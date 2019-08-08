Hess Corporation's Turnaround Is Getting Closer

Hess Corp. (HES) has reported a net loss and a cash flow deficit for the second quarter, but the oil and gas producer is heading in the right direction. The company will likely report robust growth in earnings and cash flows from as early as the first quarter of next year.

Hess Corp. has recently reported its quarterly results, in which it posted a 10.5% increase in total production to 273,000 boe per day (ex. Libya) on a year-over-year basis. The growth was led by the 23% increase in production from the Bakken field in North Dakota to 140,000 boe per day. The company reported lower levels of realized prices for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas on a year-over-year basis. However, the growing levels of production offset the impact of weak prices and the company’s earnings improved as net loss narrowed from $0.23 per share a year earlier to $0.09 per share.

Hess Corp. also generated $560 million of cash flows ahead of changes in working capital which were higher than $463 million generated in the same quarter last year. This growth was also commendable considering it came on the back of the dip in oil prices. Its capital and exploratory expenditures clocked in at $664 million. From this, we can estimate that Hess faced a cash flow deficit of around $104 million ($560Mn-$664Mn). The cash CapEx (E&P) was $564 million which translates into a cash flow deficit of $4 million ($560Mn-$564Mn).

In other words, Hess Corp. was neither profitable not could it generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure. This may look disappointing, considering these results came at a time when oil prices (WTI crude) averaged almost $60 a barrel, a price at which most independent oil producers can generate a profit as well as free cash flows. EOG Resources (EOG), for instance, has recently released its quarterly results in which it reported a profit of $1.31 per share and free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure) of approximately $350 million. But Hess’s inability to turn profits and free cash flows is due in large part to the fact that the company has been keeping its spending levels high as it develops a major offshore project. Hess will place the first phase of its largest and lowest-cost oil project to service in the first quarter of 2020, and that will fuel the company’s turnaround.

Hess is developing the Stabroek Block located in offshore Guyana by partnering with Exxon Mobil (XOM). The oil major is the operator while Hess holds a 30% stake in the block which is spread over 6.6 million acres and is one of the world’s largest conventional oil projects currently under development. Exxon Mobil and Hess are developing the Liza field at Stabroek, the first phase of which will start producing oil from the first quarter of 2020. The companies will deploy the Liza Destiny FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) vessel in September which will be used to produce up to 120,000 bopd (gross). This will be followed by the start-up of the second phase of Liza development which will utilize Liza Unity FPSO to produce up to 220,000 bopd (gross) starting from mid-2022. Exxon Mobil and Hess will then move to develop the Stabroek’s Payara field to produce around 180,000 to 220,000 bopd (gross) from as soon as 2023.

By 2025, Exxon Mobil and Hess expect to work with at least five FPSOs to produce 750,000 bopd (gross), of which Hess’s share will be roughly 225,000 bopd. That’s a big deal for Hess which produced 186,000 bpd of oil and NGL in the first quarter of this year (ex. Libya). In just six years, Hess can potentially more than double its liquids volumes.

Note that Stabroek is also one of the world’s lowest-cost projects. The Liza development, for instance, can breakeven at lower oil prices than any other major global offshore or shale oil project. Liza Phase 1 needs just $35 per barrel oil prices (Brent) to hit breakeven while Liza Phase 2 breakevens at even lower prices of just $25 a barrel. At the current Brent price of more than $60 a barrel, Liza will likely deliver solid returns and free cash flows. I believe the addition of these low-cost barrels to Hess’s production will significantly improve the company’s earnings and free cash flows. The addition of Stabroek’s production will likely make Hess profitable from as early as the first quarter of next year.

More importantly, the Stabroek block has the potential to drive Hess’s growth even beyond 2025. The Liza development, which will be responsible for a majority of Hess’s growth in the near-term, represents just one oil field at Stabroek. So far, Exxon Mobil and Hess have announced 13 major oil discoveries in the region. The new finds, combined with the analysis of previous discoveries, have enabled Exxon Mobil and Hess to significantly increase the block’s recoverable resource potential to six billion barrels of oil equivalents from 2.0-2.5 billion boe in 2017. The size of this asset base can grow significantly in the future as Exxon Mobil continues to carry exploration work. This can drive Hess’s growth for decades.

In the short-term, however, Hess’s growth will be led by the Bakken field where the company has increased drilling activity from last year. In Q2-2019, Hess worked with six rigs, up from four rigs in the second half of last year. The company appears to be on track to achieve or exceed this year’s production guidance of 140,000-145,000 boe per day. Hess will likely continue working with six rigs in the future which will allow it to achieve its target of growing Bakken volumes to 200,000 boe per day by 2021. But what I like about Hess is that it’s not just targeting growth. The company has also been able to improve its well performance by implementing a new completion design. Due to the efficiency gains, Hess now expects to produce more oil by spending less. The company has increased this year’s production guidance to 275,000-280,000 boe per day which is close to the upper end of the previous forecast while reducing the CapEx projection by a $100 million to $2.8 billion. That’s a hallmark of a well-managed oil producer and should please investors who demand capital-efficient growth.

Hess has been one of the best performing oil stocks this year, with shares climbing by 53% on a year-to-date basis. The company has easily outperformed its exploration and production peers (XOP) whose shares have slumped by 12.6% as well as the broader energy sector (XLE) which has risen by 5.3% in the same period. Following the rally, I think Hess stock is now priced to perfection. The company’s shares are trading 46x next year’s earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters. This makes Hess one of the most expensive large-cap E&P stocks. By comparison, its peers ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources, and Continental Resources (CLR) are trading below 14x earnings estimates. I would rate Hess as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.