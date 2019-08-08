Green Dot Corp (GDOT) CEO Steven Streit on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dara Dierks - IR

Steven Streit - Founder, President, CEO & Director

Mark Shifke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Napoli - William Blair & Company

Andrew Jeffrey - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays Bank

Steven Kwok - KBW

Andrew Schmidt - Citigroup

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Green Dot Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dara Dierks of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dara Dierks

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. On today's call, we'll discuss Green Dot's second quarter 2019 performance and thoughts about the remainder of the year. Following those remarks, we'll open the call for questions. For those of you who haven't yet accessed our earnings release that accompanies this call and webcast, it can be found at ir.greendot.com. As a reminder, our comments include forward-looking statements, among other things, our expectations regarding future results and performance. Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release and in Green Dot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. During the call, we'll make reference to our financial measures that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles. For the sake of clarity, unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on the non-GAAP basis. Information may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP data presented by other companies. Quantitative reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial information to the directly comparable GAAP financial information appears in today's press release. The content of this call is a property of Green Dot Corporation and is subject to copyright protection.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Steve.

Steven Streit

Thank you Dara, and welcome everyone to the Green Dot Corporation Q2 2019 earnings call. Today, we will review the second quarter financial results, provided to support on our Six-Step Plan, including details on our new Unlimited cash back bank account product that officially launched 1 week ago and we will discuss at the state of the Digital banking segment of our market. While Mark will share more context around the financial performance and guidance during his section of the call, I want WordPress upfront that we're going full year guidance. While disappointing enforcement, it is necessary as a result of acceleration of declining unit sales in our legacy prepaid card product line combined with the later than expected launch of our new Unlimited product in the last BaaS program that together make are now unrealistic for us to achieve the growth we have attended in the second half. And we believe the underlying reasons are contained to only a legacy prepaid business line and are likely to impact only this year's revenue growth trajectory as we expect to performance of our new products and our vast programs should help us returned to healthy growth rates again next year.

So now let's get into the numbers. Green Dot's products and platform model generated Q2 consolidated non-GAAP total operating revenues of $265 million, up 5% year-over-year increase. The largest drivers of the growth of our BaaS Platform product line and from growth in our processing and settlement segment. However, our Account Services segment underperformed our expectations in the quarter and the first half in general, due primarily to the decline in our legacy nondirect deposit active accounts, which we identified as potential had been on our last call. These declines continued and accelerated in Q2, resulting in lower than anticipated prepaid unit sales that has caused a material reduction in active prepaid accounts. In Q2 on the year-over-year basis, we were down by around 500,000 active prepaid accounts, primarily from the loss of the nonreloading customers and cash reloading customers, offset by an increase of around 240,000 BaaS active accounts.

The digital banking industry segment has become incredibly competitive this year and over the past several months in particular with several slow quarter neo-banks, freshly new capital, spending the equipment of marketing dollars to convert customers to their largely free bank account offerings. Our Green Dot has a farewell historically against competition over many years, and we are still far with the largest digital banking this segment. We're taking these competitive pressures seriously. There's little doubt in our minds that the increased marketing spend from so many competitors in aggregate is taking its toll on our new customer acquisition. We have a track record of navigating through similar competitive environments and believe we are well-positioned with our innovative product roadmap and strong infrastructure competitive advantages to return to active account and associated revenue growth starting in 2020. But until then, we expect our prepaid product line to continue to show weakness in Q3 before performance starts to moderate in Q4 and then return to active account growth in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was well ahead of our expectations delivering $75 million on a consolidated basis, representing year-over-year growth rate of 18%, growth rate was achieved over and above our very strong comp from last year's Q2. The year-over-year EBITDA week was broad-based and about half of that again coming from a flow through from higher revenue on several of our product lines and the other half coming from operational savings achieved through several Green Dot's platform efficiency initiatives. The better than expected adjusted EBITDA result generated better-than-expected consolidated non-GAAP EPS for the quarter, up $0.90 representing a year-over-year growth rate of 22%. So now let's review our progress in achieving our Six-Step Plan for 2019. Step one is about launching 2 new innovative and exciting products. I think we are in excellent shape here. Our first quarter officially launched on July 30. It's called the Unlimited cashback bank account by Green Dot Bank.

We are truly thrilled with the quality of the product, the execution of the launch and the tremendous number of positive articles and reviews we received since launching. In fact, we have received nearly 1 billion media impressions from press coverage of Unlimited in just the first week since launch. Given that, I think it's fair to say that despite the tremendous number of competitors in the digital banking space today, Unlimited by Green Dot has clearly captured the attention of our broad spectrum of the American public in a very short period of time. There are several items of note I would like to share about Unlimited cashback bank account product. The first note is about the product itself. Unlimited is neither a prepaid card nor a debit card. It's a bank account that is designed to be the customer's primary bank account and in so being ultimately replaced with our current banking on that prospective customer currently uses. Market research shows that 80% of the American public under the age of 44 is willing to try a new bank account if they failed to reach better than their current bank account.

Among those respondents who aided Unlimited with a high intend to purchase core more than half currently use a top 10 national bank and another 40% currently use either credit union or community bank. Less than 5% currently use an online only bank and less than 3% currently use a prepaid card. As such, we expect that our opportunity for Unlimited is a large and mainstream. Of our very early day, I believe we are succeeding in finding new customer base for Green Dot and in so doing we believe that Unlimited and at the new products we are working on is intended to apply before the end of the year have our year and promising opportunity to increase our Tam well beyond the prepaid market for a bank account products. While we have several BaaS partners with products that are intended to attract the mass banking market, Unlimited is the first quarter under their Green Dot brand name that seeks to attract the main stream bank account customer. The second note is about technology. Unlimited is an app that houses digital cashback checking account, a digital high-yield savings account, a way to send money to friends and family instantly and for free, or way to transfer money from the customers old bank account into their new Unlimited account and on-demand digital deposits slip that enables our customers to deposit cash securely and no charge of participating Green Dot retail locations, an easy to use mobile phone camera check deposit feature and much more.

