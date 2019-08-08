PDL BioPharma's (PDLI) CEO Dominique Monnet on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jody Cain – Senior Vice President-LA, Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, Inc.

Dominique Monnet – President and Chief Executive Officer

Pete Garcia – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Max Jacobs – Edison Group

Jody Cain

Joining me today from PDL BioPharma are Dominique Monnet, President and CEO; and Pete Garcia, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Please turn to Slide 2 and let me remind you that during this call, management will be making forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial performance and other matters, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause differences between current expectations and actual results are described in the company's SEC filings, which are available at sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section at pdl.com.

The forward-looking statements made during this call should be considered accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, August 7, 2019. Although the company may elect to update forward-looking statements from time-to-time in the future, the company specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to do so, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Dominique Monnet. Dominique?

Dominique Monnet

Thanks Jody. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us. Please turn to Slide 3, for a brief overview of the quarter. I’m excited by our recent progress at PDL Biopharma as we execute our strategic shift aimed at building of focused portfolio of actively managed operating companies with significant revenue potential.

Indeed a highlight of the second quarter is a completion about $60 million investment where we have taken a significant equity position in Evofem Biosciences. We are committed to working with Evofem’s experienced management team to support the successful launch of the flagship product Amphora with the ultimate goal of building the company into a leader in women's health.

For the second quarter, we are reporting a non-cash gain on our investment of approximately $45 million, which is a result of the appreciation of Evofem‘s stock price from our investment of $4.50 per share to the closing stock price at the end of the quarter and the increased value of the revenues received.

We are pleased with the continued performance of operating companies, Noden and LENSAR which are both on target with the execution of their 2019 plan. With regard to our legacy assets, our revenue for the quarter was negatively impacted by non-cash write down of the fair market value of the AcelRx royalty rights, as a result of the slower than expected adoption of Zalviso, since it was launched in Europe by Grünenthal. It is disappointing and underlines the importance of shifting our business model from passive investment to actively managed assets.

We are working to streamline our balance sheet and are considering our option including exit strategies with regard to our underperforming legacy assets. We continue to receive significant royalty from Assertio royalty asset and have ample cash on hand to execute on our business strategy. We expect cash flow generated by our current business will be in excess of our operational needs, thereby providing additional cash to invest in our future. We continue to review numerous opportunities and consider a broad range of potential transactions to build our portfolio.

Turning to Slide 4, our strategic transaction with Evofem is a strong fit with our mission of creating value for shareholders and patients like by enabling our partner companies to maximize the potential of novel therapeutics that address underserved needs. We see significant revenue potential for Amphora, as it address a sizeable market opportunity. In keeping those strategy, PDL has assume an active role as I have been appointed to the Evofem Board of Directors and our Vice President of Business Development, Dr. Jill Jene is serving as a board observer.

In the near term, we will be working with Evofem’s leadership to file for FDA approval and build a strong commercial infrastructure to support the successful launch of Amphora. We are highly aligned with the both [indiscernible] board in achieving the ultimate goal of building the company mean to an industry leader in bringing novel solutions to advance the health of women. We view women's health as an area of strategic interest because it presents some significant unmet medical needs that have been undeserved by large pharmaceutical company.

As a brief overview of the transaction terms, please turn to Slide 5. PDL invested $60 million of the total $80 million with Evofem under securities agreement. The agreement with PDL was structured in two trenches with the first closing in April and the second closing in June. At the close of the second tranche, PDL was a second largest investor in Evofem with more than 13.3 million shares of common stock or approximately 29% of the outstanding shares. We also hold more than 3.3 million Evofem common stock warrants exercisable for seven years, beginning six months after issuance date, giving us the option to increase the ownership for the time.

Turning to Slide 6, I want to share a multiple factors supporting our investment decision in Evofem. Evofem has an innovative, investigational, on-demand acid-buffering Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator or MVP-R gel with bio-adhesive properties. It is designed to maintain a natural acidic vaginal pH of 3.5 to 4.5 while inhibiting motility and preventing survival of spermatozoa in the prevention of pregnancy.

