Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) CEO Chris Kendall on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Mayer

Thank you, Jeff. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call are Chris Kendall, our President and Chief Executive officer; Mark Allen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial officer; Matthew Dahan, our Senior Vice President of Business Development and Technology; and David Sheppard our Senior Vice President of Operations.

Before we begin, I want to point out that we have slides which will accompany today's discussion. If you encounter any issues with slide advancing during the webcast portion of the presentation please refresh your browser. For those of you that are not accessing the call via the webcast, these slides may be found on our homepage at denbury.com by clicking on the quarterly earnings center link under Resources.

I would also like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements that are based on the best and most reasonable information we have today. There are numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is discussed on today's call. You can read our full disclosure on forwarding-looking statements and the risk factors associated with our business in the slides accompanying today's presentation, our most recent SEC filings and today's news release all of which are posted on our website at denbury.com. Also, please note that during the course of today's call we will reference certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation and disclosure relative to these measures are provided in today's news release as well as on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Kendall

Thanks, John. And thanks to all of you for joining us today. I'm pleased to announce that Denbury second quarter of 2019 was truly outstanding. The team and I are looking forward to sharing details with you this morning but before we do I'd first like to talk a bit about the current macro environment. Specifically, I'd like to review how Denbury's strategy, assets and expertise align to counter many of the challenges facing the energy industry today. When I step back and think about those challenges I see 2 key themes emerging. The first center is on how energy companies will meet clear investor demands to operate sustainable businesses that can return capital to shareholders. The second involves the industry's ability to consistently provide a significant portion of the world's energy in a manner that addresses increasing environmental concerns around the production of fossil fuels.

I can say with confidence that Denbury is ideally placed to meet these challenges. The company is in a strong position to meet shareholder demands for return of capital. Our long live low decline, low capital intensity, high margin assets have provided us the flexibility under which we have been able to consistently and reliably generate free cash. We have subsequently used that free cash to optimize the balance sheet reducing our deck commitments by over $1 billion since the end of 2014. We'll continue to prioritize that reduction through the use of free cash in the near future. At its core, our business involves the utilization of CO2 for enhanced oil recovery injecting millions of tons of CO2 into our reservoirs every year. Over 3 million tons per year of that CO2 is currently captured from industrial sources that could otherwise have been admitted into the atmosphere.

Putting that number into perspective we're injecting emissions equivalent of nearly 700,000 cars every year. As Denbury grows over time, we expect that number to increase significantly with our major new development that Cedar Creek Anne Klein wanted with 100% industrial sourced CO2. This oil recovery technique using industrial sourced CO2 provide the lowest carbon footprint from oil production in the industry. As the only U. S. public company of scale with CO2 EOR as a primary strategy. This places Denbury in a unique and beneficial position within the industry. Particularly given that our growth plans are based around utilizing increasing levels of industrial sourced CO2.

Looking further into the future I believe that carbon capture transportation and secure geologic sequestration will become an essential business and Denbury's assets and expertise position the company to be a leader as this market develops. Coming out of the quarter, Denbury's performance was outstanding by all measures and I could not be more proud of the work accomplished by our teams across all facets of the business. Most importantly we maintain safe working conditions for our employees and contractors and upheld our duties as stewards of the environment driving our performance higher in all key HSC metrics. Total production was slightly up from the first quarter of 2019 supported by great results at Bell Creek where we reached a new EOR production record. This performance has given up the opportunity to increase the mid-point of our full year 2019 guidance range even after the mid-year sale of our Citronella field and its associated production.

I'm pleased to share that we accomplished this strong production result all while maintaining our originally guided annual capital range. Importantly, we remain on track for the remainder of the year at the mid-point of that range. Operating costs across the business were significantly reduced in the quarter and we now expect annually to be in the lower half of our previously guided range. We further reduced our GMA levels which are now around half of what they were as recently as a few years ago. We continue making progress towards our and CCA and hassle recovery development which is on track for field pipeline installation next year. We completed an initial test of a promising exploitation because of the color. We've made good progress on noncore asset divestitures telling search for now actions and contracting $38 million in incremental Houston area land sales.