At any time the customer contact the deposit tab in the app to send their employer or pre-populated e-mail requesting direct deposit enrollment thereby eliminating much of the hassle of enrolling the payroll direct deposit. And questions can be quickly answered via 24/7 text chat product support available in the app and online at the touch of a button. The app also offers a host of mobile alerts to keep the customer connected to their account and feeling instantly gratified by seeing their cashback balance grow with every online or in app transaction. The third note is about design. Unlimited is cool bank account. For example, the website is unique, content rich and the result of considerable consumer testing and artistic review. Information is transparent and reflective of Green Dot's culture. In fact, all the how-to videos are Green Dot employees talk about the product that they created. the limited app is highly functional in intuitive and fast. In the lifecycle messages, social media and TV spots are designed for the mainstream million dollars years in mind. When the customer cares our personalized Visa debit card at their home, the card looks modern and unique and can be easily provision for Apple Pay, Google pay or Samsung pay.

Even the image that comes up in the mobile phone when you make an inhabitants for mobile payment looks sleek and modern. Design matters and we believe we are customers will take notice leading to a more intimate relationship between the customer and the bank account over time. The fourth and perhaps the most important note is about a value. For the customer that uses Unlimited as a primary bank account the 3% cash back in online and in app purchases and the 3% annual interest rate on savings represents extreme value. Plus Unlimited offers easy to find free ATMs, free cash deposit, a popular retailer or using our app and the account have no overdraft or penalty Visa and a time. In fact, the only fee that are typical customer might pay are the ATM fees at or at our network machine and a 7.95 Monthly fee that can be waived from the customer spends a $1000 per month or more, and easy read for most people.

We believe Unlimited is the best value in banking. Notice that inserts the cheapest bank account. that there are many free bank accounts as you know it. But we believe we have succeeded in designing a product that is both the cattle relating value for consumers and a financially sustainable product for green door. Why it is far too early to predict any type of specific outcome, I can let you know that as human evolution which is fairly similar to what they have been in week 1, we believe we will meet or exceed our goal of opening a 1 million new Unlimited accounts prior to the end of the year. Unlimited is the first quarter is intended to be several new product launches this year as part of our strategic innovation road map, including a new Gen Z mobile bank account product that we expect to find a completely different market than Unlimited. It is our goal and expectation that in aggregate, these new products, Unlimited plus the others scheduled to be reduced before the end of the year will provide the unit acquisition lift needed to drive expanding active account numbers and associated expanding revenue in our Account Services segment in 2020. Step two is about increasing purchase volume and attracting the more committed customer base.

We've been achieving this step very well since launching our first date of reverse and debit cards in 2016 and that trend continues this quarter, although, the loss of units sales is a headwind on aggregate growth. For example, spend volume was up 2% year-over-year on a materially lower #of active accounts. Of course, to grow overall revenue in the Account Services segment, we need both quality and quantity as we have been achieving up until recently. With the successful launch of our limited and get the new product scheduled to be introduced this year, we believe the return to active account growth in 2020. Step 3 is about building and releasing BaaS 3.0 and 4.0. This is the work in progress and continues on schedule.

Remember that every new product launch whether the launch of a new Green Dot or GoBank branded program or the launch of BaaS partner program enriches the BaaS platform's capability set because we first develop given new function capability of the BaaS pattern for our first use including our own product designers who are customers of our own platform. For example, both Unlimited in the market value for a week, we received several calls from current and prospective the BaaS partners asking if they can incorporate these features that feature into their products. Innovation breeds innovation and the more robust a products, the more robust the platform. And the more robust with a partner programs can become. That will improve and evolve the platform's capabilities with these new product release is a compelling part of the BaaS value proposition and one of the reasons I think business partners, including several of America's largest retail, consumer, technology and financial services companies choose the partner with Green Dot BaaS. On that topic, I'm pleased let you know that we are seeing strong and material incremental demand an opportunity for our BaaS or Banking-as-a-Service platform business line. In 2019, BaaS is on track to achieve a year-over-year GDP growth of over 60% and revenue growth of over 70%. Of course, we're having offsetting challenges in our legacy prepaid business causing the lower consolidated growth rates.

Nevertheless, BaaS is performing quite well and we expect to experience a continued growth in 2020 with several new potential large-scale expansions underway with current large BaaS partners and a fairly long list of new partnerships and programs in the queue that we developed and launched over the next several months. For competitive reasons, we can't share details on new programs until the launch but 1 program I can mention is Manzo. Manzo is a leading U.K. neo-bank quarter that is coming to the U.S. and they will be using our platform to facilitate cash deposits to Manzo accounts to a nationwide retailer base cash processing network. As you may know, Green Dot's platform powers deposit taking for many leading neo-bank's and we welcome Manzo.

Lastly, I am pleased to announce that Green Dot to join a Visa to support their FinTech a fast track initiative here in the U.S. for qualified FinTech companies partnered with certain leading venture capital firms can now be referred to Green Dot to have their programs developed, issued and managed. Elsewhere, across our various revenue divisions I'm pleased to welcome a whopping 253 new partners both who have chosen Green Dot RapidPay for their corporate PayCard solution. This incredible list includes names like Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Sally Beauty Holdings, Lands and Incorporated and Game Stop Corporation. We welcome them all to our PayCard division. Step four is to greatly broaden the size and scale of our BaaS Platform's ability to serve a greater number of partners to the development in late 2020 deployment of our bank operating system called Banking OS or bOs. Development continues on track with bOs as you recall of it is a part of $60 million investment for the purpose of accelerating Pass platform development and that is on track. Step five is to continue to improve and scale our operating infrastructure which holds an Evergreen spot on our annual Six-Step Plan.

