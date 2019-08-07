Investors Are Making Major Shifts To Asset Allocations

As the US-China (MCHI, FXI) trade fight is escalating (by the day), it's not a big surprise to see some major shifts when it comes to asset allocation.

The yield curve inversion deepening and global bond yields are converging.

US 10-year yields (TLT, SPTL, VGLT, IEF) are the lowest versus similar maturity German rates since early last year.

The 10-year yields are so low that, for the first time since 2016, income-oriented investors can now earn more from US stock (SPY) dividends than from yields on 10-year Treasuries!

The biggest US high-yield bond ETF, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), has seen its largest outflows of the year, with a total of $2.6 billion withdrawn in the past week.

Spreads on US junk bonds (HYG, JNK, BKLN, SJNK, SRLN, SHYG, HYLB, FTSL, HYS, HYLS, BSJJ, EMB, EMLC, PCY, VWOB) widened this week by the most since August 2011 on an absolute basis, or by the most since 2007 on a percentage basis.

That's important to watch, since it highlights how quickly the credit risk in high-yield bonds can re-price amid a deteriorating backdrop.

Huge amount of money is moving from high- to low- risk assets, and that is not just affecting credit markets. While the shift from high-yield to top quality investment-grade (AGG, BND, LQD) is noticeable, other safe-haven assets are benefiting from this tectonic shift, not just sovereign bonds.

Gold (GLD) prices, for example, are at the highest since 2013.

As a direct result of the "run to safety", another new record high for negative yielding debt has just been set.

The total value of negative yielding bonds is more than $15 trillion worldwide!

The 10-year/3-month spread - a key US yield curve inversion gauge - keeps on deepening, even as traders ramp up expectations of more Fed rate cuts.

This suggests that investors are growing more pessimistic that central bankers can offset the economic damage that is certain to occur as a result of escalating trade wars.

The 3M/10YR yield gap just reached a new post-subprime crisis low

According to Epiq Systems data, US consumer bankruptcy filings increased 3% in July 2019 from July 2018, while business filings rose 4%. More evidence of a cycle that's past its peak, even at a time of continued historically low rates.

The recession risk in the US is now much higher than it was 2-3 months ago, before the Fed has turned super-dovish. The lack of leadership among the central bank's management, and the fact that monetary policy is now being entirely set by the markets, are becoming a major problem for the US economy.

You can often play with fire without anything bad happening. However, if you play with fire for too long, and if along the way you only add more and more flammable materials, you are very likely to get burned, eventually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.