The SKYY Is Falling: Microsoft's Azure Is Turning Grey (Video)

In our May article on cloud computing stocks we warned of a coming change in barometric pressure. At that time the new Global X Funds Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) was barely 2 weeks old, so was not even worth looking at from a chart pattern perspective. So we focused instead on the more established First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) and some of the high profile names in the sector, specifically a few that mirrored the Elliott Wave structure we were tracking in SKYY off the 2016 lows. With SKYY hitting a low down 13% since our May 2nd article, after making lower highs in June and July than many other names, we thought it was a good time for an update and to expand our coverage of this space.

In the video below we discuss CLOU in addition to our more in-depth analysis of SKYY. This time we also include analysis of some of the large-cap tech stocks that do compete in the space and also make up a significant weighting of SKYY (not to mention a significant weighting of the NASDAQ and the Equity Market in general). A reminder that the moniker "Cloud" is used very expansively and liberally, and the net can be cast to include many stocks that are not as singularly focused.

As usual, in the rest of this article I will recap some of the analysis in the above video, but it is important to note that Elliott Wave is very visual. As a school of technical chart analysis, it is primarily focused on the patterns displayed in a price chart as a representation of investor sentiment. These patterns formed by cycles and extremes of fear and greed follow rules, have Fibonacci relationships, and repeat on a fractal basis. There is also a jargon that goes with EW. I try to use as little of that as possible in these articles but we place a tremendous emphasis on education and find that the video/webinar format is more conducive than text. So please watch the video.

Since the CLOU ETF is still so new there is not much chart history for us to see any kind of trending pattern. However, as we have discussed a few times, we have recognized a pattern that repeats with amazing regularity for nearly all new issues. While we usually apply the "CABpIPO" pattern to IPOs as the name suggests, a new ETF launch in an overheated sector has many of the same characteristics of an IPO. If our projections for many of its holdings follow through, then it is very likely CLOU will get similar treatment and see a large "ABC" correction slicing in nearly in half, easily targeting the 8-7.5 region into late 2020.

At present our May article came out just a hair off of the top in SKYY. It drifted down as a small "abc" correction into June and then attempted to head higher with other equities but failed. The sharp break of support at the start of this month should be confirming the initiation of a larger correction. The 58-59 region should hold as resistance for any shorter term bounce setting up the next c-wave lower inside the next larger degree A wave ideally targeting the 48 region. Another larger bounce should follow but this B-Wave should hold lower resistance around 55/56 to set up the next C-wave down to complete the Intermediate degree "(A.)" wave of the larger Primary degree correction. This structure mirrors what we see developing in most equities for a Primary degree wave 4. This places the ideal target for "(C.)" of the correction in the 35-30 region into late 2020.

It is interesting to note that SKYY projects "only" 36-40% downside compared to the projected 50% in CLOU. SKYY also has over 60 holdings, and CLOU a leaner 35. It is possible that the more expansive and diversified portfolio helps mitigate some of the draw-downs. Also as discussed in the video, among SKYY's top holdings Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Cisco Systems (CSCO) combine for nearly a quarter of the exposure alone. MSFT, AMZN and GOOGL do not even make the top 20 holdings of CLOU, and ORCL and CSCO do not even make the list. Several of CLOU's top holdings are newer issues like CLOU itself and likely to also fall victim to the CABpIPO pattern. Additionally, most things even if different, longer term chart patterns have a similar five wave pattern off 2016 low (or equivalent) that completes something at a larger degree and should see a significant portion of that rally retraced in what will be for many things a healthy correction.

MSFT was one of the clearest charts telling us that the December 2018 low was only a small "Minor degree" wave 4 inside the Intermediate wave (5) off 2016 lows. So the five waves completing into the July top was the 5th wave (extension) of the (5)th completing the larger Primary degree wave 3 and not the start of a new rally. Normally we say "each chart on its own" but MSFT at a 1.1T valuation is a big chunk of the entire equity market. While some charts (Index and individual names) fell enough into the December low to count as the minimum for a larger Primary degree wave 4, ("P.4") most of the large caps that act like "leaders" did not. The 9% drop hitting the 100 MA off the July top in MSFT did not yet fully break enough support to confirm the start of P.4 but it is a good start and should hold under 139 on this bounce, setting up the next drop. The ideal target for (C.) of P.4 into late 2020 is 75-72.50, around 40%.

Even if MSFT were starting something more bullish off the December low it would still be due for a consolidation that would normally retrace back toward the 110 region. That also happens to be the target region for just the A-wave of the (A.) wave of P.4, and the same corrective "abc" structure should be seen either way. I hope you can see by now that when we call for downside in most charts it is most often not in a straight line. There are many "bounces" along the way as progressively larger B-waves, the drops also increase by degree too. This makes trading during larger corrections very challenging. It is these bounces that hurt many short-sellers, knowing how/when to anticipate them and what resistance levels they are likely to test can be a very powerful tool.

