Silver Weekly: Expect More Upside In This Environment

SIVR: As safe-haven demand is likely to remain strong, we retain our bullish target of $17.00 per share in August, implying a 6.5% appreciation from its current level.

In line with our expectations, the selling pressure in silver prices – triggered by investor confusion over the recent Fed’s decision - proved short-lived.

While silver’s spec positioning continues to improve, there is still plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side.

Silver is off to a good start to the month, after rallying strongly in July.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR is off to a positive start to August (+1%) after rallying 6% in July – a second straight monthly gain.

In line with our expectations, the rally in the dollar and US real rates, which was initially triggered by investor confusion over the Fed’s latest decision at its July 31 meeting, proved short-lived. The latest decision by US President Trump to re-escalate trade tensions was enough to mark an end to the recent increase in the greenback and US real rates.

As sentiment toward silver continues to improve and that contrary to gold, there is still plenty of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of the silver market, we expect silver prices to push strongly higher (both on an absolute and relative basis) in August.

In this context, we maintain our August target for SIVR at $17.00 per share, implying a 6.5% appreciation from its current level.

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Macro

Silver prices have benefited from a notable increase in safe-haven demand caused by the resurgence of risk-off mood since US President Trumped announced at the start of the month new tariffs on goods and products imported from China. By adding fuel to the global trade dispute fire, the Trump’s latest move has prompted the market to revise more aggressively the dose of further monetary policy easing from the Fed, resulting in a sharp sell-off in the dollar, boosting further silver prices via a positive effect on demand ex-US.

Against this friendly macro backdrop for safe-haven assets, SIVR has rallied strongly in recent days.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community boosted its net long position in Comex silver in the week to July 30, for a third week in a row.

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to silver by 1,483 tonnes over July 23-30, equivalent to 4% of open interest and 5% of annual physical consumption.

Speculative positioning in silver has played some catch-up with that in gold since July.

But still, at 27% of open interest, the net spec length in Comex silver remains far below its historical high of 61% of open interest. In contrast, speculators are overextended on the long side in Comex gold.

At this juncture, we continue to see plenty of dry powder among non-commercials to deploy on the long side of Comex silver.

Implications for SIVR: As silver’s spec positioning is far from being stretched, we expect buying pressure from the speculative community to continue in the weeks ahead, which is likely to drive Comex silver spot prices much higher, both on an absolute and relative basis. This bodes well for SIVR.

Investment positioning

ETF investors continued to substantially buy silver in the week to August 2, marking a 10th consecutive week of inflows.

Although silver spot prices outperformed gold prices last month, silver looks still extremely cheap compared to the yellow metal based on historical standards.

As such, investors continue to chase the “value” proposition offered by silver, which is an alternative safe-haven play to gold, with usually a higher beta.

In other words, risk-lover investors, who want to stay away from mining equities due to the credit risk but who want to play gold with a leverage with no cost, are inclined to play silver.

Implications for SIVR: Significant ETF inflows into silver boost its monetary demand, which in turn exert upward pressure on silver prices, benefiting SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

SIVR has moved higher since the start of August, as the recent appreciation in the dollar and US real rates proved short-lived, in line with our expectations.

The rising uncertainty surrounding the US economic outlook (and the global economic outlook) as a result of increasing trade/technology tensions should boost demand for safe-haven assets.

Silver, which is an alternative safe-haven play to gold, is still extremely cheap compared to the traditional safe-haven assets, which seems to us to be a buying opportunity.

As speculative funds are not yet overextended on the long side of the silver market, we believe that speculative buying pressure will prove significant this month, which in turn will underpin silver’s outperformance to gold.

Against this backdrop, we retain our August target for SIVR at $17.00 per share, implying a 6.5% appreciation from its current level.

