Dermira, Inc. (DERM) CEO Tom Wiggans on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Guggenhime - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Wiggans - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Lori Lyons-Williams - Chief Commercial Officer

Luis Peña - Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Liav Abraham - Citi

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Louise Chen - Cantor

Stacy Ku - Cowen & Company

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Vikram Arun - Raymond James

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Guggenhime, Chief Financial Officer of Dermira.

Andrew Guggenhime

Great. Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Dermira’s earnings conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. I'm joined today by our Chairman and CEO, Tom Wiggans; our Chief Commercial Officer, Lori Lyons-Williams; and our Chief Development Officer, Luis Peña.

Earlier this afternoon, Dermira issued a news release announcing the company's results for the quarter. Copies of news releases and SEC filings can be found in the Investor section of our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements about Dermira, based on management's current expectations, including statements regarding Dermira's business plans, development programs, strategies, prospects, market opportunities, and financial forecasts and guidance.

These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could vary materially from the results anticipated by these statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Dermira's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

With that said, I'd now like to turn the call over to Tom Wiggans. Tom?

Tom Wiggans

Thanks, Andrew. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us. We've continued to set ambitious goals for ourselves over the past several quarters and I'm happy to report that we successfully delivered on them in the second quarter with significant wins on the commercial, development, and strategic fronts.

For QBREXZA, as we said from the beginning, our initial launch efforts were focused on creating a positive patient and physician experience with QBREXZA by ensuring broad, seamless and affordable access by facilitating strong commercial coverage and offering a patient-centric co-pay savings card program. It was our belief that each of these would serve to establish a solid foundation for expansive physician adoption and our direct-to-consumer or DTC efforts would in turn drive both awareness of and demand QBREXZA.

During our first quarter call, we indicated that following changes to the co-pay savings program, we would see an immediate and significant improvement in the gross to net or GTN discount. And that we also expected overall growth in prescriptions in Q2 despite a temporary decline immediately following the program changes, growth that many companies are unable to deliver when making this type of change.

I'm pleased to say that we delivered on these expectations. In Q2, we saw a dramatic improvement in the GTN discount to 39%, down from 76% in Q1 and an increase in the number of QBREXZA prescriptions by approximately 20%. Our ability to deliver results in a net product sales for QBREXZA of $8.1 million in the second quarter, more than tripled to $2.5 million we reported in the first quarter.

Lori will share more key highlights from the second quarter, but I do want to take a moment to congratulate her and the team for facilitating a successful transition for the co-pay savings card. It's important to note that we've successfully accomplished this, while ensuring that patients and their physicians continue to have a positive experience with QBREXZA. Having established a strong foundation, we believe we are now well-positioned to leverage our patient activation efforts to continue driving substantial revenue growth in the future.

Now turning to lebrikizumab. The market continues to evolve as we expected with the anti-IL-13 signaling, establishing the standard of care and adoption of biologics occurring much more rapidly and broadly than occurred in psoriasis. However, there still remains a significant need for new and improved therapies for Atopic Dermatitis. Against this backdrop, we’re enthusiastic about the opportunity for lebri to deliver a highly competitive best in disease profile, relative to both dupilumab and other products currently in development.

We believe our Phase 2b data support this profile now designed we have now designed a Phase 3 program to deliver it. In the context of the competitive landscape, we believe our lebri is strong and look forward to the opportunity to compete in this large and growing market. Ann Lori and will outline our thinking in greater detail. I'm also excited that Almirall sees the same potential for lebri. We're pleased with our decision to exercise their option to license rights to develop and commercialize lebri in Europe and we look forward to our partnership as we advance the program.

In conjunction with our preparation for our Phase 3 program, we had a successful and positive in the Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. We remain on track to enroll the first patient in the Phase 3 program by the end of this year and we expect to report topline results in the first half of 2021. I'm incredibly proud of our team's execution this past quarter. We expect to continue this momentum as we head into the second half of the year and beyond.

With that I'll turn it over to Lori.

Lori Lyons-Williams

Thanks, Tom. There are two noteworthy to break the headlines from a commercial perspective this quarter. First, we delivered 229% quarter-over-quarter net sales growth. And secondly, we continue to meet or exceed expectations on our key performance indicators. As you'll recall, we evaluate our success across the following three categories. First, delivering quality access, secondly driving physician adoption and third, activating patients to seek treatment. In Q2, we continue to make progress on the access front while also delivering on our commitment to more our gross to net discount.

As Tom mentioned, we've set an ambitious goal to reduce gross to net and provided guidance of 45% to 55% during our Q1 call. Not only did we meet our goals, but we've far surpassed, reducing our gross to net discount to 39% in Q2, down substantially from 76% in Q1. This is no small feat when you consider other dermatology products where GTN discount can be as high as 70%. Needless to say we're pleased to see QBREXZA over performing on this key driver in an area that can often compromise net sales.