We executed a debt exchange that significantly reduced our near term subordinated debt maturities without increasing interest expense. Our oil level production with high Gulf coast premium pricing exposure resulted in strong realizations of nearly $61 for BOE high operating margins and $38 million in free cash flow generation.

Finally and importantly we continue to make progress on our priority of reducing leverage with total debt to event dot now reduced to just over 4.1 times or 3.6 times on a second quarter annualized basis.

Over the next few slides all review the quarter in more detail. On Friday, we've updated our free cash flow projections based on actual results in the first half of 2019. Assuming $55 WTI for the remainder of the year we forecast 4 year free cash flow of between $120 million and $150 million. In line with our priority of improving the balance sheet we use $120 million in cash as part of our second quarter data exchange which we expect to be funded through current year free cash flow. This cash flow projections are enhanced by a strong has projects for position which protects about 70% of our 2019 production Mark will share more detail on that shortly. Denbury 97% oil grading once again contributed a very strong operating margin. Our second quarter revenue per BOE we would nearly $61 resulting in an operating margin of just under $33 per BOE. Our high operating margin combined with a low capital spend the post the strong free cash flow the Danbury consistently delivers.

Capital spending is exactly what we wanted at this point in the year. As planned we made the bulk of our 2019 CCA CO 2 pipeline type investment in the second quarter. By the end of the third quarter 2019 we expect all pipe will be completed and prepared for installation in 2020.

Our key tertiary capital project at Heidelberg it's a potentially complete at our door creak phase 6 project should be completed this quarter. Our primary capital call for the second half of the year includes the continuation of our mission canyon exploitation program additional drilling in the Charles formation another well in Bell creek targeting an untapped accumulation in the phase one through 4 areas. With the completion of a major expenditures for the first half of the year. We expect capital to reduce in the second half and the total 4 year capital will be near the midpoint of our guidance range. I'm very pleased with the continued reliability and predictability of our production with second quarter 2019 production slightly ahead of our previously guided expectations of being flat with the first quarter 2019.

Production performance has been strong across the board highlighted by record production levels at bell creek I'll go into more detail on our work there shortly. As we discussed in the first quarter call we expect third quarter production to be lower than the second quarter mainly due to an extended period of planned maintenance at our primary north region CO2 source as well as seasonal temperature effects in the Gulf coast. However, we expect fourth quarter production to rebound. Primarily driven by response from Heidelberg redevelopment completion of the north region CO2 supply maintenance and the impact of new exploitation well to be drilled throughout the third quarter and fourth quarter.

We maintain a focus on continuing to optimize our portfolio and as a result so the non-course to turn off the open Alabama at the beginning of the third quarter this field was producing about 400 net barrels per day at the time of the sale. Considering our strong production performance so far this year we're increasing mid-point of our guidance range by 250 be a weaker day after accounting for divested citronella production for the second half of the year and we're also tightening the guy that range to 57000 to 59500 B. O. E. per day.

I'm excited to say the performance a doll creek just keeps getting better the second quarter2019 production of nearly 6000 barrels per day made at the company's highest producing EORPO.

As we expected phase 5 performances has been the best of any phase completed to date and we have now substantially completed the development phase 6 which have similar characteristics to base 5 speeding up additional fuel production growth in 2020. The Dogpreteen have also look back at the initial development phases of the field. And by using high resolution seismic imaging has identified untapped incremental oil if you relations one of which we drove in the first quarter. That well have been a strong producer at around 500 barrels of oil per day. And we've identified a handful of additional similar opportunities that we plan to begin testing later this year and into 2020.

Our operating teams made excellent progress in reducing costs in the second quarter. Unit costs were lower than anticipated at $2170 per BOE about 8% below the first quarter level. The key improvement we realize CO2 power and fuel and work overs which are based on value adding sustainable LOE management strategies. CO2 cost optimization ongoing utilization optimization in several fields along with an improved terra structure in the Rockies.

