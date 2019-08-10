Ferrexpo Is Printing Money At The Current Iron Ore Price

Introduction

Ferrexpo (OTCPK:FEEXF) (OTC:FEEXY) is a London-listed producer of iron ore pellets with an iron content of 62% and 65%. As iron ore prices are currently very high, Ferrexpo is converting the high revenue into high operating and free cash flows as well which allows it to rapidly decrease its net debt. There’s one caveat. The company’s mine and production facilities are located in the Ukraine, so the geopolitical tensions in the country will definitely have an impact on determining whether Ferrexpo is a value play or a value trap.

Ferrexpo does have a listing on the OTC markets, but its main listing on the London Stock Exchange is obviously much more liquid as the average daily volume on the LSE is approximately 2 million shares. The company’s ticker symbol in London is FXPO, and based on the current share price and GBP/USD exchange rate, its market capitalization is 1.36B GBP and approximately 1.11B USD.

Good production results and a strong iron ore price, an excellent combination

A lot of people probably have missed this, but the iron ore price has been on fire ever since the new devastating dam breach at the Vale (NYSE:VALE)-operated iron ore mine in Brazil earlier this year. As several other large iron ore mines are currently being reviewed by regulators, there’s a justified fear for an iron ore shortage on the markets.

Source: company presentation

This pushed the benchmark prices for iron ore concentrate and pellets higher. Much higher. Whereas the 62% Fe product was trading at just $73/t at the end of December last year, producers are now able to capture $118/t for the very same product, a price increase of around 60%. For a lot of producers this price difference made the distinction between "making good money" and "printing almost as much money as the central banks these days."

And that’s just the benchmark product based on an iron content of 62%. The majority of Ferrexpo’s pellet production is geared toward an even more valuable product that contains 65% Fe. We saw a similar price increase for those high-grade products, and a tonne of 65% Fe iron ore concentrate was selling for $129 as of the end of June. The price increase was a bit less (just $41/t) than for the 62% product, but a 50% price increase is obviously still a nice achievement.

And although one would initially have expected the price bump to be short lived, it may actually last for a bit longer than originally anticipated as the CRU-provided forecast for 2019 seaborne iron ore shipment levels calls for a 36 million ton lower production in Brazil while the Australian mines will also see their output decrease by 28 million tonnes for a combined 64 million tonnes that will be removed from the markets.

Source: Ferrexpo press release

Ferrexpo remains realistic and warns for the fact the current high iron ore price could be sufficient for non-traditional iron ore supply sources to re-enter the market. But even if the benchmark prices would decrease again from $118/t and $129/t (for respectively the 62% Fe product and the 65% Fe product) to for instance $100/t (which is what the prices on the future markets appear to indicate), Ferrexpo will still do very well.

Ferrexpo is generating massive cash flows

High iron ore prices helped Ferrexpo boost its revenue from $617M to $787M but unfortunately the company also had to deal with some cost escalation as the total operating expenses increased by 10% as well. But the increase of the operating expenses was obviously much lower than the revenue increase, and that’s how the company’s operating profit was boosted from $200M to almost $330M, a 65% increase.

Source: financial results

Additionally, Ferrexpo’s finance expenses decreased due to the lower debt on the balance sheet and a lower cost of debt. That being said, the lower finance costs also include a higher amount of interest costs that were capitalized rather than expensed, and on a normalized basis, the interest expenses in the first half of the year decreased from $24M in H1 2018 to $18.6M in H1 2019.

Ferrexpo enjoys a low average tax rate as it uses different tax-efficient methods in the Ukraine, Switzerland, Dubai and the United Kingdom depending on where the end product is being shipped to. The bottom line showed a net income of $269.4M (or $0.459 per share) compared to almost $152M (or $0.259/share) in the first half of last year. And the impact of the higher iron ore prices is clearly visible in the income statement: In just the first six months of the current financial year, Ferrexpo generated 80% of last year’s net income.

And Ferrexpo has been able to convert a strong income statement into an even stronger cash flow result.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $382M but we still need to deduct the net interest expenses of $17M (defined as interest expenses – interest income – dividends received from investments in associates) and a normalized tax bill of $48M. After making these adjustments, the normalized operating cash flow in the first half of the year was $317M. And considering the total capex bill was just $114M, Ferrexpo generated an adjusted free cash flow result of $203M.

Source: financial results H1 2019

The cash flow was mainly spent on reducing the net debt (by $35M), investing in the working capital position ($70M) and the final dividend that was paid out in the first half of the year ($78M). Ferrexpo still had $92M in cash on the balance sheet, and after deducting the $371M in gross debt, the company’s net debt position fell to just $280M. And considering Ferrexpo’s strong cash flows at the current iron ore prices, that’s not an issue at all.

Also keep in mind the $203M in free cash flow in the first half of the year includes the $114M in capex, which is almost three times the depreciation expenses. The relatively high capex level includes the expansion capex as Ferrexpo is aiming to increase its throughput to 12 million tonnes per year from 2021 on (and the company’s ultimate goal is to produce 20 million tonnes of iron ore pellets per year, but it’s taking its time to get there). This should unlock additional economies of scale so Ferrexpo could try to reduce its production cost even further from the already low level of $46/t (on a C1 cost basis).

Source: company presentation

But it doesn’t mean the company is a screaming buy

Although prices for high-quality iron ore products are very high and despite Ferrexpo’s low production cost, I'm repeating what I said in 2015: As Ferrexpo is a producer in Ukraine, its geopolitical risk is very high as the political tensions in the country remain high as well. Additionally, in the past few years, the Ukrainian state seems to have singled out some of Ferrexpo’s principals to investigate their money flows, and the elevated country risk may not make this a suitable investment for just anyone.

But for more speculative investors who are willing to dedicate a small portion of their portfolio to this pure iron ore producer and who believe the Ukraine is on its way to an increased politically stable status, Ferrexpo is definitely worth your consideration.

Using a full-year anticipated free cash flow result of $400M (assuming the lower iron ore price will be compensated by the lower normalized capex as the current level of 3 times the depreciation level is mainly related to Ferrexpo’s "quest for growth," the full-year free cash flow result per share will be US$0.68, which is approximately 55 pence per share using the current exchange rate. And that makes the current share price of 230 pence quite appealing, but there's a good reason why the company is trading at just over four times its free cash flow.

