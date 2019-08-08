Simon Says - Invest In 5% Undervalued Yield

While the sector may experience short-term and long-term risks, I believe Simon Property Group to be a company that in the end will rise above the challenges and thrive.

Following the last quarterly, I decided that it was time to add this company to my long-term portfolio.

Having been on the sidelines with regard to Simon Property Group, the recent bout of undervaluation has not escaped my notice.

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a popular name amongst dividend investors. It also hasn't ever been part of my portfolio - until now. While I've always kept an eye on and been impressed by the company, I've elected to stay on the sidelines for a long time now. Only recently has valuation become appealing, and while I do believe that the stock could drop even further given further market pressure, poorer payout ratios and the like, I believe the long-term appeal of the stock is there.

To be clear, I'm not claiming the stock is some sort of table-pounding buy at this stage, but it's appealing enough, at a 5% covered yield, that I'm initiating a not inconsiderable position at today's share price - one I'm looking to potentially increase if we see further weakness going forward.

Let me show you why.

Simon says - This is the company

Simon Property Group needs very little introduction or a specific walk-through, especially by a non-American investor. It's one of the most well-covered REIT stocks in the world, and boasts being:

The world's second-largest REIT in terms of market cap, behind American Tower Corp. (AMT)

Considered to be the largest publicly traded retail REIT by revenue, in addition to being the largest shopping mall operator in the US.

Has held a place on the Fortune 500 for 5 years.

Has weathered numerous financial crises, including the Great Recession.

Sports a 5%+ dividend yield at today's share price.

So, as most of us dividend investors know, SPG is in the business of owning, managing and developing shopping, entertainment, dining, and so-called mixed-use destinations. As such, it serves a whole host of very fundamental human needs and requirements - a sort of business aim that I like.

The company is geographically diversified into the USA and Puerto Rico, as well as aiming to be even more internationally diversified going forward through an ownership interest in properties in Europe, Canada, and Asia.

The company owns:

107 malls

69 premium outlets

14 mills

4 lifestyle centers

12 "Other retail properties"

As of the latest annual report, the company reported an Outlet and Mall occupancy rate of 95.9%, which they have been for the past seven years. Occupancy for mill properties came in at 97.6% for 2018.

SPG is in the current business (as of FY18) of redevelopment investments in order to increase the appeal of the company locations and properties and the stores therein, with an approximate $600 million being spent in 2018 alone and another $3.5 billion in the pipeline. The company also aims to open further anchor/specialty tenant locations in 2019, and have opened 40 during 2018. In addition, and as previously mentioned, the international ambitions of the company are growing, and SPG has taken stakes in companies like Klepierre S.A. in order to diversify.

The death of retail?

The reason for SPG's redevelopments, international investments and focus even in the annual report on what to do with "Former Department stores" (Source: 2018 Annual Report), and the reason for my very quick walk-through of the company's basic operations are issues that we're all mostly aware of at this point.

The "true" dawn and revolution has put into question the very existence of certain retail markets and segments. Several rating houses and analysts have noted that many retailers aren't able to handle major financial stresses and could be considered financially vulnerable. The death of retail operators over the past 15 years have been numerous, and not just in the US. In Scandinavia, we've seen the number of nationwide stores that sell electronics, clothing and other products that - prior to these times - would be sold in stores dwindle to perhaps 1-3 chains that are still viable. And reminding you, Amazon hasn't really reached Sweden yet.

The picture that's shown through reports, videos, and articles is one of retail death on many levels in the US in favor of online shopping. Previously sky-high occupancy rates have taken a fall, tenants are going bankrupt, and people are questioning the very reason these establishments to exist, citing product quality, unattractive locations, and other reasons.

With all of these reasons, it's no wonder why:

Many investors are questioning companies like SPG, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Macerich Company (MAC).

The market is devaluing these companies on forward risks and uncertainties.

This sector, which was once a very bull-dense sector, has become divided very neatly among sector-specific and company-specific bulls and bears.

Now, obviously, because I've invested in SPG and because I'm long TCO and MAC as well, I obviously believe in the abilities going forward of many of these companies.

Let me try to explain why with a number of metrics before I go into risks and valuations.

1. Bears seem to expect companies like SPG to roll over - they aren't and won't.

While there is a bear case to be made for certain for investing in mall REITs at this time, the usual trend seems to be that bears and bulls both overstate their cases as to why their thesis is the correct one.