We negotiated electricity demand charges in several fields lower natural peeled out the gas fuel prices and fewer welfare owners in the Gulf coast are also pushing costs lower. Given the momentum of our per POE cost reductions we expect that our full year 2019 LOE will fall in the lower half of the previously guided LOE range of $22 to $24 per POE. During

During the second quarter we tested our first was on a well in the condo field. We're pleased with the initial results of the test well with the high all cut at around 50% of the peak production rate of over 200 BOE per day. We next planned to drill our second well in an adjacent Paul blocked the considers learning from the first well. It's likely that the second well will be drilled in 2020.

As I previously mentioned we believe that this exploitation concept can be applied across many of our goal because fields and our teams are conducting the technical work to prepare for next steps in this play. Technically we tested the cotton valuable of our recently drilled exploitation well. Well we are pleased to achieve a 2.5000000 cubic feet per day gas rape and high liquid yield of 100 barrels of oil per day. This test results coupled with current commodity prices would make a standalone lower cotton valley development fall below our investment threshold. We're working hard to test the identified uncle pay intervals which we believe to be higher in liquid content. Once we've completed those plans and test will determine the next best steps which could include self-development or potentially farming out the discovery to a third party.

In late August we plan to resume exploitation drawing at CCA over the past 2 years our exploitation investment that CCA have proven very successful with strong production and outstanding economics. Later this year we plan to drill 2 new mission canyon wells one in Cabin creek and another in Cork tree as well as the new Charles B. well also in cabin creek. We are intrigued by the performance of the initial Charles B. well it's initial away with lower than the typical mission canyon well it's a stain high oil cut makes the horizon a good candidate for both water and CO2 flooding.

Moving for the rest of the program we made good crop progress on monetizing non-core assets in the second quarter. Our Houston area property sales we now have an additional $38 million in multiple parcels Econoline Webster under phone contract with closing structures that result in the receipt of proceeds in 2019 through 2022. This brings our total sold or under contract to a total of $53 million today with significant remaining value on the property still being marketed.

Also as I mentioned earlier on 1st July with a basket of our non-course to turn off field for $10 million in cash and the elimination of an abandonment obligation estimated at about $40 million or $9 million discounted to today's dollars. This bill was expected to produce an average of 400 net barrels per day in 2019. However we considered a non-core both due to its higher operating costs and a technical economic analysis that was not a good candidate for CO2 flood. We'll continue to evaluate the remaining mature properties for sale a retention and will proceed in a manner that generates the greatest value for the company and our shareholders.

In summery I'm thrilled with our performance so far this year. Our business in Denbury is continued to outperform our assets are located in the right basins to optimize our unique CO2 E. R. techniques and our teams across the company are highly skilled and experienced in importantly we remain focused on the challenges that lie ahead with Denbury unique capability to not only meet those challenges but to benefit from them.

Next, I will over the Mark for a financial update.

Mark Allen

Thank you, Chris. My comments today will highlight some of the financial items in our release from really focusing on the sequential changes from the first quarter of 2019. I'll also buy some for looking guidance to help you in updating financial models.

Starting on slide 18,second quarter2019 adjusted net income was $59 million or $0.13 per diluted share ahead of analyst expectations and a nice improvement from first quarter earnings. This quarter we recognize a non-cash game on debt extinguishment related to our recent that exchange transactions of $100 million and non-cash income of $26 million for fair value changes in commodity derivatives. These were the primary differences from our GAAP net income. Please note that in computing diluted income per share going forward interest on the convertible notes will be added back to net income and the potential shares to be issued upon conversion will be added to the shares outstanding. More details on this calculation is included in a press release.

Turning to slide 19, our non GAAP adjusted cash flow from operations which excludes working capital changes with $4145 million for the second quarter. Our highest level of adjusted cash flow since the third quarter of 2015.Adjusted cash flow was up $26 million from the first quarter of 2019.Driven primarily by higher oil prices and lower lease operating expenses we generated free cash flow $38 million in the second quarter after considering $22 million of interest that is included as repayment of debts in our financial statements $77 million of Development Capital Inc. incurred and $8 million of capitalized interest.

Our second quarter average realize oil price before hedges with approximately $62 per barrel a 10% increase by realized price in the first quarter we paid an approximately $2 million on head settlements this quarter as compared to receiving $8 million in settlements last quarter making our average realized price per barrel including hedges 7% higher than last quarter.