We continue to make material progress here. You can see evidence of our success in our Q2 adjusted EBITDA a non-GAAP's EPS results we're non-GAAP total operating revenue grew by only 5%, but non-GAAP EPS grew by 22%. You can also see an example of that efficiency where the new chat text product support feature that rolled out only last week as part of Unlimited. And yet even after a week, it's already handling thousands of customer chat sessions that would have otherwise required a phone call or an agent to handle that service to the customer at a higher cost. Lastly, step six is about the smart and accretive allocation of capital to enhance shareholder value overtime. During our second quarter, we announced that we entered our definitive agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to purchase a total of $100 million of our Class A common stock under an accelerated stock repurchase transaction. Under the agreement, we received initial delivery of approximately 1.7 million shares. The final number of shares to be repurchased and the aggregate cost per share to Green Dot will be based on our volume weighted average stock price during the term of the transaction, which is expected to be completed this year. Before I hand the call over to Mark, I'd like to speak about what we see as the state of the digital banking space where Green Dot largely competes.

This space includes a traditional national banks and community bank that enable their accounts to be appointed online more brands placed on and on the banks that have been around for many years and then we saw quarter neo-bank's that themselves are not banks but are typically venture backed technology focused or marketing focused companies that assemble the competence of a bank offering to our brains positive program with a third party bank, processing partnership with the transaction processor and then typically homegrown also is program management function that was all the parts together. The neo-bank want to pass its early roots dating back to 2011 and a 2012 with an app called Bank Simple, which at the time, captured the hearts and minds of the Silicon Valley Millennial crowd. And he had Green Dot's on innovative mobile bank account product called GoBank, which launched great fanfare whenever the more mainstream banking crowd.

Since then, aside from what became known as simple, which sold years back to BBVA and GoBank, which remains a popular Green Dot owned mobile banking app, not much has happened in the neo-bank space until the past year or so. When FinTech investors took note of the success of certain so-called challenger banks in Europe and then took notice of the domestic demand from largest establish FinTech players for green Dot's own Banking-as-a-Service business line. We believe the commission of European challenger banks successes and the broad-based and impressive ramping the U.S. of Green Dot's Banking-as-a-Service platform where clients like Apple, Intuit, Uber and many more set the stage for the BC investment thesis tipping point, resulting in nearly $6 billion in venture investments made in North American FinTech startup firms in just this past Q2 alone. With the majority of those investments being in the digital banking and lending space, including a multi-hundred million dollars investments in the neo-bank that compete directly with Green Dot.

We believe that thesis for this unprecedented level of investment is at Millennials and Gen Z, of course, have an intimate relationship with their mobile phones and of the generations hold to believe that a big banks and big companies more broadly are somehow bad or unethical. As such, we believe there was a strong conviction amongst the tech-VC community that the opportunity exist to disrupt the traditional banking industry by creating modern digital banking brands that appeal to Millennials and Gen Zs so that they can gain scale, and ultimately, offer the full service offerings of JP Morgan Chase or other traditional bank. To realize that goal, we believe this RFC must first be significant scale on the base underlined accomplish and shape from which all good things spring and that is becoming the consumer's primary bank account. To accomplish that many of the neo-bank software free mobile banking experience with varying features supported by tremendous marketing campaigns intended to fund a land grab.

While such a model is always going to be cash flow negative, we believe that theory is that at the start of can get to scale build an infrastructure take advantage of scale economics and then break even on a unique, this is they can then start to make money with the lending and other add-on. Of course, we're seeing this before in the prepared industry where in 2011 through 2014 American Express, Chase and many others launch no feed products backed by tremendous marketing campaigns to encourage acquisitions with the promise of free to encourage trial and retention. They were in fact successful in opening millions of new accounts, but the customer behavior did not justify the CPA or the attrition rates largely equaled to the acquisition rates. Meaning that the unit economics were never able to scale. One by one the VC's tired of losing hundreds of millions of hours and round after round of investments with no clear or likely path to profitability and those companies were either sold or shuttered. Today, just 5 years later, not one of those products exists as they were.

We do think today is fundamentally different because of the smartphone infrastructure is far more mature than it was back then and the issue of the digital native is now primer for choosing the banking relationship. As such, we do believe there going to be in neo-bank players more able to achieve both a large customer base and a sufficiently skilled infrastructure to break even or make a profit to interchange and product add-ons, however, we believe that most new entrants will not make it as their venture investors are tired of chasing that elusive scale of profit a round after round of investments runs dry. This is when we expect to see the inevitable consolidation plays followed by the closure of those startups who could not scale, who could not sell. Already, we witnessed the demise of Fin by Chase and we are seeing several of the free neo-bank models are attempting to transition to fee models where they are now seeking to add fees to formally free services. Of course, this doesn’t mean that having competitors spend hundreds of millions of dollars in aggregate marketing free bank accounts doesn’t take it’s pound to flash from Green Dot. It did in 2012 and it is doing it now in 2019, but we believe we are positioned to successfully navigate this period well.

And ultimately, benefit from the tremendous amount of total marketing investments being made by many digital banking players in aggregate. Arising tide for all folks in and of the collective marketing dollars being spent to convince consumers that digital bank is a good thing will help with Green Dot's efforts as well. As we demonstrated in prepared wars, when literally dozens of companies were entering the prepaid race like the Kardashians and Susie Orman and many retailers have learned their own programs and then the free repair years when large companies like Chase and American Express spend collectively hundreds of millions of dollars on marketing free products. We expect Green Dot to again be a winner when the bus routes. We believe the reasons for our success in those competitive battles and are the same reasons why we feel confident in our prospects today. Let me explain. Number one, there is nothing neo about Green Dot.

