Stryker Corporation: Don't Stryke Yet

In my 2018 portfolio recap, I discussed that health care was one sector that I would like to increase my exposure throughout the coming year. According to the US Census Bureau's population projections, in the year 2030, all of those considered baby boomers will be retired, and unfortunately, or fortunately depending on how you see it, older. The 65+ population group is expected to grow such that 1 in 5 people in the United States are at retirement age or older.

A side effect of growing older is that your body typically starts to break down through wear and tear. According to this 2016 report by Kaiser Family Foundation, people age 55 and up account for over half of total spending on health care. The aging population will no doubt push that higher.

As a leader in the med-tech space as well as knee and hip replacements, Stryker Corporation (SYK) is positioned to continue to grow along with the population.

Dividend History

With the majority of my investment assets allocated to dividend growth companies, that means I want those companies to both pay and grow their dividend payment over time. This helps to shift the focus away from what the share price is doing and towards the fundamentals of the business and, of course, valuation.

Image by author; data source; Stryker Corporation Investor Relations.

*Stryker paid an annual dividend from 1994 through 2009 and began quarterly payments in 2010.

According to the CCC list, Stryker is a Dividend Champion with 26 consecutive years of dividend growth. That's every year since 1994 Stryker has been there paying out a higher dividend to owners than the year before. Of course, just important as an increase is whether the growth is faster than the pace of inflation.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1994 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 1994 $0.009 1995 $0.010 13.64% 1996 $0.011 13.00% 1997 $0.013 10.62% 12.41% 1998 $0.014 10.40% 11.33% 1999 $0.030 117.39% 38.47% 27.80% 2000 $0.033 8.33% 37.51% 26.58% 2001 $0.040 23.08% 42.58% 28.76% 2002 $0.050 25.00% 18.56% 31.95% 2003 $0.060 20.00% 22.67% 34.17% 2004 $0.070 16.67% 20.51% 18.47% 23.04% 2005 $0.090 28.57% 21.64% 22.59% 24.57% 2006 $0.110 22.22% 22.39% 22.42% 25.55% 2007 $0.220 100.00% 46.48% 34.49% 33.21% 2008 $0.330 50.00% 54.20% 40.63% 37.36% 2009 $0.400 21.21% 53.78% 41.71% 29.57% 2010 $0.600 50.00% 39.71% 46.14% 33.85% 2011 $0.720 20.00% 29.70% 45.61% 33.51% 2012 $0.850 18.06% 28.56% 31.04% 32.75% 2013 $1.060 24.71% 20.89% 26.29% 33.26% 2014 $1.220 15.09% 19.22% 24.99% 33.08% 2015 $1.380 13.11% 17.53% 18.13% 31.39% 2016 $1.520 10.14% 12.77% 16.12% 30.03% 2017 $1.700 11.84% 11.69% 14.87% 22.69% 2018 $1.880 10.59% 10.86% 12.14% 19.00% 2019 $2.080 10.64% 11.02% 11.26% 17.92%

Table and calculations by author; data source: Stryker Corporation Investor Relations.

As you can see in the above table, Stryker has routinely rewarded shareholders with an ample 10%+ annual dividend growth. Of the 25 1-year periods since 1994, Stryker's dividend growth has ranged from 8.3% to 117.4%. The average of those 25 periods is 26.6% with a median growth rate of 18.1%.

Expanding the time frame to the 16 10-year periods, annualized dividend growth has ranged from 17.9% to 37.4% with an average of 28.8% and a median of 30.7%.

Image by author; data source: Stryker Corporation SEC filings.

Of course, for dividend growth to be sustainable there needs to be a margin of safety between what's going out, the dividend, and what's coming in, net income or free cash flow. That brings us to the payout ratio. Stryker's average net income payout ratio has been 36% over the last 10 years and sits at 21% for the TTM period. Likewise, the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 35% and sits at 39% for the same periods, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

A strong business model will show it through its financials: growing sales, growing cash flow, rising dividends, decreasing debt and so on. As such I prefer to examine the strength of the business through its financials as well as gain some insight into managements' plans.