Slide 20 provides a summary of our oil price differentials excluding any impact from hedges for the 7th consecutive quarter I realize all price was higher than NYMEX prices averaging $2.35 above NYMEX. Our highest level since the second quarter of 2013.The premium prices we receive our Gulf coast production strength and from the first quarter in the Rockies are differential also continue to improve from the levels realize last quarter. For the third quarter we expect that our overall goal will differential remain positive Timex but lower than the levels realized in the second quarter due to the weakening of the L. S. differential in the Gulf coast region and moderately lower differentials and the Rockies region. We currently estimate that our overall Q. 3 NYMEX differential will be in the range of 5 to 9 next to a dollar a pound NYMEX prices.

On Slide 21 we review some of our expense line items since Chris already addressed LOE. I start with GNA our GNA expense with $18 million for the second quarter down about $1 million from last quarter our GNA related stock based compensation as an approximately $4 million this quarter and we expect GNA expense will generally be in the upper teens to $20 million range per quarter for the remainder of 2019 with stock based compensation anticipated to represent roughly $4 million per quarter. Net interest expense was $20 million this quarter and increase of about $3 million over last quarter primarily due to lower capitalized interest.

On the bottom portion of the side you'll see there is a detail breakout of the components of interest expense and you will know cash interest remain steady. Capitalized interest was an approximately $8 million for the second quarter and we currently expect are capitalizing just to be in the $7 million to $9 million range for the third quarter of 2019. In connection with the recent note exchange transactions. The new secondly notes and convertible notes issued a record our balance sheet at a total discount of aapproximately$110 million to the principal amount. These debt discounts will be amortized as interest expense over the terms of the notes. There for future interest expense reflected our income statement will be higher than the actual interest payments but the new notes by approximately $4 million per quarter for 2019 and 2020 and $5 million per quarter in 2021.

Our depreciation depletion and depreciation expense this quarter was $58 million a slight increase from the prior quarter. We expect this expense will increase somewhat and will be in the $6o million range for the remaining quarters of 2019.

The next slide provides a current summary of our oil price hedges remainder of 2019 is protected hedges cover around 70% of the mid-point of our 2019 estimated production range including weighted average price floors of roughly $57 for WTI and $64 for L.O.S per barrel. Since our first quarter conference call we have continued to low our hedges for 2020 and now have more than 22 thousand barrels of oil per day heads for the year or roughly 40% of the mid-point of our 2019 estimated production range. For 2020 our hedges have weighted average for prices approaching $59 for W.T.I in $63 for L.O.S and similar to 2019 over 2/3 of our contracts provide upside exposure at close to $66 for W.T.I and $72 for L.O.S. We planned to continue to add toward 2020 hedges as we have been appropriate and depending on market conditions.

During June and July, we completed a series of debt exchanges that reduce the principal balance of our subordinate notes by $120 million and extended maturities on debt principal of $348 million to 2024. The details of the exchanges are showing in the lower right portion of this slide. But in summary, we exchanged a total of $468 million of existing subordinate notes for $103 million of 7.45% senior secured secondly, notes due 2024, $246 million of new 6.38%convertible senior notes due 2024 and $120 million of cash. In addition, in order to create a more liquid issue of secured debt due in 2024, we also exchange $429 million of our previously outstanding 7.5% senior secured secondly notes due 2024 for roughly the same amount of 7.45% senior security secondly notes also due 2024.

We enter the second quarter with $80 million drawn on our $615 million bank line, giving us $480 million of liquidity after considering outstanding letters of credit. Our debt principal is just under $2.5 billion, which is right around a $1.1 billion principal reduction over the last four and a half years. Based on current 2019 projection, using recent old prices, we expect to generate sufficient free cash to pay down to $80 million on our bank line by the end of 2019.

Our last slide shows the improvement and our leverage metrics over the past year. Our trailing 12 months debt to EBITDA ratio has improved to 4.1 times have turned better than the comparable metric a year ago. And if you exclude hedging impacts, our trailing 12 months ratio would be 3.6 times. We are pleased with the steady progress we have made with our leverage metrics. And based on recent price features, we have expect our leverage ratio to continue to hold around four times, or possibly slightly lower throughout 2019.

