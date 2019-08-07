Alphabet: Valuation Update

Alphabet is very cheap against the key blue-chips on the Nasdaq.

Alphabet is undervalued in terms of analysis of internal growth.

For about a year, Alphabet's share price has been significantly deviating from its long-term trend.

In my opinion, the stock market is best associated with a pendulum. It's rarely balanced, but inevitably comes back to the balanced state from time to time. That's why it's critically important to know what the company's balanced (or rational) price is at the moment in order to understand what to expect.

1. Technical parameters

The last nine years, the dynamics of Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) stock price is quite qualitatively (R2=0.97) described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific, smart average:

For about a year the company's stock price has been fluctuating below this trend by more than one standard deviation.

Technically, it means that Alphabet is chronically undervalued and it can’t last forever.

The rolling monthly total price return is lower than its standard deviation. It's also pretty unusual for Alphabet.

So, technically, Alphabet's stock price looks clearly undervalued.

2. Growth drivers

For Alphabet, there are several strong dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced the company's capitalization is.

Over the last 10 years, Alphabet's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its revenue TTM absolute size:

Within this model Alphabet’s current capitalization is lower than its balanced value by more than 15%. And if we proceed from average analyst expectations regarding Alphabet’s revenue in Q1 2020, the company will be undervalued by more than 30%.

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Alphabet's current price is undervalued too:

Now let's talk about Alphabet in terms of the growth rates for its financial indicators.

Based on the long-term relationship between the growth rate of revenue and the P/S multiple, Alphabet's current price is in the “cheap” zone:

The same conclusion is true of the P/E multiple:

So, in terms of well-established relationships, Alphabet's current price is classified as undervalued.

3. Comparable valuation

The comparable valuation based on the EV/revenue to growth multiple has shown that Alphabet is one of the cheapest companies in the market:

Comparing Alphabet through the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

Now, let's look at the forward-priced multiples.

Judging by the P/S (forward) multiple adjusted by the expected revenue annual growth rate, Alphabet's share stock price is now 15% below the balanced level:

It's worth noting here that this multiple serves as a good marker of the fundamental state of Alphabet's stock price. In any case, in January, this multiple accurately determined the level of the local bottom:

Judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Alphabet is overvalued by 25%:

In my opinion, the market is more inclined to evaluate companies that do not pay dividends through multiples based on revenue parameters. And therefore, I believe that Alphabet is cheaper than the main blue chips on the Nasdaq.

Bottom line

1. Technically Alphabet's stock price looks close to extremely undervalued.

2. The current values of Alphabet’s multiples are completely justified by the current growth rate of its key financial indicators.

3. Compared to FAAAMG, Alphabet is overvalued according to the main multiples both in terms of the current growth rates and in terms of the expected ones.

In the above analysis, I used the word "undervalued" six times and consider it most correctly describing the current state of Alphabet's capitalization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.