Image by author; data source: Stryker Corporation SEC filings

Stryker's top line has shown tremendous growth over the last decade growing from $6,723 M in FY 2009 up to $13,601 M for FY 2018. That's 102% total growth or ~8.1% annualized.

Operating cash flow has seen solid growth as well rising from $1,461 M to $2,610 M, respectively, which is good for 6.7% annualized growth or 79% in total. Additionally, free cash flow has grown from $1,330 M to $2,038 M. Free cash flow grew 53% in total or 4.9% annualized.

With revenue growth outpacing both operating and free cash flow growth, both cash flow margins have been under pressure. Stryker's free cash flow margin has ranged from 6.3% to 19.8% with an average of 14.6% over the last 10 years. For the last 5 years the average comes to just 11.5%. I want to see free cash flow margins greater than 10% as a sign of a strong cash generating business. Stryker qualifies here, but closer attention will be need to be paid here.

Image by author; data source: Stryker Corporation SEC filings

Alternatively, I like to use the free cash flow return on investing capital, "FCF ROIC", to view the profitability of a company. The FCF ROIC is the actual cash return that the business earns on the capital invested in the business. Additionally, I calculate the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. I want to see a FCF ROIC of greater than 10%.

Image by author; data source: Stryker Corporation SEC filings

Stryker's profitability definitely appears to be under immense pressure with FCF ROIC dropping from 20.1% in FY 2009 down to 9.4% for FY 2018. Stryker's FCF ROIC "Net" has seen similar pressure, but only dipped below 10% in FY 2017.

When companies generate cash through their operations, I want to see a management team allocate the surplus in the following order:

Re-invest in the business. Pay and grow the dividend with cash. Repurchase shares with remaining cash or seek out acquisitions to further expand the company.

To understand how Stryker uses its free cash flow I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow "FCF": Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend "FCFaD": FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buyback "FCFaDB": FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

A business with strong cash generation and prudent management will maintain a positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about a few years of negative FCFaDB because the business climate changes and opportunities might only present themselves for a limited time; however, I believe the trend over the longer term gives more insight into the intentions of management. If the business generates positive FCFaDB that means the business has more cash generated from its operations than is needed to maintain and grow the business as well as reward shareholders with a rising dividend and share repurchases. Similarly, if a company routinely has a negative FCFaDB then management will be forced to seek alternative funding either through debt, asset sales or cash on the balance sheet, none of which are good for equity holders.

Image by author; data source: Stryker Corporation SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Stryker has been FCF positive every year for the last decade generating a total of $13,643 M. That positive free cash flow is what has allowed management to pay and grow the dividend every year.

Stryker has paid out a total of $4,331 M in dividends to shareholders in total, putting the cumulative FCFaD at $9,312 M. Stryker has also maintained a positive FCFaD each year for the last 10 years.

Cumulatively, Stryker has spent $2,816 M on share repurchases over the last decade. That puts the total FCFaDB over the entire period at $6,947 M. Stryker has also maintained a positive FCFaDB every year, except for FY 2015 which saw operating cash flow dip due to recall-related payments.

Image by author; data source: Stryker Corporation SEC filings

Unfortunately, that $2,816 M spent on share repurchases appears to have been largely for naught. The diluted weighted shares outstanding declined from 399.4 M in FY 2009 to 380.3 M in FY 2018. That's just a total reduction of 4.8% or ~0.5% per year.

Save for FY 2011 and FY 2012 there's been no significant reductions in shares outstanding. While the total of $2,816 M seems large, as a percent of market cap using the average share price for each year that works out to an arithmetic average reduction of 0.97%.

As I mentioned earlier, my preference is to see companies reinvest in the business with their excess cash, then move to paying and growing the dividend and only then move to share repurchases to return any additional cash to shareholders. The following chart shows the cash returned to shareholders portioned out between dividends, free cash flow supported buybacks and other funded buybacks.

Image by author; data source: Stryker Corporation SEC filings

Stryker has only had to seek outside funding to make up for the cash shortfall in just FY 2015. That year's operating cash flow was negatively affected by recall related payments with respect to the Rejuvenate and ABGII agreements. All told management has resisted the temptation, that many corporations have not, to leverage up the balance sheet to repurchase shares.

