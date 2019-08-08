RedHill And Talicia In H. Pylori: The PDUFA Countdown

The launch of Talicia in the United States is expected to begin in Q4/2019 pending a successful PDUFA outcome.

I presume RedHill’s thanksgiving clinical desire has to be a favorable Adcom review that leads to NDA approval by the FDA for Talicia. I concur.

The NDA for Talicia, as first-line eradication treatment for H. pylori infection, was submitted in Q2/2019.

The multi-year laborious clinical trials to demonstrate therapeutic efficacy for Talicia in H. pylori eradication were validated with positive clinical outcomes in two Phase 3 trials.

Introduction

RedHill (NASDAQ:RDHL), a small-cap ($190M) commercial-stage biopharma, is validating the concept that small things often have better or similar quality as big ones. Since its founding a decade ago in 2009, RedHill has laid the foundational clinical groundwork in progressively developing innovative drug candidates that would make it a contender for the lucrative addressable market associated with therapeutics for gastrointestinal diseases. Talicia (formerly RHB-105) represents the first fruit of the laborious clinical years (discussed below).

As per the company profile, in addition to its commercial products, the diverse clinical pipeline comprises Phase 3 drug candidate, RHB-104, for Crohn's disease; Phase 3 drug candidate (planned) RHB-204, for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial infection; Phase 3 drug candidate, BEKINDA, for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and a Phase 2 study for IBS with diarrhea; Phase 2 drug candidate, RHB-107, a serine protease inhibitor for cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases.

Clinical Need

Antibiotic resistance is an ongoing global medical issue that is particularly problematic in complex organs of the gastrointestinal tract including esophagus, stomach, and intestine, due to the abundance of commensal bacteria. The groundbreaking paradigm changing clinical discovery and trials by Drs. Marshall, Warren & Borody identified and established the bacterium, H. pylori, as the major trigger for gastritis and ensuing peptic ulcer.

In 1996, the FDA approved the first antibiotic, clarithromycin, specifically for peptic ulcers. Since then, standard of care (SoC) therapies have involved triple combination therapy of a PPI (lansoprazole) with clarithromycin and amoxicillin or a quadruple combination therapy requiring two separate prescriptions for PPI (omeprazole) and Pylera (metronidazole, tetracycline, bismuth). Despite their initial therapeutic eradication efficacy, the increasing antibiotic resistance by H. pylori to clarithromycin and metronidazole has led to a 30-40% eradication failure rate. Adverse events and costs are other issues associated with current SoC.

Innovation And Differentiation

Talicia is a novel proprietary fixed-dose triple therapy combination of two antibiotics (amoxicillin/rifabutin) and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI; omeprazole) in an all-in-one oral capsule. It has been clinically designed as an advanced first-line therapy for the eradication of H. pylori irrespective of ulcer status.

H. pylori is a chronic, asymptomatic, and progressive infection that triggers gastritis (inflammation of the stomach), peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer, and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue. The CDC estimates that two-thirds of the US population are infected with H. pylori.

The Maastricht Consensus recommends a 2-week treatment that includes maximal acid inhibition. H. pylori thrives in an acidic environment, and H. pylori eradication rates parallel acid inhibition. Talicia benefits from significant clinical differentiation over SoC for the following reasons: (i.) rifabutin, a component of Talicia, is effective in eradicating multi-resistant H. pylori; (ii.) H. pylori is sensitive to amoxicillin therapy and (iii.) H. pylori resistance to amoxicillin and rifabutin is negligible at <1.04%.

No one can conclusively exclude the future emergence of H. pylori resistance to Talicia therapy. However, the presence of rifabutin in the Talicia cocktail could give Talicia clinical longevity at eradicating H. pylori as revealed in the top-line data (i.e. 84% for Talicia vs. 58% for active comparator; amoxicillin/omeprazole). Furthermore, the high effective dose omeprazole in Talicia versus lower doses used in other therapies could sustain its clinical shelf-life at eradicating H. pylori.

Financials

RedHill recently announced FDA acceptance of NDA for priority review for Talicia in eradicating H. pylori infection with a PDUFA action date of November 2/2019. The FDA's acceptance of the NDA for review has eliminated one risk (i.e. NDA submission rejection).

The designation of Talicia as a Qualifying Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) under the GAIN Act for serious or life-threatening infections together with the WHO designation of H. pylori as one of high priority antibiotic-resistant pathogens in need of new effective antibiotics accentuate the ongoing clinical issue of antibiotics resistance and an urgent need for novel and superior therapeutics.

Financially, at the end of Q2/2019, cash and cash equivalents balance were approximately $34.9M. RedHill also strengthened Talicia intellectual property protection through 2034 in the US and 8 years marketing exclusivity. Analysts from 6 firms recommend a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $20.83.

The immediate risk for RedHill is a negative outcome for Talicia from the FDA Advisory Committee review panel. This could lead to clinical setback and selloff by investors. It is worth reiterating that RedHill has a diverse pipeline of drug candidates with 3 at or entering Phase 3 studies that could limit the potential financial setback from a negative NDA review.

There are huge risks associated with marketing any new drug candidate. However, I am reminded that RedHill is a commercial-stage company with 4 FDA approved commercial products. Below is an excerpt from its website regarding marketing preparation for Talicia demonstrating that RedHill is capable of marketing Talicia all by itself at least in the US.

RedHill's U.S. commercial operations, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, include a gastrointestinal-focused sales force of approximately 40 sales representatives. RedHill has assembled an experienced specialty GI commercial team, with a proven track record, to lead its U.S. commercial operations.

Market Outlook

Giving President & CEO Dror Ben-Asher the last word:

H. pylori is classified as a Group I carcinogen and is the strongest risk factor for the development of gastric cancer and the major risk factor for peptic ulcer disease and gastric Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue or MALT lymphoma. H. pylori infected persons have a six-fold increased risk of developing non-cardia gastric cancer and MALT lymphoma. Resistance for existing therapy is growing with current standard-of-care failing in approximately 30% to 40% of patients. H. pylori resistance is, therefore, a high priority pathogen and public health concern. Importantly, no resistance to rifabutin a key component of Talicia was detected in culture results taken throughout the Talicia pivotal Phase III study from patients across 20 U.S. states. The 2018 potential market for H. pylori eradication therapy was estimated at approximately $4.8 billion worldwide and $1.4 billion in the U.S. Talicia is intended to target an estimated 2.5 million patients treated annually in the United States. Commercial readiness is, therefore, our key corporate priority.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target(s).

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.