Additionally, we're pleased to report quarter-over-quarter demand growth despite our changes to the copay card. We recognize that in some instances when companies make this sort of adjustment, product demand never recovers. QBREXZA however did not sacrifice prescription growth as evidenced by the 20% growth for the quarter.

Moving to prescriber behavior. Physician adoption of QBREXZA had substantially exceeded the internal estimate we set at launch. To- date there have been nearly 13000 prescribers of QBREXZA and we continue to see substantial growth every month. We believe this is an encouraging trend in the context of data from other successful launches. For example, when you consider the dupilumab launch, approximately 6,500 prescribers had written at least one prescription 10 months into that launch.

Given our success in driving uptake with a broad base of prescribers in the back half of the year, our focus will be on productivity per prescriber which provides a great opportunity for continued demand and net sales growth. Additionally because we continue to increase new prescribers every month and see an opportunity to capitalize on refills for existing QBREXZA patients, we believe there are many ways to enhance our growth for the remainder of the year.

Lastly, I'm particularly excited about our patient activation activity. The key performance metrics we set for ourselves prior to launch in our DTC campaigns continue to outpace our assumptions. One trend in particular that we see as an indication that the campaigns are driving patients to take action is the 38% growth we've seen in the topical dermatology hyperhidrosis market year-over-year. This market had historically remained flat, yet now we see significantly more patients seeking treatment and filling prescriptions.

In addition and importantly, in Q2, the data show a strong inflection in the number of QBREXZA claims sent to the payer which were up more than 50% over the first quarter. Think about that for just a moment. That means we successfully reached patients with our advertising, they've booked an appointment with a dermatologist, they've received a QBREXZA prescription, and it was submitted to the payer on the patient's behalf. In short that means we delivered exactly as planned on arguably the most difficult parts of the funnel to influence.

In the same period that we saw this 50% claims growth, we also saw a 20% increase in prescription, improving our pull-through efforts to enhance this conversion ratio presents a great opportunity for growth.

It's important to ensure that patients are aware of the savings card, physicians process prior authorizations, and pharmacies seek more information from the physician when necessary. It has the focus of our entire team and I expect they'll deliver on this effort just as they have on each component of the launch plan to-date.

In summary, we believe the hyperhidrosis market is shaping up as expected, QBREXZA demand continues to rise, new physicians and patients are trying the therapy every day, and our growth in that is healthy contributing to net sales growth of 229% quarter-over-quarter. With this in mind, we reiterate our guidance for QBREXZA peak sales of 500 million to 600 million.

Before I turn the call over to Luis, I want to offer my perspective on the AD landscape which also continues to evolve as we've expected. By inhibiting IL-13 signaling, dupilumab is rapidly establishing this class as the new standard-of-care. Given the benefits and ease of prescribing, adoption of biologic AD therapy has been much faster and broader than was seen at the beginning of the psoriasis market.

Psoriasis biologics weren't as easy-to-write because they required intensive safety counseling and lab monitoring. Dupilumab now reached 1 billion in annualized AD sales in the U.S. within 18 months. It took Humira and ENBREL eight and nine years, respectively to reach that same threshold in psoriasis. Given this rapid uptake, analysts estimate a multibillion dollar AD market in the years to come.

While dupilumab has substantially advanced the standard-of-care as in any chronic immunity mediated disease, there remains a significant need for new and improved therapies.

To be successful in AD, we believe new therapies first need to clear the high bar set by dupilumab. This will require a strong safety profile and no lab monitoring requirements, which translates into even use, all while still maintaining a broad efficacy profile spanning the range of AD symptoms.

Beyond that, the key opportunities for improvement are first, improved efficacy across pruritus, skin lesions, and quality of life. Secondly, improved tolerability, particularly, in terms of conjunctivitis which is a clinical liability for dupilumab. And third, improved convenience, specifically, less frequent administration.

We believe this dynamic allows for the adoption of new systemic AD therapies and one that favors leverage based on the profile we've demonstrated clinically. Furthermore, it represents a significant challenge for other new mechanisms with less established profile.

Importantly, lebri will have the opportunity to compete in a first-line anti-IL-13 class that will be a multibillion dollar market in and of itself by the time we launch. While there are a number of new candidates under evaluation, even if the efficacy is attractive, we believe there's a long way to go before any we'll be able to establish, if they can truly deliver the combination of efficacy, safety and ease of use to generate significant first line utilization.