We are the issuing bank. We're the product designers that create the products that consumers enjoy and come to rely upon. We are the large and highly capable technology force that builds with the designers design. We are the hundred thousand retail strong cash flow deposit network. We are hardly scale a program manager that probably provides services to 50 million customers across all product lines and we are the distribution engine that supports digital and brick-and-mortar distribution of our own products across the Internet, the app stores and attracted every strip shopping center Coast to Coast plus Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. Number two, we believe we are one of the lowest-cost providers of digital banking services in America. Early in the life of Green Dot, we learn from a long-standing business partners at Walmart that controlling cost isn't just about expanding margins rather being the low-cost provider builds a competitive mode around your business which others can't easily cross.

When you have the best vertically integrated assets from top to bottom, the ability to design, build and deploy you new product yourself, and you have the highest scale, lowest cost infrastructure underpinning those efforts that means you can afford to give the customer more, charge less and still achieve your margin goals. Some years have been better than others but Green Dot's nearly 20 years of growth, success and sustainability and feel as comparative as financial services hasn't happened by accident. Number three, lastly, Green Dot is both a ferocious competitor on the product side and a great partner on our platform side. On our product site, Unlimited is our mainstream product that is designed to compete with new banks and others. partner, overnight, Unlimited is being recognized by many third-party experts and reviewers as the best of the digital great. and the new purchasers looking, our intent to push the envelope even further and in different directions and Unlimited, with the goal of attracting a younger and different type of target customer. On the past platform business line, when a competitor at all. In fact, is our goal to be enabled or in a great partner.

This pattern I think we won't do for our past business partners to ensure their success. We make all our product innovations including everything you see Unlimited available on our platform for any partner to use and incorporate in their own products. And we are known to be a great partner because we are known to be incredibly flexible doing everything we can to power the bespoke dreams of our BaaS partner. The reason we behave this way is both moral and strategic. More because our business partners and leaders and rely on our services whether from the bank or the cash deposit network or some other area of our company as a key ingredient to their success. And this helps is strategically accentuating growth on both sides of our products and platform business model, it is how we intend to grow revenue and expand margins over time.

As I noted the building of this call, while we openly recognize and the damage our theater neo-bank segment has into our legacy Park Lane at this point in time, we do believe that the challenges we are currently experiencing are short or intermediate term in nature and that our strategic roadmap are starting with the pushback and have the growth trajectory in 2020. We believe that Green Dot is well positioned to successfully navigate this latest compared to barrel as it is and in the past and that if you're able to successfully execute our strategy plans, we have the opportunity to emerge as the largest and most profitable player in the digital banking space. And with that,

I'll hand the call over to Green Dot's Chief Financial Officer, Mark Shifke for his commentary. Mark?

Mark Shifke

Thanks. Lacey with the quarter and then discuss the remainder of the year. As a reminder, starting in Q1, we begin using a new presentation for GAAP to include net interest income generated at Green Dot Bank from the investment of customer deposits. And introduce a new non-GAAP revenue measure reduce GAAP revenue by commissions and certain processing related costs associated with certain BaaS partner programs where the partner and not Green Dot controls customer acquisition. Q2 non-GAAP operating revenue was $265 million, including $8 million of interest income and net of $13 million of commissions and processing related costs associated with certain BaaS partner programs. The accounts services segment delivered a non-GAAP revenue of approximately $206 million, resulting organic year-over-year growth of 2%. This growth was driven principally by an increase in direct deposit active accounts despite an overall decline in the number of active accounts in our Account Services segment.

As a result, we experienced overall growth in growth in dollar volume of 6% and purchase volume of 2% and corresponding growth interchange revenue of 6%. These results came notwithstanding the material loss of around $500,000 prepaid active accounts due to lower unit sales of our prepared products, offset by 240,000 new active accounts generated from BaaS platform program. Our Processing and Settlement Services segment generated approximately $66 million in non-GAAP revenue, representing year-over-year growth of 14%. This growth was attributable to higher transaction volumes across the segments product line. Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $75 million represents year-over-year consolidated growth of 18% as we expanded our Jewish EBITDA margins by more than 300 basis points, driven mostly by the success we are having through our ongoing investments in building and running a more efficient operating platform. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.90 per share, up 22% year-over-year primarily from a combination of the outperformance of our distributor and our lower tax rate of 150 basis points, partially offset by $2.8 million of higher DNA.

Green Dot also generated $167 million of cash flow from operations through the first 6 months of 2019. We entered Q2 with $71 million of unencumbered cash in our balance sheet and no debt. In addition, as previously mentioned, we utilized $100 million to acquire our stock under an accelerated stock repurchase transaction, which is expected to be completed this year. Turning now to the remainder of the year. As Steve discussed a few minutes ago, on a year-over-year basis, we experienced an accelerated loss of unit sales in our prepaid clients, resulting in lower active accounts from both an nonpolluting customers and cash reliving customers. This trend begin in Q1 as we pointed out in our prepared remarks at that time and accelerated in Q2. We expect much of this trend to continue into Q3 before starting to moderate in Q4 as a result of anticipated adoption of our new products this year. While we believe the launch of our new branded products in certain BaaS programs that are expected to ramp will lead us back to active account and revenue growth in 2020, there are not enough months left in the year to offset the anticipated loss of revenue in 2019 from the accelerated decline in our prepared accounts.

We, therefore, are readjusting our expectations for the remainder of this year. As such, we are changing our estimate for full year non-GAAP operating revenue from the range of $1.114 billion to $1.134 billion to a range of $1.06 billion to $1.0 billion. And we are lowering our full year adjusted EBITDA outlook from the range of $255 million to $261 million to a range of $240 million to $244 million. We now expect our full year non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.71 to $2.77 per share from the current range of $2.82 to $2.91 per share, reflecting the combination of lower adjusted EBITDA during 2019, mostly offset by the benefit of that share repurchase planned. Now let's talk about your expectations for Q3, which includes the material incremental marketing and technology investments as discussed on our last call. We are estimating Q3 to deliver approximately $225 million to $230 million in non-GAAP operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $12 million to $14 million. And non-GAAP EPS of approximately $0.02 per share.