Results for Amphora’s Phase 3 studies called AMPOWER were reported by Evofem in December 2018, and shows that Amphora makes the primary endpoint of prevention of pregnancy at a favorable and safety profile, and was well-tolerated. Earlier this week, Evofem reported additional analysis of an exploratory endpoint for Amphora, suggesting that the use of Amphora improve sexual satisfaction and has a positive impact on women's sex lives.

AMPOWER is the first clinical study to explore the effects of a contraceptive product candidate on sexual satisfaction. As a non-hormonal, on-demand contraceptive, Amphora addresses a considerable market opportunity. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 16 million women are sexually active and are not using contraceptive method and do not want to become pregnant. This includes women who cannot, or will not use hormonal contraception, which is a primary population that Amphora is expected to serve.

Amphora, may also appeal to women who are currently using hormonal contraception but are concerned about the side effects and the long-term impact of the hormones. Of the women surveyed in the AMPOWER study, 88% said that the non-hormonal aspects of Amphora are the most important or extremely important to the decision to use Amphora in the future.

From the payers' standpoint, we believe that Amphora will be widely reimbursed as a standalone contraception method in U.S. with low or no co-pay to the requirements of the Affordable Care Act. Amphora also holds potential for label expansion due to its ability to create acidic environment that is indisputable to microbes such as chlamydia and gonorrhea. Evofem has recently completed enrollment of 860 patients in a landmark Amphora’s Phase 2 clinical trial. We've gone through a positive prevention of chlamydia and with the secondary endpoint of prevention of gonorrhea. And they recently confirmed that it is on track to report top line result in November of this year.

It is important to note that there are no positive products indicated for the prevention of chlamydia, one of the most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S.

Importantly, Evofem has a well defined commercial strategy designed to maximize Amphora for prevention of pregnancy. This strategy include assembling our salesforce that covers 96% of the top prescribers of contraceptive products and try to initiate direct-to-consumer advertising within six to nine months post commercial launch

Evofem has a strong balance sheet with more than $50 million in cash as of June 30, which is expected to fund planned activities for the second quarter of 2020. This include the NDA resubmission for the prevention of pregnancy, the commencement of pre-commercial activities and the completion of the Amphora’s Phase 2b study for the prevention of chlamydia. And last, Evofem management team brings all event and extensive experience and are passion to succeed.

Turning to Slide 7, so how do we create shareholder value with this investment, we carry our investment in Evofem at fair value as reflected in the $45.5 million of non-cash gain of this quarter. The fair value of our investment is based on the stock price at the close of each quarter. In terms of Evofem share price evolution, we are excited about the number of near-term catalysts that include the resubmission of the NDA for Amphora for treatment of prevention of pregnancy we would expect it to the fourth quarter of 2019. The release of Phase 2b top line data for the AMPREVENCE trial on the use of Amphora for the prevention of chlamydia with the secondary endpoint of prevention of gonorrhea is also expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The PDUFA date for Amphora for the prevention of pregnancy which is expected in the first half of 2020 and the commercial launch of Amphora in U.S., subject to FDA approval, which is expected in the second half of 2020. Over the time, we expect the Evofem stock price appreciate as they execute on their strategy, in turn we are confident that this will impact positively PDL’s stock price.

Moving onto Slide 8 we are well positioned to continue executing our PDLs business strategy. We continue to have a liquid balance sheet with $285 million in cash along with royalty rights that are expect you to generate $521 million in cash flow through 2026 even with the recent adjustment to AcelRx royalty forecast.

As mentioned, we expect that cash flow generated by our current business will be in excess of our personal needs, thereby providing additional cash to invest in our future. We ourselves are finding to maximize our financial resources for strategic investments with a strict management of operating expenses. We continue to review numerous opportunities and consider a broad range of investment options in building our portfolio. There are a number of factors that we believe the PDL an edge in executing of these opportunities, including our liquid balance sheet which allows us to quickly deploy the necessary funds.

Our experience and speed will enable us to be credible in the negotiation and our flexibility in negotiating optimal deal structures of all parties involved. All these factors played a role in the successful completion of the Evofem Securities agreement. In terms of the transfer transaction we are pursuing, we are seeking from assets that can benefit from accessing our capital and expertise with differentiating commercial stage products, innovative late-state assets and high quality collaborative teams we can build on.

