Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) Interim CEO Dayton Misfeldt on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Willie Quinn - Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer

Par Hyare - Senior Vice President Commercial

Deepali Suri - Vice President, Clinical Operations

Conference Call Participants

Marc Frahm - Colin

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host Mr. Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. The floor is your sir.

Willie Quinn

Welcome everyone. Thank you for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President Research & Development; Par Hyare, Senior Vice President Commercial; and Deepali Suri, Vice President, Clinical Operations. Dayton will review recent corporate events, Judy will provide more details on the vecabrutinib program, and I will provide a brief financial overview of the second quarter 2019. We will then open the call for questions for which we will all be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the Company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the Company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today, and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Willie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. We've made significant progress in the first half of 2019 on the advancement of the dose escalation portion of our Phase 1b/2 trial of our lead asset vecabrutinib. In patients with relapse refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL, we began the year by announcing that we had opened the hundred milligram cohort.

In May, we announced that the trial has progressed to the 200 milligram cohort and there's arrived we opened the 300 milligram cohort. I'm pleased to report that the 300 milligram cohort is well underway and we are seeing continued strong enrollment for the study.

In June, we presented preliminary data at the EHA Annual Meeting in Amsterdam, highlighting vecabrutinib well tolerated safety profile, and evidence of clinical activity in CLL and other advanced B-cell malignancies.

Furthermore, we reported that vecabrutinib pharmacokinetic profile remains encouraging with medium steady state trough concentrations, continuing to increase with dose approaching levels expected to provide consistent BTK inhibition in greater clinical activity.

The Phase 1b dose escalation will determine the recommended dose and/or maximum tolerated dose for the Phase 2 cohort expansion. In the Phase 2, the safety and activity of vecabrutinib will be investigated in predefined cohorts of CLL patients, including CLL patients with a BTK C481S mutation.

We remain on track to provide a critical update at the American Society of hematology meeting later this year and we're actively laying the groundwork for the Phase 2 component of the study.

Beyond vecabrutinib I'd like to remind people that we remain excited about our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. While we are completing preclinical pharmacology studies, manufacturing and formulation activities for SNS-510, our primary focus remaining to Phase 1b/2 trial for vecabrutinib.

Underscoring our development programs is our recently bolstered balance sheet. In July, we completed an equity financing with net proceeds of approximately $25.9 million with support from existing and new leading institutional investors.

This cash infusion will allow us to advanced vecabrutinib through important critical milestones, including the start of the Phase 2 portion of the trial.

Behind all of the critical developments is our dedicated team, which includes Judy Fox and Par Hyare, accomplished leaders who have made invaluable contributions to our programs and most recently with vecabrutinib.

Judy was promoted to Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President, Research & Development; and Par was promoted to Senior Vice President Commercial. With the resources in hand, our experienced team and strong commitment, we are well positioned to execute on our goals for vecabrutinib and the pipeline.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Judy.

Judy Fox

Thank you, Dayton. We are very happy with the momentum we've seen on the trial this year, and believe that with the support of our investigators and dedication our internal team, we will be continued executing on our clinical programs.

Our investigators remind us of the unmet needs of patients to develop resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors and share our belief in the comments of vecabrutinib to potentially treat these patients. In anticipation starting the Phase 2 component of the study, we continue to add sites.

The most recent additions are the Sydney Chemo Comprehensive Cancer Center at John Hawkins and Baltimore; The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle; and U.S. Oncology Willamette Cancer Institute in Eugene, Oregon.

We plan for a seamless transition into Phase 2 and will include additional sites in the U.S., as well as expansion into Europe. With the strong support from our investigators, enrollment for the 300 milligrams cohort has progressed rapidly.

We expect to have data from this cohort including three months scans in time for ASH in December and look forward to presenting a full update then. I'd like to remind everyone that we prefer to target major medical meetings for detailed clinical updates.

In summary, we are pleased with the progress we've made this year in study execution and enrollment, the favorable Safety profile at vecabrutinib so far and particularly noteworthy given that this reflects results of a multi-centric trial with no drug-related serious adverse events experienced to date.

With the safety pharmacokinetics and an evidence of clinical activity presented thus far, we're looking forward to elaborate vecabrutinib's unique clinical profile as a selective BTK inhibitor as we complete the dose escalation and move into Phase 2.

I will now turn the call over to Willy to review financial results.

Willie Quinn

Thank you, Judy. As Dayton mentioned, in the second quarter, we successfully raised approximately $25.9 million from an equity offering with existing and new top-tier biopharma investors. This financing will be used from the advancement of vecabrutinib through the initiation of Phase 2 and for other R&D and general corporate purposes. On the debt side, I'll remind everyone that we refinance our previous loans with a new facility from Silicon Valley Bank in April. Our current debt is interest only through the end of 2020.

Turning to the quarterly results, loss from operations for the quarter was 6.2 million and total cash use in operating activities was $13 million for the 6 months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $12.4 million for the 6 months ended June 20, 2018, sorry June 30, 2018. We ended the quarter with 17.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Restricted cash and marketable securities with the 25.9 million in net proceeds from our recent financing the pro forma number would be $43.6 million. For the remainder of 2019, we will continue to concentrate our spending on the clinical development of vecabrutinib and expect expenses to increase as patient recruitment accelerates and we add additional clinical trial sides for the Phase 2 portion of our trial.

