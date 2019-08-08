Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 5:00 PM ET

today is Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Chau Cheng, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Immunomedics.

Chau Cheng

Thank you, Laura. Before we begin I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call. The factors that could cause such differences please refer to our regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With us on the call today with prepared remarks are Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, Executive Chairman; and Usama Malik, Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call for Q&A is Scott Canute, Executive Director. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions. Thank you. Behzad?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you, Chau. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us. First and foremost, let me begin with an update on our BLA resubmission efforts. I’m pleased to report that we remain on track to meet our guided resubmission timeline of early fourth quarter of 2019. As noted by Scott in our last earnings call, our goal is to have not only a high quality resubmission but also a successful reinspection.

I'm very thankful and appreciative of the hard work of manufacturing, quality, regulatory and clinical colleagues have delivered so far as we move towards our objectives and timelines. While Samsung is not part of our BLA resubmission plan, they are nonetheless important in our overall strategic plan to escalate to scale our global supply capacity for long- term supply of sacituzumab govitecan. To that end, I'm also pleased to report that the work being conducted at Samsung Biologics is progressing well and we remain on track to establish Samsung as a primary source of commercial antibody in time to meet the anticipated demand of this valuable asset after FDA approval of our BLA. A quick update on the CEO and CMO search.

We are in active search mode and are looking for the right candidates. With the current arrangement of me stepping into the executive chairmanship and Scott spearheading our BLA resubmission efforts, the company continues to execute well against our key strategic priorities giving us the opportunity to take our time to fill the CEO position. We're going about this search very thoughtfully to make sure we get the right person one who can build on the potential of our unique ADC platform and take the company to the next level.

For the CMO position, we’ve moved quickly to bring on board an industry veteran who previously helped us on various projects as a consultant and has now stepped into an advisor interim CMO role supported by a very strong fully staffed clinical team.

While our robust clinical programs are advancing extremely well under this setup, we're eager to fill the CMO position on a permanent basis and that search is ongoing.

Moving on to clinical updates, we're very pleased to have reached our target enrollment in the ASCENT study in less than 20 months and are grateful to the patients, their families and caregivers who have participated in our studies. We believe this rapid pace is a testament to the unmet need in late stage metastatic triple negative breast cancer and the confidence of our investigators and the safety and efficacy of our ADC to provide a meaningful clinical benefit to patients.

Based on our current projected event trajectory and timelines associated with central review, database lock and analysis. We expect topline readout from ASCENT to occur in mid-2020. Building on the ASCENT momentum and leveraging the existing relationship with breast cancer specialists, we have launched the registration of Phase 3 TROPICS-02 in HER2 in HR+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer which accounts for 70% of all breast cancers. This randomized global study has dosed the first patients who have failed at least two prior chemo regimens for metastatic disease with progression free survival and overall response rate serving as co-primary endpoints.

The study allows for an analysis of overall response rate on a pre-specified number of patients as a basis of potential accelerated approval submission. Enrollment of the target of 400 patients is expected to take approximately 18 months. For TROPHY U-01 in urothelial cancer, the study is enrolling as expected and we remain pleased with the progress towards the 2019 year-end enrollment completion.

As a reminder, once we've recruited the pre-specified number of patients with sufficient follow-up, we will have the opportunity to conduct an interim analysis. We anticipate reporting these results at an appropriate scientific venue, a successful interim analysis will provide us the opportunity to fight for breakthrough therapy designation. To further unlock the potential of sacituzumab govitecan, we have initiated for the first time, for the first time TROP-02 enrich study in various difficult to treat cancers. Dosing of the first patient in the non-small cell lung cancer cohort is expected in the third quarter. Finally, we have two updates on PARP inhibitor combination studies to report, the first one is rucaparib the collaboration with Clovis in second line metastatic triple negative breast cancer and other cancers. That study is now open for patient enrollment.

