommending to our members to be alert for signs of overvaluation in their holdings and rotate into cheaper alternatives to execute our "double compounding strategy."

3. How are you positioning for the back half of the year and into 2020, and why?

We remain cautiously optimistic that the market environment will be benign for the rest of 2019 and going into 2020, which is perfect for our income generating approach. In terms of allocation, we remain well-diversified in our holdings in order to not to be "all in" or "all out" on any aspect. For example, we hold both senior loan CEFs, which are floating rate, and high-yield CEFs, which are fixed rate, in our portfolios, so we will do rather well no matter which way interest rate moves. Additionally, with a recession not being in the near horizon we are comfortable with holding significant allocations to higher-yielding CLO equity funds, such as 16%-yielding Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) and 13%-yielding Eagle Point Credit Capital (ECC) to increase the overall yield of our portfolios.

4. What is one of your current favorite ideas, and what's the quick thesis?

We really like Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) as a core equity fund. The fund has call option coverage on ~100% of its portfolio, making it a relatively defensive fund. The fund dynamically allocates between the S&P 500 and NASDAQ as its benchmarks, so it has a tilt toward the strong-performing tech sector. Importantly, the fund was completely overhauled in February of this year (it was previously known as the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund and had terrible performance) and many investors may not yet realize that this CEF now employs a similar strategy to the rest of Eaton Vance's option income funds that are trading at much higher valuations. We anticipate that EXD's -7.5% discount has significant room for contraction, even though it is already up significantly from its -14% discount when we first purchased it for our members. It is currently the largest equity position in our Taxable Income portfolio, which is geared towards maximizing after-tax returns. See EXD's New Strategy Provides A Catalyst For Discount Contraction.

5. For a few years, the story has been about how to position a dividend portfolio amidst a rising rate environment and the coming volatility. Now the rising rate path is shrouded in doubt, to say the least. Has that affected your approach at all, and how?

Predicting interest rate moves is an extremely difficult business and even the brightest pundits often get it wrong. Rather than worry about interest rate moves, we seek to diversify across both long duration (e.g. preferreds, munis) and short-duration (e.g. senior loans, CLOs) assets so that our portfolios will do rather well no matter which way interest rates move. With CEFs, we also aim to exploit volatility in premium/discount valuations when we feel that investors are too far on one side of the boat, which often has us taking a contrarian position. For example, when the bottom was falling out of fixed income CEF valuations last year amidst the interest rate scares, we were telling our members to buy them on the basis of their attractive valuations and valuable role that they play in smoothing out the volatility of a portfolio. Now the pendulum has nearly swung entirely the other way (allowing us harvest substantial alpha from the discount contraction alone, not to mention the underlying NAV gains), we are advising members to be selective in their purchases and not be exuberantly bullish on longer-duration sectors such as utilities and preferreds CEFs which have become relatively expensive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.