We are considering therapies that target underserved categories in all areas of high unmet need with the ability to compete commercially with focused sales team. We are focusing on the U.S. market as our geographic preference and we are seeking structures that enable attractive return and the opportunity to be actively engaged.

Turning now to our share repurchase program on Slide 9. In July, 2019 we completed $100 million stock repurchase program authorized by our board in last September. Under this program we repurchased approximately 31 million shares at an average price of $3.22 per share. Over our three completed share repurchase programs since 2017, in total we used a $155 million to repurchase 53.1 billion shares at an average price of $2.92 per share.

Let me now review our current portfolio of companies. Starting with LENSAR on Slide 10. Product revenues from the LENSAR Laser System was $7.4 million, a 26% increase from the second quarter of 2018, and a 10% increase from the first quarter of 2019, these increases are due primarily to revenue outside the U.S. Procedural volume increased by 28% during the second quarter of 2019 over the year period and 7% from the first quarter of 2019. LENSAR had significant growth potential in the refractive cataract surgery market, which is a number one surgical procedure globally by volume.

LENSAR is a clear innovation leader in cataract surgery and it is becoming the laser of choice for surgeons implanting intraocular lenses that require greater accuracy and procedure customization. We expect R&D efforts to increase in the coming quarters out of the LENSAR continues to build its leadership position by further enhancing its technology and seeking additional 510(k) approval for expanded indications.

Now turning to Slide 11. Noden Pharma is focused on maximizing the value of Rasilez and Tekturna by increasing profitability and mitigating the impact of generic competition. Noden partner Prasco Laboratories began distributing an authorized generic version of Tekturna into U.S. in March of this year. Our first two market strategy is proving effective as [indiscernible] Branded Tekturna and Prasco’s authorized generic of Tekturna captured a 74% U.S. market share at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Given that aliskiren is both expensive and difficult to manufacturer, we do not expect additional third-party generic competition for Tekturna beyond the generic product launch by Anchen. To maximize profitability Noden sees all promotional efforts in the second quarter of this year and has restructured the Noden U.S. team. This will result in further expense savings in the second half of 2019. Noden showed a modest net loss for the second quarter, compared with net income of $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 which included the initial product shipment to Prasco. For the first six months of 2019 Noden was profitable with net income of $5.3 million.

Before Pete provide additional details on our financial, I'd like to welcome Natasha Hernday to our Board of Directors. Natasha is Senior Vice president of Corporate Development at Seattle Genetics and a member of that firm's Executive Committee. She brings to our board [indiscernible] and experience in evaluating and successfully executing M&A transaction. And on behalf of our Board and the entire PDL team I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Pete Garcia for his many contribution over the past six years as our CFO. Today is his final quarterly call with PDL and he will be leaving us next week. We are conducting a search for professional to state into this essential position on our Senior Leadership Team

Pete will now review our financial results. Pete.

Pete Garcia

Thank you, Dominique. Please turn to our income statements on Slide number 12. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 our GAAP net loss was $4.4 million or $0.04 per share. Total revenues were negative $22.5 million for the period and consisted primarily of product revenues of $17.8 million and net royalty payments from acquire royalty rights and a change in fair value of the royalty rights assets of a negative $40.4 million.

Our total revenues of negative $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $46.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. The reason for the negative revenue is a result of non-cash write down of the AcelRx royalty asset fair value of approximately $60 million. Without this fair value adjustment, total revenues for the quarter would have been $37.4 million. Product revenues for the second quarter of 2019 was $17.8 million, compared with $31.8 million in the prior year period. Product revenues were point $10.4 million from Noden product sales, which consisted of $2.7 million from the U.S. and $7.7 million in the rest of the world. LENSAR revenues for the quarter were $7.4 million.