Some bears consider it proof that the entire sector is dying, operators like SPG will die out, and we'll all be receiving Amazon (AMZN) drones with our daily goods within 5 years, to the exclusion of nothing else. I obviously consider this to be false.

Some bulls consider this nothing but a breeze and for the sector to go back to limitless profitability and growth. Equally false, in my eyes.

No, this trend within retail and the mall sector is a baptism by fire for the companies and operators within the space. The keyword is quality, both in terms of the balance sheet and also in terms of forward plans and property quality. Only the strongest companies will survive what's coming - and this means the importance of choosing the right company to invest in has never been more relevant. One must pick the company that plans for the upcoming changes.

I believe SPG is one of those companies. The company is actively redeveloping properties on an individual basis with needs tailored to each location - such as the Northgate Mall in Seattle, which will include NHL corporate headquarters and a practice facility, offices, and hotel rooms. (Source: 2018 Annual Report) Rather than trying to redevelop these as retail malls, which may very well be a doomed venture, SPG is trying to find new niches to break into, and while this is may be considered far-fetched by some, I believe the company with its A-class locations and strong balance sheet doesn't just have the margin of error required for success, but the properties and locations as well.

In addition, the company's international platform is already contributing 10% of company earnings - and growing. It's a profitable segment, and not at all as affected by retail trouble as is the USA. There are cultural differences to take into consideration when looking at places like southern Europe, Mexico, and other locations, where people may be more likely to visit a store as opposed to shop online. The company is opening new locations in Mexico, Spain, and the UK - all of them very profitable - with additional expansions in Canada, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and others.

Domestically, the company is experimenting with new concepts, such as the addition of high-tier restaurants, entertainment additions, and seeking/finding new partners for co-developing business programs and partnerships. In addition, much like other operators, SPG is combining "Brick with Click", and is using active marketing strategies and online development to ensure maximum appeal for its properties and services. In addition, it's working to upgrade malls even with residential communities and outdoor parks. (Source: CNBC)

I believe these factors - the redevelopment program, the international appeal, and the addition of online offers and new concepts - will at the very least ensure that the future profitability of this company does not dwindle too far even in the face of economic trouble and a recession.

And this makes the current valuation of the company, which has not seen similar share price levels for a long time, appealing.

2. This operator's balance sheet and history are A-grade, and management is top-tier

While this in no way a guarantee for long-term safety going forward, it's a requirement for safety in any risk environment and looking at a turnaround situation.

Well, few companies do it better than SPG. It's one of only two REITS to sport an S&P A-grade rating. It's also the only REIT in the S&P 100.

Frankly, with the financial results that SPG shows us, I'm not all that concerned even if the company decided that the dividend growth needs to be frozen in order to free up cash for further development/expansion. At 26 years of operating history, this company has shown numerous times, during recessions as well, its intention to maintain quality and focus on healthy and consistent growth wherever possible. SPG's debt, while high, is manageable at ~32% of market cap and 88% of book value, and the company recently (2018) amended and extended one of the revolving credit facilities of $3.5 billion at a lower price point.

In fact, recent quarterlies confirm this positive company picture. The company beat estimates through an increase in both revenue and FFO. Perhaps what I consider most important, however, is the tenant and rent spread, increasing a firm 32%. During times of increased bankruptcies and uncertainty in the mall space, companies like SPG need to diversify in terms of tenants and rents, and the company is doing just that. This, to my mind, bodes very well for the future and also concludes the quick recap of 2Q19 results - very good, and confirming a short-term positive picture.

3. Company growth catalysts/drivers are realistic, both domestic and international

SPG's current and forward revenue growth is being expected to be driven by several factors, including new developments and new concepts, further international growth, redevelopments and injection of new concepts in existing properties, expansions, and more M&As. While it's too early to say if all of these schemes will bear fruit, all of them are realistic - and once again, I believe bears to be too generally negative on the future of mall REITs and malls in general. While the sector has been hurt, and while weaker operators are facing problems, SPG does not qualify as a weak operator - and the international appeal for such properties is an entirely different thing, which I believe will even more significantly contribute to company financials going into 2021-2022.