The second study is a new Phase 1b/2 study initiated by Dr. Aditya Bardia and sponsored by the Massachusetts General Hospital to study sacituzumab in combination with Pfizer's PARP inhibitor, talazoparib, in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer previously treated with no more than one prior therapeutic regimen for metastatic disease. And with that, I will turn the call over to Usama for an overview of our financials before opening the call for Q&A.

Usama Malik

Thank you, Behzad. As with our last earnings call, I would provide top line results here and ask everyone to refer to our quarterly filing as well as this afternoon's earnings release for additional details. Total costs and expenses were $67.2 million for the quarter and $146.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $52.8 million for the comparable quarter and $90.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The increases were due primarily to additional expenses in research and development and sales and marketing partially offset by decreases in G&A expenses. The increases in R&D costs are mostly attributable to activities related to preparation for the approval and commercial launch of sacituzumab in metastatic triple negative breast cancer and expanded clinical development of sacituzumab in other indication.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $76 million or $0.40 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $117 million or $0.68 per share for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net loss attributable to stockholders was $163.3 million or $0.85 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $152.6 million or $0.91 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, we had approximately $433 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which included the $65 million upfront payment received from the licensing agreement with Everest Medicines for Greater China. The number of outstanding shares was 192 million and the fully diluted count was 205. We believe our projected financial resources are adequate to support our clinical development plan for sacituzumab, further build our clinical and manufacturing infrastructure and fund our operations through 2020. This concludes our second quarter 2019 financial results. Operator, please open the call up to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have your first question coming from the line of Paul Choi with Goldman Sachs.

Your line is now live.

Corinne Jenkins

Hi this is Corinne Jenkins on for Paul. I was just hoping you could talk a little bit about how you see the competitive landscape evolving with TROP-2 ADCs particularly as you start to study sacituzumab and that and with Daiichi Sankyo presenting data for their TROP-2 ADC at worldwide this fall?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure, thanks. I think not much really has changed in the triple negative setting, we haven't we've seen as you just touched on the data from the TROP-2 ADC from Daichi which was on the early number of patients with limited follow-up. And I think on the one hand it was comforting to see a TROP-2 as a validated target which we were I think spearheaded that with our asset. But beyond that we haven't seen the follow-up data and we look forward to getting an update, I think in early September in the lung setting and the Triple Negative setting however I think clearly we just announced today that we've reached our target enrollment in our randomized Phase 3 study.

We have over 500 patients treated. We're on track to file for extended approval on our Phase 1 cohort in that setting. So I think in terms of just experience and timelines, I don't really foresee anything changing for the foreseeable future in that lead indication.

Corinne Jenkins

Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

With respect to the other updates with checkpoint inhibitors and early lines of setting some positive, some negative developments in the quarter again. None of that really reads into our initial target indication in fact some of the positive developments, I think might just perhaps lend themselves to an earlier adoption of our asset as the majority of patients unfortunately will progress after initial lines of therapy checkpoints or otherwise. So I think in that regard again not much has dramatically changed since we last spoke.

Corinne Jenkins

Great, thank you.

Thank you. We have your next question coming from the line of Phil Nadeau with Cowen & Company. Your line is now live.

Phil Nadeau

Good evening. Congrats on the progress and thanks for taking my questions. A few on upcoming events, first on the manufacturing issues and work that you're doing with it just perhaps a couple months to you complete the filing. I'm curious if you'd be willing to give us any more information on what work you’re doing and what are some of the issues that remain to be solved before you can refile?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes, thanks for the question. Yes, the short answer is we put a comprehensive deep and broad plan in place shortly after we got the CRLs we communicated on the previous call, last call that we had. And we're sticking to the timeline. We're tracking very well with it. We're getting the things done that we needed to. We've not had to add anything really to the plan that we've put together several months ago. And it's just execute, execute, execute.

Phil Nadeau

Has there been anything unexpected as you've done your work. Any unforeseen challenges that maybe you weren't aware of after immediately finding the CRL?