As an example, with respect to JAK inhibitors, while the allure of oral administration will likely be attractive for some patients, we continue to witness the challenges of establishing a profile suitable for widespread adoption in dermatology. We expect dermatologists to be more judicious with their use of JAK's likely relegating them to second or third line use given black box warnings of serious safety risks, burdensome lab monitoring requirements and the difficulty of optimizing efficacy in the context of the dose limiting toxicity which has plagued the class to date.

While we fully expect to see more positive efficacy readouts from this and other classes, the JAK experience cautions that clean easy to use safety profiles are difficult to establish. And while we certainly believe JAK's and other new products could ultimately find utility in certain segments of the AD market, we believe the expected lebri product profile will result in shared first line positioning.

In light of this, we're excited about the opportunity for lebri to deliver a highly competitive, in fact best in disease profile relative to the existing and future therapies. We see lots of ways to win in this expanding market.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Luis to provide an update on our steps for -- next steps for the lebrikizumab Phase 3 program. Luis?

Luis Peña

Thank you, Lori. We're a few months post announcement of the lebri Phase 2b study results and our confidence in the robustness and quality of the data has only increased.

The findings of the study along with a substantial body of additional clinical and non-clinical data to support our belief that lebri has the potential to be a best in disease therapy in AD.

As a reminder, our goal with lebri is to leverage its unique molecular profile, differentiated pharmacokinetics profile and targeted mechanism of action to deliver a therapy with the safety and ease of use of the entire IL-13 class and the added benefit of improvements in efficacy, safety and tolerability.

Our Phase 2b data have validated these features by demonstrated; one, a clean safety profile consistent with our expectations based on all studies of lebri in more than 4,400 patients; two a robust and broad efficacy profile spanning the range of AD signs and symptoms including itch and skin lesions that was particularly strong on key measures as most importance to patients and prescribers such Pruritus NRS, EASI-90 and IGA; three, an excellent tolerability profile including a low rate of conjunctivitis that was similar to that observed in patients receiving placebo and many AD studies; and four strong efficacy with once every two weeks and once every four weeks administrations presenting an opportunity for improved convenience.

As you know, following the positive results from the Phase 2b study, we committed to aggressively advance to Phase 3. I'm pleased to report that our end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA was very successful. Notably, we reach an agreement with the agency on the final trial design that we believe will maximize the benefit that lebri may one day offer to AD patients.

We can confirm that in our two pivotal monotherapy trials, we will evaluate lebri in both adults and adolescents with moderate to severe AD, a sixteen week induction phase with a 250 milligram dose of lebri every two weeks following the loading dose and following the 16 week induction phase two different maintenance therapy regimens, one in which lebri dose every two weeks and another in which lebri dose every four weeks out to 52 weeks.

The favourable feedback we received from the FDA in our trial design confirms that AD remains an area of unmet need and that additional treatment options are needed for patients. We plan to share additional details on the design of the Phase 3 trials when we begin enrolment later this year, which would put us on track to report top-line results in the first half of 2021.

With that, I will turn it over to Andrew to discuss our financials for the second quarter. Andrew?

Andrew Guggenhime

Thanks Luis. For the second quarter of 2019, revenue totalled $66.6 million, comprised of $8.1 million in QBREXZA product sales and $58.6 million in collaboration and license revenue. The $8.1 million in QBREXZA products sales, represented 229% increase over more than triple the $2.5 million in first quarter 2019 revenue. This increase was driven by 30% growth in gross sales and the 37 percentage point improvement in the GTN discount. As Tom and Lori noted, we were incredibly pleased with the progress in these areas.

The $58.6 million in collaboration and license revenue for the second quarter of 2019 is entirely related to the Almirall transaction. We allocated the deemed $110 million transaction price, consisting of the $30 million upfront option fee, the $50 million option exercise fee and the $30 million in Phase 3 initiation milestones to the two key performance obligations under the agreement, for which we received the $110 million, specifically the EU intellectual property, we granted to Almirall and the R&D services we are obligated to provide to them.

We recognize 53% of the transaction price that was allocated to the IP license in the second quarter when the license was granted and we'll recognize the remaining 47% over the period, in which the R&D services are performed, essentially the duration of the Phase 3 program in a manner analogous to the percentage of completion method.

For the second quarter of 2018, the $39.1 million in collaboration and license revenue was primarily related to a milestone payment we received under a prior collaboration. Total cost in operating expenses for Q2 2019 were $82.9 million, compared to $60.3 million in the same period of the prior year with the increase driven by a rise in SG&A expenses in connection with the launch of QBREXZA and for this quarter specifically, the investment in our Life Unfolds DTC campaign, which we launched in late March of this year.

The SG&A expenses for the quarter were consistent with our expectations. Recall that we had guided to this being the peak SG&A quarter for the year, given the launch of the DTC campaign, and the period in which we have the highest on air presence.