The decrease in product revenues was due to a decrease in Noden product sales split equally between the U.S. and the rest of the world. The decline in the Noden sales in the U.S. market was due to the initial inventory stocking of our authorized generic form of Tekturna late in the first quarter of 2019, which limited shipments of the authorized generic in the second quarter, as well as the launch of a third-party generic form of aliskiren late in March of 2019. Sales of Rasilez and Rasilez HCT in the rest of the world declined primarily due to the initial inventory stocking in Japan in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenues from the change in the fair value of royalty rights were negative $40.4 million for Q2 of 2019, compared with $12.8 million for the prior year period. The decrease was related to non-cash adjustment to the AcelRx royalty asset and it was due to the slower adoption of the product than was previously anticipated. A third-party assessment of the AcelRx royalty asset conducted in the second quarter of 2019 led to a downward revision of the forecasted sales of their product in Europe with a direct impact on both the sales based royalties and the sales based milestones expected to be received by PDL through 2033. This was partially offset by higher royalties from the Assertio royalty asset. We received $20.1 million in cash royalties for the second quarter of 2019.

Turning to operating expenses. For the second quarter of 2019, total operating expenses were $27.4 million, a $144.3 million reduction compared with $171.7 million for the prior year period. The decrease in operating expenses was a result of the $152.3 million impairment of the Nodel products intangible assets in the second quarter 2018, due to the increased probability of a third-party generic version of aliskiren being launched in the U.S., a $4.8 million decrease in amortization expense for the Noden intangible assets as a result of the impairment recorded for those intangible assets in the second quarter of 2018, a $4 million or 28% reduction in G&A expenses, primarily due to lower professional fees, a $3.3 million, or 62% reduction in sales and marketing expenses, reflecting the cost savings from the change in marketing strategy for the Noden Products, and a $2.2 million decrease in Noden products and LENSAR cost of product revenue. The decrease was partially offset by the $22 million reduction to the contingent liability in the second quarter of 2018 for future Noden product milestone payments that were less likely to be made with the increased probability of a third-party generic version of aliskiren being launched in the U.S.

Moving onto our year-to-date results on the same slide. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our GAAP net income was $2.3 million or $0.02 per share. Total revenues were $16.4 million, which compares with $85.1 million; the decrease was primarily due to the lower royalty asset revenues and lower product revenues from our pharmaceutical segment. Product revenues were $44.5 million, compared with $55.1 million for the prior year period. Product revenues in 2019 consisted of $30.4 million from the sale of Noden products and $14.1 million from the product sales of the LENSAR laser system.

Net royalty payments from acquired royalty rights and a change in fair value of the royalty rights assets was a negative $28.1 million, this compares with $23.9 million for the year ago period. The decrease was related to the AcelRx royalty asset fair value decrease as discussed previously. Year-to-date in 2019, PDL has received $32.7 million in cash royalty. Interest revenues decreased by $1.5 million from the prior year period, due to modifications to our agreement with CareView Communications which suspended interest payments.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $55.8 million, compared with $205.9 million for the prior year period. The decrease primarily resulted from the impairment of the Noden products intangible asset of $152.3 million in Q2 2018, a $9.5 million decline in amortization expense for the Noden intangible assets, a $6.1 million or 56% decline in sales and marketing expenses, reflecting the cost savings from the change in our marketing strategy for Noden product and a $5.2 million or 20% decline in general and administrative expenses primarily due to lower professional fees. The decrease was partially offset by the $22.7 million reduction to the contingent liability in the first half of 2018 for future Nodel product milestone payments.

Turning to our non-GAAP financials on Slide 13. We adjusted our Q2 2019 GAAP net loss of $4.4 million for the mark-to-market changes in fair value, amortization of intangible assets and other non-cash items, this resulted in non-cash net income of $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, which compares with $15.5 million for the prior year period. Year-to-date, we adjusted our non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million for the first six months of 2019 with the same adjustments as the second quarter, which resulted in non-GAAP net income of $24.5 million, which results – which compares with non-GAAP net income of $31.1 million for the prior year period.

Turning to our balance sheet on Slide 14. We had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $285 million as of June 30, 2019 compared with $395 million as of December 31, 2018. This reduction in cash is a result of $70.4 million used for a stock repurchase program and $60.4 million used for investment in Evofem, partially offset by cash flow from royalties.

Turning to Slide 15. With regard to future guidance with the launch of the authorized generic of Tekturna and known competition from a third-party generic, we're now in a position to give guidance on Noden product revenue for 2019. For the full year 2019, we expect the Noden product revenue to be $50 million to $55 million. And for LENSAR, we expect full year 2019 product revenue to be $27 million to $29 million. As far as royalty rights fair value with the potential changes in long-term forecasts, we cannot give proper guidance for royalty revenue changes in fair value. However, given the large Glumetza royalty of $11.3 million received in August, we are increasing our cash royalties expectations for 2019 to between $60 million to $65 million.