Image by author; data source: Stryker Corporation SEC filings

Unfortunately, Stryker's balance sheet has deteriorated some over the last decade. Stryker essentially held no debt on the balance sheet in FY 2009 and as of the end of FY 2018 total debt had grown to $9,859 M. That's pushed the debt to capitalization ratio up to 45.7% of the balance sheet.

The rise in debt is largely attributed to the acquisition heavy strategy that Stryker has undertaken. Stryker has spent a total of $14,058 M on acquisitions over the last 10 years with only $6,497 M of FCFaDB leaving a deficit of $7,561 M. Coincidentally total debt has risen by $9,841 M with cash on the balance sheet rising $2,957 M.

I'm more welcoming for increased debt levels to purchase businesses that have real assets, whether it be patents, technology, or what have you, as opposed to the binge of debt fueled share repurchases that many companies have undertaken. Obviously, assuming that the businesses are purchase in the realm of their fair value or cheaper.

For FY 2018, Stryker's interest expense came to $264 M. Based on FY 2018's free cash flow Stryker's interest coverage was 7.7x. In addition the entire debt load could be paid off with 4.8 years of 2018's free cash flow and 7.4 years of 2018's FCFaD. Stryker's debt load is manageable at current levels and thus far it appears that Stryker's goal is to reduce its debt which it was already done by $1,885 M since the end of FY 2018.

Valuation

One method that I like to use to value a business is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. The MARR analysis requires you to estimate future earnings and dividends that a company will produce as well as the future valuation that Mr. Market will value the earnings stream at. If the expected return is higher than your hurdle return, with a margin of safety of course, then you invest in the business.

Analysts expect Stryker to have $8.21 of EPS for full year FY 2019 and $9.00 of EPS for FY 2020. Analysts also expect Stryker to grow earnings at 10.3% per year for the next 5 years. I then assumed that Stryker would be able to continue growing earnings at 7% per year for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 30% payout ratio.

As far as the valuation that market participants will value Stryker's earnings at in the future I let history be my guide. Over the last decade, Stryker has typically traded between 15x - 30x TTM EPS. A modified Graham Number calculation pegs the fair P/E, based on the future growth in earnings and the current AAA corporate bond yield of 3.19%, at 29.0x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 15x to 30x.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Stryker could provide assuming a purchase price around $209, Monday's intra-day trading. Return estimates are based off the assumptions laid out above and include dividend payments taken in cash. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2029, "10 Year".

Alternatively, I like to determine what price targets would produce the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10% and 12%. The 10% is typically my minimum threshold for investment whereas the 12% is derived from the ~8.73% 10 year earnings growth rate plus the starting dividend yield of 1.0% plus 2.25% for 25% undervaluation.

Based on dividend yield theory, Stryker's current yield of 1.0% is well below the 5-year moving average of 1.29%. If Stryker were to trade at the 5-year yield that would suggest a share price around $161 or roughly 23% lower than current prices. In order for Stryker to trade at a 20% premium to the 5-year average, ~1.55%, Stryker's share price would need to be ~$135 or 36% lower.

Image by author; data source: Yahoo Finance and Stryker Corporation Investor Relations.

Conclusion

Stryker appears to be a great company with a solid management. Of course, it helps that they operate in the medical device and technology industry that has the huge tailwind of the baby boomers requiring more medical treatment in attempts to keep their bodies moving.

Unfortunately there's the little problem of valuation. While Stryker has been, and is expected to continue, growing by leaps and bounds it appears that the valuation has gotten too far ahead of the business fundamentals.

Due to the high expected growth in earnings Stryker still has a better than average chance of delivering 10% annualized returns along with low single digit dividend growth rate. The problem is that there's no margin of safety built into that at all.

Assuming no missteps in operations, or unforeseen events happening, shares are fully valued. Of course a future acquisition could skew the results to the upside.

When we look at the 12% return target, which incorporates a roughly 25% undervaluation or wiggle room if you like, then shares would need to be bought currently around the $160 level assuming a future P/E ratio in the 20x range.

My fair value estimate is around the $170-$180 level which suggests roughly 15% downside. As such I'll continue to sit on the sidelines and look for other opportunities before adding shares of an otherwise great company to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.