With that, let's open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Mr. Marc Frahm from Colin. Your line is open, sir.

Marc Frahm

Can you remind us some of the earlier days and just a context around going from 200, or I guess from 100 to 200 to 300 milligrams, what kind of the exposures that you would expect to incremental exposure that you expect to get, maybe in the context of that you're targeting about 1,000 milligrams as for the target for sustained innovation?

Judy Fox

Yes, so we presented this data at EHA from the first three cohorts. And what we're looking at our presenting, we're seeing in our trough values which provide the context for expected in addition across the dosing interval. And we noticed that in the third cohort, we saw concentrations at trough of about 873 milligram for know and expect to see increases in trough value as we goes, that's great. So, we do expect to be exceeding 1,000 milligrams per mil as we progress onwards.

Marc Frahm

And would that be for just for the 300 milligram or would that 200 milligram you expect that's also been at that 1,000 milligram target?

Judy Fox

Yes, we would expect to see increases and we'll provide full data asset. We are very pleased what we've seen and presented at EHA today.

Marc Frahm

And then maybe just housekeeping one, historically, there's been a relationship with Biogen around BTK inhibitors. And then you have BTK in the clinic again [indiscernible]. Can you just have any kind of rights to that or royalty obligations from Biogen under the old partnerships?

Willie Quinn

Yes, Marc, this is Willie. We don't have rights to that, that's a new program that they just initiated and it's outside the scope of our prior collaboration.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hartaj from Oppenheimer.

Hartaj Singh

Just a couple of questions real quick. One is that I know that you had -- you're at 8 sites, I think after sort of going to 10. Judy, last time you got an update. Can you just talk a little bit about the kind of patients you are seeing, is it changing? Are you seeing more lymphoma patients? I know you've been seeing mostly CLL C481S mutation patients previously. Are you seeing those lymphoma Richter's transformation patients, as you're kind of opening up to more site? And then I just had a, just a quick follow up on the PDK. Thank you.

Judy Fox

Yes, sure. So, we are -- as we saw at EHA consistently seeing that CLL patients are predominating in terms of enrollment to the study. And given the size that we're at, we would expect that to continue as we move forward. Does that address your question?

Hartaj Singh

Yes. I know you're sort of seeing all-comers, but I imagine are you going to be also presenting data on like let's say follicular lymphoma DLBCL patients at ASH?

Judy Fox

I think, we'll see at the end of the day as we prepare for ASH is enrolled into the trial. I think about how, what we're seeing in terms of patients in prior therapies and I think, we are seeing a trend of enrolling patients who haven't had prior chemotherapy to the study and we're seeing that continue. And we'll again see how the cohorts evolve in the patients enrolled evolve as we continue onward.

Hartaj Singh

And you are seeing, I assume, you're seeing more venetoclax patients, right? Also I think you're seeing one or two, the last time we got the update.

Judy Fox

Yes, and as we presented in the EHA poster, we have had a number of venetoclax patients in chemo and heavily been treating patients with the C481S patients. We have had prior venetoclax that had good clinical activity with a 47% decrease in tumor burden.

Hartaj Singh

And then just on PDK, Judy. Can you just remind us where exactly are on the preclinical activities and what sort of tumor types you think you could be targeting with that molecule? Thank you for the question.

Judy Fox

We are excited about PDK1 and we are completing formulation development and manufacturing work along with some pharmacology studies that we're excited about and hope to be sharing publicly later this fall. We'll provide a more complete update later on in the year and where we expect to go, it's a drug that we believe has broad potential and we're seeing indications that will lead us to explore both solid tumors in hematologic malignancies.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Mr. Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open, sir.

Yanan Zhu

This is Yanan dialing in for Jim. Just wondering for the 200 milligram cohort, have you talked about how many patients are in that cohort? And also for the 300 milligram cohort, you talked about rapid enrollment. Just wants to get a sense of what is the size of the cohort is going to be dependent on in terms of how many patients in there? And also lastly, would you also be trying to further increase the dose beyond 300 milligram? Thank you.

Dayton Misfeldt

So, on the 200 milligram cohort, we even said anywhere between 3 and 6 patients for that. As you might remember, with our modified design we can roll up his 6 patients. So, that's what we can do for the 300 milligram cohort. And as Judy mentioned, we are seeing rapid enrollment to that cohort and are very pleased with what we're seeing there. I'll let Judy address you're moving up in those as well.

Judy Fox

Yes, I think -- so, we're confident that we'll have complete data on the 300 milligram cohort by the time of ASH. And then as far as moving up, we do have the ability to move up. We have that opportunity written in for the protocol. We will make the decision on continue or further dose escalation as we examine the data from the 300 milligram cohort and the other cohorts as well. So, it'll be a data driven decision.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I am now showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn back the conference to Dayton Misfeldt. You may continue.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you all for participating on our call today and for your ongoing support and interest. We're at a number of conferences over the next several months and at ASH at the end of the year and hope to see many of you there. We look forward to our progress and our future interactions and updates. Good afternoon.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day. You may now disconnect.