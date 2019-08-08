ENZL: Defensive Holdings Will Still Be Harmed By Economic Recession

The iShares ENZL ETF is reflective of the macroeconomic conditions in New Zealand and has ample liquidity.

It has also become one of the highest valued countries. Particularly when its fundamentals are poor.

New Zealand has been one of the top-performing developed world equity markets over the past year despite U.S. dollar strength.

New Zealand has been one of the best-performing countries over the past few months backed by declining global interest rates and possible "blow off top" equity speculation. This has caused the country to be the most overvalued in the world by some measurements despite its lackluster (and declining) economic data.

The country's PMI, business confidence, and the New Zealand dollar have all been declining at a steady rate over the past year while its equity market has only risen. The ongoing glut in household debt, backed by its property bubble, is at significant risk of boiling over in coming months.

At current valuations and technical levels it seems unlikely that New Zealand can continue to out-perform its peers in coming months and may see significant downside. While short-selling the iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF (ENZL) comes with a high dividend carry, it may turn out to be a profitable opportunity if managed well.

Enter the iShares ENZL ETF

The iShares ENZL ETF is one of the easiest ways to have a position in the country. The fund currently has net assets AUM of $200M and had been actively traded since 2010, so it has ample liquidity for those looking for a long-term position. It currently has 27 holdings with a high average "P/E" ratio of 20.4X and a high "P/B" of 2.3X.

It tracks the MSCI New Zealand 25/50 index. According to MSCI, the index can be placed in the "low volatility" and "momentum" factors:

Source : MSCI

This is likely due to its highly defensive positioning. Here is the sector breakdown for the fund found on the iShares website:

Utilities, Healthcare, and Consumer staples make up most of the fund and are typically regarded as defensive sectors that are less impacted by the economy. The fund also had a distribution yield of 2.8% compared to an expense ratio of 0.5%. While MSCI claims its low volatility, it has an annualized standard deviation of 13.7%, which is comparable to the S&P 500.

Overall, the fund has no red flags. It pays a higher dividend which is a downside to some short sellers, but as I will explain soon, the opportunity for alpha is high enough to make that a small concern.

Relative Performance at Extreme Highs

Overall, the country has been strong with an 11% return since August despite the U.S. dollar rally that has pushed most foreign equities down. Over the past month and a half, New Zealand has been one of the top performing countries among developed economies with a sharp 12% rise from June to late July.

That said, the current chart of New Zealand is pretty bearish as it appears that the June rally may have been nothing more than a short-squeeze. To illustrate this, let's first take a look at performance relative to its other developed pacific region peers. Below is a chart of ENZL's performance compared to an equal weighted index of Australia (EWA), Taiwan (EWT), Japan (EWJ), Canada (EWC), and the United States (SPY).

Source : Google Finance

Note, performance is indexed to 1, so "1.2" indicates 20% appreciation.

As you can see, New Zealand equities are less tied to global peers than many equity markets. Its stock market sold off less than most during the October crash last year and saw strong performance thereafter, particularly over this summer.

To see this from another angle, let's look at our relative performance chart of New Zealand. To make this chart we simply take our New Zealand index above and divide it by the "Developed Pacific Ex New Zealand" index. In doing so, we have a chart of the alpha generated by the New Zealand fund with the pacific region used as the benchmark. This can also be thought of as performance of "Long New Zealand Short the Benchmark" if re-balanced daily.

Source : Google Finance

Charts like this are useful because they help remove the global economic factors from the chart and let us see the "idiosyncratic" behavior of a given country. As you can see here, this measurement is nearing its resistance level from July of 2016. Admittedly, this is a less proven resistance level than I prefer, but still serves as a useful "overbought" signal.

Typically, though not always, relative performance charts such as this mean-revert as one country or sector can only outperform its benchmark for so long. Often countries like New Zealand that crush their benchmark in one period under-perform it in the next.

Overall, New Zealand has outperformed by a wide margin and, as we will see soon, it has caused valuations to reach extreme levels. In my opinion, the "performance gap" between New Zealand and other developed pacific countries will close. That can happen in two ways: New Zealand rises less than the benchmark (if the benchmark rises) or falls more than it in case it continues to crash. I find the latter case more likely.