Turning now to the balance sheet and cash runway, we ended the second quarter with $327.2 million in cash and investments. This excludes the $80 million in payments from Almirall we have received or will receive and the approximately $40 million in proceeds we recently drew under our structured financing facility, which provides us additional financial strength and flexibility at an attractive cost of capital. We are now in an even stronger position to fund our operations into the first half of 2021 and through the expected top-line data readout from our lebri Phase 3 program.

As we look to the second half of the year, a few key points to make regarding our financial expectations. For QBREXZA, we are confident in the underlying fundamentals of the launch and their ability to generate significant demand and sales growth in the second half of the year.

With that said, we expect prescription rates to move around on a week-to-week basis given this is our first full year cycle and there are several commercial factors at play simultaneously. For the full year 2019, we expect total net product sales in the low $30 million range, representing substantial growth in the second half over the first half sales of $10.5 million. As we move forward in 2019, we will update QBREXZA revenue guidance only appointed by changing circumstances.

For the GTN discount, we reaffirm our prior guidance of approximately 40% in the second half of the year and moving forward. The actual number each quarter likely will fluctuate within a narrow range depending on a few factors. Because we achieved our longer term guidance in Q2, we expect that future growth in net product sales will be more closely correlated with growth in prescriptions or gross sales. We also reaffirm our gross margin guidance of 80% to 90% and we were already within this range in Q2.

For the Almirall related collaboration and license revenue, we expect to recognize approximately $2 million in each the third and fourth quarters of this year. And finally, we are confirming our previously issued operating expense guidance for the year. This guidance includes a significant decrease in SG&A expenses in the second half of the year compared to the Q2 level based primarily on lower spend as planned related to our DTC efforts.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Tom for some brief closing remarks. Tom?

Tom Wiggans

Thank you Andrew. Building on our success in Q2, our priorities for the second half of the year are very straightforward. First, we will continue to drive demand for QBREXZA. We're working from a strong foundation with nearly 13,000 unique prescribers, good payer coverage, a greatly improved gross to net discount and data pointing to our ability to expand a once stagnant market by activating an increasing number of patients to seek treatment.

Second, we're excited to move rapidly into Phase 3, and we look forward to the opportunity to present the Phase 2b data at an upcoming medical meeting this fall. These priorities are consistent with our strategy to build a company with best-in-class development and commercial capabilities that can execute on the lebri Phase 3 program continue to deliver on the QBREXZA launch and allow us to leverage our experience to execute the successful launch of lebri as well as other potential products in the future. We believe this strategy will deliver the greatest return and value. We're committed to the dermatology space and will continue to be guided by our mission of developing better treatment solutions for the millions of people living with chronic skin conditions and the dermatology practices to cope with them.

With that, I'd now like to open up the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Liav Abraham from Citi. Your line is open.

Liav Abraham

Good afternoon team. Maybe first question on QBREXZA. Can you just give a little bit of color on the rate of compliance that you're seeing with patients taking the drug and on refill rate of scripts that you're seeing if you have that data to hand?

Lori Lyons-Williams

Hi, Liav. This is Lori. I can speak to that. So based on the data, we've seen so far refills are really consistent with the expectations we had previously and as a reminder, our model assumes three refills per year after patient have started to breakfast. And so far the data we have support holding that assumption. So what we hear qualitatively is that those patients and physicians really do seem to love the product. So we think that probably helping the refill number, but so far we're comfortable with where that assumption at.

Liav Abraham

And then on the DTC program that you initiated earlier this year, can you comment on the impact of that program if it's kicked in yet and just quantitatively what you're seeing in terms of patients, physicians and how quickly you think this will translate into volume increases?

Lori Lyons-Williams

So far we have of course seen a lot of activities being driven to the website, which is not uncommon when you launch these campaigns. So we track all of those metrics as you might expect. But I think the thing I'm most excited about we are that we see real market growth. So, again, looking at the total topical market for hyperhidrosis and dermatology that's up 38% year-over-year since we started the campaigns. And then we also have seen in this quarter specifically 50% increase over Q1 of the claims that are being sent to the payers.

So I think as we get further into launch, we're seeing more and more evidence at kind of a even more granular level to say our campaign is doing exactly what we need it to do, which is to get these people to go in, make sure it's to a dermatologist, ask for a prescription and so far we see those things happening.

Liav Abraham

And then lastly on the QBREXZA, I assume, you're presenting data at AAD a little later this year. What incremental data can we expect when the data are presented at a medical conference?

Luis Peña

Hi, Leah. This is Luis. We plan to present more full data set on what we have now. So you'll get better insights into not only in the primary endpoint but some of the secondary endpoints and key safety data.

