CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair

The market has kept CVS stock range-bound the last few months due to uncertainty over the future viability of the business in relation to possible regulatory changes.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) remains a key holding of many of our followers. Is there any stock that has been treated more unfairly? It seems like "forever" that the stock has been stuck between $52 and $56. So-called "range-bound" as they say. This comes even after the company once again put out a strong quarterly result this morning, which we will discuss. The only saving grace during this range-bound period is that the stock has been stellar for trading, and those who are simply holding have been paid a bountiful dividend yield of 3.6% to nearly 4.0% during this time. Even with the present slight boost in share prices after earnings, we believe the stock remains woefully undervalued. We believe shares remain a buy. Let us discuss.

Still unfairly discounting performance

It is our opinion that the market is really putting a lot of weight on the possibility of regulatory changes hitting CVS revenues, as well as the future of health care in America should the balance of power shift in Congress and the White House after the 2020 elections. To see the market discount the stock on "what-ifs" 18 months out is rather surprising. When we look at CVS as a whole, the market is unfairly discounting performance. As the stock cratered earlier this year, the value case began to build as the market anticipated disaster. While drug rebate issues are a more near-term risk, a lot of that seems to be in the rear-view mirror for now.

So, why are we seeing this multiple compression remain when performance is strong? Why is the stock range-bound? Well, in our view, much of this really is the still-pressing fears of what could happen to private industry in the healthcare sector years down the road, should there be a meaningful push for socialized medicine in the United States. There remain issues over what could happen if there are changes to pharmacy/drug reimbursements, despite the White House killing that proposal for now (see link in above paragraph). It seems, at least for the first half of 2019, that CVS was hit hard because it is becoming a one-stop shop powerhouse health sector play. For example, it has medical clinics for check-ups, health screenings, and immunizations, among a host of other services. As a one-stop health care shop, it is, of course, vulnerable to health care changes, especially with owning Aetna. Do not forget that CVS is also a leading pharmacy benefits manager with ~75 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan, so hints of reimbursement changes are a risk. With these risks to the business model, the market has had no mercy. Yet, performance continues to justify owning this name.

Revenues are so solid

Sales are up over the last few Q2s, with the most recent boost reflecting Aetna's contributions to the revenue stream. The key here is that despite the market's revaluation of the name lower, CVS is continuing to perform pretty close to, if not above, our expectations for overall sales. It should be noted, however, growth in revenues had slowed a bit to single digits percentage-wise before incorporating Aetna, but they were growing, albeit slowly:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The key takeaway here is that CVS sales remain strong. Revenues this quarter came in at $63.43 billion, ahead of consensus expectations, and registering 35.2% growth year over year. Of course, this revenue spike is mostly the result of the acquisition of Aetna in November 2018, which is now CVS' "Health Care Benefits" segment. Then there is, of course, the pharmacy services and the retail side of things, as well as the miscellaneous "corporate/other" segments. Performance matters, and so, it is critical to understand how these segments are doing.

The Pharmacy Services segment saw total revenues jump 4.2% for this segment. Total pharmacy claims processed increased above expectations by 4.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis and this remains strong and drove much of the revenue growth. This was driven by net new business for the segment and some Maintenance Choice offerings being adopted at a high clip. As far as retail sales go, we saw growth in both pharmacy and front-end. This is an underappreciated strength. That is, retail sales are growing. Revenues increased 3.7% compared to the prior year overall for retail with higher prescription volume. Total prescription volume grew 5.9% on a 30-day equivalent basis compared to the prior year, outpacing our most bullish estimates for 5.5% growth. Front store revenues remain approximately 23% of total retail revenues, with health product sales leading and seeing strength for yet another quarter.

The new health care benefits segment is one area we have struggled with pinpointing confident estimates. Since it is new and contains much of the old Aetna, it is not easy to have precise estimates, especially when you factor in the seasonal growth of the SilverScript business. In Q2, we were estimating around $17 billion in revenue. Overall revenues were at the higher end of our range at $17.4 billion. We continue to anticipate strong revenues moving forward in this segment, but will revisit this assertion should the government make alterations to reimbursements/rebates or changes to healthcare costs, etc. Much of the "what if" regulatory changes would impact this segment. But did all of this sales growth result in earnings growth?

Earnings dazzle

In short, yes, earnings dazzled, thanks to the higher-than-expected revenue and a moderate rise in expenses. Overall, operating profit rose almost 60% in the quarter to $4.03 billion. CVS hauled in $1.93 billion in net income, or $1.49 in earnings per share, up from the $2.52 loss last year on a GAAP basis. Very strong. Controlling for items, adjusted earnings were up 11.8% to $1.89:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This improvement is also underappreciated by the Street, in our opinion, with the consensus expectations surpassed by $0.20 and the outlook having been raised by management. Shares are now only up just 5% to the top of their recent range. We are looking for a bullish signal, which would be 3 consecutive closes above $58 to break out of the trading range it has been stuck in. While there are the "what if" concerns regarding future regulations, we anticipate a strong 2019.

Increasing our expectations for 2019

When we factor in all of the changes the company has experienced, and ignoring the possibility of future changes to the political landscape, 2019 has shaped up to be a strong year. With year-to-date performance, we are upping our conservative expectations that we outlined previously. We surmise that there will remain mid- to high-single digit growth in retail sales. We do believe ongoing reimbursement issues will continue to weigh on the pharmacy, but this will be made up for by volumes. We still have some cloudiness on the new healthcare segment, but we believe this segment creates a lot of opportunity and could net $70 billion in revenues this year.

From a valuation perspective, the stock is still trading at well less than ten times forward earnings. The market continues to discount the stock and the sector. Still, this is very attractive given that earnings and revenues are still growing, and we are now raising our expectations from earlier in 2019. Considering the results of the first half of 2019, the front-end retail and pharmacy sales, the health care benefit segment, and the trend in expenses, we are bullish. We previously expected $4.95-5.10 for the year 2019 in GAAP earnings. Adjusting for items, we were confident that the company would deliver $6.75-7.00 in non-GAAP earnings per share based on the top line growing to $249.0-258.0 billion.

Now, we are raising the bottom end of these expectations given the performance year to date, with expectations for continued solid performance in H2 2019. We now see revenues of $251-258 billion, and assuming a commensurate rise in expenses, see GAAP earnings at $5.00-5.10, with adjusted earnings of $6.85-7.00. This results in a forward multiple of just 7.8X at the high end of earnings for 2019. This is highly attractive given that performance is not declining, rather it is improving.

Final thoughts

The value case has been there. Although we have made trades in the name during this range, we believe if the stock can close above $58 for 3 sessions in a row, this could be the start of a bull run back into the $60 range. Yes, the stock has been fantastic to trade for a point here and there. We also note that options day trading has worked dramatically well. But as investors, the 3.7% yield was attractive to hold waiting for performance to justify the stock moving higher. The market has doubts about the future, but we believe it is still mispricing CVS stock, and this is opportunity. Value hunters who like solid dividends should be looking closely at this name. Our short-term traders should look for price action that suggests bullish support into the $60s. We like the stock here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.