Many investors consider the international portfolio/plans to be a risk for the company - and while the strategy does pose its risks, I do believe it is a fundamentally important catalyst to bring SPG away from the risks otherwise posed by a strictly American market. The same factors are not present abroad, and SPG does not build/develop malls in any country, but nations like France and Spain, which can be considered healthy and working economies as well.

Because of these things, I consider SPG, for long-term growth, to be right on track and where I want it to be.

Risks - Some, and they need to be considered

In order to invest in SPG, you should, I believe, share the assessment that the mall REIT sector really isn't going anywhere in the long run. With that being said, I believe the following short-term and long-term, company-specific risks for SPG need to be considered prior to sending a Buy order to your broker.

The extensive costs of redeveloping existing properties, coming in at $600 million in 2018 alone, with another $3.5 billion+ in the pipes. Not exactly chump change.

What management refers to as "unanticipated bankruptcies", which I believe will, in fact, continue going forward, affecting both NOI and occupancy.

Continued retail sector softness, leading to layoffs and job losses related to both restructuring/redeveloping and tenant/company bankruptcies.

Beyond these, we have sector- and market-specific risks such as FX, interest rates, and global growth rates - but there's very little SPG can do to affect this. This brew of risks tells me one thing as an investor - that I want a significant discount to fair and/or historical value in order to invest in SPG, despite the company's A-grade history.

Valuation

Now, I'm writing the article because I believe that the latest quarterly report, combined with the current share price softness and market volatility, may well deliver us just what we want: the price we want to buy SPG at, with sufficient short-term/forward signals that this is an appealing buy.

In terms of valuation going by price/AFFO, which is my preferred metric for REITs, we can see that this company has not been valued here since the advent of the Great Recession. Of course, this sector has not faced challenges even close to the recession since that time, so the valuation change, in some ways, does make sense. However, if you believe that SPG and similar A-grade operators aren't going anywhere, then this represents a certain undervaluation to the stock.

Even if SPG were to, in the long term for the next 3 years, trade at these levels or drop to levels of ~140$/share, you would still not be losing money thanks to the company's generous dividend. If SPG, on the other hand, appreciated back from current levels - and I consider this to be very likely - then we are talking returns that quickly become market-beating if the company goes from current 14.3 P/AFFO to something historically relevant, such as 16-18 P/AFFO.

Consider also that its forward estimates have only missed 10% of the time with a 10% margin of error, with SPG beating estimates 40% of the time. The company's track record of delivering upon promises is, simply put, very good.

The company's track record, coupled with the depressed valuation and the seeming working plans and growth initiatives, is what forms the basis of my thesis for SPG.

Thesis

Simon Property Group is very rarely undervalued in terms of AFFO. The last time was following the recession in 2009-2010. It is now, for the first time, undervalued in 9 whole years.

There are reasons for this undervaluation, and none of the reasons or worries are trivial. There are structural changes in retail and the mall sector which are causing even the metrics and occupancies of a stalwart like SPG to dwindle. It's causing the company to re-evaluate many of its properties and redevelop them as well as introducing new concepts.

The old way of running malls is dwindling and facing problems. The new way, and the model of malls and mall properties going forward, requires that operators change and adapt - and I believe SPG is doing that, and furthermore, is in one of the best positions on the market to do that.

I have long known that I want to own shares of this particular company. Now the time has come for me to pull the trigger on my first purchase - and I do this because of:

The depressed valuation, not seen since 2009/2019.

The company's plans and growth potential going forward, which I consider as being valid.

Its historical financial strength, dividend yield, and track record, as well as strong management.

My moderated expectation, not of 30-40% returns in 3 years but of a safe 5% yield, while either maintaining or slightly increasing value thanks to share price appreciation or, at the very least, not much further deterioration outside of another recession.

My belief that the overall downside for malls is overstated, including my own personal and anecdotal view of being a frequent mall visitor, in particular for high-end restaurants and certain shopping.

A further drop in share price will not find me worrying - but rather, purchasing more stock. I intend to have a full 1% portion of my portfolio in SPG - possibly even more, depending on how the risk/reward ratio turns out. If you're of a similar long-term mindset, I believe now is the time to invest.

I appreciate your comments, thoughts, and questions. Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

As of this price of $158-159/share, I consider Simon Property Group a Buy. This, to me, is a buy-and-hold forever company which you want to invest in during a good valuation - and the numbers tell me the time is now ripe to enter a position here.