Liav Abraham

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat from Evercore. Your line is open.

Umer Raffat

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my questions. I had one for Luis today and perhaps one for Andrew, if I may. Luis, my question is a multipart question that it's really around how – I feel like among all the investor and analyst community we've talked and debated extensively the four IL-13 pathways and we're all very familiar with each of the players involved. Well, we haven't had much of a discussion on especially with you guys has been on the IL-33 pathway and specifically what are your expectations on the upcoming readouts for IL-33s and atopic dermatitis? Do you think any one of them is differentiated versus others? Theirs is Apptus [ph], there's Lilly, and then there's more. And also, do you think we should or shouldn't be reading across from some of the Asthma data, at least two different companies that put out recently. We'd love to hear your thoughts on that. And I have a follow for Andrew, if we have time.

Luis Peña

Can you repeat the very last part of that question? On the –

Umer Raffat

The last part recent asthma results we can or cannot read across from them for IL-33?

Luis Peña

Right. Okay. Hi, good to hear from you. Yeah. It's certainly a competitive landscape because there's such an unmet need for atopic dermatitis. We continue to be excited about our results and how they stack-up against all the competition to-date. It's tough to call on what's going to happen with IL-33s and others. One of the things that we know unlike psoriasis, AD is a more heterogeneous disease. And so to prove clinically a good outcome, it's important and we think that we have done that, and poisoned us well, not only for further clinical development, but also for the market. So I think with new data, it's going to have to be important to see the clinical data before we comment further on it.

And then in terms of IL-33 whether it carries over, it's difficult to say. Asthma is another tough area and patient selection in asthma study is so critical and so it doesn't necessarily project that it's going to work or not atopic dermatitis.

Umer Raffat

Got it. And one for Andrew, perhaps a quick one. Andrew, I realize, there is a meaningful assets in dermatology potentially for sale. You guys are obviously limited by the cash on hand as well as the size of the company as well. But my question was is there anything out of the box that's theoretically possible. We've seen companies issue even more equity at times than their own market cap. Is there anything possible that could open you guys up for dermatology assets which aren't necessarily things we're thinking about given the size of the company right now?

Tom Wiggans

Hey, Umer, it’s Tom. Let me answer it, Andrew is welcome to add. Let me start-off by saying, we think the two assets we have are among the best as we look around the landscape. So we think that is a relatively high bar to get over for other things. We continue to look at the landscape. We certainly would not -- we'd be interested in adding either to our commercial teams, offerings at the right time, as well as the portfolio. But I think the bottom line is we've got two assets with an opportunity to create a lot of value with both of them, and we will continue to study the landscape. Does that make sense, Umer?

Umer Raffat

Yeah. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Louise Chen from Cantor. Your line is open.

Louise Chen

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. So my first question I have for you is that, is there any synergies between hyperhidrosis any topic dermatitis as it pertains to your sales force?

And then secondly, just back on a humorous question here on the topic dermatitis obviously noisy market lots of trials happening here. What's your confidence level that you'll have the best-in-class profile relative to the other products on the market? Any thoughts that would be helpful.

And then lastly just on the proof of concept for polymer hyperhidrosis, how’s that progressing? Does that add on top of your peak sales number that you've given? Is there any overlap between patients currently already using it for polymer hyperhidrosis. Thank you.

Andrew Guggenhime

Yeah. Hey Tom, how are you? Let me let me start off by saying absolutely there is synergy between our commercial organization between the two products. In addition to successfully launching Drew Bledsoe, we want to successfully launched the company and develop best-in-class commercial organization. And the other ancillary groups that we need to be very competitive with this market. So the short answer is yes, and I'll turn it over to Lloyd to get a little a little more color on that.

Lori Lyons-Williams

Hi Louise. This is Lori. Yeah I think we do see a number of potential synergies in the hyperhidrosis market and AD market mostly because the capabilities that we're building right now on the commercial front, we believe are going to set us up well to come in and succeed in AD as well.

I think if I take a massive step back and consider the data points we have over the last nine to 10 months, we've created this team who we think are super talented and so far. They continue to deliver on every single thing we asked them to do. So I think the best asset you can ask for in the commercial trends are really good solid executing team, and we think we've built that and can certainly leverage that in AD as well as.

And just maybe speak briefly to the Palmer study, I'll let Luis answer the study question but just my view on their peak year sales opportunity. As a reminder for our $500 million to $600 million peak opportunity that we've guided to we do not have a Palmer indication built into that. We do of course make an assumption that there is some off label use that is driven by the physicians and not by us but our current assumption does not assume an indication Palmer and Luis maybe a could update on the trial.

