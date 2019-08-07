Trade War: The Free Lunch Is Over

The Chinese are essentially calling the President's bluff, but it remains to be seen how he responds.

But after the latest escalation, that benign outcome can no longer be guaranteed. Any further escalation risks doing serious damage to the US markets and economy.

So far, the trade war with China, which has been fought on a host of misconceptions, has not produced serious economic consequences for the US economy and markets.

The trade war has now escalated enough for it to start producing serious economic consequences of which the US can no longer insulate itself. That is, while not "winning," the free lunch that made the trade war seem consequence free is over, and the next phase will become much more serious.

The US President now faces an awkward choice. Either he escalates further, risking serious economic and market consequences (and having very limited prospect of success), or some sort of (mostly token) agreement with the Chinese has to be arranged.

Essentially what happened is that the Chinese have called the President's bluff. They are not going to budge as they can amount a coordinated economic package to deal with the economic consequences.

Last year, there was a Seeking Alpha contributor who argued that the trade war didn't matter. We forgot who it was and we can't quite reproduce the reasoning behind that rather bold statement, but it should be clear by now that trade wars do matter, and we fear increasingly so.

What makes the present situation so dangerous is that the escalation of the trade war is based on a whole series of misunderstandings, false assumptions and outright distortions, and there is little sign that this is correcting itself. In no particular order:

"Trade wars are easy to win" is perhaps the most obviously erroneous assumption, there is nothing in the history of previous trade wars to suggest that this is true.

Trade is a zero sum game where one country's win must mean another country's loss. No, trade is both a positive sum game (or in the case of a trade war, a negative one in which both countries lose).

The US trade deficit is the result of other countries' unfair trade practices. No, it's the result of the US economy investing more than it saves, deep US capital markets and the reserve role of the US dollar.

Bilateral trade deficits matter, and they are amenable to policy. No, bilateral trade deficits don't matter (and the one which the US has with China matters even much less as much of the value added of the Chinese trade surplus is generated elsewhere, for instance in the US itself) and they are not amenable to policy. Trying to reduce one bilateral trade deficit will, insofar it is successful, simply make it show up elsewhere as long as the underlying macro-economic balances (saving and investment) aren't changed.

China is a bad actor. This is true, but China was improving its behavior considerably. Its overall trade surplus has greatly diminished and is hardly excessive anymore, and it was also doing quite a lot to bolster safeguards for intellectual property now that it generates a lot of intellectual property itself.

China is amenable to economic pressure. No, it's not. This is a big and proud country, budging to outside pressure is akin to political suicide.

"The US is much better placed to deal with the trade war compared to China." Well, how is that working out? The Chinese government sits atop of the commanding heights of their economy, they can change monetary, fiscal, and currency policies at will and coordinate these into a unified response.

"China pays the tariffs." This is obviously nonsense, tariffs are a tax on importers, and with the proposed 10% tariff on the remainder of Chinese exports coming into effect next month, this will become clearer as much of that are consumer goods. A New York Fed study already put the impact of the tariffs at over $800 per US household.

There is this theory out there that argues that the escalation of the trade war will prompt the Fed into lowering interest rates more. While the Fed Chairman has indeed argued that the trade war is a principle concern, so this might very well happen, one should simply ask what good this will do. We think there are no reasons for being overly optimism:

Interest rates are already falling a lot, at present the 10-year yield stands at 1.77.

Any Fed change isn't going to matter a whole lot, interest rates are already very low, and business investment nor housing (the most interest sensitive part of demand) will react much, if at all.

The only arena where Fed policy changes might have some effect is in the foreign currency markets.

Currency war

The latest US 10% tariff salvo on the remaining of Chinese exports looks like spilling over into a full-blown currency war with the Chinese authorities letting the yuan slip beyond 7 per US dollar.

President Trump has called this currency manipulation, but that's probably not correct, for two reasons:

For years, the Chinese authorities have tried to keep the yuan up, instituting a raft of capital controls. Insofar there is currency manipulation, it was to bolster the yuan, not to devalue it.

Under pressure of the trade war, Chinese economic prospects have dimmed, it's not unusual for that to produce downward pressure on the currency.

But by far, the most important thing to remember is that currency wars, just as trade wars, are not zero-sum games. They can't be won, competitive devaluation is a race to the bottom.

In any case, China is much better positioned here as it controls all the relevant macro-economic levers and can simply relax some of the capital controls or set the intervention band lower (as it did Sunday night).

It can also boost the economy by coordinated fiscal and monetary means while the US is hampered in producing any kind of coherent response and the fact that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency and a safe haven investment (US treasuries, that is, but in order to buy these one needs dollars).

The fallout

The situation now looks bleak. The economic effects of the trade war are accumulating and start to matter. The tariffs on Chinese imports amounted to a tax increase of over $800 per US household, and this was before the latest 10% round on the rest of Chinese imports.

World trade and manufacturing are already dented considerably with the uncertainty also affecting CapEx.

The prospect of adding a full-blown currency war isn't something we relish, to put it mildly. We remember how terrified the markets were in 2015 and 2016 when the prospects of an uncontrolled slide in the yuan haunted the markets.

That is, with the world economy slowing down and the tariffs starting to bite domestically, the US economy is unlikely to escape the damage, especially now that the stimulus from the tax cut is petering out.

Then, there is that dangerous and ephemeral concept of market sentiment. Markets have been selling off considerably on Friday and Monday, but are still close to all-time highs. Uncomfortably close, we tend to agree.

The first half of the year has been terrific for stocks, some kind of correction would have been quite natural under any circumstances, but with the cloud of a slowing economy and escalating trade and currency wars, sentiment could very well turn sour.

What happens next?

How will the President react to that? Well, that's anyone's guess, but the reality on the ground is rapidly shifting. With the stimulus from the tax cuts petering out, real negative economic effects to the economy and the markets should now force themselves into the calculation.

That is, the room for maneuver for Trump is rapidly diminishing. China isn't budging, does he want to escalate further and risk a full-blown market crash and a recession?

One might want to keep in mind that there is a considerable amount of other banana peels in the world economy, like a no-deal Brexit and the possibility of an Italian debt blowout, which will become more likely the more economic circumstances turn negative.

Then, there is the increasing perspective of a Chinese intervention in Hong Kong, which has all sorts of terrifying consequences, both in terms of lives in danger, economic and geo-political consequences. It could even destabilize China itself.

How will the West respond to such an event? Besides economic sanctions, there doesn't seem to be all that much they can do.

Conclusion

So far, the President could embark on the trade war with China without facing too many serious consequences. The economic effects were simply too small still, and the markets experienced temporary tantrums but soon reversed course, rising to new highs. While not winning, it looked at least that the US could escape the consequences of the trade war.

We believe that this essentially free lunch for the President has ended, and the consequences of the trade war will increasingly manifest themselves making further escalation ever more costly in economic terms.

What we don't know is how the President sees this. It could be he thinks this trade war is a political winner, but when the economy starts to seriously be affected and the markets tank, perhaps a reality check will set in, but quite frankly, we have no idea it will.

Our best hope is that reality sets in, perhaps prodded by a more serious market selloff, and the US and China will reach some token agreement which can be presented as a win.

It won't be anything the US is demanding from the Chinese, as they are simply not going to budge, but more a token agreement on increased Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods and perhaps a few other things like promises on intellectual property and some increased market access.

The alternative, a further escalation is much worse. Perhaps, a significant market selloff will put that into focus where it matters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.