As far as our investment in Evofem goes, the accounting impact will be driven by Evofem stock price and volatility as future mark-to-market adjustments will be based upon the quarter end stock price and warrant valuation. Changes in fair value will be booked under non-operating income or loss as a change in fair value to an equity affiliate. And the total value of the investment will be reflected on our balance sheet as an investment in an equity affiliate.

Before I turn the call back over to the operator, I'd like to express my gratitude to the PDL team and to the Board for their support these past six years, to my colleagues and to our investors, the assistance you've provided me and the insight you’ve shared have been invaluable to me. As an investor, I look forward to following PDL’s progress in securing strategic transactions with therapeutics that have strong revenue potential.

With that, we're ready to open the call up for question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Dominique Monnet

When we are waiting for first question, I'd like to mention our participation in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference being held October 2nd for the fall in New York. A webcast of our presentation will be available on our website. Operator, we are ready for the first question.

Our first question will come from Max Jacobs, Edison Group.

Max Jacobs

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Pete Garcia

Hello, Max.

Max Jacobs

Peter, we’ll miss you.

Pete Garcia

Thank you, Max.

Dominique Monnet

You are right, Max, we will miss him.

Max Jacobs

Yes. So first, I just wanted to ask about LENSAR, is there any additional color you can give us on just what's driving the – this nice growth?

Dominique Monnet

Don’t you take it down?

Pete Garcia

Yes. So I mean they're making a lot of good progress with systems implementation and new systems, obviously, there were some adjustments related to that with the growth margin, that's why you see the gross margin going down. But that's because they had new systems out there, and then obviously with new systems comes more procedures and that would lead to additional nice growth. And obviously, we also talked about previously that they were somewhat limited in their funding and financing, and once PDL stepped in, I think that kind of changed the way the – ophthalmologists started looking at their business.

Dominique Monnet

Just to built on that, I think it’s fair to say that the innovative nature of the LENSAR laser system gets increasingly recognized and that the market for these systems, particularly outside of the U.S. but also inside the U.S., it's getting increasing traction. Outside the U.S. particularly in Asia, there has been some concern about the enrollment and advertising particular from China, but at this point the company continue to make very good progress. And it is also an area as you have seen where we make investment in R&D because we really believe that the LENSAR technology is really differentiated in the marketplace.

Max Jacobs

Great. Thanks. That's very helpful. And then just since we're on the subject of China, I was just wondering on the Tekturna launch in China, just what's the status of that?

Dominique Monnet

Yes. Tekturna launch in China, per the agreement we are not – I mean the royalty payments are not kicking off until they have the opportunity, I mean they are very small for period of time. We have some fixed payments which are being paid on an annual basis, but it has taken place in the second quarter as announced.

It is now – what I would call essentially it’s still in the prelaunch phase where they are working along on the specialist and spreading the adoption. I think we, we will hopefully have a much more granular kind of date for you in the third quarter.

Max Jacobs

Okay. Great. And then just one last question. I was just wondering if you'd be able to share what you expect the Zalviso peak sales to be based on your new forecast?

Pete Garcia

We don't release that information. Sorry.

Max Jacobs

It was one of the try.

Dominique Monnet

You may check with the AcelRx and the actual royalties come from Grünenthal, as you're aware they're a private company. So we have enough time trying to get enough information over the last few months here.

Pete Garcia

But in the press release, I think we actually gave some of the key findings from that external analysis and I think it may help you be going out of the challenges that they are facing.

Max Jacobs

Yes, definitely. Well, thanks for taking my question.

Pete Garcia

You're welcome.

Dominique Monnet

Thank you, Max.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And it appears that we have no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Dominique for closing comments.

Dominique Monnet

Well, thank you all once again for joining us today. We are excited about our transformation at PDL as we have a focused portfolio of quality companies with promising products and while streamlining at the same time our balance sheet. We look forward to updating you on our progress when PDL reports third quarter, 2019 results in early November.

In the meantime, we wish you a wonderful end of your day.

