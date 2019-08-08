Azul: Best-Ever Month Of Traffic Ahead Of Earnings

I reiterate my recently revised $50/ADS price target on AZUL, despite the stock having more than doubled in the past 12 months.

One day ahead of its 2Q19 earnings report, Azul (AZUL) delivered the best month of traffic in its decade-long history.

The July numbers followed a May and June period that had seen accelerating growth in passenger activity. The management team's projections that "[the growth] trend would continue in July, which is a high season month", proved accurate. And even though AZUL shares ended the Wednesday trading session flat after dipping sharply mid-day, in line with the moods of the market, I believe the most recent traffic report sets an optimistic tone for the airline's earnings day.

Credit: Combo Iguassu

Domestic remains robust, international rebounds

The charts below illustrate total traffic and capacity trends since the company's 2017 IPO. At a total company level, supply and demand (measured by available seat kilometers and revenue passenger kilometers) increased by 23% and 24% YOY, respectively.

Capacity growth was in fact the highest observed in the past two years, likely driven by Azul's accelerated fleet upgrade efforts - the company ended the month with 30 next-generation aircraft - and the domestic market share captured as a result of the bankruptcy of Avianca Brasil. Despite the larger number of seats available, load factor still increased noticeably YOY to 85.4%, tying with January 2018's numbers for best occupancy rate in the company's history.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple monthly traffic reports

The domestic segment had been experiencing accelerated increases in capacity and traffic since both metrics reached a trough of about flat in the first quarter of 2018 - not coincidentally at the peak of Brazil's corruption scandals that took a toll on domestic economic activity and consumer sentiment. July was largely a continuation of the same trend, as RPK growth of nearly 26% looked enviable to pretty much any global airline. Domestic load factor rose by nearly two percentage points off already elevated July 2018 levels.

Perhaps, the most encouraging story came from the international side of the business. Traffic growth had slowed down substantially between early 2018 and early 2019, in great part, the result of an increasingly expensive U.S. dollar that made flying abroad a privilege of few local travelers.

With both the country's economy and its currency not in recovery mode but seemingly stabilized, Azul has been moving forward with its route expansion plans outside the home country. The end result was international ASK growth of 22% in July and an RPK increase of 21% that reached a ten-month peak.

The right tone for earnings day

To be clear, Azul's July traffic report will not impact the company's 2Q19 results to be released on August 8th. But, at least, the encouraging numbers suggest that the management team's narrative about the state of the Brazilian airline sector and Azul's role within it will likely be highly upbeat.

While I wait for the quarterly numbers to come out, I reinforce my bullishness towards this stock. Supporting it is not only the robust passenger activity discussed above, but also (1) the acceleration of Azul's fleet upgrade to more fuel-efficient equipment and (2) crude oil prices that have pulled back slightly YOY and remain in check.

In the end, I reiterate my recently revised $50/ADS price target, despite the stock having more than doubled in the past 12 months.

Having said the above and despite my bullishness for AZUL, I have been focusing lately on creating better risk-adjusted results in the long term through my Storm-Resistant Growth investment approach. To access all the premium material and dig deeper into how I have re-positioned my portfolio in 2019 to deliver market-like returns with lower risk, join the community and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.