Behzad Aghazadeh

I mean nothing that you would, that you wouldn't see in normal manufacturing operations. I mean things do happen from time to time in manufacturing but you have an organization that is built to deal with those, identify them and deal with them and has not impacted their timelines. It's still very highly confident that we will be able to refile in early fourth quarter.

Phil Nadeau

Perfect. Second question is on the timelines for the ASCENT study. I'm sure you're aware there's a lot of concern that those could come up before the PDUFA date. Behzad just play devil's advocate. Why wouldn't the data beforehand if the trials fully enrolled now, you had maybe four months for the medium PFS event to be hit, couple of months to clean-up the data. Is it possible that we get the results in the first quarter of 2020?

Behzad Aghazadeh

No again I think today we gave guidance on when we expect the results to read out. What's important is first of all this is based as we said previously we would take another sweep of the data and provide the update as soon as practical. So I think clearly that now has occurred and based on where we see the events and where we see the triggering event to occur, it's a little more involved than what you laid out.

I think you've sort of broad strokes got the moving parts but just to walk you through the sequence of events, it's going to be on a local review, we will get a triggering event that will then trigger the final set of scans to be sent for central adjudication. You have to factor in the timeline it takes for that to occur. There are multiple reviews on a central basis that need to review it. That work needs to be completed, sent back to us and that will then establish when in fact we will declare the trigger to have occurred namely an event based on central review, not local review. That then will trigger a series of steps, iterative steps of database cleanup followed by the analysis period and we sort of when you piece those parts together, we arrive at that mid-2020 timeline and not what you propose which would be substantially sooner than that.

Phil Nadeau

Perfect, okay, that makes sense. And then the last question is just on the interim urothelial data, have you decided upon a venue in which to release that data to investors. And is it possible that we don't see it actually in the second half this year, it's maybe early 2020 at some place like ASCO GU?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes, Phil I think what we'll probably do in that regard is just the way it went and if the venue has been identified and conference would allow us to reveal that, it would be inappropriate to speculate on which conference until we have that clarity or allowed to speak to it. So I sort of fast to stay tuned and when we have the update, we'll be certain to provide it.

Phil Nadeau

Perfect. That's very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats again on progress.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you, Phil.

Thank you. We have the next question coming from the line of Raghuram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now live.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. This is Ed remarks on for Ram. I appreciate you taking the questions. Just a few clinical ones from me. Looking at CDK4/6 usage in the first line setting for HR+, HR- metastatic. Could you talk a little bit about your current thoughts regarding maybe potential combinations with those in the second line setting post-CD4/6 inhibitor use. And if you are just maybe what sort of timetable that could look like?

Behzad Aghazadeh

I missed, sorry. Can you just, we want to make clear which drug you were proposing combination study was?

Unidentified Analyst

I'm sorry I was talking about that in the second line setting.

Behzad Aghazadeh

So we don’t have a specific trial plan in that setting, so beyond the TROPICS study that we've now announced that we can enroll patients. There's really nothing to report on the study that you're proposing.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And could you provide a little more color on to any of the combinations with Imfinzi for NSCLC, TNBC and urothelial just when they're slated to begin and what may be some potential timeline for looking like since we really haven't seen anything on them yet?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes, those trials I would say are run by AstraZeneca. So beyond just giving you sort of broad stroke guidance which I believe they will be starting in the fourth quarter, they're not really, really under our control. So I can't unfortunately give you more clarity around that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I understand. That makes sense. And then my final question just looking at the recent Phase 1/2 trial with talazoparib in TNBC. On that it looks like the inclusion criterion does not really stipulate whether these patients need a BRCA or HRR mutations to be included in the trials. I was just wondering if you could clarify whether or not these patients actually have to have these mutations to be included?