We also want to highlight the strong coverage ratio we have when measuring the PV-10 value of our oil and gas reserves against our debt principal. Note that the PV-10 we are using here as our year in 2018 SEC proved reserves, which is over 80% proved develop producing. Reducing our leverage and improving our debt maturity profile remain top priorities. We are pleased with the results of the recent debt exchange transactions, which largely address near-term subordinated debt maturities. Although bond market conditions are challenging at the current time, we plan to continue our discipline focus while seeking opportunities to further reduce our leverage and extend maturities of our second lien debt well in front of the first maturities and 2021

In the back half of 2019, we also plan to evaluate options for funding our portion of our CCA CO2 pipeline, which can include a JV structure with our entire CO2 pipeline system in the Rockies. We are also continuing to progress sales of non-core assets, such as our non-productive acreage positions, and believe we are close to signing additional contracts that will further highlight that potential value.

And now I'll turn it back to john for some closing comments.

John Mayer

Thank you, Mark. That concludes our prepared remarks. Gift, can you please open the call up for questions?

Charles Meade

Good morning to your whole team there.

Q - Charles Meade

Good morning to your whole team there. There's a lot of questions you guys have given us a lot to chew. And you made some lot of -- put up a lot of good points in this last quarter, but I'm just going to pick two real quick. One, can you talk about what your CO2 CapEx is going to look like using kind of 2Q '19 a a baseline? What's it going to look like per quarter in the back half of this year? And then I know there's a big decision point about how you finance the CCA pipeline, but assuming that you don't have any kind of outside partner there, the what would the gross CapEx per quarter look like in '20?

Chris Kendall

You bet, Charles. So take the first question first. Just looking at our CO2 CapEx for 2019, the vast majority of what you see there is the CCA pipeline and the procurement and coating of the line pipe this year. And the bulk of that, which I believe we're looking at about $30 million, the bulk of that over $20 million has already been incurred through the first half of this year. So you'd see that way disproportionately towards the front of the year, with the remainder to be spent in the final two quarters of the year. We're not really the point to give the quarterly guidance for how we'd see 2020 shape up. But again, the bulk of the investment you see around that in 2020 would be the installation of the pipe. And so that's about $100 million dollar line item that we'd see taking place over the course of the year.

And then of course, the great question that you added in there is how does that fit into how we'd set up our capital for next year. And for that, I dial back a bed and just have you to take a look at this year and how our operations have performed and what I see is our teams doing a great job holding our production close to flat at an ever reducing level of capital. If I peel that $30 million of CCA pipeline pipe capital out, we're spending about $220 million, say on maintenance capital this year, and holding production close to flat.

We're committed to driving free cash and living within cash flow. As we approach 2020, you'll see the same thing. And of course, we're going to have to see where prices are at that point to decide how to allocate capital. But as we look at our two key commitments here, one is to live within cash flow. The other is to progress this great CCA project which to us is very strong at $50 oil. The interest that we've had from the outside in terms of helping fund that in various ways is very high. And we're going to continue to work that through the remainder of this year and look at just what is that best option there. As we said before, we're open to funding it ourselves, depending on cash flow, but we're also open to bring in some outside money, and that's just the decision we're going to have to take as we get closer to the end of the year and see how prices start to shake out.

Charles Meade

That's helpful, Chris. And then if I could ask about the Conroe, the 2A test, can you talk about how that came in versus your previous range of possible or expected outcomes, and in about -- it maybe as part of that calibrate, what should we be looking for as you try the next fall back over?

Matthew Dahan

Hey, Charles, this is Matt Dahan. I'll take that one. The well came in just slightly under what kind of our midpoint of our expectations were mainly due to a little bit lower reservoir pressure than anticipated, but extremely pleased with the whole cut and as we look at taking those lessons to the next fall block, targeting some intervals with higher pressure, little bit higher quality rock, and maybe a little bit -- slightly different completion technique. So we expect next year to drill that well and look for some better results on personal.