Luis Peña

Yeah. So we do have a proof of concept Palmer trial that's ongoing, and we will give more information about that trial later this year.

Tom Wiggans

Yeah, so, we always -- Tom again I just wrap-up because I think the last two questions were kind of along the same thing – theme, same theme. We see our commercial organization has a strategic asset. It's very talented. I think what they delivered on the second quarter was fantastic. So as we look for other opportunities and certainly beginning to think more about commercializing Lebrikizumab, we think we have a terrific strategic asset in our commercial organization.

Louise Chen

Okay. Thank you

Luis Peña

Thanks, Louise.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Stacy Ku from Cowen & Company. Your line is open.

Stacy Ku

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. First on the QBREXZA, so congratulations on the progress for managed care. Would you be willing to restate your gross net guidance for the second half of the year? Given that you've already hit your 40% target. Can you help us understand the QBREXZA script cadence across the year? And I have another one.

Lori Lyons-Williams

Okay. Sure. This is Lori. I'll take those first couple and then if you want to add your last question after that that's fine as well. On the gross to net side, we actually are confirming our approximately 40% gross net discount that we talked about prior and really the way we see it, is that we've reached that goal earlier than we previously thought that we would and committed to. I think just great performance by the team to get it down all the way that 39% in Q2.

So we – it could have some movement in the positive or negative direction, but it's going to stay we believe, pretty tight in the range at approximately 40% and that's what we would definitely say for the second half of the year.

In terms of the prescription growth, obviously the estimates that we provided today do indicate that we see substantial growth coming in the second half of the year. As Andrew spoke to earlier we -- we do believe that we'll continue to see some bouncing around of the scripts on a week over week basis.

But in general a nice trajectory up and for us the opportunities that we see to capitalize on for the back half of the year are we've got this broad base of prescribers 13000, we’ve got 85% of lives covered. We're experiencing substantial market and claims growth. And so, the final pieces I think we'll be focusing on will be increasing our productivity per prescriber.

And then also driving a higher conversion of those claims that have been submitted to the payor making sure that we're pulling as many of those through as we can. So good strong opportunities I think for growth the back half of the year and would be happy to take your third question as well.

Q – Stacy Ku

Thanks. So just -- to moving on to library, could you give us additional insight into the Phase II program and can you comment on whether you believe the FDA will guide your use of rescue therapy? Thank you.

Tom Wiggans

Yeah. So the Phase III program with -- are led by two monotherapy trials will be similar to the Phase II, II trials in most of regards. There will be some key differences however, one, is we're going to include adolescents which we're very happy about, the utilization of a single dose for the induction period. And finally, treating patients over a maintenance period of about 52 weeks, we have been in discussions with the agency about more specifics of the trial design and we're going go ahead and talk about that more once we initiate the study.

Q – Stacy Ku

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim. Your line is open.

A – Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. This is Esther filling in for Seamus, a couple of questions for me. The first on QBREXZA, you might have touched on this with the compliance question previously, but just wanted to know sort of the dynamics for QBREXZA as it relates to new versus repeat prescriptions? And how that's been progressing since launch?

And maybe with respect to lebrikizumab you think about sort of the inclusion for Phase III having both adolescent and adult patients. Just wondered given that heterogeneous nature of atopic dermatitis, does anything have to be done from a trail design standpoint to optimize you both adults in adolescence? Thanks.

Lori Lyons-Williams

So maybe I'll take the first question and then snap it over to Luis. First on the compliance piece; again, to Louise question earlier really what we're seeing so far is in line with our expectations and we're seeing depending on the week, we do see some fluctuation in these numbers.

But depending on the week we tend to see about 2/3 new prescriptions and about 1/3 refill. So that number tends to grow overtime. Of course if you have more and more patients who are actually on QBREXZA you have more and more opportunities to actually get a refill.

And so we would expect that to be a source of growth as we get through not only the back half of this year, but frankly into the out years as well. So no new updates that we would provide. So far I think we see it exactly as we saw it prior to launch and maybe Luis for the next question.

Luis Peña

Yes. Hi, Seamus. Yeah. In terms of inclusion of adolescence we are not concerned about the potential for the outcome from a couple of perspectives. One is given the great safety profile lebri we don't have to adjust the dose in adolescent patients. And so with adolescents greater than 40 kg, we're going to have a really good exposure of drug and from our perspective that is what's going to be important along with of course the targeting IL-13, in terms of driving efficacy. So our expectation is that the efficacy in adolescents will be similar to those in adults.

Seamus Fernandez

Right. Thank you

Luis Peña

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Serge Belanger from Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Serge Belanger

Good afternoon. Just a couple of questions for me. First on QBREXZA for Lori. I think in the prepared remarks you mentioned that formulary coverage hit 80 -- 85%. Can you just talk about whether what percentage is in Tier 2 coverage or Tier 3 and whether you expect any movements between these tiers going forward?