Behzad Aghazadeh

They do not. Some of those parameters are of interest and so that information will be collected but there is no prerequisite that they need to have BRCA mutations or others. It’s an all-comers study.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So do you imagine doing maybe a subset study later on or subset analysis?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Certainly I think that based on depending what the data where they lead us to but our hope is that we the combination will sensitize non-BRCA tumors as well. And so that's information that we're looking to clean from these studies both with Pfizer and with ASH with the Clovis asset.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, I understand. Okay. That's all from me. Thank you for taking the questions.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you.

Thank you. We have your next question coming from the line of Shanshan Xu from Berenberg Markets. Your line is now live.

Shanshan Xu

Hi guys. This is Shanshan Xu from Berenberg Capital Markets. So following Phil’s path, I would like to play the devil's advocate as well given that ASCENT is truly the confirmatory trial for IMMU-132 in triple negative breast cancer. So even if the timeline for this ASCENT readout is pushed out to mid-2020, if the readout on the PFS negative, what could be the regulatory implication on IMMU-132 granted that it could have been approved by the FDA by then?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes, Shanshan I just want to be clarified that we didn’t push out timelines, this is the first time we are announcing timelines, so that is in fact when it will read out. With respect to what might occur should the trial readout negatively, it's really hard to for me to speculate given that first of all we would anticipate and we continue to anticipate a positive readout. But obviously the scenario painting would be one that the FDA would likely want to understand perhaps the data whether there are subsets that would be positive, it's really a speculation to suggest that we would be able to predict what would happen. Our expectation would be that if we file on time, we should receive approval and that that study should in fact be the supportive conservative study for a full approval in the U.S. and to be the basis of the European submission for a full approval in Europe.

Shanshan Xu

Great thanks. So another question for urothelial carcinoma pivotal trial. Do you expect it to recapitulate what has happened in terms of advocacy in your prior Phase 1/2 trial?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes, there's really no reason to believe that the drug would behave differently given that we've studied it now in a number of tumor types in the Phase 1 study and these were meaningful number of patients. But the TROPHY study just to remind you requires a prior checkpoint and we had a number of patients in the study in Phase 1 that had prior checkpoints and there was really no discernable difference in efficacy. But we look forward to presenting that data and hopefully recapitulating what was previously presented but we remain blinded to that study until we reported. And again no reason that given the safety profile and the efficacy has been established in a variety of settings but until we have that data in hand, it's obviously speculation.

Shanshan Xu

Thanks, that's helpful. Maybe last one from me. Can you please remind us what is the cut-off value off the top to expression in the basket trial and is it the same for non-small cell lung cancer versus small cell lung cancer and versus other types of metastatic solid tumors? Thank you so much.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure. The trial is designed so that we will start with a 25% cut-off but we have the ability to then raise that to higher levels. Beyond that, I think the way it did design is the study is going to enroll is that we will start with a pilot cohort in non-small cell lung cancer and then expand into the other subgroups likely based on what we see will then establish the right cut-off for the other tumor types.

Shanshan Xu

Thanks a lot for your time.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you, Shanshan.

Thank you. We have your next question coming from the line of Chris Howerton from Jefferies. Your line is now live.

Chris Howerton

Great, thank you. Congratulations as well on the progress. And thanks for taking the question. So I think the first from me is maybe for Scott or Behzad after you submit recently the BLA, could you remind us what we can expect in terms of the review cycle time and what required activities might need to happen from the FDA’s perspective so such as a facility inspection?

Scott Canute

Yes, sure absolutely. So we refile the BLA. They've got two weeks, the FDA have two weeks with which to accept the resubmission. The review clock starts when we file it’s in the update on how long that review clock takes. Given where we're at and the fact that we do in fact need a preapproval inspection, they can get sort of inspection anytime after that point. They could come in very quickly and we would, what we ultimately the FDA’s decision. We're hopeful that they will come in quickly. We're trying to make this as clean as we possibly can. And again they're very willing and have shown substantial interest in making this to get this drug approved. We're very confident and what we've done so far. We're going to make the submission very clean.

