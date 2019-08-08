Apple's Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated

Cheaper and more functional iPads may have pushed Google out of tablet making, which is also likely to benefit Apple for years to come.

Apple's (AAPL) iPad is already the most popular tablet, but its dominance is likely to only increase this year and probably through 2020. Apple's tablet dominance is also likely to become considerably more meaningful in a world of slowing smartphones sales and expanding device cycles.

Tablets are an extremely important and underrated segment that is likely to become more meaningful over the next decade as consumers move from smartphones and laptops to wearables and tablets of different size. Apple could be more dominant in these categories than in smartphones. Within tablets, an accelerated iPad push is being silently catalyzed by the company's quiet price reduction and software upgrading, both of which make the iPad considerably more competitive.

iPad discounting makes it hard for other premium device manufacturers to compete and portents fall price cuts

Last quarter, Apple initiated significant discounts on iPads, which I believed could seriously accelerate its tablet sales but also possibly reduce profit margins. Many of the iPad tablet models went on deep discount on Amazon, and that apparent permitted discounting has since expanded to include additional expected major retailers.

The most notable of these discounts was the 24% reduction to the latest model standard iPad, from $329 to $249. This deal has since become nearly ubiquitous, with Best Buy, Costco and Walmart all matching and keeping this reduced price for the last few months. Moreover, though Apple has maintained prior retail iPad prices on its Apple Store, the company has found other ways to subsidize or incentivize in-house iPad sales. For example, Apple is running promotions where you can get a trade in your old iPad, based on the condition, year and configuration, towards a new device. (Source: Apple)

Further, the company started a back-to-school educational promotion where various Beats headphones are free when bought with a new iPad Pro or Air through September 26.

All of this indicates that Apple is comfortable selling iPads below prior known retail through the end of the summer. Moreover, that promotional pricing has a reasonable likelihood of becoming permanent pricing in the holiday quarter.

Apple is beefing up iPad's OS

Concurrent to the instituting of the initial iPad discounts on Amazon, Apple also previewed the new iPadOS. A developer preview of iPadOS was made available to the Apple Developer Program at the start of June, and a public beta program was made available last month. Apple states, "iPadOS will be available this fall as a free software update for iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation and later and iPad mini 4 and later."

The OS change makes the iPad considerably more functional and should drive adoption of tablet use. The Home screen was redesigned to show more apps on each page, as well as quick access to widgets, like headlines, weather and calendar. Apple also significantly expanded iPad functionality by finally permitting simultaneous work on multiple files and documents from the same app, with updates to split view, and an improved ability to quickly view and switch between multiple apps. An example of this necessarily functionality for legitimate productivity would include such a simple thing as composing an email while viewing another email.

The inability to easily do such commonplace occurrences on an iPad has been a legitimate deterrent to trying to use an iPad instead of a laptop. iPadOS also introduces local storage, zip and unzip, and new keyboard shortcuts. These functions finally make an iPad capable of replacing a laptop for most users, while providing iPhone-like security and sign-in convenience, as well as a clean transition between iPhone and iPad access.

Another interesting attribute of iPadOS is that it automatically presents the desktop version of a website in Safari, but scaled for the iPad display and optimized for touch. Apple also gave Safari a download manager within iPadOS, among other features that will make the iPad more like a laptop. And all this is a software update, so it is coming at the same price, or it would be the same price if it weren't for the continuing and matching discounts all the major retailers seem to have.

Apple's iPad discounting and/or iPadOS may have knocked Google out of tablets

While it is not clear why it happened, at roughly the same time the current iPad discounting proliferated the dominant retailers, Google (GOOG) literally decided it was time to stop making tablets. More specifically, on June 20, Google's SVP of Devices & Services, Rick Osterloh, tweeted:

(Source: Twitter)

While we may not know the whole list of reasons behind the company's decision to get out of tablet hardware entirely, the most probable reasons would be that it is (1) suffering from quality control issues that made releases too risky; or (2) incapable of producing a product that could compete with iPads at the lower price points and/or functionality Apple was pushing through.

The truth is that it is probably a combination of the two in that Google is finding it difficult to make a product a tablet as high-quality as an iPad at a competitive price, and that attempts to become competitive result in unacceptable reductions to quality. In any event, the removal of one of Apple's most formidable and deep-pocketed competitors from manufacturing competing devices should only increase the iPad's competitiveness.

iPad is a very meaningful product to Apple

Apple's main product may be the iPhone, but the iPad is a major source of revenue. iPads are mobile devices that are essentially large smartphones without data plans, or with optional data plans, depending on the type. Also, iPad revenue growth is strong. Apple's iPad sales during the first three months of 2019 were $4.9 billion, and the company recently reported it had just over $5 billion of revenue from iPad sales last quarter.

Apple already sold over $10 billion in iPads this year, and it is likely that the iPad will continue to perform well in the second half of 2019. The company will almost certainly sell over $20 billion within calendar year 2019. Apple's market share in tablets was already about 1/3rd, but it increased to above 38% last quarter. It could have well over 40% of the market by the end of the year.

Tablets are also essentially small televisions. Netflix and Amazon Video do not care whether you watch on a smartphone, tablet or television, and see each as just a device with a screen. More iPads out there will also make it easier for Apple to push entertainment to a larger base through its OS. Cheaper iPads will make it more likely for retail consumers to use them as at home devices, including for entertainment.

Apple is likely to appreciate in the fall

In early January, I published an article discussing both Tim Cook's stock buyback effect and the apparent recurring Apple stock cycle that has it bottoming every three years. The stock subsequently shot up and was well above $200 a share. Since then, Apple has remained range-bound and continues to be a solid buy when it declines with the broader market, which it just did.

Apple is likely to repurchase about $25-30 billion in shares in each of the next two quarters, and possibly more. That buying will provide the company with better-than-average market support. Meanwhile, a declining price is an opportunity for Apple itself to eliminate shares at better-than-average prices, and the company appears to be doing exactly that.

Apple has many possible catalysts in the second half of 2019, including its entertainment venture. The release of iPadOS into an already well-received market of iPads is likely a measure to support both this push into entertainment and Apple's broader recent focus on services revenue. To Apple, it is just another conduit for viewing and purchasing, whether mobile or on the couch.

Conclusion

Apple shares and products are best bought at a discount. If the company can maintain below-market pricing on its premium tablets, it is likely to continue to dominate this key device segment. Since Google is retreating from making another Google-branded tablet, Apple should benefit. The market has not fully appreciated Apple's accelerating tablet dominance, but that is likely to change this fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.