Lori Lyons-Williams

Hey, Serge. Yeah, it is 85% now of all commercialized coverage for QBREXZA and the split between Tier 2 and Tier 3 is still about the same. If you call this about 30% of our lives are in Tier 2, which we see as an advantage frankly one that we didn't necessarily predict, but really good strong coverage in Tier 2 for some of the lives. And then the Tier 3 coverage as a reminder pretty, pretty good coverage really all they generally need to do is process a PA that's very consistent with our label. So not a lot to jump through in that regard.

Serge Belanger

Okay. Are you seeing any off label usage of QBREXZA to other parts of the body beyond the axillary at this point.

Lori Lyons-Williams

Yes. we don't promote anything off label but we do hear anecdotally that some physicians are starting to experiment which is of course what physicians do in every specialty in DERM is -- you see the same tendency in DERM obviously as Luis spoke to earlier we have an ongoing trial to try to collect some data and polymer that ultimately our medical affairs colleagues would be able to use to guide physicians. But we don't anticipate that the commercial team would be in a position to be talking about that anytime soon.

Serge Belanger

Okay, one last one for Andrew. I think in the past you had ballpark the cost for the Phase 3 trial for lebri around 200 million coming out of the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. Is that still the ballpark figure? Does anything changed from your prior assumptions of the Phase 3 trial design?

Andrew Guggenhime

Hi, Serge. This is Andrew. I think that maybe to the punch line, we still believe that ballpark is the appropriate ballpark. Obviously, on the heels of the meeting, we are now working as we are working as we finalize the design and finalize the associated costs, but generally we came out of that meeting with confirming the assumptions into which we went into the meeting. So no change the ballpark you know as we move forward and in connection with the announcement the start of the trial will show I think probably, but that's still the right range.

Serge Belanger

Yes. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Vikram Arun

Hi, good afternoon. This is actually Vikram Arun on for Elliot. Thanks for taking the questions. Just have two here. First one would be on revenue guidance. I see that's in the low $30 millions, which means that we'd be looking at somewhere in the low 20s for the second half. And QBREXZA sale this quarter, would that imply a pretty modest growth in Rx's then for the remainder of the year, if we're looking at that right, compared to the beginning of the launch?

Lori Lyons-Williams

Hi. This is Lori. We do see substantial growth in the second half over the first half when you look at it in terms of revenue. So you're right it would be approximately low $20 millions in the second half over the $10.5 million that we've seen in the first half.

And I think based on the trends that we're seeing so far and closely monitoring, we believe the DTC efforts are really driving patients to seek treatment. And I think the takeaway message from today is that we've got all the fundamentals right. We've got coverage. We've got a lot of physicians who adopted the product and we're really driving that activity into the DERM office.

And so the opportunity really is to capitalize that on the second half of the year, make sure that we're really driving productivity per prescriber and also that we are converting all those patients once they come in and making sure they get all the way through the PA process and are converted into actual prescriptions for QBREXZA. So I'd say we feel really good about where we're at, given the first quarter -- three quarters of launch and I think the team has very consistently delivered on what we expect and we look forward to seeing that in the second half as well.

Vikram Arun

Okay. Thanks. And then just one more. So I see that you drew down $40 million in the second tranche, the credit facility. Did you provide any color on these capital there was this just not opportunistic move. Any information you can provide. Thanks.

Tom Wiggans

Sure. Yeah. No, I think it was exactly that. As we stated the -- either the Almirall exercise or the remaining funds under our debt facility would be sufficient to fund through the expected data read out for lebri. Obviously, Almirall exercise its option. So that alone enabled us to hit our cash flow guidance of having dated a fund through lebri. We really looked at the draw as just an opportunity to further bolster the balance sheet, provide us additional flexibility at what we think is an attractive cost of capital.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Douglas Tsao

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. Just, Lori, I know you've spoken about the new to brand statistics for the QBREXZA launch. I'm just curious, if you're still seeing that, that most of your patients are sort of new to therapy and do you expect at some point, given the popularity of the therapy amongst physicians, at least, to see some of that conversion from the Drysol market.

Lori Lyons-Williams

Hi, Doug. Yes. On the first part of the question, we continue to see very high rates of new to brand and it's been in the high 70s really since launch and we continue to see that trend. I think, what we believe that speaks to, Doug, is the fact that the DTC campaign is working, right. We have all of these metrics that are pointing in that direction. And so what we see is that, as there's an expansion of the market, most of the patients who are coming on to QBREXZA are in fact new to therapy and have not tried something in the previous 12 months.