Operator

Jason Langley

Good morning, guys.

Jason Langley

Good morning, guys. The operating cost reductions looks pretty significant, obviously and you kind of highlighted. Pointing to the lower end of the guidance in the back half of this year and for the rest of the year, can you just talk about kind of what you were seeing there and what were you able to take advantage of?

David Sheppard

Yes, Jason. This David Shepherd. I'll take that question. Good morning to you. Yes, we made some significant progress and sustainable and LOE kind of calls to reductions. I would say it's really centered around several things. From a power fuel perspective, we always look at electricity, we've taken the benefit of renegotiating some of our demand charge contracts. So we'll see that continue to come into the mix here for years to come. In the Rockies, too as well, we renegotiated a better tariff in our strategy to as well for our CO2 supply there. So we'll see that same similar benefits over a very long period of time.

From a well setup perspective failure rate to know that's something we always look to improve, we did see the benefits here in the second quarter of some lower and I'll work over numbers primarily associated in the Gold Coast too as well. See that probably taken up just a little bit the third quarter from what what we see compared to the second quarter just because we would have some known failures, but I think that will -- certain that will be a sustained reduction over a period of time. I'd say that we have some other projects in the works, too as well. We're just looking at our systems, our processes use chemicals and our management tool as well. So there's more to come in this particular area.

Jason Langley

Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe Chris, for you just on the exploitation program, as you think about going into next year and having some more significant CapEx, is that still going to be a pretty meaningful portion of your spending or how do you kind of think about that as you look to next year?

Chris Kendall

You bet, Jason. And I'd say our priority next year is going to still stay very focused on working the balance sheet, and driving CCA forward. So that's what we're going to look at first. Obviously, we love our exploitation program, the successes we've have been powerful and have done some very nice things for us, in particular up and CCA there. And that's why we're continuing into the latter half of this year with more activities. Real question though, as you start to look into 2020 and look at where we want to allocate capital. That's one, again, as I told Charles, we're going to get to closer to the end of the year, see how capital shaping up sale prices are shaping up and decide where to go. We're also looking at some alternatives where we may be able to bring in some outside participation to help progress that along in a way that's attractive to Denbury and the shareholders. Keep all those options open as we go into the second half of this year here.

Operator

Mike Scialla

Good morning, guys.

Mike Scialla

Good morning, guys. I want to see if you talked about your ability to pay down additional debt with free cash flow. Mark, you said you could pay down the bank line with the free cash flow you're projecting for the second half of this year. If you were to do that, what would be the plan for free cash flow next year? Can you attack any of the longer term debt? Or would you do there and where do you see debt EBITDA going next year based on strip prices?

Matthew Dahan

So, we do have some limitations. We workaround so obviously we use $120 million here to pay down some debt in the in the exchange. We have roughly $28 million remaining under the bank line in terms of additional capacity under our basket to pay down debt. And potentially more under certain scenarios with leverage ratios and in deleveraging aspects that could be in this and additional $76 million. So, obviously, those are baskets we said quite a while ago. And I think they can always be revisited. But those are kind of the parameters that are in place today. I would say, obviously, we have the subject maturities and 21 and 22, I think down to pretty moderate or reasonable levels. Our focus is we look at things really kind of turns to second lien and we'd like to work on extending that is our desired situation. Obviously, the debt markets are a big challenge right now. And but we don't have to do anything right today. But that's where our thoughts turn.

And there could be some opportunities. Obviously we're demonstrating to take advantage of lower prices and discounts. But obviously, we have to balance that with liquidity, liquidity is very important. Just where prices are going managing cash. And so, we will take all that into consideration, just as we have done in the past. If you look back over the last four and a half or five years of living through this pretty volatile oil price environment, I think we've been able to manage through pretty good and we plan to continue to do the same. So yeah, we want to continue to reduce leverage and will continue to look at the company's best options for doing that. Depending on market conditions and where we are at any point in time.

Chris Kendall

And Matt, this’s Chris. And what I'd add to what Mark just said is even going back to the question of whether we fund the CCA pipeline internally or externally, how we look at attacking the debt will play a part in that as well and we if we can see some benefits to funding the pipeline externally and attacking debt with the money that we know they're always have spent, but that's something that will look at strongly.

