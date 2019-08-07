Lumber Liquidators: Treading Water Until Tariffs Are Removed

It may be able to generate 4%-plus operating margins if the tariffs are removed, leading to its share price increasing quite significantly from current levels.

Lumber Liquidators looks likely to tread water with neutral to slightly positive cash flow while 25% tariffs are in place.

The 25% tariffs may have a larger impact on its 2020 operating margins, pushing those close to 0%.

Lumber Liquidators lowered its 2019 comps guidance to approximately flat, while its 2019 margins are slightly affected by the 25% tariffs.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) lowered its 2019 guidance slightly due to the impact of the 25% tariffs as well as merchandise sales continuing to be a bit weak. Lumber Liquidators has worked to mitigate the impact of tariffs, but will still likely see its margins take a significant hit in 2020 if the 25% tariffs continue.

Lumber Liquidators looks likely to tread water while the 25% tariffs are in place, but could be worth more than double its current share price if/when the tariffs are removed.

Q2 2019 Results

Lumber Liquidators reported flat comparable store sales during Q2 2019, which was an improvement over Q1 2019's -0.8% comps. This improvement was expected though, since the year-over-year comp was tougher in Q1 due to the boost to sales from Hurricane Harvey and Irma related projects in Q1 2018. Lumber Liquidators also is continuing to deal with slightly negative merchandise comps, with merchandise sales lagging overall company performance by around 1.1% in Q2 2019.

Lumber Liquidators also reported adjusted gross margins of 35.2% and adjusted operating margins of 1.3% during Q2 2019, which are decent results given the impact of the 10% tariffs (estimated at a $22 million annualised impact, or around 2% of sales).

Changes To Guidance

Lumber Liquidators has changed its guidance for 2019 comps to approximately flat from its previous guidance for flat to low-single digits comps. I had been modeling its 2019 comps at +0% to +1% comps, so the guidance change isn't surprising to me.

Lumber Liquidators did note some softness in traffic trends late in Q2 2019 and continuing into Q3 2019, so that's concerning for a bit of further downside to comps. However, the impact of the shift in consumer demand away from bamboo also is expected to lessen in the second half of 2019, so that may keep Lumber Liquidators' full-year comps fairly close to zero.

The impact of 25% tariffs is expected to hit Lumber Liquidators margins in Q4 2019, contributing to its 0.5% decrease in expected adjusted operating margin (now at a range of 1.4% to 1.9%).

Updated 2019 Outlook And Effect On 2020

I'm now modeling slightly negative (-0.5% comps) for Lumber Liquidators in 2019, which would involve roughly flat comps in the second half of the year. This could result in Lumber Liquidators ending up with around $1.1 billion in net sales on the year and around $36 million in adjusted EBITDA.

$ Million 2019 Net Sales $1,100 Adjusted Operating Income $18 Depreciation & Amortization $18 Adjusted EBITDA $36

I'm now modeling slightly negative (-0.5% comps) for Lumber Liquidators in 2019, which would involve roughly flat comps in the second half of the year. This could result in Lumber Liquidators ending up with around $1.1 billion in net sales on the year, and around $36 million in adjusted EBITDA.

$ Million 2019 Net Sales $1,100 Adjusted Operating Income $18 Depreciation & Amortization $18 Adjusted EBITDA $36

Looking forward to 2020, if the 25% tariffs remain in place for the whole year, Lumber Liquidators may end up with close to 0% adjusted operating margins. The increase from 10% to 25% tariffs is expected to have an annualized $34 million impact, which would drive Lumber Liquidators' adjusted operating margins negative if not mitigated. I'd assume that it will be able to at least partially mitigate that though.

In this scenario, net new store openings will probably be limited, with roughly flat comps leading to +1% net sales. Thus, Lumber Liquidators may end up with $19 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2020. This would probably be enough to give it neutral to slightly positive cash flow (excluding legal settlement payments and working capital changes) with its capex budget likely being reduced from 2019 levels.

$ Million 2020 Net Sales $1,111 Adjusted Operating Income $0 Depreciation & Amortization $19 Adjusted EBITDA $19

Effect Of Tariff Removal

With $19 million in adjusted EBITDA, Lumber Liquidators would be valued at around 16.5x EBITDA with a share price of $7.42. Thus, it wouldn't be a bargain if 25% tariffs were expected to continue indefinitely. I previously estimated that 25% tariffs would put Lumber Liquidators value into the mid-single digits.

However, if the tariffs were removed, Lumber Liquidators' position would improve immensely. The tariffs have forced Lumber Liquidators to be quite lean, and it could potentially end up with 4+% adjusted operating margins without tariffs. This could result in Lumber Liquidators generating $63 million in adjusted EBITDA even if comps remain roughly flat.

$ Million Net Sales $1,111 Adjusted Operating Income $44 Depreciation & Amortization $19 Adjusted EBITDA $63

Conclusion

Lumber Liquidators appears to be largely in a holding pattern now with 25% tariffs. Its comps are around flat currently and it probably won't add many new stores while comps are flat and 25% tariffs are in place. It does look capable of ending up with neutral to slightly positive cash flow with 25% tariffs though.

The main potential catalyst for Lumber Liquidators would be an end to the tariffs. A complete removal of tariffs could result in its adjusted EBITDA more than tripling (compared to a full year of 25% tariffs) even without any comps growth. This would potentially put Lumber Liquidators back to the $15 to $20 per share range.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.