So it's easy for them to review, the preapproval inspection should go very well based on our plan and how we're executing against it. And while ultimately it's in the FDA’s review in terms of how long they take, we're optimistic that while they could take up to six months that the review clock and review time and approval time would be shorter than that. Ultimately, it’s the FDA’s call though.

Chris Howerton

Got it. Okay, sure. And then I guess maybe as a follow-up on urothelial carcinoma program and obviously Seattle Genetics recently submitted an indication. So just curious if anything's changed from a strategic perspective within that indication and maybe speculation in terms of competitive advantages 132 might have in that space?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes, Chris. I think we've known for some time that these two assets was likely one they'd be on the market potentially side by side. And I think we've talked in the past about targeting different, having different targets in our case targeting TROP-2 which is obviously distinct from where EV targets as well as the different toxin and safety profile. And I think from what we hear from the clinical community is that there will likely be a role for both and possibly for both in the same patients, if they progress unfortunately due to disease progression with the use of one, there would likely be relegated to the other drug and the question then becomes which one first and I think that there is a group that might think Seattle is earlier than they would have that benefit.

On the other hand, there's also a big desire on the part of the physician to make sure they use the safer product first and this particularly frail population or elderly men. This is a particularly challenging patient population and I think in that instance, I think the safety profile of our drug, the longer duration that patients can benefit from. If that were to recapitulate from the Phase 1 study that we saw, I would remind you, our response rate were in the 30 some percent rate with a DOR north of 12.5. Thank you.

Beyond that the neuropathy is a big, big differentiator between the two. I think it's important to understand in the pivotal study in the case of EV, I believe baseline neuropathy was an exclusion criteria, we are treating an all-comers population. And so there are clear differences between the safety profiles of the drug, there'll be differences likely in the efficacy profile of the drug whether it's response rate duration and we'll just have to see how the market sees it too but I really don't foresee a situation which is one product takes all because we already are encountering patients that are progressed on EV and likely encounter patients that have progressed on TROP-2 prior studies that we've treated patients in.

Chris Howerton

Okay, great. That's helpful. And maybe last one from me for Usama, obviously you're able to get a really attractive deal from Everest in China. Any updates on thinking of other ex-U.S. deals. Any updates you want to provide on that aspect with respect to business development?

Usama Malik

Sure, thanks Chris. Yes, we're very happy with the deal with Everest and as I've reported in my remarks. We did get the $65 million in upfront payment. We continue to work with them to file their IND and start a number of trials so that we can get the product to Greater China in additional indications as well. Beyond that we've previously commented that we are continuing to look at other opportunities in what I'll call rest of the world which is ex-U.S. and ex-Europe. And we're continuing to pursue those and as it pertains to Europe itself, we've also previously mentioned that we have a registration approach there that we've been discussing with regulators in Europe. And as it pertains to commercialization there, we'll continue to explore our options there whether we go it alone or we seek partnership, we'll be dependent on a number of factors including the types of terms and economics and the risk associated with the market at the appropriate time.

Chris Howerton

Got it. Okay, all right. Well thank you so much for taking the questions and I really look forward to the updates over the next 12 months or so. Thanks.

Usama Malik

Thanks Chris.

Thank you. We have your next question coming from the line of Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim. Your line is now live.

Yige Guo

Hi good afternoon. This is Yige on for Michael. Thanks for taking our questions. Our first question is on the ASCENT trial, so overall survival is the secondary endpoint of the study. What just wondering what is the hurdle for the overall survival in this patient population. And also do you guys, can you just provide some color on the powering assumption of this study. And we also have a question on financials since both R&D cost and SG&A were down compared with the last quarter. Can you maybe provide some color on the reason and how should we think of the operating cost into 2020? Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure. I'll take the first two and hand it to Usama for ASCENT. Just quickly in reverse order on the powering, we've not previously provided powering nor will we do that on this call other than to say that we're very well powered for the primary end point likely well powered or well overpowered in order to also have something worthwhile to see on the secondary end point OOS. With respect to the hurdle, it's the secondary endpoints so there's not a specific hurdle per se obviously you don't want that signal to go in the wrong direction. So that's important to see and hopefully be supportive on the other extreme of the PFS signal that you see but there's no hurdle per se. I would say that obviously if you have a good trend or strong supportive evidence of the PFS benefit also reflecting the OS that that would be important especially for the European market where pricing does look at the totality of the data beyond just approved indication of the labeled indication.