Microsoft's growth with Azure the last few years has been very impressive but GOOGL is trying to narrow the gap. GOOGL's chart had been lagging, both in only reaching a nominal new high off the December low and off the June low after the significant selloff from May. Despite the stronger-than-anticipated earnings pop it did hold as a B-wave and the severity with which it reversed that move is strongly indicative of the C-wave starting that targets under 1000. AWS from AMZN saw greater revenue increases than GOOGL for Q1 but less of an increase than the 49% growth it saw last Q1. AMZN like GOOGL struggled relative to other tech off the December low. Similar to MSFT both had more mild retraces as a Minor degree 4th, but AMZN has not even managed to make even a nominal new high. This can be called "truncation" and is often not a bullish sign. Ideal target for the P4 in AMZN is the 725 region.

CSCO is an interesting chart, it is five up from 2016 counts as a (C.) wave instead of a (5)th. Rather than completing a Primary wave 3 though this completed the Primary A wave inside the even larger Cycle degree III of an even larger Diagonal pattern. Despite such a different structure longer term CSCO projects the SAME Intermediate (A.)(B.)(C.) correction into late 2020, it will just count as Primary B of III and not a P.4. With an ideal target of 30-28 this is slated for approximately 45% of further downside. Additionally, the structure off of the May and June lows recently was a very clear Ending Diagonal as the V wave of the 5th wave off the December low. That pattern followed by the strong reversal off the mid-July top makes it a very high probability that CSCO has put in a major top.

The other names covered are all less established charts. Anaplan (PLAN) and Zscaler (ZS) both IPOed shortly before the December market lows. Both have five waves up from there proportional to the 5th waves we see in so many stocks. This is also typical behavior based on the CABpIPO pattern to see an initial rise that can last a few weeks or even a few months before the larger correction takes hold. Since we reason that this initial rise is often a 5th wave of some degree an initial support level would be the region where that 5th began; i.e., a retest of the December lows. But based on our experiences with this pattern and other charts in the sector that is likely to be only the (A.) of the larger correction and Plan is likely to head towards 10 after a (B.) wave bounce and toward 14. These levels seem extreme and absurd based on a linear projection of current values, but they correlate not only with the proportions of the expected correction in other charts but would be the anticipated 50% haircut from where they initially began trading (this is the horizontal blue line on many of my charts). PLAN rallied roughly 190% since the IPO, our target for (C.) would be a draw-down of over 80%, ZS is nearly identical.

Twilio (TWLO), Coupa Software (COUP), as well as Shopify (SHOP) and Paycom Software (PAYC) all have similar five waves up completing off the 2017 or 2016 lows. TWLO and COUP both had IPOs in 2016 after most equities found the bottom of wave (4), but still managed to get structure that counts as a complete pattern. SHOP is another great example of the CABpIPO, it IPOed shortly before the July 2015 market top and had its large ABC correction in line with the market into the Feb 2016 low over 55% off the high but only 35% off the initial trading price. Since then it rallied an astounding 1725%, but its fifth wave off December 2018 is very much in line with the 190% we see on PLAN and ZS. This is easily just a Primary degree wave 1 in SHOP and will be a massive momentum name in the decades ahead. A normal Fibonacci extension target for Primary 3 would be in the neighborhood of $3,300. But of course that is after it completes a Primary wave 2 correction. That correction should mimic the same (A.)(B.)(C.) you are probably tired of hearing about by now. If the (A.) like PLAN, ZS and many others is going to target a retest of the December lows, then a proportional (B.) and (C.) wave on SHOP point directly to the ideal 61.8% Fibonacci retrace for a wave 2 ~56.50 based on the current top, again like PLAN and ZS this would be an 80% overall correction.

PAYC's five wave up from 2016 counts as all of its Primary wave 3 rather than just the (5)th. After declining 30% from its IPO in 2014 to the low that Summer, PAYC got a strong five waves up into November 2015 as Primary wave 1 and the drop into February 2016 counted as P.2. Its (3)rd of P.# stretched past the 123.6% and 138.2% Fibonacci extensions so the (5)th getting to the 176.4% was to be expected. But unlike other charts where the retest of the December lows should be only the (A.), this should hold the 100 region as all of P.4. This is still over 50% downside from current price levels. It is also possible for PAYC to hold support over the 180 region and get another extension in the (5) of P.3 from there toward 300 first. If that were to happen the target for P.4 support would also move up a bit to the 140 region but that would still be a projected 55% draw-down for the P.4. This might put the low more in line with the late 2020 timing we see on most other charts.

Workday (WDAY) was not in this video because it was already running long, but it continues to follow its count perfectly. It stretched a bit further than the topping box Garrett showed back in May, reaching toward 227 into the recent July top as a small extension of the 5 of (3). The strong reversal from there taking WDAY down over 18% at the recent lows is solidly confirming the A of the projected wave (4). This is definitely a name to keep on a watch list as its retest of the December support in the 120s should easily be ALL of the (4) when most of the charts discussed will only be marking (A.) wave lows. While I might dabble in many names for "(B.)" wave corrective upside from there, I would much rather look for things like WDAY that should be starting new impulsive moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MSFT, SKYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.