Loan Growth To Boost Sandy Spring Bancorp's Earnings

Due to the earnings increase we expect SASR's dividends to grow by 12.7% in 2019 to $1.24 per share. Our dividend forecast implies a dividend yield of 3.59%.

We expect the earnings of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc (SASR) to increase by around 20% year-on-year in 2019 on the back of loan growth. Normalization of non-interest based expenses will also drive earnings growth. Meanwhile, a contraction in net interest margin due to the recent cut in the fed funds rate, and prospects of a further 25bps rate cut, are expected to constrain the bottom line. Our earnings estimates are discussed in detail below.

Loans to Reverse Trend for the Second Half

We expect the declining trend of net loans to reverse in the rest of the year, with 2% growth in 3Q2019 and 3% growth in 4Q2019. Our overall growth expectation is based on strong current dynamics in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) segment, as mentioned in the 2Q2019 investor call. The management believes that SASR’s pipeline in commercial segment is very strong, which will boost loan growth. For full year 2019 we expect growth in net loans of 4.7%, which is close to management’s target of “mid single-digit” growth, as disclosed in the 2Q2019 investor call.

Beyond 2019, however, we believe that growth from the CRE segment will slow down as the trade war starts taking its toll on the US economy. Some signs of the approaching economic slowdown are already visible in housing data. Building permits are on a downwards trend, as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

The country’s manufacturing sector is also slowing down as shown in the chart below (PMI of less than 50 indicates contraction).

Data by YCharts

The table below shows our projection for SASR’s loan growth as well as key balance sheet items.

Net Interest Margin to Restrain Bottom Line Growth

We expect loan growth’s positive impact on the bottom line to get countered by a decline in net interest margin (NYSE:NIM). Our assumption of NIM decline is based on our expectation of a further Fed Funds rate cut of 25bps in the remainder of 2019, taking the full year rate cut to 50bps. Our rate cut expectation is attributable to the recent escalation of the trade war as US Administration has announced a tariff on the remaining $300 billion of imports from China effective September 1, and China has retaliated by suspending imports of US agricultural products and letting the Yuan weaken.

Our NIM contraction estimate of 7bps for 2019 would have been higher had SASR not significantly increased the proportion of non-interest bearing deposits in its deposit mix. The proportion of non-interest bearing deposits increased from 29.6% as at end December 2018 to 31.7% as at end of June 2019. The positive effect of the tilt towards non-interest bearing deposits should be visible in the remainder of 2019. Nevertheless, due to high funding cost in the first half of 2019, the average cost in 2019 will still be higher on year-over-year basis. The table below shows our yield, cost of funds and NIM estimates for SASR.

Earnings to Increase by 20% in 2019

We expect loan growth to more than compensate for NIM contraction, thereby driving earnings upwards by 20%. A decline in non-interest based expenses is also expected to support earnings growth. We expect non-interest expense to decline by 3.1% in 2019 because SASR booked non-recurring merger and acquisition charge in 2018 following its acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bank.

The table below shows our projections for SASR’s profit and loss statement.

Dividends to Continue on Upwards Trend

We expect SASR to pay $0.32 as dividend per share in the third quarter and $0.34 in the fourth quarter of 2019, taking the full year payout to $1.24. This is 12.7% higher than the payout for 2018. Our dividend forecast implies a 3.59% dividend yield based on the closing price of $34.56 for August 5, 2019.

Valuation Analysis Shows Price Downside

From 2013 through 2018, SASR traded at an average price to book multiple (P/B) of 1.2x, as shown in the table below.

Taking the P/B multiple of 1.2, and multiplying it with our projected 2019 book-value per share (BVPS) of $32.4 gives us a target price of $38.8. Our target price implies an upside of 12.4% from SASR’s July 5, 2019 closing price of $34.56. The table below shows our valuation inputs (column in bold) as well as sensitivity of our target price to different levels of price to book multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Bullish Stance

As per our estimates, SASR has potential for capital appreciation of 12.4% and dividend yield of 3.6%. This gives us an expected total return of 16%; hence, we are adopting a bullish stance on the stock. We advise investors to purchase SASR at the current market price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.