And with that, I would like to ask the operator to open the phone for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first person comes from Bob Napoli with William Blair.

Robert Napoli

I guess the last quarter Steve you had a nice statement on Walmart right up front and no 7 on Walmart this quarter. I was wondering if you can give an update on Walmart?

Steven Streit

Yes. No change. We reported and frankly Berbers focus on the other topic that I thought would be more of interest. But no, no change from last time the Walmart discussions continue on and the statement that I made last time which still apply this time.

Robert Napoli

Then the account losses, do you have -- have you been able to figure out pretty well where those accounts are going to? Is it broadly to a lot of different startups? Is it more Square, Cash App? Or we're are those accounts?

Steven Streit

No. We don't think we've competed, Bob, with Square and with the Venmo for quite a long time. And those accounts, while cool accounts a concert or a new use for -- like Apple Pay Cash, they generally use for more casual money back and forth. We do think there's a lot of great deposit active to a lot of payroll activity. So that sort of a noncompetitive there's been out there for several years. We think it's the neo-bank's and frankly as we track comparative spend, it may well be in that my commentary last call, over the last hanging changed in retrospect but of our new product rollout in spending $60 million that we're aside from marketing caused others to increase their spend or at least more it up further in the year prior to the events of the launch of our products. We do see a land grab it because you see the marketing expenses really skyrocket from several competitors. So clearly that attack was filed. These customers are no justification go back and forth. So I do think that some of the world and we think we're pretty good line of sight and how this works because we've been through so many times and the different scenarios. But while I can't say that percent or at least not for publication which one provider it went to, we do know that there are several who greatly hamper spending in the neo-bank space and our belief is theirs. They went.

Robert Napoli

And the last question. Sorry, sure.

Mark Shifke

Just Bob, to run at what Steve was going to do the things what's implied by what he's saying is really irritable of an issue. This is really about sales, not about attrition. So we saw our decline on sales side but we didn't see an existing customers all of a sudden.

Steven Streit

Yes. I mean the net result is to lure after. But we expect our marketing the new product to stuff we're planning we'll regain that but it doesn't mean that it is in a horrific result. No question about that at least for the time being.

Robert Napoli

The Unlimited product and the $60 million of spend. I think your press release says that $60 million spend is going to be mostly in the third quarter. Maybe give some color on what you seen so far in Unlimited? And then looks like the second really attractive our product for the consumer house and attractive product for Green Dot?

Steven Streit

Yes. So Unlimited so far it's only be a week, right. So it would be prudent for me to take a lot of detail from that and expand upon it. But Unlimited is doing very well so far. It's noting with artwork in the ad campaign is doing well. I do want to correct you though on one point, it isn't $60 million of marketing or $60 million total of which part we said was for marketing and wasn't part of advancing department of the past platform. Burgess want to make sure it's clear because of the base of the CPS of people try to. That may not make sense. So the answer is Unlimited so far has been fabulous. And everything I a quarter hope are in a long. These are very complex products. Are you have the Apple owner 7, 8, 10 different features from mobile check deposit to tracking all the rewards to how we know in the real life time authorization which is an Internet or app transaction versus which is transition out of retail store that's actually not trivial we do the right scale and in order to environment as a banker.

And I'm really proud of our team. Aviva flawless technology launch, flawless marketing wants, nearly a billion media impressions. Last I checked, a few years ago. Incredibly positive consumer reviews and third-party press reviews as I'm sure you've seen. So we feel pretty good about Unlimited and the sales so far very, very strong as well. What you don't know and I won't know for several more weeks is the funnel. So you have what's called the waterfall or funnel where you issue an account online and then you have to see how many people will what's called in our case remove the CRV which is inside language fee, it's a sticker that everybody gets on the card that says before using call the bank to make sure we know you got the card safely. So you send the card out. You get the CRV removal it could year funding either by ACH bank transfer, cash or whatever the case may be and then people start using it. Those first three steps in the final are the most vital which is how many people are coming to your website in the course of the website retail strip right back home and people are coming to your website to order the account and are completing CIP which is your cost modification program.

We tend to be very, very conservative on CIP. And that means we're probably rejecting 40-plus% of applicants. We don't love doing that, but we've learned the hard way over many years that if you're not airtight on the CIP process, you just get a lot of garbage in the funnel and you get bots and you get all kinds of fraud rings and that kind of stuff and we just don't have any patience for it. And so the customers are getting to the funnel are real people. And that means we will get her response and lower fraud, which we've been lucky to achieve over several years as we have done that. So they go to the final. With regard to the car. The past year P. At the get the car to their house, removed and therefore it. And we won't know for a total I'm going to say 90 days to see how that works. The early indications but it's been a week are very, very strong and beyond our expectations. But we have our road in front of us, right.

So all we can do is compare it to what we use to it with their Green Dot 5% card, what we used to get before 5% with the Green Dot classic prepaid card and the numbers look very strong. We do see fairly good evidence that this is a different customer base. You can just tell by the questions you get in chat. You can monitor the chat conversations. The questions you're getting, the fact that people go immediately to move funds off another bank account through bank-to-bank transfer whereas prepared people reload with cash, for example. So I think we're succeeding and fundamentally finding different customer base that is looking to this account as a replacement for their main stream bank account. And we've never had that at Green Dot. So we expect that given the volume that we're, which we feel very good about, we think that the conversion in that formula that I just described will be as good or better than forecast but we just want to do until we know. So I said the economy is going well for us and we have to know more when we have an actual number of that is in 90 days from now.

