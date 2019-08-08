Insight Enterprises Updates Its Forecast With PCM Acquisition

Based on Insight's updated guidance, the stock now sells for less than 10x P/E for 2020 with the PCM acquisition and a 23% free cash flow yield.

Insight now says the deal will contribute to its Q4 earnings. Based on company guidance I estimate full-year 2019 EPS will be $4.93.

Insight Enterprises updated its forecast Tuesday for its acquisition of PCM Inc. along with its earnings results for Q2 2019.

Insight Enterprises Updated Its Forecast for the PCM Deal

On August 6, 2019, Insight Enterprises (NSIT) produced solid quarterly results for Q2 2019 and updated its forecasts about its acquisition of PCM, Inc. (PCMI). Last month I wrote about the benefits of the deal and how NSIT is deeply undervalued ("Insight Enterprises Acquisition of PCM Will Be A Massive Win for Shareholders").

The company reported that its adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 3% year over year to $1.49. The company also provided a forecast of 2019 earnings. On page 18 of its earnings presentation slides, NSIT forecasted 2019 EPS of $4.85 to $4.95. That includes a full quarter (Q4) of consolidated PCM earnings. This means the stock is now trading at just over 10x earnings for 2019. The presentation also went into more detail about the PCM acquisition. During Q4 2019, Insight expects PCM will add between $530 million and $560 million in sales and $3-5 million in adjusted earnings from operations.

Source: NSIT Q2 2019 earnings presentation August 6, 2019

Keep in mind that NSIT has already indicated that the $484 million PCM acquisition will bring at least $70 million in synergies within two years to NSIT. This means that the deal only was done at a ratio of just 4.5x EV/EBITDA. I showed in my article last month that this can be verified given the numbers that PCM has already produced.

Based on the quarterly results from Aug. 2, I updated my forecast for 2020 earnings and cash flow for NSIT. I now expect $4.93 in EPS for 2019 and $5.65 for 2020. This means that NSIT is very cheap, selling below 10x earnings for 2020 and 4.5x EV/EBITDA:

Source: Hake estimates

Free Cash Flow. The single most important thing that stands out to me about Insight's finances is its incredibly high level of free cash flow ("FCF"). For example, so far in 2019 during its first two quarters, NSIT has generated $172 million in FCF, representing 9.1% of its market value. Based on my forecasts (see below), NSIT will produce $349 million in FCF during 2019. Now since NSIT does not pay dividends or buy back stock, FCF can be used exclusively to pay down the cost of the $484 million acquisition of PCM. The deal will be paid for within 2 years:

Source: Hake estimates

The table above shows that the FCF generated during 2020 will be almost $360 million. By 2021, after the full synergies of the PCM deal have benefited FCF of the combined companies, I suspect the FCF will be close to $400 million per year. That will leave ample room for NSIT to begin buying back stock and/or paying a dividend.

Valuation Update

I updated my valuation given in my prior article by adding in more peer companies. Based on the methodology I used in last month's article and the updated guidance given Tuesday, NSIT is worth at least $95.84, or over 82% above Tuesday's price:

Source: Hake estimates

Summary and Conclusion

NSIT's update on its extremely profitable computer hardware reselling and software technology and consulting businesses for Q2 2019 shows that it is now selling below 10x earnings. The bottom line is that NSIT produces so much free cash flow that it represents over 18% of its market value. With the PCM acquisition starting in Q4 2019, NSIT's FCF will be even higher. The company's update on the deal Tuesday shows that it will easily be paid for by FCF within two years. The stock is now worth at least $95.84 per share, or 82% above Tuesday's price. After that or possibly even before that, expect the company to consider large share buybacks, a dividend or both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.