Mike Scialla

Obviously a lot of moving parts there. Given all that, do you have any projections on where you think debt EBITDA could go next year?

Matthew Dahan

We said for the rest of the year, we kind of see that holding in a relatively stable. I think it really just depends on where the whole price environment goes to mark. As you know where we've been at very soul price. I think if you look at the slide that we show, in the -- on the slideshow, they are kind of give some relativity in terms of where we've been looking back year ago to last 12 months at various old prices where where we are today. Obviously, if prices trend lower, it could pick up some watch and just to remind that roughly a $5 moving old prices about $100 million of EBITDA. And so unhedged. So we do have hedges in place next year that will protect us about decent level at this point in time. But obviously we'd like to continue to expand that. But if prices stay where the strip is today, then we'd like to trend up a little bit, but I don't think it goes crazy. By the higher where we are today between four to four and a half to range.

Mike Scialla

Okay, got it. And then my other question, you had obviously a nice response from Bell Creek. Was all of that due to the better rock quality or did you do anything different with Phase 5? And I guess how do you see the trajectory from that field over the remainder of the year is a roll over before Phase 6 kicks in or you see some more growth out of Phase 5?

Matthew Dahan

Michael, this is Matt Dahan. So production increase, certainly Phase 5 has performed fabulous. It's one of the reasons we love this business, you can take a field that makes virtually nothing and now we're over 2500 barrels a day in that phase alone. It is the best quality between Phases 5 and 6 in the field. If you remember, this field was developed or this section was developed a little bit differently and the spacing is wider, taking advantage of that higher quality rock reducing the CapEx to recover those reserves. We couple that with the Phase 4 well that we drilled. So, Chris pointed out, taking advantage of our seismic identified an area that was basically untapped. We precisely place the well over 500 barrels a day, we’ll continue to see that well increases as its CO2 response going forward.

Mike Scialla

[Indiscernible] have of any application to any other fields, again, maybe in terms of CCA as you go forward with that?

Matthew Dahan

Very much. So I mean, we use seismic in the Gulf Coast, for the same reasons, understand where the CO2 is, and more importantly, where it hasn't gone and then make adjustments to the field performance. We have shot seismic and CCA we'll continue to look at that going forward as we get begin injection.

Operator

And our next question comes from a line of Richard Talis with Capital One Security. Please go ahead.

Richard Talis

Thanks. Good morning, everyone, Mark and, Chris, if you could maybe provide a little more detail on how you think in the structure could kind of come together for a potential JV related to pipeline funding?

Mark Allen

Sure. This is Mark. As you know, we have the existing green core line and in the Rockies that we transport CO2 through today to Bell Creek. We have the plan line going up to CCA. So, if we wanted to one option as we've kind of talked about before, put that all together is one system and have a joint venture partner maybe 50/50 or something around that we would contribute the existing lines, the partner could fund the portion $150 million for the CCA line. And we would go forward and join ownership of that structure. Obviously one thing we're focused on is we don't want to add more debt and so structure is important. But that is one potential opportunity or avenue that we see.

Richard Talis

Thank you, Mark. And Chris, in your opening remarks, you talked about and also in the release itself talked about the changing landscape and what opportunities that presents to Denbury given its long history of enhanced or recovery, tertiary operations. As you look over the next several years, how do you envision Denbury evolving? Do those opportunities perhaps result in Denbury contracting out its expertise in those areas for a fee or equity position or the projects or just what are some of the potential options there?

Mark Allen

Thanks, Richard. I see tremendous opportunities for Denbury in this future. The the changes that we feel and that I see in the world and in the industry are strong. And it's ironic with so much noise out there even in a day like today, for example, I would rather be Denbury than any other company because the nature of what we do it so perfectly aligns with this drive to reduce carbon emissions. When we look at how CO2 EOR [ph] extracted oil, that technique being substantially better than any other oil recovery technique that's out there. And we're focused primarily on that technique, you have to feel good about where you sit in that role. And as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, as we go more towards using industrial source CO2, where you're truly taking CO2 that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere and injecting it, that's a very strong move that supports this combination of providing energy that the world needs in the lowest carbon footprint way possible. So I feel great about that.