The other question you had about how is the car doing for us economically? The economics should be similar to other card products. You know for a severe the Green Dot 5% cashback product, which is higher and that's on all spend, not just Internet. So we have that card for 3 years, 2016. So with three years you've got Green Dot 5% card, many hundreds of thousands of accounts have been issued over those years. And that is a very high value proposition as well and it's on everything. So we think we understand how these cards work. And, however, the behavior works. But I think we are always these are tracking and this is a different customer base, but we are people enjoyed and when you hope they get a lot of value in utility out of it and we think that at the very had the pricing side and the-way we have the delivery site, we will make living in a customer will get a great value out of it and the portfolio economics will be favorable to us and similar to what we have had historically but for disclosure as you know I tend to be a little bit conservative on these things, only time will tell and I don't want to get over my skies.

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Jeffrey with SunTrust.

Andrew Jeffrey

Obviously, disappointing to see the accelerated decline I should say in the core business but it sounds like you are launching products that are going head-on to address that. So Mark, without asking you to guide the '20, I know you're not going to do it. I'm just wondering how much confidence and conviction you have that the $60 million spend recognizing that it's split between marketing and technology is materially onetime and that you can really scale that investment next year? And I wonder as sort of a corollary, do you have an idea or any thought whatsoever to what you think of the sustainable revenue growth in this business is, given the changing competitive environment?

Mark Shifke

Look it's a great question. And the answer is yes, we do have some thoughts on it. There are couple of things that are going on, Andrew. First, as we said, we're seeing a decline that over the funnel this year and we have sort of mapped it hard we think impacts us for the remainder of this year and it's really in one place the prepaid card sales at retail and online. If we think about our expectations around being able to hit our 10.70 guide, which if we do should position us for growth -- returned to higher growth again as we go into 2020. We're going to need to issue about, let's say, 100,000 of incremental accounts per month and generate on average revenue of about $36 per account, and we have do that in excess of our current run rate. And if we do so, that would get us to our guide for the full year and that would help us enter into 2020 after year-over-year housing growth trajectory.

Steven Streit

Yes. I think you expand upon that this is why we believe it's contained in the sort of has their sights. In this related to the growth. We expect to be back to growth in Q4. And what the assumption is to believe you grow and we think we can do better than this work is this what you have to believe to grow in Q4 internally. And that is that with Unlimited, we issued net 100,000 incremental accounts per month and the revenue that marks at $36, there is not revenue will get. That means revenue will need to get in order to get the plan. And that's fairly low. So the reason is you have cards that are issued month after month. For example, the card that issued on the account that's issued in July or August because it's at the end of July has five months to have revenue delivered over five months. An account that we issue in December has no time to deliver revenue. So the average of that half life is 2 to 2.5 months.

And over that 2 to 2.5 months, we expect to about a $36 per account. So that's what we need to believe to get to our plan and we think that's achievable and conservative. But we will find out when we see it. So if you see those numbers, that means we're going already agreed in Q4 and that we enter 2020 already growing year-over-year. And there's heavy believe this is somewhat contained. If he did not have the new product rollout, not even the new privileges the marketing in general. And then we will be down further, right, because we have two see continued decline in some time at a plateau out because you need to continue decline in unit sales because they're ultimately turn decline in [indiscernible].

So launching the new product which are planned sometime back in retrospect I wish we would have been at eight months sooner, but we've a lot of lunches and we did a lot of cool things during that time too. So hindsight is 2020. But that's where it is. So that's what we have to believe and then in we think the sustainable growth is what it is. Double digits is always our goal and this year we clearly didn't make it and there is ton of competition and probably some of my public commentary on this call doesn't have because of the competitors here to map out their response. But we think we'll end up, Andrew, the winner at this or at this as we always have because our infrastructure in our distribution and scale and our ability to issue accounts at a fraction of what they are and what the cost others and the ability to have both sides of the product where we have our product model where it's on own product that we issue and then we have BaaS, which is the rest of the industry. So we think been a really good place and that's really around base but we had -- we think well in excess of $100 million spent only in the last 3.5 to 4 months, accelerated spend. There wasn’t there prior, we always had spend against us targeting our prepared base and the accounts that you received out of that prepaid base are not -- moved back and forth using our multiyear customers. But it actually takes a pretty big chunk out of your numbers. So that's the issue we're facing today and we expect to be back on the growth trail in Q4 and then into 2020 in a more normalized state.

Andrew Jeffrey

All right. And I appreciate that. And one more if I may. Just with regard to the 5 new BaaS customers that you announced on 1Q call as well as Apple and the Apple card, I guess, launches. We saw it long today. I mean how much of that is in your back half guide? And does it add those programs are ramping. So there should be added to growth at least next year? Just trying to realize that a little bit?

Steven Streit

Yes. you Patrick I don't want to put too much are you familiar guidance. But when you're guiding that we try to make it less we want to leave ourselves room for margin of error for sure, although, we is necessarily do that this year. We thought we didn't. And so the answer is, Mark, happy with the question. I forgot the question.

Mark Shifke

The answer is immaterial amount of BaaS partners in the back half of the year. Is that the little bit next year.

Steven Streit

Yes. That's right. So we didn't -- as part of conservatism or the caution, we're not assuming those ramp. Because you never know on the new programs have also ran. So the answer is we do not any BaaS except for any rent and the new programs or growth or any that kind of thing is not taken there, yes.

Operator

The next reason comes from Ramsey El-Assal with Barclays Bank.

Ramsey El-Assal

Giving guidance is really predicated at this point on successful uptake of Unlimited can you talk more about your distribution strategy and your kind of marketing plans or marketing calendar to the degree that you're able to kind of help give us a little more flavor of how you expect to have aggressively rolled the product out? Are you cross selling into an existing customer base? Is cannibalization a risk? Just anything around the mechanics of getting this out in the marketplace, I think, would be helpful?