High Valuations, No Growth Potential

Upon launch of our Marketplace service The Country Club, subscribers will get access to our Global Dashboard that offers global charts of equity fundamentals and more. This is particularly useful for looking at countries like New Zealand that get much less analyst and news coverage than the big players.

Here is our "Median PE Ratio by Country" chart that maps median price-to-earnings multiples over the 4,000+ global equities in our database. Note, stocks included in this calculation and held in the ENZL ETF though ENZL is not equally weighted as in our calculation.

Self-sourced

From a median "P/E" standpoint, New Zealand ranks most overvalued country in the globe at 25.7X. Importantly, the harmonic mean "P/E" ratio for ENZL given by iShares is 20.7X. For comparison, Australia has a median "P/E" ratio of 17.7X and most of Europe around 15X. Even India with its high growth rate has a lower valuation multiple.

There is nothing wrong with a high valuation if it is backed by high top line and bottom line growth. The issue with New Zealand is that this rally has happened as the fundamental economic data has declined. To me, this is a clear sign that the recent rally was caused by a short-squeeze or other speculative buying and not by real improvement.

Declining Economic Everything

We will start our discussion on the New Zealand economy with a chart of NZDUSD compared to its equity performance. I have also added lamb prices as sheep and agriculture represent over half of the country's exports. Fun fact, there are 10 sheep for every New Zealander.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the three factors are closely correlated, but currency and sheep price performance have been notably weak while equity conformance has been strong. Something smells like economic dislocation.

This is also reflected in the country's PMI numbers. Its PMI has been in sharp decline since the beginning of last year and appears as if it will soon cross below the 50 handle.

Manufacturing PMI for New Zealand

Source : Trading Economics

Business confidence paints a picture that is perhaps even more clear:

Source : Trading Economics

New Zealand's GDP growth expectations have been falling steadily for about two years while its equity market has only risen. To add more tinder to the fire, New Zealand home prices are starting to decline from their bubblish levels.

The primary catalyst for the slowdown in home prices has been a foreign buyer ban that was designed to stop primarily Chinese home buying. This is key as it is why I am bearish on the pacific region as a whole. New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the Western Pacific U.S. have all seen massive property price increases backed by money from Chinese investors looking for "cheaper" alternatives to what they find at home.

This has caused large increases to household debt in those areas as home buyers have struggled to make down-payments on homes. New Zealand, Australia, and Canada have all taken measures to curb foreign home buying which has resulted in a growing home bear market in all of those areas.

Here is a chart from our Country Club Dashboard detailing household debt to GDP globally:

Data Source: Trading Economics

As you can see, New Zealand, Canada and Australia suffer from extremely high household debt to GDP. This means not only that consumption growth will likely be low but also that the probability of a financial crisis is relatively high.

Remember, U.S. household debt to GDP topped at 98% in 2006 and the implosion of that debt caused serious global turmoil. Today, Australia is at 120%, Canada is at 100%, and New Zealand is at 94%. Needless to say, I wouldn't want to be an investor in the banks making those loans such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCPK:ANZBY).

The Bottom Line

To me, the New Zealand equity market is significantly overvalued and likely to decline soon as poor economic data continues to turn out. The reality is simple; the country has weak (and falling) growth fundamentals combined with a sky-high valuation and poor consumer solvency. If the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen due to the ever-growing U.S. trade war, then that will only add to the downside.

On top of that, a quarter of New Zealand exports go to China. If Chinese GDP continues to decline then that will certainly be negative for the country.

Because I typically maintain a net long global equities position, I am always looking for bearish countries to keep my portfolio hedged against a global decline. In my opinion, short selling ENZL or New Zealand equities may make for a great way to bet on a Pacific region recession or property bubble.

The global decline in rates likely helped buoy the ETF to all-time highs because high dividend paying equities act much like long-term bonds. That said, I am bullish on rates at their current level which may only act as another downward catalyst for New Zealand.

