Gold Resource Getting Closer

It's important to use this period as a good accumulation phase that will pay off probably in Q3 or Q4 this year.

The mine and processing facilities at Isabella Pearl will be completed later than expected, now during Q3, due to some contractor delays for the ADR plant.

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.37 million, compared with a gain per share of $0.06 on revenue of $30.77 million.

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource (GORO) holds a 100% interest in a significant property consisting of six distinct locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output.

The production increase is probably coming from the Switchback vein system.

Note: Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for about 2% of the gold equivalent production.

Gold Resource is about to produce commercially at its Nevada Isabella Pearl mine. However, the company experienced delays with the construction of the ADR plant and expects to complete the project during the third quarter of 2019.

Note: The Isabella Pearl mine is now producing gold and silver while the commerciality has not been declared yet.

Future growth is tremendous with the new Isabella Pearl mine. The Isabella Pearl should return more positive cash flow than Arista because it's an open-pit heap leach shallow, which has a lower all-in sustaining cost (AISC) consequently.

Furthermore, commercial production will come with a significant increase in the price of gold, which now trades above $1,500 per Oz.

The investment thesis remains the same as my earlier article. Gold Resource has an excellent financial position and is managed by a prudent team, which is consistent with a long-term accumulation. Thus, it's essential to use this period as a good accumulation phase that will pay off probably in Q3 or Q4 this year.

Because of the volatility attached to the gold industry, it's vital to trade short term about 30% of your position, whereas the long-term potential is manifest. Thus, any profit taken on strength should be used to accumulate on weakness.

Mr. Jason Reid, president and CEO of Gold Resource Corporation, said in the press release:

Gold Resource Corporation has now achieved dual-jurisdictional precious metal producer status in two mining friendly jurisdictions in North America. We now approach important near-term catalysts to increase shareholder value, including our targeted 100% increase to the Company’s gold production profile once the Nevada mine is fully operational, and possible future monthly dividend increases.

GORO - Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q'2019. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 32.15 30.77 24.26 28.13 26.58 29.37 Net Income in $ Million 5.46 3.75 -0.78 0.86 0.88 1.80 EBITDA $ Million 13.03 9.78 3.56 7.10 5.54 7.51 EPS diluted in $/share 0.09 0.06 -0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 13.96 5.50 1.36 1.44 -0.65 1.76 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 7.33 7.78 10.98 13.99 8.79 12.65 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 6.63 -2.27 -9.618 -12.56 -9.43 -10.90 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 28.62 26.65 16.60 7.76 12.18 11.81 Long-term Debt in $ Million 2.07 1.93 2.32 2.14 2.28 2.09 Dividend per share in $ 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 57.94 58.31 57.643 58.72 61.14 63.07

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Gold and Silver Production details

1 - Production for the 2Q'19 was solid with an estimated 14,859 Oz Au Equivalent, up 36.9% sequentially and up 18.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Those numbers also include 1,678 Au Oz and 972 Ag Oz from Isabella Pearl.

2 - The company maintains its 2019 Annual Outlook for Oaxaca Mining Unit of 27,000 gold ounces and 1.7 M silver ounces, plus or minus 10% or about 48K Oz Au Equivalent.

Furthermore, the company indicated in the 10Q that the mine and processing facilities at Isabella Pearl would be completed during the 3Q'19 due to some contractor delays for the ADR plant.

Isabella Pearl project: Construction of the mine and processing facilities at our Isabella Pearl project continued during the second quarter of 2019. We have substantially completed the construction of the mine facilities, with the exception of the ADR plant, which was scheduled for the second quarter but due to contractor delays, is now scheduled for completion during the third quarter, subject to resolving remaining construction issues.

3 - Gold price is approximately $1,312/Oz for the 2Q'19 compared to $1,339/Oz realized in the 1Q'19. Silver is about $14.88/Oz for 2Q'19. The ratio used for silver/gold is 88.2:1. However, the gold/silver price realized was $1,338 per Au Oz sold and $14.94 per Ag Oz sold.

2 - Gold Resource revenues were $29.37 million in 2Q'19

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.37 million, compared with a gain per share of $0.06 on revenue of $30.77 million in the last year's second quarter.

The company has $11.813 million in total cash down from $30.309 million the same quarter of last year.

Gold price realized was $1,338 per Au ounce, and the silver price realized was $14.94 per Ag ounce.

3 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is negative due to Isabella Pearl project

The company had a negative free cash flow this quarter of $10.90 million for the second quarter of 2019 and minus $42.51 million yearly. GORO is paying $1.2 million in dividend annually.

In this case, negative free cash flow is not considered a threat. CapEx has been higher than the cash flow from operations to be able to complete the Isabella Pearl mine project, which is scheduled to be completed in Q3.

Gold Resource has not yet included its Nevada Mining Unit's Isabella Pearl production in the 2019 production outlook. The company plans to add that estimate after declaring commercial production at Isabella Pearl in Q2-Q3 2019. In the last 10Q 2Q'19 the company indicated:

During the first half of 2019, we sold 5,851,872 shares of common stock under the ATM Agreement for net proceeds of $21.8 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2019, we sold 773,716 common shares under the ATM Agreement for total net proceeds of $2.6 million through August 5, 2019 to fund Isabella Pearl inventory build-up and working capital needs during production ramp up.

4 - Cash and Long-term Debt

Gold Resource had an excellent cash position of $11.81 million in 2Q'19 and just over $2 million in long-term debt, which gave extra security from a long-term investment perspective.

However, the company raised $21.8 million during H1 2019 through an ATM equity sales program with its sales agent H.C. Wainwright & Company, at 3%. Another $2.6 million have been raised after June 30. Total shares sold is now 6,625,580.

This use of the ATM is hurting the stock price. The company does not realize that what it "saves" in interest has been lost in the shareholders' pocket.

5 - Commentary and Technical analysis (short term)

GORO continues to present a unique opportunity, especially considering how high the price of gold which has crossed the $1,500 per Oz barrier today.

The balance sheet is solid, management is dedicated, and the future growth is tremendous with the new project in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl mine.

The only issue is that the stock is weakening because of the type of financing the company chose to use. Gold Resource has sold 6.6 million shares to finance Isabella Pearl, and this financing has diluted the stock at the very moment when it should have rallied.

It's temporary, and I believe this situation should be seen as an opportunity. But I can understand the frustration of some shareholders when all they heard from the company is how clever it was to use this "cheap" way to finance this exciting project. I guess it all comes to perspective.

Below is the target for the next five years of production.

Technical Analysis (short-term) GORO experienced a decisive breakout of its descending wedge pattern in mid July. Then, after reaching its line resistance at $4 has slowly pulled back at the first support that I see around $3.55. I recommend accumulating at or below $3.50.

The new intermediate pattern is an ascending channel.

Line support is defined by the low in June to now $3.55. Line resistance is a parallel from the high of June to a potential of $4.40, at which point I recommend selling about 20%-30% of your position, depending on the price of gold, of course.