Steven Streit

Right. So we're fully distributed today. We're, obviously, online at greendot.com, and we are also selling it at our rushcard.com because this is a better product and a better fit for the audience. So we'll have that at RushCard and Green Dot.com. And then you also have it in stores. So look, while we maybe sad about their economic unit sales, we still sell more accounts than anybody by multitudes. And we don't want to do anything to risk that. So the same product in retail is the same product pixel Green Dot plastic prepaid card for caregivers and you can do in retail sales have somebody rock walking to the store shelf and certain everything changes in the package design of the same or is unnerving or basal out of race and we don't like risk in that regard. So the products in the store, the same person you've always been able to get, but when you go to register the car it immediately update you to the Unlimited product and we are doing that because it's a buyer portal for the customer. We think it means that we have more for simulating activity and unlock more attention in revenue for those customers. And so we'll see how that goes. Again, that's only been 1 week, 1.5 week, but so far so good. So we're in retail. We're online and that some of our other website properties as well. So we're fully distributed today and then the marketing has only rolled out beginning July 30 and we'll continue for some time to come.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. Our follow-up for me. The business model obviously is really shifting quite a bit, much more in the to the backside away from the monoline prepaid business that you are in a some years ago. Is there any way to accelerate the shift via M&A, anyway to deploy capital may be at scale in order to move more aggressively into the BaaS sort of realm?

Steven Streit

Well I'm not sure. You always have companies out there but right now this in a nutshell valuation on private companies that are in the space. As a public company we report obviously in its non-But rather private company in the valuation that is so much higher that is not really anything I can buy. Our own thing and the copies are in the private space and have revenues in growth rates fraction to ours and not the infrastructure we have. The values are just tremendous we think. And so there's nothing really to buy it there in our view. But we're looking for things that we can buy and we have good capital. And if there's anything attractive that we think we can help we could do that. But we honestly believe that the product line, especially, BaaS is doing very well. We've all we can eat, rolling out a lot of accounts. We have a lot of business and lot of traction picking up there. It's a very compelling offering and I think most will tell you that it is absolutely far and away the best offering from our technology and the integrated stack of any company doing that kind of a Banking-as-a-Service model. So we like where that is and then we just kind of right size the product side of our business which for the last three years has been unparalleled quarter with our products that we rolled out in 2016 and we think the new products, the first one is Unlimited but we have others rolling out this year are the really good ones rolling out this year. We think all those together will put us back for another multiyear growth trajectory but we're not there in Q2 and Q3. That's for sure.

Operator

The next question comes from Steven Kwok with KBW.

Steven Kwok

I guess the first question I had just around the slowdown in active accounts. You mentioned it was non-reloading customers and cash reloading customers. Just wondering like on the direct deposit side, what were the trends there that you see any slowdown there as well?

Steven Streit

So we are up in direct deposit again but at the same time that will be down. In another words as you sort of follow these trends, again our business is one like a lot of sales businesses are funnels, right? They are at the top of the funnel and then people have to engage and then like any subscription model that you've covered over the years. When you're lacking at the top of the funnel, all good things flow from the funnel. So whether it's ultimately direct deposit at this sort of that, if you don't correct the funnel you'll ultimately have losses everywhere, right? So that's for the funnel is important to us.

The fact that our customers have been so loyal and it's held through is a fabulous thing. And look, we're down net if you take out the offset of BaaS we down barely 200,000 accounts year-over-year in the quarter. And that's is in the face of hundreds of millions of dollars of marketing and people literally going to prepaid message boards and Green Dot message boards and saying, hey, we can give you to this for free and we will do this and we'll do that. So it's a very, very hard time for marketing to overcome. So I think the fact that we are down only what we are down after so many months of that kind of combative marketing I think is pretty impressive. It doesn't mean that it's great for the income statement and we should be up this year as you know from our guide 4%, 5% of whatever 10, 70s on the guide. So the company is not shrinking it's growing but it clearly hurts your growth rate for the moment. So that's the kind of marketing we have been facing.

Steven Kwok

Todd, and just as an industry, can you help us what the industry is growing at and where the trends are that you're seeing?

Steven Streit

When you see the industry, human prepaid?

Steven Kwok

Prepared a digital or both?

Steven Streit

Value is a -- of course, there's so many private companies. If you listen to teachers earnings call, the NetSpend didn't look exactly like are doing, very similar in terms of active/dividend active cars. So they were a lot worse there. In terms of the overall storyline, it's similar. And I think the reason is that you have the near banks going off with the prepaid customers with the free offering. And that's a land grab and that's what we live through a little bit of déjà vu. I remember this conference call except we didn't have all the diversity that we have now back then, but I remember this call having the same pair of questions about Bluebird and American Express Serve anymore Chase Liquid and about the Western Union product. This really frankly more than I remember.

And at the same time of concept and that is we have all this money preaching to free offering to us because customers to shift. But it's not permanent and people go back and forth and over time the economics of our free customer are pretty punishing unless you have already low cost infrastructure. I think Green Dot's one of the few companies that can actually support that. And the vast majority of the customers are free today because you have fee waivers for direct deposits. So when you think what the customer base of Green Dot today, both in terms BaaS side of the house and the prepaid side of the house, the product side, the vast majority are free. So we can support his economics with more than they do quite well but to be a start up with a small infrastructure and we have rent -- we think about all the parts of your business. It's pretty punishing economic models that can be sustained forever. And so the key for us is to be ultracompetitive, to fight hard which we always do it. So we have been here for 20 years. And to make sure that we are always a fierce competitor in the market. And I want to be clear about something, we're going to be a fierce competitor in the market.