Now, where that goes, it can go in many different directions. Number one, it can be just more of what we're already doing. And conventional fields like UC and CCA. I think it can expand with EOR [ph] in other areas like shale as we as we've talked about in the past. I think that it can -- the same skill sets that we have and use can be applied to transportation and other geologic sequestration of CO2, that's a skill set that I think Debury have. To your question of whether we contract it out, that's a whole another way of thinking about approaching the business and I obviously say we're not close to anything. I think that the skills that we have just have great opportunities that will open in the future.

Operator

Joe Benani

Joe Benani

So, I got to ask on the asset sale for I know, you guys had a pretty productive [Technical Difficulty] and obviously the prices for the [Technical Difficulty] kind of qualitative. How far along in the process are you [Technical Difficulty] of the way or just could be going down the pipe in the future?

Mark Allen

I think, Joe, you actually just nailed it, that when I think about where we are in the process, and we're happy with the results that we're able to report this quarter, but when I think about where we're on the process, I'd say we're about 50% through. We still have an awful lot of value out there that we're working through right now. And so there's still plenty of potential to come as part as far as I see in those asset sales.

Operator

Our next question then comes the line of Sean Sneeden with Guggenheim, please go ahead.

Sean Sneeden

Morning and thank you for taking the questions. Mark, maybe just a follow-up on the prior debt question, but you remind us are there restrictions on your ability to repurchase any of the second liens at a discount at this point?

Mark Allen

[Indiscernible] coming to mind, Shawn, I'd have to check just to make sure. But nothing's popping in my head right off the bat.

Sean Sneeden

Got it. So it's only the unsecure bonds you have that kind of feel for back in that time?

Mark Allen

Like I said, we'd have to double-check a couple things there. But I think there is some difference between the service most of our focus obviously over the last several years is been around the subs. So we need to check that, but I do think we have a little bit more flexibility there.

Sean Sneeden

Understood. And then could you remind us what you think your kind of remaining use per se is now that you got the exchange site then the end of the quarter?

Mark Allen

Well, we had a $1.65 billion of basically Junior lien debt that's permitted under our facility. And so we've issued all but just a little bit of that, I guess. So we've used up most of that. That's what's available or what was permitted under the bank line. That can be reviewed and move around based on ACNTA, but that's what we have remaining today.

Sean Sneeden

Got it. That makes sense. And then Chris, I know you mentioned potentially bringing a partner and I think a lot of discussion was specifically around the pipe for CCA. But would look at or entertain your partners on the development side for CCA, just given how big of an opportunity that is for you?

Chris Kendall

You bet, Shawn. I go back to Mark’s comments earlier, and just how our structure is set up. And one thing you'll find in the capital structure of the company and the various different agreements that we have is that we have a simplicity that allows us to do many different things. And so, one of those is financing the pipeline as we talked about. But I also think that as we look at how that could extend and how much more broad that could be, the possibility of participating the development is something that is out there. I mean, it's something that we're very proud of and we'd want to take a hard look at that. But honestly, at this at this point in the development, we're going to be looking at different options. And that's one that I think we consider as well.

Sean Sneeden

Got it. That makes sense. Now, I would assume that potentially you could look at even an override royalty or other kind of options that some folks in the market have done recently.

Chris Kendall

Yes. That's why I actually started my answer by referencing the simplicity of the structure. After those recent industry moves to the overrides, we've taken a few in bounds on that and that's another option that we see out there as well.

Operator

There are currently no other questions in the queue and I like turn it back over to Mr. Mayer.

John Mayer

Thank you, Jeff. Before you go, let me cover a few housekeeping items. On the conference front, we will be attending Intercoms the oil and gas conference next week on Tuesday, August 13. The details for the conference and webcast for the related presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of our website at a later date. Finally, for your calendars, we currently plan to report our third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, November 7, and hold our conference call that day at 10 a.m. Central. Thanks again for joining us on this call.