So while PFS forms the basis of both regions in terms of what the regulators would like to see from an approval standpoint, we believe OS is likely going to be helpful especially on the pricing side in Europe. And on the question of spend, R&D and SG&A, Usama?

Usama Malik

Yes, so quarter-on-quarter. As we just mentioned in the prepared remarks, this quarter was about $15 million more than what we’ve spent in similar quarter last year predominantly driven by additional R&D expenses. And so we just launched the ER-positive study. We just -- Behzad just mentioned the TROP-2 ENRICH basket study. That's around the corner. So investments there. And as you know the stage that we're in, we are expensing development costs across CMC and manufacturing. So that's it. And given the fact that we're also in our refiling period there's some additional expenses there that account for the increase.

As it pertains to forward-looking spend, we've not given guidance on that. I think you can look at sort of the trajectory over the last six or eight quarters and see kind of where we're trending once we have approval and we go to market commercially, we'll think about how we want to provide guidance with that.

Yige Guo

Great, that's very helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. And we have your question coming from Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live.

Matthew Harrison

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Two from me. I guess first can you broadly talk about how we should think about the commercial ramp and when I mean I know you've had these people and you're obviously, you've got the partnership with J&J for the year and I'm just trying to think about how we should think about any of that changing once you refile and if there's anything that happens there and then I have a second follow-up on urothelial study?

Behzad Aghazadeh

When you talk about commercial ramp, you’re talking about the ramp in commercial spend once we file or you talking about the…

Matthew Harrison

Yes, I’m just trying to understand if there should be any significant change to the commercial spend that you already have in place, I guess.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Right, yes. I think we basically are fully staffed more or less on the sales on the sales front there will be additionals in terms of sales reps I should say. In terms of just launch preparation costs as well as in the launch period, there are always additional marketing spend that you incur which are third-party activities. We're not in a position to really provide guidance but there certainly will be increased activities.

But in terms of headcount, there'll be additional hires to build out the marketing organization. But certainly the heavy lift if you will, the larger organization remains intact as you reference at J&J relation we have which is obviously a very productive way to keep our team together. That should not dramatically change on the spend front.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, thanks. And then the follow-up question is on that urothelial study, I guess can you just talk to what the hurdle rate is to declare efficacy here. I guess what I'm asking is my understanding is this is a fine two-stage design. And I thought the ability to declare that you can stop the study at the interim is quite high in signing 2 stage. So maybe you can just address that a little bit. Thanks.

Behzad Aghazadeh

We haven't really gone into details on what the interim hurdle is, what I would say is that the hurdle is I think that perhaps more insightful or the best way to think about it is if you think about what you would expect to see in the setting high single digit, low double-digit responses on if you were back on therapy, anything that separates meaningfully from that would I think be viewed by the regulators and the clinical community is beneficial. And that's what we hope to have. Obviously, our prior data significantly surpasses that level, so there is a lot of room between what background would be and what would be meaningful to the clinical community.

Having said that, we certainly hope that we can recapitulate prior data. We’ll just have to see how it shapes up. The design in 2 stage is sort of our enrolment is going pretty well. So I don’t think we would at this point anticipate any sort of interim would prevent us from completing enrolment, we’ll have to see how that plays out. Did that answer the question, Matt?

Matthew Harrison

Yes, it did. Thanks Behzad.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Okay, thank you very much.

Chau Cheng

Chau Cheng

Yes, on behalf of the entire leadership team, I like to thank you all very much for joining us this afternoon. We look forward to updating you in the future on our ongoing progress.