Having said that, there's 25-or-so-percent who are coming from other therapies, for the most part, that is from Drysol. And so we already are seeing really QBREXZA kind of taking over and becoming the leader in the hypothyreosis market. That's great news. I think we feel very good about that, nine months into launch, but the big opportunity for us longer term is continuing to grow that market, which again we have data to suggest we're doing.

Douglas Tsao

And is there anything that you can do? And I understand your point about, sort of, trying to grow the market. But if we look at, the number of scripts for written for dry sale every year, they're not a negligible number. And so is there any way to sort of, pry loose some of that volume?

Lori Lyons-Williams

Yeah. I mean, I think, we actually are primarily some of that volume. And if you to look at it, we actually have already seen QBREXZA the fast dry sale in terms of market share. Just to be very clear. And so, in the DERM market.

And so, we do believe, that where our effort is concentrated, which is been DERM, people now see this as the first line therapy, right. And if people want to come in and get us that treatment for hypothyroidism, you can call a bunch of DERM that I feel pretty confident that they're going to tell you they want to put them on QBREXZA.

So we think that's a great win. And certainly, we see those scripts as ones that should be ours and then, additional benefit as we continue to drive more people in.

Douglas Tsao

And then in terms of the final question for me, just quickly, in terms of the 13,000 prescriber's that you referenced. Is there much more room for that number to go up, or do you think that you're pretty much max that in terms of sort of high quality targets.

Lori Lyons-Williams

Well I'll answer in two ways, Doug. I mean first I would say I'm really pleasantly surprised, by that number. Given my experience, in dermatology and we referenced some of it on the call today.

But you don't tend to see that many prescribers of the base, does not tend to become that broad certainly, not just quickly. So, kudos to the sales team for really driving that trial and usage.

Having said that, in the last month alone in July, we added almost 1,300 new prescribers, so do I think it will continue to go up? I actually think it will, potentially it could slow down over time. But the point is we've got a good strong base. Now let's focus on how we make them more productive. And generate more sales as we get the back half of the year.

Douglas Tsao

And I guess, one final, what percentage of your sales are, coming from dermatologists versus any other kind of provider of say primary care?

Lori Lyons-Williams

So the vast majority is coming from DERM -- DERM, NPA. So we do kind of track those together. Because we are targeting all of them and the 13,000 prescriber number includes the nurse practitioners NPAs who are in dermatitis as well.

And it's around 80% to 85%, depending on the time point you look at, are coming from people who we're targeting. So again, one of the key questions we had at launch was, can we get the patients to show up in the right office?

Not just to take action, but to get to the right office. And that's another data point that makes us confident that we've actually successfully done that. Because we need them to be there, where we have the highest likelihood to pull them through, where they have samples and co-pay cards and all of those good tools that we put in place.

Douglas Tsao

Okay great. Thank you so much for the perspective.

Lori Lyons-Williams

Yeah. Thanks, Tom.

Operator

Our last question comes from the line of Pasha Sarraf from SVB Leerink. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone, this is Mike on for Pasha. Thanks for taking our questions. So the first one is …

Luis Peña

Hi, Mike.

Unidentified Analyst

…with the second quarter QBREXZA sales numbers in hand, have you been able to make any determinations about any potential seasonality with product?

And then secondly, great to hear about the addition of adolescent Seattle lebrikizumab study, obviously atopic dermatitis is particularly common among the pediatric patients. So, what plans if any are there for testing there?

And what would next steps forward look like in terms of potentially starting to see the wheels in motion there?

Lori Lyons-Williams

Okay Mike I'll start. This is Lori. For the Q2 sales and I would say really what we've seen so far, the first three quarters. We have not necessarily seen seasonality although improve its be kind of hard to get that read since we're in launch mode and, obviously, we're growing so significantly quarter-over-quarter. If you look at the hypohydrosis landscape in total there tended not to be seasonality historically but we need to get probably further into this launch to the point where the market is a little more stable again before we could really answer that question completely. In the clinical trials and also what we hear from physicians qualitatively, if you have hypohydrosis you have it year round, you don't just suffer with it in the summer, and so it wouldn't necessarily be our expectation to see seasonality but probably a little too soon to know for sure.

Tom Wiggans

And then, yes, we are excited about having adolescence in the pivotal trials and, again, I think this was important not from the agencies about the safety profile of the molecule. So that's great and currently we do plan to have a full blown P program. We have our plans in place in both the U.S. and Europe and we'll have additional trials along with the pivotal trials to study how well that works in those subjects.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks very much.

Operator

Tom Wiggans

Thanks everybody.

Luis Peña

Thank you.

Lori Lyons-Williams

Thanks.