Steven Kwok

And then the final question is just on the share buyback. Do you have appetite for additional share buyback?

Steven Streit

Well we still have -- just starting before the call the percentage that [indiscernible] has conducted so far. And it is supposed to go through the end of the year and given where the stock is in the aftermarket, I hope this is most of their buying power after this call. But we're certainly executing the $100 million and that's in process right now and if you can do more of a bear. I think it's a good opportunity to do that and I think we will talk about that as a series of capital in the upcoming board meeting. Certainly would be a good opportunity for it.

Operator

The next person comes from Andrew Schmidt with Citi.

Andrew Schmidt

First question on visibility for the remainder of the year. I appreciate the comments on the notion that you set the bar prudently here, but what gives you the confidence that we won't see another unexpected step down like we saw this quarter? Just talk a little bit about your visibility as it pertains to the remainder of the year, particularly as it relates to active card growth?

Mark Shifke

I can take that. I guess it's pretty good, but having said that I would have told you that in previous times you are always watching your trends carefully and we surely didn't expect an incremental $100 million of competition of marketing against us. These things happen. We think the visibility is good because we can track the retail numbers. We know that with the launch which is where most of the losses are. When you track the launch of Unlimited and the marketing campaign that goes along with it and what we know still to come, we already see upticks in sales there.

So we think we feel pretty good where we're going with it and that we've sliced enough to hit our number appropriately. So I think we have good visibility. The reason you hear me hesitate is that it's a big world and we have a lot of divisions. So if you're asking the question what's your visibility on our prepaid unit sales. I think pretty good. I think the FP and her teams are good reason. And I think we've got it will also have the unusual campaign after that you to call off Q1 call. So we think it's a good disability and we feel very good about the guidance and that of course anything can happen. But mark what your thoughts are about that?

Well I should say pretty much the same thing. In terms of how we look at rest of the year, we not assuming that retail sales are going to get any better. We recognize that there's been a decline to be an expectation and we continue to factor in that containing trend in terms of sales of the new products. We're taking, I think, a very refined view not an aggressive view on what it takes for us to turn things around. And so we feel pretty good about a return to growth in Q4 based on what we're seeing today and also assuming maybe something goes bumper than right.

Steven Streit

I think also want to remind well diversified business for which we work very hard in the past several years and I think we've been a super job 8. The fear be enrolled routed year in a temporary where we believe in Q2, Q3 with this kind of marketing activity going directly after the heart of our customers. And that we still 25% in the quarter. So just give your sense that and this is the more the most important message from -- we're really. Analyst and investor myself and other companies in the DC work there is very easy to take this steering wheel. If you're all aware left in all the way right. Into this I would like a strict and the as good as it seems of our time. In general sense is that we are well diversified company. And this is a problem specifically in our prepaid card acquisition group. We have 32 products in the company.

This is our legacy division, so it's our biggest division. But I think we're very good plans to fight back and I think we've very good plans for launch products which we're in the works long before we have this issue come up in the past 3, 4 months and we think it's a great product and it's one of several. So I think we feel good about the future, recognizing that this is a painful -- look at real life I tell you. This call is horrific from or can it. So obviously you never want to give this kind of news to investors. We value the relationship and we hate when we don’t hit a plan, but we also want to be transparent there is not the end of the world and that is one division out of many that we are a well-diversified company and even in the middle of the worst rout we have had, we're still growing 5% and I think we're going to be inclusive for the end of the year.

Andrew Schmidt

And then a question of customer accretion cost. I'll be sick most of the competitors ramped up their marketing efforts if you mentioned at a pretty high customer acquisition cost. It seems like there isn't going to wait any times in which imply sort of at least maintaining the level of marketing spend from a customer acquisition perspective into 2020. Is there any comments in terms of just the level of marketing spend or customer acquisition cost required going forward relative to the past what that might imply for profitability?

Steven Streit

Right. In Green Dot's case, we are profitable with this many that we spent on marketing and the basis. So we feel good about that. So that don't think that's really the issue. but there are not regular private companies in the third of the VCs will continue to pour money as they have forever for another 2 to 3 years, I don't know. Everybody has their limits. We know that already there's some companies that are trying to charge fees and retraction that is because it's very, very hard to make money at free. Especially, when we have 15 for competitors online. So remember to the customer it is in Green Dot versus one company or two companies. It's about the bank you're using versus 23 banks or 53 banks online. And all of that marketing that happen against each other, and for example, if you're talking to Green Dot, we're thinking our competitors are the free online banks.

But if you're talking to one of the private neo-banks, they tell me there competitors are the other neo-banks, right. So everybody is kind of marketing against everybody. And my experience of over many years of running this company and being involved as investor in other companies is that if you're that VC, that gets real old real fast once you get past the point of enough is enough. And I don't know how that's going to play out. At Green Dot though, we're not going to do anything. We can't, we won't that jeopardizes our long-term economic sustainability. It's not worth it. We've such a diverse business line, everything else you look to other places, but the marketing spend that we're doing now is accretive to the product.

We certainly expected to, so more as we learn more about funnel and how our people behave. But if it's anything like our current products or 5% product, the amount we're spending on now per acquisition is whacky. No more dramatic than what we spend historically. So we think we are in good shape there and as it relates to what the private companies will do or not do, it's hard for me to tell. My own belief is that you will have one or two neo-banks that will make it to the mature companies and it will scale and you will have others who won't and whatever happens with the neo-banks, Green Dot is the father of that industry and one that continues to evolve will be there right alongside. That's my general feeling on it.

Operator

Due to time constraints, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the Steve Streit for any closing remarks.

Steven Streit

That was a fast hour. Thank you for the questions for those who asked. I think we got the most of them or all of them. And we will see you at a conference soon and we appreciate your time. Have a good day.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.